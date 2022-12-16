Curl up by the Fire for Less: Save 40% on Casper's Weighted Blanket

As the nights start to get chillier and the days shorter, now is the perfect time to start thinking about getting cozy and comfortable inside by the fire. Casper, the expert in all things comfort, has a weighted blanket that is perfect for helping you get that ultimate snuggly experience.

Weighted blankets are the ultimate in comfort, providing equal weight all around your body to keep you warm and comfortable. They are a natural solution to getting a better night’s sleep, and they’re perfect for curling up by the fire on cold winter nights. Casper’s weighted blanket comes in a variety of sizes and weights, so you can find the perfect fit for you. Plus, right now you can get their weighted blankets for nearly 50% off, so you can get one for the whole family.

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket: $99.00 (was $179.00)

The Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket is a great choice for those looking for extra comfort during their restful sleep. With a weight of 15 lbs, this blanket is designed to provide maximum relaxation and comfort. It has a breathable cover that allows air to circulate away from your body, so you stay cool and comfortable all night long. The fabric is also made with a special blend of materials to ensure durability and longevity.