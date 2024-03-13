Insect bites and stings can cause pain, discomfort and sometimes worse. Here are Money’s picks for the best products to manage these, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#3
|After Bite Advanced
|Sodium bicarbonate
#1
|Benadryl Extra-Strength Itch Relief Stick
|Diphenhydramine Zinc acetate
#2
|Cortizone-10 Ultra Soothing Cream
|Hydrocortisone
#8
|CVS Health Itch Relief Spray
|Diphenhydramine Zinc acetate
#9
|Gold Bond Anti-Itch Cream
|Menthol Pramoxine
#7
|Ivarest Medicated Anti-Itch Cream
|Calamine Benzoyl alcohol Diphenhydramine
#5
|Sarna Sensitive Anti-Itch Lotion
|Pramoxine
#4
|StingEze
|Benzocaine Phenol Camphor
#6
|Tecnu Calagel Medicated Anti-Itch Gel
|Diphenhydramine
#10
|Tiger Balm Red Ointment
|Camphor Menthol
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.