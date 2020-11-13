Walmart+: Free Unlimited Delivery. Same Everyday Low Prices You Love

We earn a commission when you click links on our site. Compensation and in-depth research determine where and how companies appear on the page. Learn more about how we make money.

Out of stock. Mask-on shopping. Waiting a month for your online purchase delivery. Let us count the ways of how this pandemic has changed the way we shop.

Introducing a different kind of membership that helps you get more out of life: ​Walmart+. From groceries to gadgets & even last-minute gifts, with free unlimited delivery, you can get it all as soon as today—at the same everyday low prices you love.

It’s easy! Just open the app, shop pickup and delivery, choose your 1-hour delivery window, then fill your cart, tap check out and you’re done. We’ll send you a notification or email when your order is on the way. With contactless delivery, we’ll leave it on your doorstep.

Forgot an item or two? Just place another order. Delivery is free and unlimited.*

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

Walmart+ is more than an app, it’s a personal shopper.

“We’ll do the shopping” is the simple yet life-changing promise of the Walmart+ membership program. For $12.95 per month, members get to skip their weekly (or daily) trips to the store and shop from the comfort of their own homes.

Unlike other retailers, there’s no robotic warehouse at work here. Instead, a local personal shopper takes your list, bags your items, and delivers the order to your door ― often the very same day. Yes, that includes groceries, too.

How Walmart+ Stacks Up Against Amazon Prime

At $12.95 per month or $98 per year, the most obvious comparison to a Walmart+ membership is Amazon Prime. But the comparison isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Walmart+ includes extra benefits that even deliver savings at the pump.

Amazon Prime Walmart+ Membership $12.99 per month or $119 per year $12.95 per month or $98 per year Delivery Speed Varies; two-day shipping for most items. Same-day delivery for most items. Gas Discount None 5¢ per gallon at Walmart & Murphy stations and member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel centers. Pricing 2.5 million algorithm-driven price changes per day. Same everyday low prices as Walmart store locations. Delivery Timing Little to no control over most deliveries. One-hour delivery windows. In-store convenience None Rapid self-checkout via app.

Save time. Save money. Save your sanity.

When life gets busy, many of us look for ways to save time, even if it means spending an extra dollar or two for convenience. But when times are tough, we all look to pinch pennies wherever possible. This year has brought both sets of challenges, and Walmart+ is a different kind of membership that gives you access to benefits that help you save time and money.