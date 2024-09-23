Avatar

Colleen T. Dwyer is an independent translator, editor, and localization project manager specializing in general finance, legal, and business topics. Her translation and editing work has been published in several journals and catalogs, and she has appeared on the air and in print to discuss her experience in the field of worker cooperative development. She graduated with a BA in Communication: Digital Media from Loyola University in Maryland in 2004 and an MA in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico in 2019.

Education

University of Puerto Rico

Awards

Best Translation into English (2019) from UPR's Graduate Program in Translation

Choice Home Warranty Review

Insurance
Published: Sep 23, 20248 min read
DBA vs. LLC

Everyday Money
Published: Jan 10, 202413 min read
529s vs. UTMAs and UGMAs: What's the Best Way to Save for College?

Everyday Money
Published: May 2, 202415 min read