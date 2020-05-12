The Best Pet Insurance for 2020

If you’re a pet owner, chances are you regard your furry companion like family and feel they need to be cared for as such. That’s a possibility that pet insurance may afford you.

While pets offer so much in terms of emotional support, costs can certainly mount up. Studies have shown that one pet can cost owners around $40,000 over its lifetime, and pet insurance may soften the financial hardship of an unexpected accident or illness.

Pet insurance also puts modern medical advancements within the owners’ reach. “Things like ultrasounds, blood tests, or procedures such as MRI’s or CAT scans — they’re now available [for pets],” said Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the American Kennel Club. “What we do in human medicine, we can do in veterinary medicine as well. There’s definitely been an exponential increase in the number of owners who ask about health insurance for their pets,” he added.

Treating pets who are properly covered also reduces the possibility of having to put down an animal because of financial considerations. “There’s nothing worse,” said Dr. Wayne North, a veterinarian who’s been practicing for nearly 50 years. “That’s not what we went to school for. We went to school to save animals, not to be the local euthanasia shop.”

What is Pet Insurance?

In the simplest of terms, pet insurance is essentially the same as human health insurance. The policyholder pays money toward a company in order to have their pet covered in the event of a health problem. The insurance facilitates care for the pet and financial help for the pet owner.

Some diagnostic tests can be very expensive but are indispensable to properly diagnose and treat a pet. Pet insurance makes that possible. “You cannot provide appropriate care by guessing what is needed,” said Dr. Boaz Man, medical director at Boca Raton Midtowne Animal Hospital in Florida. “How can a doctor practice medicine without knowing what’s going on? If a pet does not have health insurance, then it makes it much more difficult to treat them appropriately because it’s like a doctor with handcuffs.”

As a healthcare policy, pet insurance works by reimbursing the pet owner for a percentage of the medical expenses. By paying a premium, pet owners are protected against the risk of having to pay high medical fees. Where pets are involved, accidents will happen, so having a system that will allow you to care for them may provide you with peace of mind. More importantly, the chances of you being forced to put your animal to sleep — because you can’t afford care — are greatly diminished.

What Differentiates Pet Insurance Companies

A lot of pet insurance companies are very much alike, with few exceptions. None of them cover pre-existing conditions or routine care, and most of them use a reimbursement model in which you pay for all veterinary expenses out of pocket and then file a claim to get back a percentage of that money. Most leading pet insurance companies give pet owners comprehensive coverage at an affordable monthly premium. The differences lie in the details and fine print.

The following is a list of things to consider when shopping around for pet insurance:

Plan options: Different plans may have varying limits and coverages.

Waiting periods: This is the time after enrollment that needs to pass for the full coverage to kick in.

Caps and limits: Some policies may have limits on the amount of money they will reimburse pet owners.

Claims processes: Some claims can be done digitally with a few taps on your smartphone, others require physical papers sent using snail mail.

Exclusions: Besides pre-existing conditions, most pet insurance companies have a list of conditions that are not covered.

Shop around, do the research, and then make a well-informed decision about the insurance that is best suited to care for your pet and your pocket.

MONEY’s Top Picks for Best Pet Insurance Companies of 2020

Healthy Paws : Reimbursements are fulfilled in as little as two days.

: Reimbursements are fulfilled in as little as two days. Trupanion : One straightforward policy that covers hereditary conditions.

: One straightforward policy that covers hereditary conditions. Nationwide : The only company that insures exotic animals.

: The only company that insures exotic animals. Embrace : High coverage for dental illnesses.

: High coverage for dental illnesses. PetPlan: Coverage for pets begins early at six weeks old.

Best Pet Insurance Companies of 2020

Healthy Paws: Best for Value

Healthy Paws offers insurance for both dogs and cats. The company stands in a class of its own simply because they have no payment caps in all their plans, meaning that once you pay the deductible, there is no limit on the amount that the company can reimburse you either monthly, annually, or per incident. Claims can be submitted via email, fax, website, or mobile app. Policyholders can receive reimbursements of up to 90%, via mailed check or direct deposit. The company claims that 99% of these reimbursements are processed within two days.

According to their website, plans start at $15 per month for cats and $20 for dogs, with no limit to how many claims you can make. As with all pet insurance companies, Healthy Paws does not cover pre-existing conditions. They do cover accidents, illnesses, surgeries, prescription medications, hospital stays, and emergency care, among others. Also, if you’re shopping around for pet insurance, you can check how Healthy Paws stacks up against its competitors on its website.

Healthy Paws gives pet owners more control over their policy by allowing them to set their single annual deductible as well as their deductible percentage.

As a Healthy Paws policyholder, you can go to any licensed veterinarian and be covered.

Trupanion: One Simple Policy

Trupanion stands out from the field of pet insurers by offering just one policy, for both dogs and cats, regardless of the animal’s breed, age, or gender. There are no set limits for any benefits, whether they are per-incident, monthly, or lifetime, and deductibles begin at zero dollars. Monthly premiums start at $59 for dogs and $32 for cats.

