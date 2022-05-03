ManyPets Pet Insurance Review

With pet insurance, you typically are reimbursed a percentage of your covered vet bills after meeting your deductible. For example, you may get 70% of your vet bill covered after reaching a deductible of $500 or more. With costly vet bills, that could mean spending hundreds or thousands of dollars out of your own pocket.

ManyPets is a relatively new insurance company that offers very competitive pricing and terms. Depending on your pet’s age, you could qualify for a policy with 100% reimbursement and $0 deductible; the only cost you have to worry about is your monthly premiums.

ManyPets didn’t make our list of the best pet insurance companies because of a few drawbacks, including not being available in all states. But for customers that are eligible for coverage, and can live with its other downsides, ManyPets could offer affordable pet insurance.

Pros 100% reimbursement and $0 deductibles available

Waiting periods are waived if you can provide proof of a prior pet insurance policy

Quick claims processing

Low monthly premiums Cons Does not cover hip dysplasia if the pet is enrolled at six or older

Requires 18 months of past medical records for claims

Reimbursement is sent through the mail

Not available in all states

Up to 100% reimbursement and $0 deductibles available: Whereas most pet insurance companies limit reimbursements to a percentage of your pet’s care minus your deductible, ManyPets allows you to choose a reimbursement level up to 100%. And you can choose a $0 deductible, meaning ManyPets would cover the entirety of covered claims .

Whereas most pet insurance companies limit reimbursements to a percentage of your pet’s care minus your deductible, ManyPets allows you to choose a reimbursement level up to 100%. And you can choose a $0 deductible, meaning ManyPets would cover the entirety of covered claims Waiting periods are waived if you can provide proof of a prior pet insurance policy: Like other insurers, ManyPets has a waiting period of 15 days for new illnesses and accidents. However, ManyPets will waive the waiting period if you can provide proof that your pet was covered by another pet insurance policy leading up to the new policy’s effective date.

Like other insurers, ManyPets has a waiting period of 15 days for new illnesses and accidents. However, ManyPets will waive the waiting period if you can provide proof that your pet was covered by another pet insurance policy leading up to the new policy’s effective date. Quick claims processing: According to ManyPets’ policy documents, it will pay approved claims within 10 days of receiving a complete submission. Other companies can take 30 to 45 days, so that’s a much shorter time frame.

According to ManyPets’ policy documents, it will pay approved claims within 10 days of receiving a complete submission. Other companies can take 30 to 45 days, so that’s a much shorter time frame. Low monthly premiums: ManyPets’ premiums were generally lower than the industry average, even for a higher reimbursement level.

Does not cover hip dysplasia if the pet is enrolled at six or older: Although all pet insurance companies exclude pre-existing conditions, ManyPets’ exclusions are more restrictive. It doesn’t cover hip dysplasia in dogs that are enrolled at the age of six or older — regardless of when they develop the condition.

Although all pet insurance companies exclude pre-existing conditions, ManyPets’ exclusions are more restrictive. It doesn’t cover hip dysplasia in dogs that are enrolled at the age of six or older — regardless of when they develop the condition. Requires 18 months of past medical records for claims: To submit a claim with ManyPets, you must send your pet’s medical records from the past 18 months. That’s a particularly rigorous requirement; many insurance companies require new enrollees to undergo a veterinary exam, but requiring 18 months of past medical records is not common.

To submit a claim with ManyPets, you must send your pet’s medical records from the past 18 months. That’s a particularly rigorous requirement; many insurance companies require new enrollees to undergo a veterinary exam, but requiring 18 months of past medical records is not common. Reimbursement is sent through the mail: Whereas most pet insurance companies offer reimbursement through electronic transfer to policyholder bank accounts, ManyPets doesn’t have that feature yet. While it stated on its website that it’s working on adding direct deposit for reimbursements, it currently handles reimbursements by sending checks through the mail. When you’re waiting for reimbursement for costly veterinary bills, waiting for a check to make it through the postal service is an added hassle.

Whereas most pet insurance companies offer reimbursement through electronic transfer to policyholder bank accounts, ManyPets doesn’t have that feature yet. While it stated on its website that it’s working on adding direct deposit for reimbursements, it currently handles reimbursements by sending checks through the mail. When you’re waiting for reimbursement for costly veterinary bills, waiting for a check to make it through the postal service is an added hassle. Not available in all states: As of March 2022, ManyPets only issues policies in 36 states. States in which it’s unavailable include California, Florida and New Jersey.

ManyPets offers pet insurance policies for dogs and cats. To qualify for coverage, pets must be at least eight weeks old; pets 14 and older are ineligible for a policy.

Accident & Illness Insurance

ManyPets’ policies cover unexpected illnesses and accidents. Unlike other companies, which often cap annual and lifetime reimbursement levels, ManyPets offers unlimited reimbursement for covered claims.

Your available options may vary based on location, breed and age, but ManyPets typically offers the following options:

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%

70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Deductibles: $0 to $750.

It’s important to note that the 100% reimbursement and $0 deductible isn’t available for every pet.

Optional Features

If you purchase accident and illness insurance for your pet, you have the option of adding a wellness plan to your policy; ManyPets doesn’t sell wellness plans on their own.

