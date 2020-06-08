Best Home Warranties of 2020

If you’re a homeowner, you’ve most likely had a plumbing or an electrical problem, or an air conditioner that suddenly quits in the summer, or a washing machine that breaks down. These repairs are expensive and stressful hassles, especially if they happen right after buying a house.

This is when a home warranty could really help.

A home warranty is a service contract that pays for the repair or replacement of home systems and appliances. This is different from homeowners insurance, which protects you against losses incurred from damage related to fire, theft, and other perils. A home warranty, on the other hand, covers expenses for items that break down as a result of malfunction, or normal wear and tear.

A good home warranty can be a lifesaver for homeowners whose appliances and systems are reaching their life expectancy. Additionally, for those selling their homes, realtors often recommend purchasing a home warranty for two reasons: in case a system or appliance breaks during or after the listing process, and because it adds value and attracts buyers.

Home Warranty Quick Facts

If you’re starting to browse home warranties, these are the things you should keep in mind before signing on the dotted line.

State Licensing

Each state has its own regulations for overseeing the home warranty industry.

Research and review home warranty regulations and make sure the company is licensed and legally allowed to do business in your state.

In many states, they are regulated by the state’s own Commissioner of Insurance or Department of Consumer Protection.

To locate the regulator of your particular state, you can consult this State Licensing Guide.

30-Day Effectiveness

Most home warranty companies will have a 30-day waiting period after the payment is received. If anything malfunctions during this period, it won’t be covered nor will you be able to request service. (Companies traditionally do this to discourage fraud, i.e. customers purchasing a service contract after their appliance or system is already broken.)

In other words, your contract won’t be effective until the 31st day after the date stipulated in your receipt of payment. If something were to malfunction during that time, once your policy kicks in, the company would cover only part of the repair.

Limitations of Liability

Home warranties contracts have coverage exclusions.

It’s important that you read their sample contracts, as boring as it may be, and make sure you get everything clarified by the company before you buy. You should exclude any company that does not have their contract readily available before purchase.

Usually, appliances with existing manufacturer warranties, malfunction resulting from rust, corrosion, toxic materials, improper installation, or pre-existing conditions (known or unknown) are not covered.

Companies are also not liable for repairs of cosmetic defects, maintenance routine, or malfunctions caused by acts of nature (fire, flood, earthquake, storms, etc.).

Dissatisfied Customers

Although home warranty companies advertise peace of mind by helping homeowners save money in repairs, many customers consider their experience with selected home warranty companies a headache.

In fact, home warranty companies receive thousands of complaints and negative reviews from dissatisfied customers. Complaints usually relate to claims being denied, repairs taking days or weeks to schedule, repairs incorrectly performed, and consumers who wait over an hour on hold when trying to reach a customer service representative.

Are Home Warranties Worth It?

At this point you may be asking yourself if a home warranty is even worth it, considering the liability and customer satisfaction issues.

The truth is that if you do proper research, read contracts, get your questions answered beforehand, and find a reputable company you have better chances of a positive experience. Plus with a home warranty you will pay less in getting a home system or appliance repaired than without it. But if you want to further ensure that your investment will be worth it in the long run, shop for higher payout limits and lesser liability limitations because that’s what ultimately will influence how much of a relief will it pose for the financial burden that an unexpected repair (especially major house systems) can represent.

What Home Warranties Cover

Companies use a wide range of names to differentiate their plans—Gold, Platinum, Bronze, Basic, Premier, etc., but most have the same three basic categories: a system plan, an appliance plan, and a hybrid (a combination of both and sometimes additional perks).

Generally, home warranty companies offer coverage for the same array of home systems and appliances.

Most Common Home Systems Covered:

Heating and air conditioning

Plumbing

Electrical wiring

Water heaters

Ductwork

Doorbells

Central Vacuums

Most Common Home Appliances Covered:

Refrigerators

Laundry machines

Ranges, stoves, ovens & cooktops

Built-in microwave ovens

Garbage disposals

Garage door opener

Dishwashers

Add-Ons Covered:

Some companies offer additional items that you can include for an extra fee. The most common add-ons are:

Pools and inground spas

Septic systems

Well pumps

Sump pumps

The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies

We recommend these four companies for 2020:

American Home Shield – Most Customizable Plan First American Home Warranty – Most Comprehensive Basic Plan Liberty Home Guard – Most Add-Ons AFC Home Club – Lowest Premiums

American Home Shield – Most Customizable Plan

As the country’s largest home warranty provider, American Home Shield (AHS) accounts for 42 percent of the market. What really makes them stand out, however, is their customizable coverage.