Another big selling point for Trupanion is the fact that they cover hip dysplasia and other hereditary conditions like diabetes, thyroid disease, and upper respiratory infections, after determined waiting periods are up. Trupanion encourages pet owners to enroll their animals while they are young and healthy to make sure any future conditions are covered by the policy. Other coverages such as physical therapy and acupuncture can be added to your policy at an extra cost.

If your veterinarian uses Trupanion’s direct payment software, you won’t have to file a claim for your reimbursement. The company will pay the vet, so your only out of pocket expense will be a deductible if it applies to you.

Nationwide: Coverage for Exotic Animals

A study published in 2018 by the American Veterinary Medical Association, indicates that over 14% of homes in the United States have at least one specialty or exotic pet. Nationwide is the only pet insurance company of its caliber that offers coverage for exotic animals. They cover most birds as well as mice, lizards, goats, guinea pigs, turtles, snakes, ferrets, and many more.

The company offers two types of reimbursement models. The first is based on a percentage of the invoice (up to 90%) and has no limits. The second has a benefit schedule and reimbursements are capped at a set amount depending on the condition. Annual deductibles can be either $100 or $250, while all claims can be filed via snail mail, fax, or email.

Some species of exotic animals are not eligible to be insured by Nationwide, including those that fall under venomous or endangered categories, and any animal not listed on their website.

Nationwide’s monthly premiums for more traditional pets start at $34 for dogs and $18 for cats.

Embrace: Best for Pet Dental Care

Embrace provides high coverage for dental illnesses: $1,000 per policy year in most states. The company covers extractions, root canals, crowns, gingivitis, and broken, chipped, or fractured teeth. And while routine care like cleaning and annual checkups are not included in the policy — as is the case with most insurers — they can be reimbursed by adding on a wellness package at extra cost.

Another benefit of Embrace is its shrinking deductibles. They can be set between $100 and $1,000 and every year you don’t file a claim, you’ll receive a $50 reduction. If your pet is healthy, your deductible can be reduced down to zero. Reimbursements can be up to 90%, annual benefits are capped at $15,000, and monthly premiums start at $13 for dogs and $9 for cats. All claims can be submitted online, via email, fax, or mobile app.

PetPlan: Best for Early Coverage

A lot of conditions can be easily deemed as pre-existing, rendering them uninsurable by most pet insurance companies. One of the most effective ways to avoid this is to insure your pet as early as possible.

This is what sets PetPlan apart from other pet insurance companies. At just six weeks old, you can take out a policy on your puppy or kitten. With this, pet owners won’t have to worry about their animals having pre-existing conditions. “You need to make sure you don’t have limitations in your coverage,” said Dr. Man. “Because puppies get sick and what if it’s not covered because the insurance hasn’t been in effect for long enough?”

Monthly premiums start at $19 for both dogs and cats. Annual benefit limits can be set anywhere between $2,500 to unlimited, while deductibles can range from $100 to $1,000. Reimbursements are up 90% and any claims may be submitted online, via fax, snail mail, email, or mobile app.

How We Found The Best Pet Insurance Companies

In order to properly assess pet insurance companies, we researched policy aspects that make these providers stand out. We spoke to veterinary doctors who have spent decades in the field to get a better understanding of how insurance affects the wellbeing of pets and owners alike. The following are factors used to pick our top companies:

Pricing

Since everyone’s cost will depend entirely on their particular circumstances, we looked at average rates, flexibility with premiums and deductibles, and any potential limits on payments to policyholders.

According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, the average monthly price of pet insurance is $47 for dogs and $29.50 for cats. The pricing of your pet insurance premium will depend on many factors, including the animal’s breed, age, gender, and where you reside.

Since pet insurance follows a reimbursement model, initial costs are out of pocket. “In veterinary medicine, veterinarians didn’t get on board with being paid by the insurance company,” said Dr. North. “So basically, the client is still obligated to pay the practice and then any reimbursement they’ll get from the insurance company.”

Coverage

For the most part, pet insurance can be broken down into two types: comprehensive and accident-only coverage. While wellness and routine care are not covered by pet insurance, some companies offer these as add-ons. These include neutering and spaying, vaccines, flea and tick treatment, teeth and ear cleaning, heartworm medication, and anal gland expression. And if they are not pre-existing conditions, most pet insurance policies also cover hereditary, chronic, and congenital.

While most companies don’t restrict the veterinary facilities their policyholders could visit and still be covered, some companies limit their coverage to a specific network. We’d recommend the former over the latter, just to make sure you are covered anywhere in the United States where a licensed veterinarian practices.

Additional Benefits

A lot of pet insurance companies offer similar policies with very few variations. When assessing the quality of some of these companies, it was the little extras they offer that stood out and prompted us to review them.

We looked closely at the claims processes for the companies we featured, making sure they provide a prompt service in order to have your money reimbursed as soon as possible. When paying out of pocket for something like heartworm treatment for your dog, potentially you would have to fork over upwards of $1,000. For some pet owners, that amount can put a considerable dent in their finances. Getting part of that money reimbursed quickly is a plus.

Furthermore, most of the plans we picked provide coverage just for cats and dogs. With that in mind, we also looked at companies that insure exotic animals, so as to not exclude pet owners whose animals may fall into the non-traditional column.

Summary