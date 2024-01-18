|
#1
|
Adventhealth Orlando
Orlando, FL
|
A+
|
Infectious Disease
|
C
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#40
|
Duke University Hospital
Durham, NC
|
A-
|
Audiologist
|
A-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#61
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital
Phoenix, AZ
|
B+
|
Diagnostic Radiology
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#69
|
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington
Burlington, MA
|
B+
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
A
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#91
|
Prov Sacred Hrt Med Ctr & Childs Hosp.
Spokane, WA
|
B+
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#98
|
Bethesda North
Cincinnati, OH
|
B+
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
A-
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#4
|
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Los Angeles, CA
|
A
|
General Practice
|
D-
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#105
|
Beverly Hospital
Beverly, MA
|
B
|
Optometry
|
A
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#26
|
St Luke's Hospital Bethlehem
Bethlehem, PA
|
A-
|
Infectious Disease
|
C
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#76
|
Eisenhower Medical Center
Rancho Mirage, CA
|
B+
|
Psychologist, Clinical
|
C+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#11
|
North Shore University Hospital
Manhasset, NY
|
A
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#60
|
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Norfolk, VA
|
B+
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B+
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#112
|
Main Line Hospital Lankenau
Wynnewood, PA
|
B
|
Dermatology
|
B-
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#47
|
Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
Milwaukee, WI
|
A-
|
Nephrology
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#19
|
Suny/Stony Brook University Hospital
Stony Brook, NY
|
A
|
General Practice
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#84
|
Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Roseville, CA
|
B+
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#83
|
St Cloud Hospital
Saint Cloud, MN
|
B+
|
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
|
A
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#18
|
Methodist Hospitals Of Memphis
Memphis, TN
|
A
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#48
|
Lee Memorial Hospital
Fort Myers, FL
|
A-
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
B-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#113
|
CommonSpirit Penrose St Francis Health Services
Colorado Springs, CO
|
B
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
C+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#62
|
Reading Hospital
West Reading, PA
|
B+
|
Hematology-Oncology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#12
|
Morristown Medical Center
Morristown, NJ
|
A
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
B
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#77
|
Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Minneapolis, MN
|
B+
|
Infectious Disease
|
B+
|
Combined Anterior/Posterior Spinal Fusion
|
|
#90
|
White Plains Hospital Center
White Plains, NY
|
B+
|
General Practice
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#41
|
St Josephs Hospital
Tampa, FL
|
A-
|
Infectious Disease
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#106
|
Endeavor Health (frmly Elmhurst Memorial Hospital)
Elmhurst, IL
|
B
|
Gynecological Oncology
|
B
|
Hip/Knee Joint Replacement
|
|
#59
|
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Inc
Oklahoma City, OK
|
B+
|
Radiation Oncology
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#5
|
Christiana Hospital
Newark, DE
|
A
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
A
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#70
|
Wellspan York Hospital
York, PA
|
B+
|
General Practice
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#97
|
Silver Cross Hospital And Medical Centers
New Lenox, IL
|
B+
|
Infectious Disease
|
A-
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#34
|
University Of Kansas Hospital
Kansas City, KS
|
A-
|
Cardiac Surgery
|
B-
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#99
|
Glendale Adventist Medical Center
Glendale, CA
|
B+
|
Pulmonary Disease
|
C
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#68
|
Rex Hospital
Raleigh, NC
|
B+
|
Hand Surgery
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#3
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester
Rochester, MN
|
A
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
A
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#63
|
Ns/Lij Hs Huntington Hospital
Huntington, NY
|
B+
|
Infectious Disease
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#104
|
University Of Washington Medical Ctr
Seattle, WA
|
B
|
Sleep Medicine
|
A-
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#39
|
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago, IL
|
A-
|
Podiatry
|
B
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#27
|
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital - West
Nashville, TN
|
A-
|
General Practice
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#92
|
Valley Hospital
Ridgewood, NJ
|
B+
|
Certified Clinical Nurse Specialist
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#75
|
United Regional Health Care System
Wichita Falls, TX
|
B+
|
Nephrology
|
A-
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#10
|
Brigham And Women's Hospital
Boston, MA
|
A
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B+
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#54
|
St David's Medical Center
Austin, TX
|
B+
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
D+
|
Percutaneous Intracardiac Procedures
|
|
#111
|
University Of Md St Joseph Medical Center
Towson, MD
|
B
|
Podiatry
|
A+
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#46
|
Stanford Health Care
Stanford, CA
|
A-
|
Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
|
C
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#20
|
Riverside Methodist Hospital
Columbus, OH