AHS offers the most flexibility because they allow you to build your own coverage plan. Usually providers require customers to choose plans with a pre set list of covered items. This can be frustrating and costly because you may end up paying for coverage that you don’t necessarily need. With American Home Shield, though, clients can choose a mix of 10 items from their systems and appliances options. This enables you to get only the coverage you really need without additional expense.

Furthermore, though monthly payments vary depending on your state, repair service fees can be set at $75, $100, or $125. It’s important to note that the lower the service fee, the more you’ll have to pay for your contract each month.

With AHS, heating and air conditioning units with a capacity of up to 5 tons have a payout limit of $1,500, while appliances have a $3,000 dollar limit per covered item.

Another great thing about AHS is that the company is much more lenient than most in terms of liability limitations. According to their sample contract, coverage includes repairs due to insufficient maintenance, rust, corrosion, sediment, improper installations, and undetected pre-existing conditions. These are unusual provisions in the industry, since most home warranty providers don’t cover these types of repairs.

First American Home Warranty – Most Comprehensive Basic Plan

With comprehensive coverage for 10 of the most costly to repair big-ticket items at only $28 a month, First American Home Warranty’s Basic plan is an affordable option that gives you the most bang for your buck.

However, it offers coverage for appliances only: washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, cooktops, built-in microwave ovens, oven ranges, garbage disposals, and trash compactors. Customers who need both appliances and systems coverage will have to opt for their Premiere plan.

Their service fee is standard for all plans: $75 dollars for each contractor visit. Appliances have a limit of up to $3,500 dollars for diagnosis, repairs, and replacements.

First American may not have the flexible liability limits built in like AHS, but customers have the option to add a “First Class Upgrade” for $9 dollars per month which includes coverage for malfunctions due to improper installations, modifications, and previous repairs. It also covers those caused by lack of maintenance, rust, corrosion, and chemical or sedimentary build-up.

The company has a significant drawback—it doesn’t have a plan that covers systems only. This means that, unlike most other providers, they don’t normally cover air conditioning repair; however, you can add this particular coverage to your contract for $9 per month.

Liberty Home Guard – Most Add-Ons

Liberty Home Guard offers three types of plans: Appliance Guard, System Guard, and their hybrid option Total Home Guard.

Liberty covers popular systems and appliances in the home warranty market such as air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. But what makes them stand out is their add-ons.

Customers can choose from around 20 items to add to their coverage. This is the most extensive list of add ons we found in the home warranty market. It includes both items commonly found in other providers (pools, spas, well pumps, sump pumps, central vacuums) and other, more rarely covered items such as limited roof leaks, replacing locks, gutter cleaning, pest control, and electronics protection.

We noticed that some add-ons weren’t listed in their sample contract. However, when we asked their online representatives they indicated it would be disclosed in the contract if the customer chooses it.

As for their service fee, it ranges from $65 to $125, with a payout limit of $1,600 per covered item.

LHG has one major drawback: it only services 36 states. If you live in Washington, California, Oregon, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, or Hawaii, please see one of our other recommended options.

AFC Home Club – Lowest Premiums

AFC Home Club caught our attention for its cost-efficiency. All four of the company’s plans feature monthly premiums lower than the industry standard. AFC’s plans include: System Plan, Silver Plan (Appliance), Gold Plan (a hybrid of systems and appliances), and Platinum Plan (a hybrid plus coverage for plumbing stoppages, built-in microwave ovens, and ice makers).

Customers can decide between a one-year contract or a three-year contract term, saving even more if they opt for the latter option.

As with other providers, AFC prices change depending on the service fee customers agree to pay ($75, $100, $125), nonetheless, their prices are still low compared to other companies. For example, for their System or Silver Plan customers would pay less than $40 dollars a month, and $50 or less for their Gold and Platinum plan.

Unlike most home warranty providers, AFC Home Club members can choose technicians for their repairs. Additionally, AFC claims that they’ll guarantee repairs and cost of parts for the lifetime of the contract, meaning that customers won’t have to pay if the same issue occurs again. This is another benefit since most companies offer a 30- or 60-day guarantee.

