If Your Dog is Your "First Kid," You Need Lemonade Pet Insurance

It started off slow, on a day with clean fur.

Now you’re the dog parent you swore you’d never become – sharing your pillow with your poodle. Instagramming your pomeranian. In a stroller. We get it!

More than a pet, your dog is a part of the family now. It’s only natural that when your fur baby faces a health setback, nothing but the finest vet care will do. This does not come cheap, though.

It is no wonder so many pet parents are signing up for pet insurance.

Why? Because shoes are delicious.

When your French bulldog devours your French heels, or your goldendoodle suffers more than a simple booboo, the bills can add up quickly. Many common procedures total $2,000, $3,000, or even $5,000. The last decision a dog or cat lover wants to make is whether to go into debt to keep Fido alive.

A big plus is that if you do not file any claims, your unspent premiums help care for another pet somewhere else in the US.

Pet health insurance ensures your dog has access to the best care AND gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling from helping other dogs? Sign me up!

How to get started: Enter your name, your pet’s name, age, breed, and sex, as well as any prior medical conditions on Lemonade.com and get a quote in seconds. They cover accident/illness procedures and comprehensive preventative care, and the coverage is customizable. Their super-low prices (starting at 10$, plus a 10% discount for existing users) combined with award-winning service is a fierce combination. Lemonade also holds the world record for the fastest paid claim. Policies that are simple, jargon-free, and intuitive. They even provide a live chat with medical experts on their app.

Getting a quote is pawsibly the easiest thing you’ll do all day. Your best friend will thank you.

MAP WIDGET