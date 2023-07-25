Choice Home Warranty is an established company that offers affordable home warranty solutions. It provides two primary types of plans and enables you to customize your policy through numerous add-ons. Continue reading this Choice Home Warranty review to learn about its pros and cons and other helpful information.

Best for affordable comprehensive coverage

What is a home warranty? A home warranty is a service agreement that covers repair costs for home appliances and systems. Plans can be purchased from a home warranty provider, such as Choice Home Warranty, one of the most popular providers considered by homeowners.

Affordability is a common reason customers choose this company. A typical plan costs between $46 and $55 monthly and covers most home appliances and systems. You'll pay an $85 service fee for repairs on a covered system when using the service contract, and you can add coverage for items your selected plan doesn't include

Choice Home Warranty pros and cons

Pros Coverage of home appliances and systems under the Basic Plan

Comprehensive plans at affordable monthly prices

Coverage of up to $3,000 per covered item Cons Restricted choice of service technician

Roof leak coverage limited to $500

Few add-on coverage options

Pros explained

There are multiple benefits to choosing a Choice Home Warranty plan.

Appliances and systems are covered under the Basic Plan

Choice Home Warranty's Basic Plan is the most affordable option yet provides comprehensive protection. The Basic Plan covers 14 home appliances and systems, including water heaters and garbage disposals. This plan covers most of the basic systems in your home.

Offers comprehensive plans at affordable monthly prices

A home warranty requires a monthly payment but offers you peace of mind. Choice Home Warranty plans are affordable when compared to competitor pricing; they are a great value compared to their cost. CHW also gives you the option of paying the fees annually or monthly.

$3,000 coverage limit per covered item (with the exception of add-ons)

One highlight of CHW plans is that they come with a $3,000 coverage limit. This means that each covered item is protected up to $3,000. This amount includes accessing the system, diagnosing the problem, and buying the parts. It also includes repairs or replacements.

In many cases, this amount will adequately cover the cost of solving the problem. If you've ever wondered whether home warranties are worth it, with this level of coverage, the answer could be yes.

Cons explained

In addition to the benefits, you'll also find a few drawbacks to this home warranty provider.

Homeowners can't choose their own service technician

You can choose your plan and add-ons through Choice Home Warranty, but you won’t be able to choose the supplier you normally hire for repairs. CHW will choose one of the 15,000 contractors in its network for you.

Leak coverage limited to $500

The Basic Plan doesn't include roof coverage, but you can add it. Unfortunately, the roof coverage this company offers is limited to $500.

One small roof leak can cause water damage, mold and structural damage to your home. It can also cost thousands of dollars to fix, leaving you responsible for the majority of the repair costs.

Few add-on coverage options available

You can file a Choice Home Warranty claim online if you encounter a problem with one of your home appliances or systems. However, there are several reasons your home warranty claim could be denied. One of the most common reasons is that the system isn't covered in your plan.

While CHW lets you add coverage for certain systems, there are also some exclusions. For example, it doesn't provide coverage for central vacuum ductwork, portable sump pumps, pool accessories or fireplaces.

Choice Home Warranty plans

You can choose from two Choice Home Warranty plans:

Basic Plan

What exactly does a home warranty cover? The Choice Home Warranty Basic Plan covers 14 primary home appliances and systems:

Heating system

Electrical system

Plumbing stoppage

Water heater

Plumbing system

Dishwasher

Whirlpool bathtub

Oven/range/stove

Garbage disposal

Cooktop

Ductwork

Built-in microwave

Garage door opener

Ceiling and exhaust fans

Since your Choice Home Warranty Basic Plan will cover these items, you can file a claim if any of these systems breaks or stops working. Choice Home Warranty will send a technician to fix or replace the item, and you'll only pay the Choice Home Warranty service fee for the parts and labor.

Total Plan

The Choice Home Warranty Total Plan includes everything in the Basic Plan but also provides coverage for additional items:

Refrigerator

Air conditioning system

Washing machine

Dryer

You can add these systems to your plan for about an additional $10 per month.

Optional add-ons

To protect additional items, you must first choose your plan. You can add optional items to either plan, including:

In-ground pool or spa

Well pump

Central vacuum system (basic components)

Septic system and pumping

Sump pump

Deep freezer or second refrigerator

Limited roof leakage

The best home warranty companies provide various options, enabling you to customize your plan to suit your unique needs. If you want to fully protect your home, consider the Total Plan with the appropriate add-ons.

Choice Home Warranty pricing

Choice Home Warranty pricing varies by the plan you choose. The Basic Plan starts at $46.67 monthly or $560 annually. Upgrading to the Total Plan starts at $55 monthly or $660 annually.

Adding extra coverage to either plan increases the cost. The actual amounts vary by system type. Choice Home Warranty also charges a $2.50 fee when paying monthly versus annually. Each time you file a claim and receive services, CHW charges a service fee of $85 per home visit.

Choice Home Warranty prices aren't the cheapest or most expensive. Rather, they fall somewhere in the middle. The average cost of a home warranty is $600 annually, but some companies charge up to $1,425.

Of course, you can choose your plan by comparing home warranty prices, but carefully reviewing each company’s services and fees can help you make the best decision.

Choice Home Warranty financial stability

Before buying a home warranty plan, you might wonder if Choice Home Warranty is a suitable company for you. You can assess a company by weighing its pros and cons, comparing costs and reading reviews.

