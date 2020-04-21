The Best Personal Loans of 2020

Without the necessary cash or savings on hand for big-ticket purchases, personal loans make it possible for consumers to achieve goals that would otherwise be impossible. A personal loan can pay for expensive home improvement projects, get rid of lingering medical debt, or consolidate high-interest credit card debt at a much lower interest rate. The best loans of 2020 are available to consumers with good or great credit and make borrowing affordable with low interest rates and no hidden fees.

For those in the market for a personal loan, finding the right lender is essential. The best of the best offer loans with reasonable rates and terms and will let you borrow as much as you need with a monthly payment you can actually afford.

While the ideal lender for you depends on your unique circumstances, we profiled and compared the most popular lenders and banks offering personal loans in either a physical branch or online. Before you apply for a loan, consider the lenders on this list and how they stack up.

Important Things to Know About Personal Loans

Unlike credit cards that come with variable interest rates and monthly payments that fluctuate, personal loans come with fixed interest rates, fixed repayment periods, and a fixed monthly payment that will never change.

While many personal loans don’t come with any fees, some do charge application fees, prepayment fees, and origination fees.

Borrowers with very good or excellent credit, meaning a FICO score of 740 or above, are in the best position to qualify for personal loans with the lowest rates. However, borrowers with less than stellar credit can still qualify for a loan provided they’re willing to pay a higher rate and upfront fees.

Many lenders make it possible to get prequalified for a personal loan without a hard inquiry on your credit report. Taking a few minutes to get prequalified can help you figure out the rate you might qualify for and how much you can borrow before you move forward with a full loan application.

Best Personal Loans of 2020

Though there are many lenders offering personal loans, a lot of them are simply not worth considering. Based on our research, the following lenders and credit unions offer some of the best personal loans with reasonable rates and terms for consumers with different credit ratings.

LendingTree

PenFed Credit Union

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

SoFi

LendingClub

FreedomPlus

Best Personal Loan Reviews

The best lender for you depends on how much you need to borrow, your credit score and income, and other factors. The following reviews can help you determine which one of these lenders or lending platforms might work best for your needs.

LendingTree

LendingTree is a comparison site, rather than a lender. It lets consumers see how personal loan offers from different lenders stack up, all in one place. The advantage to this is that, should you choose to check out loan offers through LendingTree, you can fill out a single application and access several different loan offers tailored to your needs right away.

Another big benefit of using LendingTree is that you can get prequalified online and see personalized loan offers without a hard inquiry on your credit report. LendingTree also lets you tailor your loan details once you see your offers, meaning you can tweak your repayment timeline and choose a monthly payment that fits your budget and goals.

Summary of benefits:

Get prequalified without a hard inquiry on your credit report

See multiple loan offers in one place

Borrow between $1,000 and $50,000

Tailor your monthly payment and repayment timeline to your goals

PenFed Credit Union

PenFed Credit Union offers personal loans without an origination fee, meaning you won’t have to pay a percentage of your loan amount to have your loan funded. Interest rates are available as low as 6.49% for consumers with excellent credit, with repayment terms as long as 60 months.

One potential hitch with PenFed Credit Union is the fact that you need to become a member before you can qualify for their loan products. Joining isn’t overly difficult if you have access to PenFed via employment with the federal government, an association you belong to, or military affiliation — but this added step means PenFed personal loans aren’t for everyone.

Summary of benefits:

Must be a PenFed Credit Union member to apply

Interest rates run as low as 6.49%

No origination fee for personal loans

Repay your loan for up to 60 months

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Personal loans from Marcus by Goldman Sachs are popular with consumers due to the simple fact that these loans come without any fees. There are no origination fees, application fees, or prepayment fees.

You can borrow up to $40,000 with Marcus by Goldman Sachs with interest rates as low as 6.99% APR if you have great credit. You can also repay your loan from 36 to 72 months, and you can use your loan funds however you want. Marcus by Goldman Sachs earned the #1 spot in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study based on overall customer satisfaction, interaction, billing and payment, loan offerings and terms, and the application and approval process.

Summary of benefits:

Borrow up to $40,000 and repay your loan over 36 to 72 months

Qualify for interest rates as low as 6.99% APR

No origination fees or other loan fees

Get prequalified online without a hard inquiry on your credit report

SoFi

SoFi is mostly known for its student loan and student loan refinancing products, but the online lender also offers personal loans. SoFi will even let you borrow up to $100,000 with their personal loan products, which is considerably higher than most lenders in this space make available.

SoFi personal loans for home improvements or debt consolidation come with rates that start at 5.99% APR with autopay. There are also no origination fees, no prepayment fees, and no late fees. You can even temporarily “pause” your loan payments for up to a year if you lose your job, a benefit few lenders offer.

Summary of benefits:

Borrow between $5,000 and $100,000

Interest rates start at 5.99% APR with autopay

No origination fees or hidden fees

Get prequalified online without a hard inquiry on your credit report

LendingClub

If you want to borrow money from individual investors instead of a big bank, you may also want to consider LendingClub. This peer-to-peer lending platform lets anyone loan money to consumers with rates and terms that make them competitive with other lenders in this space.

