We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Credit
  2. credit freeze

Should You Freeze Your Credit After Identity Theft?

By: Taína Cuevas
Taína Cuevas, expert in consumer credit, credit cards, and product reviews, and Managing Editor at Money
Taína Cuevas
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Taína is a managing editor at Money, specializing in consumer credit, credit cards, and product reviews. She oversees Money's financial product compliance department, ensuring we provide up-to-date and accurate information.
See full bio
Editor: Marcela Otero Costa
Marcela Otero Costa, expert in Personal finance, consumer advocacy, editing, SEO best practices, and Content Director at Money
Marcela Otero Costa
Content Director | Joined February 2021
Before working as Content Director, Marcela was writing and editing articles about personal finance and consumer advocacy at Money Group since 2017, focusing on guiding people through important financial decisions. She holds an MA in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico.
See full bio
Published: Aug 21, 2024 5 min read
Man holding a credit card looking concerned sitting at a desk with an open laptop
Shutterstock
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!

Identity theft can be hugely damaging to your credit — especially if, like many people, you only catch it once you have been denied a new credit card or loan.

When a scammer steals your identity, they might be able to open new credit cards, take out loans or even access medical care under your name, leaving you with a history of unpaid bills.

However, if you have been a victim of identity theft, there are simple, effective steps you can take to protect your credit from this point onward, including a credit freeze. Read on to find out more about what a credit freeze is, its advantages and disadvantages, and other alternatives to protect your credit history.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Take the first step toward better credit today
Lexington Law leverages its three decades of industry experience to work on your behalf. Don’t let bad credit weigh you down. Click below and get started now.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
View Plans

What is a credit freeze?

A credit freeze, also known as a security freeze, is a protection you can request from the major credit bureaus that limits access to your credit report. When your credit is frozen, most creditors cannot view your report unless you lift the freeze, which can prevent new credit accounts from being opened under your name.

It’s important to note that other third parties — such as employment screening agencies and existing creditors — can still view your report. (Although in the case of employment screening, they can only do so with your signed authorization.)

Why freeze your credit after identity theft?

Freezing your credit is just one of several important steps you’ll need to take if you discover your personal information has been compromised or your identity has been stolen.

This particular step is extremely important, however. If a scammer tries to open a new account under your name, the lender won’t be able to check your credit file and will deny their application. Stopping them in their tracks will prevent further damage to your credit history and credit score.

Do note that when you do decide to apply for a new line of credit — say a credit card or a loan — you’ll have to manually unfreeze your credit. However, credit reporting agencies make this process really easy, as you’ll see below.

How to freeze (and unfreeze) your credit

Because ID theft has become so common, the major credit bureaus have made the process of freezing your credit quick and simple. In fact, you can freeze (or unfreeze) your credit in minutes directly on the bureaus’ websites.

You’ll need to create an account with each and provide personally identifying information such as your social security number. Once you have an account, you can freeze and unfreeze your credit (either indefinitely or for specific periods of time) on that same page.

You should freeze your credit with all three credit reporting agencies as each lender uses different bureaus, sometimes one or two. Say you freeze your credit with TransUnion, but not Experian or Equifax – if so, a scammer could open an account under your name if they happen to apply to a lender that verifies credit using the other two bureaus.

Alternatives to a credit freeze

If you don’t want to freeze your credit, you could request a fraud alert instead. (If you’re in the military and are about to be deployed, then you should consider an active duty alert.)

A fraud alert lets creditors know you’ve been a victim of identity theft. With this alert, any lender that receives a credit application using your information is required to contact you to confirm it was really you who made the request.

Unlike a credit freeze, a fraud alert doesn't need to be removed if you were to ask for a new credit card or line of credit. However, you should keep in mind that if you ask for a new credit line or card, you might be required to provide additional evidence of your identity.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Don’t let your credit hold you back
Is bad credit weighing you down? Lexington Law’s credit repair experts can help get you an accurate credit report. Better credit is possible — let’s get started.
View Plans

More from Money

Should You Freeze Your Credit After a Divorce?

Best Identity Theft Protection

Best Credit Monitoring Services