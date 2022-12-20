Productivity Meets Comfort: Thoughtful Gifts For Anyone Who's WFH This Winter
2022 has been a year like no other. With many of us still working remotely, our home offices have become our primary place of work. If you’ve got a friend or loved one who’s also been working from home this past year, why not show them your appreciation this holiday season?
Christmas is the perfect opportunity to show the WFH hero in your life how much you care — and what better way to do that than with a gift that makes their home office feel cozier and more organized? From comfy seat cushions to mug warmers and laptop stands, these are the must-have items that every work-from-home pro needs to stay focused and enhance productivity without sacrificing comfort.
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion: $51.95 (was $59.95)
Coffee Mug Warmer: $27.99 (was $30.99)
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook: $21.40 (was $34.00)
Soundance Laptop Stand:$26.09 (was $39.99)
TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $11.99 (was $20.99)
6 Pack Blue Key World Cable Clips: $7.97 (was $13.98)
OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner: $11.99
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel: $6.99 (was $11.99)
FlexiSpot Desk Bike Chair: $449.99 (was $499.99)