Deal of the Month: Quickly Become a Top-Tier Elite with the World of Hyatt Credit Card

It's been a crazy couple of years in the travel world, and much of what's happened has been bad for travelers. But if you're starting to travel again, now is a great time to quickly earn one of the most coveted elite status levels in the hotel industry, top-tier Globalist status with the World of Hyatt program. Chase is currently offering new applicants double tier-qualifying night credits through the end of 2021, when they open a new World of Hyatt credit card account.

How this deal works

When you're approved for a new World of Hyatt credit card between August 16, 2021 and September 30, 2021, you will receive two World of Hyatt tier-qualifying night credits for each qualifying night you stay between August 16, 2021 until December 31, 2021. This offer only applies to nights paid directly to the hotel, which doesn't include reservations booked through third-parties. Also, you won't receive double night-stay credits on award night stays booked with World of Hyatt points.

In 2021, Hyatt has reduced the qualifications for its elite status program by half, so that entry-level Discover status requires five tier-qualifying nights, mid-level Explorist requires 15, and top-level Globalist only requires 30 nights.

You also earn five tier-qualifying nights just from having the World of Hyatt card and another two tier-qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent on the card. Therefore, opening a new account with the World of Hyatt card and spending just 13 nights at Hyatt this year will earn you 26 tier-qualifying nights. Add in the five tier-qualifying nights that you receive just from having this card, and you'll have enough to reach the 30 tier-qualifying nights necessary to earn Globalist status through February of 2023.

This card also offers you 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases with in the first three months from account opening. You also earn up to 30,000 more bonus Points by earning 2x points per dollar spent in the first six months from account opening on purchases that normally earn one point per dollar, on up to $15,000 spent. You can even earn a free night stay certificate when you spend $15,000 with your card each year. So if you spent the full $15,000, you'd earn not just a free night certificate, but six tier-qualifying nights. So now, you'd only need 10 paid tier-qualifying nights stays to reach Globalist status.

Why Globalist status is so valuable

Hyatt showers their Globalist members with some extremely valuable benefits. For example, last weekend I stayed at the Grand Hyatt in Vail Colorado, using my points to pay for a room that normally costs about $500. But since I am a Globalist, I was upgraded to a room that would normally cost about $1,000. I also had the $40 resort fee and the $45 valet parking fee waived. And since Globalists enjoy free breakfasts, our party of four got to order anything off the menu, racking up a tab of nearly $100. Yet our final bill for our entire hotel stay was $0.

Other key benefits of Globalist status include priority check-in, a 4pm late checkout and a dedicated concierge that will help you in booking reservations and making requests to individual properties.

Bottom line

You can save a lot of money, and get excellent service when you're a top-tier elite with a hotel program. And while that normally requires spending dozens of nights on the road throughout the year, this new promotion with the World of Hyatt credit card can easily shrink that requirement to just 13 or fewer nights this year. If you're looking to quickly stop paying for things like resort fees, parking fees and even breakfast charges, then this is the way to go.

