Insurance Licenses

MONEY is committed to bringing readers like you the best personal finance news and information, including information about insurance products.
Anyone who gives consumers insurance advice or sells insurance is required to be licensed in each state they do business. On this page, you’ll find license information for each state in which we do business, which includes every state and the District of Columbia.
Ad Practitioners, LLC (“AP” or “we” or “our” or “us”) provides consumers with this information through its owned or otherwise operated websites, including Money.com, email newsletters, and any other applications and services owned and operated by us, including digital subscriptions and other product offerings (collectively referred to as the “Services”), and to any other services that display this Licenses and Disclosures Notice. We are not an insurance broker or underwriter. We do not process insurance applications, nor do we underwrite any insurance policy described on this website. The information available on this website has been developed for general informational purposes. We do our best to keep this information current and accurate. We do not enter into insurance contracts with consumers, and we do not charge consumers a fee to use our services. For additional information, please refer to our Terms of Use.
Invitations on the Services for application for insurance are made only where licensed by and through Consumers Advocate Group, LLC (in Florida, Consumers Advocate, LLC; in New York, Consumers Advocate Group of Washington, LLC; and in California, Fran Powel Insurance Services, LLC), an independent agent/producer, and its designated insurance producer, Francine Powel.
This agreement remains in effect only as long as you seek to use the Services. You may discontinue this relationship at any time, without notice, at no cost or penalty to you. This agreement does not create an exclusive relationship. Pursuant to our Terms of Use, by using this website and services, the disclosures and consent required under certain state laws are deemed to be provided, received, and agreed to.
Last Updated: June 17, 2020
Insurance Licenses
|Alabama
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#732919
|Casualty
|Dental
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#731707
|Casualty
|Dental
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Alaska
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100121109
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#100120584
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Arizona
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1800013919
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Arkansas
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100133617
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Property
|Travel
|California
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#0K54070
|Health
|#0K54071
|Life
|#0K54072
|Property
|#0K54073
|Casualty
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#0K36949
|Health
|#0K36950
|Health
|#0K36951
|Life
|#0K36952
|Property
|#0K36954
|Casualty
|Colorado
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#483551
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#482576
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Connecticut
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#2497947
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#2496712
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Delaware
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1385344
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1384222
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|District Of Columbia
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#3078957
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#3078264
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Florida
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#L095218
|All
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#W275799
|All
|Georgia
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#185575
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#3027133
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Hawaii
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#428593
|*
|Auto
|Boat
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#449547
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#428054
|*
|Auto
|Boat
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#449377
|Travel
|Idaho
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#536165
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Pet
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#534370
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Pet
|Property
|Travel
|Illinois
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100732917
|*
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Indiana
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#3091767
|Health
|Life
|Property & Casualty
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1106304
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Iowa
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1002254662
|All
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Kansas
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#462400533-0
|All
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|*
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Kentucky
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#662576
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|#DOI-884993
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#DOI-883493
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Louisiana
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#661089
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Maine
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#AGN253458
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#PLN332291
|Travel
|#PRN252813
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Maryland
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#2179213
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#2173088
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Massachusetts
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1987330
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1984318
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Michigan
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#107231
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Minnesota
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#40439498
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#40437799
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Mississippi
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#15026976
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#10388877
|Health
|Travel
|Missouri
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#8355490
|All
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#8351842
|Casualty
|Montana
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100138467
|*
|Casualty
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#100137714
|*
|Casualty
|Property
|Travel
|Nebraska
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100236394
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Nevada
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#3092234
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1105795
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|New Hampshire
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#2329810
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|New Jersey
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1586379
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1585275
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|New Mexico
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1800011072
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|New York
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#LA-1403278
|Health
|Life
|Travel
|#PC-1403278
|Casualty
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|#LA-1387172
|Health
|Travel
|#LB-1387172
|Life
|#PC-1387172
|Casualty
|Property
|Travel
|North Carolina
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#462400533
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Dental
|Health
|LTC
|Medicare Supplement
|Property
|Travel
|North Dakota
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#2000145983
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Ohio
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1072337
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#1137922
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1070334
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#1136870
|Travel
|Oklahoma
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100230207
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#100228740
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Oregon
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100266535
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Pennsylvania
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#745854
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#868862
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#743748
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#870002
|Travel
|Rhode Island
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#3000574992
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Pet
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#2311969
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Pet
|Property
|Travel
|South Carolina
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#1910884182
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|South Dakota
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#10018319
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#40394689
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|Tennessee
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#2308513
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#2307318
|Casualty
|Health
|Property
|Travel
|Texas
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#2022858
|Life
|Property & Casualty
|#2170808
|Travel
|#2422735
|Life
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#2019069
|Life
|Property & Casualty
|#2177040
|Travel
|#2413059
|Life
|Utah
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#536206
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#727955
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#534286
|Health
|Property & Casualty
|#726573
|Travel
|Vermont
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#3091864
|*
|#3450030
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#1106136
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#3217580
|Travel
|Virginia
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#138481
|Health
|Life
|Property & Casualty
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#957089
|Health
|Life
|Property & Casualty
|Washington
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#892652
|Casualty
|Disability
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#889919
|Casualty
|Disability
|Life
|Property
|Travel
|West Virginia
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100201849
|*
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Property
|Travel
|Wisconsin
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#100190155
|*
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#17613858
|Casualty
|Health
|Property
|Travel
|Wyoming
|License(s) held by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
|#292180
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#404491
|Travel
|License(s) held by Francine Powel
|#291117
|Casualty
|Health
|Life
|Property
|#402988
|Travel
About Consumers Advocate Group, LLC
Consumers Advocate Group, LLC (“CAG”) is a Washington limited liability company based out of Poulsbo, Washington and is paid a commission by insurance companies for the services provided by Consumers Advocate Group, LLC. Certain data, including pricing, quotes, discounts, rates, and fees may be provided by third-party data providers including, but not limited to, the insurance companies themselves. CAG and AP make no representations or guarantees on quotes, discounts, or rates displayed on the Services or otherwise offered by an insurance company, nor do they make any representations that they are the best terms or lowest rates available in the market.
Please save a copy of this agreement for your records.