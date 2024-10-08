Avatar

Marcela Otero Costa

Content DirectorPersonal finance, consumer advocacy, editing, SEO best practices
Joined February 2021

Marcela has been writing and editing articles about personal finance and consumer advocacy at Money Group since 2017, focusing on guiding people through important financial decisions.

She is now the Content Director at Money, working closely with the editorial and SEO teams to plan and execute a cross-functional content strategy across the website. With a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement, Marcela has played a pivotal role in helping shape the content landscape across several web properties.

Whether expounding on the nuances of different content formats or implementing data-driven strategies, she believes the best way to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape is by both staying abreast of emerging technologies and by crafting compelling narratives.

She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, with a master's degree in Translation, which honed her research skills and critical thinking. Aside from her work with Money, Marcela has also worked editing and translating publications in English and Spanish, ranging from financial topics to literary works.

When she’s not editing or mapping out content roadmaps, Marcela spends her time trying out new recipes and petting her four (!) cats and elderly dog.

Education

University of Puerto Rico

MARCELA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

It's rarely too late to start saving and planning for retirement.

The latest from Marcela

Best Online Banks

Best Online Banks

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 202411 min read
How to Get a Home Equity Loan

How to Get a Home Equity Loan

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Sep 26, 202412 min read
12 Best Debt Consolidation Loans of October 2024

12 Best Debt Consolidation Loans of October 2024

Banking
Published: Sep 26, 202427 min read
5 Best Debt Relief Companies of 2024

5 Best Debt Relief Companies of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 26, 202421 min read
7 Best Home Warranty Companies of October 2024

7 Best Home Warranty Companies of October 2024

Real Estate
Published: Sep 26, 202428 min read
Costco Home Warranty Review

Costco Home Warranty Review

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 24, 202410 min read
Choice Home Warranty Review

Choice Home Warranty Review

Insurance
Published: Sep 23, 20248 min read
Best Online Will Maker

Best Online Will Maker

Retirement
Published: Sep 23, 202418 min read
What Is a Home Equity Agreement?

What Is a Home Equity Agreement?

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 8, 202418 min read