With the wellness plan, ManyPets will reimburse you for certain preventative treatments and procedures, up to a fixed amount per category per policy year:

Wellness exams and vaccines: Up to $150

Up to $150 Flea/tick/heartworm preventative: Up to $150

Up to $150 Dental cleanings: Up to $150

Up to $150 Holistic care: Up to $150

Unlike the wellness plans offered by other insurance companies, ManyPets’ wellness plan doesn’t cover spaying/neutering, fecal tests, blood tests or microchipping.

ManyPets’ wellness plan is usually around $25 per month.

ManyPets Costs/Pricing Tier

ManyPets was not part of our past price survey. To give you an idea of what rates to expect, we requested quotes for pets of different breeds and ages. The quotes below are for a pet owner in Philadelphia with a policy with a 80% reimbursement percentage and $500 deductible.

In general, we found that ManyPets’ premiums were cheaper than average. Despite offering unlimited reimbursement — the quotes in the price survey were based on a $5,000 annual limit — ManyPets’ premiums were lower than those of many companies. .

Sample Monthly Pricing for Dogs

1 Years Old 5 Years Old 10 Years Old 13 Years Old Cocker Spaniel $23.03 $31.04 $79.54 $99.03 Labrador Retriever $30.16 $40.66 $104.20 $129.73 Pomeranian $20.94 $26.44 $64.48 $92.59

Sample Monthly Pricing for Cats

1 Years Old 5 Years Old 10 Years Old 13 Years Old Domestic Shorthair $11.01 $14.66 $29.48 $44.84 Maine Coon $12.51 $16.65 $33.49 $50.92 Russian Blue $10.85 $14.44 $29.05 $44.17

Your rates may differ based on your location, pet’s age and breed. Available reimbursement levels and deductibles can vary based on the pet’s age and breed. Typically, 100% reimbursement and $0 deductibles are only available for very young pets.

Discounts

ManyPets’ premiums are already quite low, but you should know that it doesn’t offer additional discounts. Unlike other insurers, it doesn’t offer perks like multi-pet discounts or annual payment discounts.

Researching pet insurance companies can be overwhelming. One detail you shouldn’t overlook is the company’s financial stability and ability to pay out future claims. You can find out about those details by looking at AM Best’s Financial Strength Ratings (FSRs).

ManyPets’ are issued by the Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. In 2021, AM Best gave the company an A- (excellent) rating. The rating means that AM Best believes the company has an excellent ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations.

While ManyPets offers features like an online price tool and educational blog, some users may find it lacking in other features. Unlike other companies, it doesn’t have a mobile app, and claims have to be submitted via email rather than through an app or online portal.

Customer support is available via phone during ManyPets’ business hours. It does have a chat feature on its website, but it’s an automated assistant rather than a live person.

Availability

As of March 2022, ManyPets is available in the following 36 states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Contact Information

Customer support is available by phone. You can reach customer service by calling 888-978-5291 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. EST, and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. EST.

User Experience

ManyPets does have an online portal. You can save your quotes, view policy documents and make payments online. However, claims can only be submitted by emailing manyclaim@manypets.com.

Coverage Limitations

ManyPets only insures dogs and cats that are pets. Dogs and cats used for commercial purposes, exotic animals, and farm animals are not eligible for Manypets’ coverage.

When it comes to ManyPets’ customer service, it generally gets very good reviews. On TrustPilot, its TrustScore is 4.7 out of 5 based on 350 reviews, an excellent rating.

In ManyPet insurance reviews, customers praise the company’s low premiums, easy signup process and company response time.

ManyPets FAQ Who owns ManyPets? chevron-down chevron-up ManyPets is owned by Bought by Many, a company based in the UK. ManyPets was launched in 2017, and it's a leading pet insurance company in the UK and Sweden. In what states is ManyPets not available? As of March 2022, ManyPets is not available in: 1. Alaska 2. California 3. Florida 4. Hawaii 5. Idaho 6. Massachusetts 7. Minnesota 8. Missouri 9. Montana 10. Nevada 11. New Jersey 12. Oklahoma 13. Rhode Island 14. Vermont How do I submit a claim with ManyPets? chevron-down chevron-up Like other pet insurers, ManyPets works on a reimbursement model and sends you a check for your covered claim. To submit a claim to ManyPets, you must email your vet bill and pet's medical records to manyclaim@manypets.com.

How We Evaluated ManyPets Insurance

To review ManyPets insurance, we looked at the following factors:

Typical premiums

Plan options

Reimbursement amounts

Annual and lifetime caps

Policy exclusions and restrictions

Wellness benefits

Customer support

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

If you’re a pet owner, you know how expensive veterinary care can be. Whether your dog or cat becomes ill or is injured in an accident, veterinary bills can quickly end up in the thousands.

Pet insurance can make the cost more manageable. With ManyPets, you can get up to 100% reimbursement and a $0 deductible, eliminating out-of-pocket costs for illnesses and accidents beyond your monthly premiums. ManyPets also has a wellness option to offset the cost of routine expenses like vaccinations, flea and heartworm preventatives and dental cleanings. And, its premiums are typically cheaper than the industry average, particularly for young pets.

However, ManyPets is unavailable in states including California and Florida. While that’s not a critical flaw, the company also has stricter restrictions in terms of exclusions for hip dysplasia and joint issues than other insurers. It also has a more rigorous, even bothersome, claims process than other companies, and only sends reimbursements through the mail rather than direct deposit, so it makes sense to shop around and compare rates from other pet insurance companies to find the best insurer for your pet.