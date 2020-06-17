Insurance Licenses

Anyone who gives consumers insurance advice or sells insurance is required to be licensed in each state they do business. On this page, you’ll find license information for each state in which we do business, which includes every state and the District of Columbia.

Ad Practitioners, LLC (“AP” or “we” or “our” or “us”) provides consumers with this information through its owned or otherwise operated websites, including Money.com, email newsletters, and any other applications and services owned and operated by us, including digital subscriptions and other product offerings (collectively referred to as the “Services”), and to any other services that display this Licenses and Disclosures Notice. We are not an insurance broker or underwriter. We do not process insurance applications, nor do we underwrite any insurance policy described on this website. The information available on this website has been developed for general informational purposes. We do our best to keep this information current and accurate. We do not enter into insurance contracts with consumers, and we do not charge consumers a fee to use our services. For additional information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Invitations on the Services for application for insurance are made only where licensed by and through Consumers Advocate Group, LLC (in Florida, Consumers Advocate, LLC; in New York, Consumers Advocate Group of Washington, LLC; and in California, Fran Powel Insurance Services, LLC), an independent agent/producer, and its designated insurance producer, Francine Powel.

This agreement remains in effect only as long as you seek to use the Services. You may discontinue this relationship at any time, without notice, at no cost or penalty to you. This agreement does not create an exclusive relationship. Pursuant to our Terms of Use, by using this website and services, the disclosures and consent required under certain state laws are deemed to be provided, received, and agreed to.

Last Updated: June 17, 2020

Alabama License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #732919 Casualty
Dental
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #731707 Casualty
Dental
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Alaska License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100121109 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #100120584 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Arizona License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1800013919 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Arkansas License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100133617 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 *
Casualty
Health
Property
Travel
California License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #0K54070 Health
#0K54071 Life
#0K54072 Property
#0K54073 Casualty
License(s) held by Francine Powel #0K36949 Health
#0K36950 Health
#0K36951 Life
#0K36952 Property
#0K36954 Casualty
Colorado License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #483551 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #482576 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Connecticut License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #2497947 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #2496712 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Delaware License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1385344 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1384222 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
District Of Columbia License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #3078957 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #3078264 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Florida License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #L095218 All
License(s) held by Francine Powel #W275799 All
Georgia License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #185575 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #3027133 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Hawaii License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #428593 *
Auto
Boat
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#449547 Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #428054 *
Auto
Boat
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#449377 Travel
Idaho License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #536165 Casualty
Health
Life
Pet
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #534370 Casualty
Health
Life
Pet
Property
Travel
Illinois License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100732917 *
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Indiana License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #3091767 Health
Life
Property & Casualty
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1106304 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Iowa License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1002254662 All
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Kansas License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #462400533-0 All
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 *
Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Kentucky License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #662576 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
#DOI-884993 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #DOI-883493 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Louisiana License(s) held by Francine Powel #661089 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Maine License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #AGN253458 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #PLN332291 Travel
#PRN252813 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Maryland License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #2179213 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #2173088 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Massachusetts License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1987330 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1984318 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Michigan License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #107231 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Minnesota License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #40439498 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #40437799 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Mississippi License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #15026976 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #10388877 Health
Travel
Missouri License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #8355490 All
License(s) held by Francine Powel #8351842 Casualty
Montana License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100138467 *
Casualty
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #100137714 *
Casualty
Property
Travel
Nebraska License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100236394 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Nevada License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #3092234 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1105795 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
New Hampshire License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #2329810 Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Health
Life
Property
Travel
New Jersey License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1586379 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1585275 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
New Mexico License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1800011072 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
New York License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #LA-1403278 Health
Life
Travel
#PC-1403278 Casualty
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
#LA-1387172 Health
Travel
#LB-1387172 Life
#PC-1387172 Casualty
Property
Travel
North Carolina License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #462400533 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Dental
Health
LTC
Medicare Supplement
Property
Travel
North Dakota License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #2000145983 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Ohio License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1072337 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#1137922 Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1070334 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#1136870 Travel
Oklahoma License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100230207 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #100228740 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Oregon License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100266535 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Pennsylvania License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #745854 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#868862 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #743748 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#870002 Travel
Rhode Island License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #3000574992 Casualty
Health
Life
Pet
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #2311969 Casualty
Health
Life
Pet
Property
Travel
South Carolina License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #1910884182 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
South Dakota License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #10018319 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #40394689 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
Travel
Tennessee License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #2308513 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #2307318 Casualty
Health
Property
Travel
Texas License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #2022858 Life
Property & Casualty
#2170808 Travel
#2422735 Life
License(s) held by Francine Powel #2019069 Life
Property & Casualty
#2177040 Travel
#2413059 Life
Utah License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #536206 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#727955 Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #534286 Health
Property & Casualty
#726573 Travel
Vermont License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #3091864 *
#3450030 Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #1106136 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#3217580 Travel
Virginia License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #138481 Health
Life
Property & Casualty
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #957089 Health
Life
Property & Casualty
Washington License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #892652 Casualty
Disability
Life
Property
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #889919 Casualty
Disability
Life
Property
Travel
West Virginia License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100201849 *
Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Property
Travel
Wisconsin License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #100190155 *
License(s) held by Francine Powel #17613858 Casualty
Health
Property
Travel
Wyoming License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC #292180 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#404491 Travel
License(s) held by Francine Powel #291117 Casualty
Health
Life
Property
#402988 Travel

About Consumers Advocate Group, LLC

Consumers Advocate Group, LLC (“CAG”) is a Washington limited liability company based out of Poulsbo, Washington and is paid a commission by insurance companies for the services provided by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC. Certain data, including pricing, quotes, discounts, rates, and fees may be provided by third-party data providers including, but not limited to, the insurance companies themselves. CAG and AP make no representations or guarantees on quotes, discounts, or rates displayed on the Services or otherwise offered by an insurance company, nor do they make any representations that they are the best terms or lowest rates available in the market.

Please save a copy of this agreement for your records.