With LendingClub, you can borrow up to $40,000 with a fixed interest rate and fixed repayment schedule. You can also check your rate online without a hard inquiry on your credit report. Interest rates range between 6.95% and 35.89%, with the highest rates going to consumers who need to borrow despite their low credit rating. Also note that LendingClub loans come with an origination fee of 1% to 6% of your loan amount.

Summary of benefits:

Borrow up to $40,000

Interest rates starting at 6.95% for borrowers with good credit

Origination fee of 1% to 6% of your loan amount applies

Get prequalified online without a hard inquiry on your credit report

FreedomPlus

If your credit is less than stellar, you may want to consider FreedomPlus personal loans. This online lender considers more than your credit score for loan qualification. Loans can be funded in as little as 48 hours with an ID, your signature, and a verified income and bank account — meaning you can get your money fast.

FreedomPlus allows consumers to borrow between $7,500 and $40,000 and pay loans off for anywhere from 2 to 5 years. Note that, while these loans don’t have any prepayment fees, you may pay an origination fee equal to up to 5% of your loan amount. Interest rates start at 5.99% and go up to 26.99%.

Summary of benefits:

Borrow between $7,500 and $40,000

Repay your loan over 2 to 5 years

Pay an origination fee up to 5% of your loan amount

Average credit may be enough to qualify since FreedomPlus considers more than your credit score when you apply

How We Found the Best Personal Loans of 2020

When comparing all the personal loans available on the market today, we kept an eye out for a handful of important loan perks. We considered factors that could help consumers save money and have a better loan experience overall. Here’s everything we looked at to come up with this list of the best personal loans available this year.

Competitive Interest Rates

Because the interest rate plays the biggest role in long-term costs, we looked for lenders that offer competitive rates for borrowers with every type of credit. Some of the lenders on this list charge pricey APRs to consumers whose credit isn’t perfect, but we only included lenders who offer a competitive starting rate for customers who have excellent or very good credit scores.

Low or Reasonable Fees

Fees you’re charged for your loan also play a role in the long-term costs of borrowing, and that’s especially true when it comes to origination fees. We looked for lenders that don’t charge an origination fee or at least ones that don’t charge a high origination fee to qualified borrowers with excellent credit.

No Prepayment Penalties

None of the individual lenders on our list charge prepayment penalties if you pay your loan off ahead of schedule. We believe that no one should have to pay a fee to pay off a loan early. This is mostly a “junk fee” you should avoid if you can.

Pre-qualification Option

Finally, we gave precedence to lenders or lender comparison sites that will prequalify you for a loan online without a hard inquiry to your credit report. Since this perk makes it easy to see how much you could borrow as well as the interest rate you could qualify for before you apply, lenders who make this possible scored more points in our ranking.

What to Know Before Applying for a Personal Loan

The decision to borrow money is one that can have lasting consequences, which is why it’s crucial to know what you’re getting into before you dive in. Here are a few important disclaimers to read and understand before you commit to borrowing money you might take years to pay off.

Use a Loan Calculator to Determine Your Long-Term Loan Costs

It can pay off in a big way if you take the time to forecast with a personal loan calculator before you apply. Doing so can help you determine how much your monthly payment might be depending on the APR you can qualify for, as well as how long it would take you to repay your loan based on a monthly repayment amount you can afford.

Ideally, you’ll wind up with a loan payment that is easy to afford without sacrificing your other financial goals. A loan calculator can help you determine what that payment may be using different lending scenarios.

Improving Your Credit Score Could Save You Thousands of Dollars

If your credit isn’t very good, consider whether you should take the time to improve it before you apply for a personal loan. You’ll notice that the top personal lenders on this space offer APRs between 5.99% and 35.89%, which is a huge difference that can easily translate into thousands of dollars spent or saved.

Remember that even small improvements to your credit score can make a big difference in the APR you qualify for. If you believe you could make substantial improvements to your credit score with a few months of work, waiting to apply for a personal loan could be well worth it.

Compare Personal Loans and 0% APR Credit Cards if Your Borrowing Needs are Low

Finally, you may have noticed that most personal loan companies and banks require a minimum loan amount of $5,000 or up. If you need to borrow less than that or on the low end of the borrowing scale, you may also want to consider a 0% APR credit card for your needs. Many credit cards in this space come with 0% APR on purchases for up to 18 months, letting you score a “free” short-term loan provided you pay your balance off before your introductory offer ends. Some even offer rewards for each dollar you spend, which you may be able to redeem for statement credits, gift cards, travel, and more.

Just remember that, like all good things, 0% APR offers eventually end. If you don’t pay your credit card balance off before your 0% APR offer expires, you’ll be stuck paying a much higher APR when your interest rate resets.

The bottom line: 0% APR credit cards may be a better choice if you need to borrow a small amount of money and know you can pay it off over several months vs. several years.