You should also research the company's financial stability. Unfortunately, some leading financial rating agencies, including AM Best and S&P Global Ratings, haven't yet reviewed Choice Home Warranty.

Choice Home Warranty generates an annual revenue of approximately $144.3 million. It has handled over 4 million service requests and provides coverage for more than 1 million homes.

Choice Home Warranty accessibility

Choice Home Warranty provides numerous ways to contact support and offers service contracts in most areas.

Availability

Choice Home warranties are available in every state except Washington. In addition, Home Service Club of California recently partnered with Choice Home Warranty, offering a means for California residents to purchase CHW home warranties through them. Choice Home Warranty offers customer service 24/7 by phone, so you can file a claim or request a quote at any time.

Contact information

Choice Home Warranty's headquarters is in Edison, New Jersey. You can contact this company for sales through its website or by phone at 800-816-2688. To submit or follow up on a claim, call 888-373-7924. To request a free quote, you can fill out a form on the company's website or call 800-495-6090.

User experience

Choice Home Warranty offers customers multiple contact methods. You can call or fill out a form to contact support. The company also offers a mobile app for iPhones and Android devices. You can use the app to view your current plan, submit a claim, request a quote and renew your contract.

Choice Home Warranty customer satisfaction

Choice Home Warranty is rated 3.7 stars out of 5 by Trustpilot, with more than 34,000 reviews. However, the Better Business Bureau gives it a D-rating and 1.05 stars out of 5 based on around 3,500 customer reviews.

Many consumers leave positive reviews forChoice Home Warranty because of how simple it is to purchase plans and file claims. Choice Home Warranty lets you file a claim 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Unfortunately, the company also has many negative reviews from consumers who claim that Choice Home Warranty does not honor coverage for home appliances and systems included in their plans.

While reading the Choice Home Warranty reviews, we discovered previous and current lawsuit information. One current lawsuit that was filed in 2019 is still pending in Arizona. It states that consumers experienced problems with Choice Home Warranty claims.

One such issue was that Choice Home Warranty didn't fulfill claims for items covered by their plans. In addition, the pending lawsuit alleges that Choice Home Warranty didn't cover all repair costs that were stated in their service contracts.

Choice Home Warranty FAQ Is Choice Home Warranty a good company? chevron-down chevron-up Choice Home Warranty is an established business that began its operations in 2008. Based on customer ratings, Choice Home Warranty may be a relatively decent company, but the reviews are mixed. Customers like the plans due to the coverage options and affordability but dislike unexpected claim denials. Consumers are pleased that Choice Home Warranty offers straightforward quotes that are easy to request, and they also appreciate how easy it is to access customer support when needed and the timely response it offers consumers when they report claims or need assistance. What does Choice Home Warranty cover? chevron-down chevron-up Choice Home Warranty plans cover normal wear and tear of all protected systems. The Basic Plan covers the 14 items listed above, while the Total Plan covers additional items. You can also select add-ons that provide more comprehensive coverage for your home appliances and systems. These plans don't cover damages caused by the consumer or those caused by lack of proper maintenance. If you experience a problem with a covered system, you can use the Choice Home Warranty claim filing process to report your issue. A customer service agent will schedule services accordingly. How does Choice Home Warranty work? chevron-down chevron-up You can purchase a Choice Home Warranty online. When doing so, you will have the opportunity to select the plan and add-ons. You won't need a home inspection to purchase a Choice Home Warranty. However, your coverage excludes pre-existing issues with your systems. There is a 30-day waiting period before you can file a claim, but the waiting period can be bypassed if you show proof of a current home warranty plan through a different provider. The waiting period only applies if you have a lapse in home warranty coverage. When a covered system breaks or stops working, you can file a claim with Choice Home Warranty. They'll respond to your claim within four hours and send a repair technician to fix the issue. The repair technician will come to your home, inspect the system, identify the problem and determine how to fix it. You must pay a service call fee to the technician. The technician will fix or replace your system, depending on the nature of the problem and the cost of the repair. Choice Home Warranty also provides a 90-day guarantee on parts and a 60-day guarantee on labor. If your system fails within these time frames after repairs have been made, you can make another service call, and Choice Home Warranty will waive the $85 service fee. How is Choice Home Warranty rated? chevron-down chevron-up Choice Home Warranty ratings are scarce. As mentioned, there are no ratings from AM Best or S&P Global Ratings, but there are many mixed customer ratings and reviews. How to cancel Choice Home Warranty? chevron-down chevron-up Choice Home Warranty plans generally come with a one-year contract, but you can cancel your plan at any time. For a Choice Home Warranty cancellation, call the customer service line at 888-373-7924. A customer service agent will close your account over the phone, and you'll receive a confirmation email when the transaction is complete. During this call, the agent will ask why you're canceling, and you may incur some fees. The first fee is a $50 cancellation fee, which applies if you cancel your plan during the term of your contract. Choice Home Warranty may also charge additional fees based on the length of time you've had the service agreement and any service repairs you received.

How we evaluated Choice Home Warranty

When reviewing Choice Home Warranty, we examined customer reviews and agency ratings. We also reviewed the plans Choice Home Warranty offers, how its warranties work and its pricing model.

Summary of Money's Choice Home Warranty review

In this Choice Home Warranty review, we found that this company offers affordable home warranty plans that cover most typical household appliances and systems.

Choice Home Warranty provides excellent customer service but may not always honor claims according to its consumer contract. Overall, this company offers a fair product for a good price.