A data breach is what happens when personal, confidential or sensitive data is accessed without authorization. A data breach normally occurs when cyber criminals find a website security vulnerability, but it can also happen when personal data is leaked accidentally. Data breaches can be very damaging and expensive for both businesses and consumers, and take considerable time and money to repair. According to the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach in the US in 2023 was $9.48M. Take action to keep your money safe.