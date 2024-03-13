Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Which over-the-counter drugs, medications and products are the best choices in the U.S.? Money, in collaboration with Drugs.com, has identified more than 1,200 products in about 150 categories.

    Click the links below to see the picks. Each was selected through a methodology that combined evaluation by pharmacists with analysis of online reviews and other consumer data.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Tap a 'Symptom Solution' to discover more information.

    Cold, Cough, Flu and Allergy

    Cold, Cough, Flu and Allergy

    Cuts, Burns and Bites

    Cuts, Burns and Bites

    Diabetic Healthcare

    Diabetic Healthcare

    Diagnostics

    Diagnostics

    Durable Goods

    Durable Goods

    Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat

    Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat

    Family Planning

    Family Planning

    Gastrointestinal

    Gastrointestinal

    Miscellaneous

    Miscellaneous

    Oral Care

    Oral Care

    Pain and Inflammation

    Pain and Inflammation

    Topicals

    Topicals

    Vitamins and Supplements

    Vitamins and Supplements

    Women's Health

    Women's Health

    Children’s Products

    Children’s Products

    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.