How Money® Found the Best Home Warranty

Because most home warranty companies cover somewhat the same systems and appliances, you should rather focus on the terms of their contracts, malfunctions and/or failures covered, payout limits, cost-efficiency, and service fees.

In order to find the best home warranty we focused on the following factors:

Transparency

We find that the best companies clearly disclose their terms, prices, exclusions, and coverage limits.

Ideally, companies should provide sample contracts on their websites. Coverage denial complaints sometimes stem from misunderstanding of the contract terms. Make sure you understand all clauses as written—what is covered, how to request service, each company’s service process, and your responsibilities.

Don’t do business with companies that are unclear with prices or use inaccessible terminology and language. In any case, if there’s something you don’t understand, talk it over with their representatives.

We included companies that provided sample contracts either during the process of getting a quote or elsewhere on their website.

Claims Processing

It’s good to remember that scheduling a repair can take between 24 and 48 hours, depending on the company. In some cases, if the repair is considered an emergency (say a broken heating system in the middle of winter), your claim could be expedited.

The selection of the repair technician is up to the company unless the contract explicitly stipulates otherwise. A technician will visit your house to assess the situation and confirm whether the damage is covered by your warranty.

Companies charge a $75-$125 service fee for every repair call. This fee is established in your contract. Customers who agree to a high monthly payment pay lower service fees than those with a low monthly payment.

We opted for home warranty providers offering a clear explanation of their claims processing and customers’ responsibilities.

Cost

A home warranty costs between $300-$600 dollars a year.

We looked at the cost and service fee in comparison to the amount of items covered, exclusions, and payout limits to determine the value of coverage plans.

Customer Service

Although home warranty companies receive thousands of negative reviews and comments by dissatisfied customers, it wasn’t the only factor we considered. We also called their customer service lines and tried their online chats to evaluate waiting times and inquire about their products.

We favored companies offering 24/7 customer support and other online services such as chats or apps.

How to Choose a Home Warranty

Get Quotes and Compare

Make sure to get at least three different quotes and compare them.

Consider questions like:

What is the cost?

What is included?—i.e. Which systems and appliances are covered?

What is their service call fee?

Is there an item that’s included in one company but not in another?

What are their add-ons and cost?

Can plans be customized?

Read Sample Contracts

Once you’ve chosen at least three companies, take a look at their sample contracts, which are usually found online.

Identify the limitations and exclusions in the contract, specifically the types of repairs it will or won’t cover. It’ll also be useful to know what happens in case an item is deemed irreparable, as well as their claim submission process.

Another important thing to check is payout limits. Your contract should disclose the amount of money the provider will cover for the repair of each system and appliance per each contract term, meaning that the established cap will be the amount you’ll have available over the course of the contract. Make sure that the payout limit for often expensive repairs such as air conditioning and heating systems make sense for the area where you live.

Important Things To Know About Home Warranties

The Proper Maintenance Gray Area

Sometimes home warranty coverage is contingent on the “proper maintenance” of systems and appliances, meaning that repairs won’t be covered if the malfunction was caused by failure to follow the manufacturer’s maintenance specifications.

This is a gray area in the industry because there are no clear guidelines as to what constitutes proper routine maintenance. Some contracts give concrete examples such as changing filters, flushing the water heater, keeping proper refrigerant levels, or cleaning coils, but it ultimately depends on technicians’ inspections.

The worst-case scenario could be that a company denies a valid claim claiming improper maintenance. This is why it’s extremely important to keep records of any maintenance given to your appliance or system, so you’re able to provide proof if required.

Brand-new systems and appliances

If you’ve just installed new appliances or bought a newly constructed home, your appliances will probably already be protected by a manufacturer’s warranty. Since a home warranty won’t cover anything that’s already covered under another type of warranty, you might want to consult with a professional as to whether you really need one.

Red Flags

You should definitely not purchase a home warranty if:

A company isn’t able to provide you with a sample contract, either by posting it on their website or by sending it directly to you by email.

Your contract doesn’t specify a fixed service call fee, decided upon your purchase.

The contract doesn’t clearly stipulate payout limits or the repairs that are covered and not covered.

Summary: Best Home Warranties