Which over-the-counter drugs, medications and products are the best choices in the U.S.? Money, in collaboration with Drugs.com, has identified more than 1,200 products in about 150 categories.
Click the links below to see the picks. Each was selected through a methodology that combined evaluation by pharmacists with analysis of online reviews and other consumer data.
Tap a 'Symptom Solution' to discover more information.
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.