Joined April 2024

Colleen T. Dwyer is an independent translator, editor, and localization project manager specializing in general finance, legal, and business topics. Her translation and editing work has been published in several journals and catalogs, and she has appeared on the air and in print to discuss her experience in the field of worker cooperative development. She graduated with a BA in Communication: Digital Media from Loyola University in Maryland in 2004 and an MA in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico in 2019.