|
A
|
Allergy/ Immunology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#89
|
University Of Virginia Medical Center
Charlottesville, VA
|
B+
|
Hematology-Oncology
|
A-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#82
|
Sanford Usd Medical Center
Sioux Falls, SD
|
B+
|
Interventional Cardiology
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#17
|
Mount Sinai Hospital
New York, NY
|
A
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
B+
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#49
|
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Columbus, OH
|
A-
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B+
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#114
|
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Chesapeake, VA
|
B
|
Hospitalist
|
A
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#53
|
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Philadelphia, PA
|
B+
|
Interventional Radiology
|
B+
|
Combined Anterior/Posterior Spinal Fusion
|
|
#13
|
Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, TX
|
A
|
General Practice
|
C+
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#78
|
University Of Wi Hospitals & Clinics Authority
Madison, WI
|
B+
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
A-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#28
|
Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital
Palos Heights, IL
|
A-
|
Geriatric Medicine
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#24
|
Memorial Mission Hospital And Asheville Surgery Center
Asheville, NC
|
A
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#42
|
Christus Mother Frances Hospital
Tyler, TX
|
A-
|
Sleep Medicine
|
C
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#107
|
Mercy Hospital Springfield
Springfield, MO
|
B
|
Dermatology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#57
|
Wesley Medical Center
Wichita, KS
|
B+
|
Endocrinology
|
D
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#6
|
Massachusetts General Hospital
Boston, MA
|
A
|
Cardiac Surgery
|
B+
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#71
|
Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital
Ann Arbor, MI
|
B+
|
Geriatric Medicine
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#96
|
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Temple, TX
|
B+
|
Optometry
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#88
|
Avera Mckennan Hospital & University Health Center
Sioux Falls, SD
|
B+
|
Pathology
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#35
|
Bryan Medical Center
Lincoln, NE
|
A-
|
Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#100
|
Essentia Health St Mary's Medical Center
Duluth, MN
|
B+
|
Sleep Medicine
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#67
|
Ut Southwestern University Hospital - William P. Clements Jr.
Dallas, TX
|
B+
|
Sports Medicine
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#2
|
New York University Langone Medical Center
New York, NY
|
A+
|
Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
|
B-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#64
|
Frederick Health Hospital
Frederick, MD
|
B+
|
Radiation Oncology
|
A+
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#103
|
Johns Hopkins Howard County General Hospital
Columbia, MD
|
B
|
Pulmonary Disease
|
A+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#38
|
L A Downtown Medical Center, Llc
Los Angeles, CA
|
A-
|
Psychologist, Clinical
|
B+
|
Psychoses
|
|
#29
|
Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Troy, MI
|
A-
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#93
|
Ssm Health St Mary's Hospital - Madison
Madison, WI
|
B+
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#74
|
Hospital Of Univ Of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA
|
B+
|
Urology
|
C+
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#9
|
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH
|
A
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
A-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#56
|
Gulf Coast Medical Center Lee Mem Health System
Fort Myers, FL
|
B+
|
General Practice
|
C+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#110
|
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Clinton Township, MI
|
B
|
Infectious Disease
|
A
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#45
|
Tampa General Hospital
Tampa, FL
|
A-
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#21
|
Baptist Health Medical Center - Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
|
A
|
Endocrinology
|
C+
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#85
|
Mayo Clinic Florida
Jacksonville, FL
|
B+
|
Psychologist, Clinical
|
A-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#81
|
Sentara Leigh Hospital
Norfolk, VA
|
B+
|
Dermatology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#14
|
South Shore Hospital
South Weymouth, MA
|
A
|
General Practice
|
A
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#50
|
Ucsf Medical Center
San Francisco, CA
|
A-
|
Hematology
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#115
|
Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital
Sugar Land, TX
|
B
|
Infectious Disease
|
C+
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#52
|
Baptist Health Louisville
Louisville, KY
|
A-
|
Emergency Medicine
|
C+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#72
|
Piedmont Hospital
Atlanta, GA
|
B+
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
B
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#79
|
Parkview Regional Medical Center
Fort Wayne, IN
|
B+
|
Emergency Medicine
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#30
|
Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Mchenry, IL
|
A-
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
B
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#23
|
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville, TN
|
A
|
Podiatry
|
B
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#102
|
Hillcrest Hospital
Mayfield Heights, OH
|
B
|
Certified Clinical Nurse Specialist
|
A-
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#108
|
University Of Tn Medical Center (The)
Knoxville, TN
|
B
|
Rheumatology
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#55
|
Upmc Pinnacle Hospitals
Harrisburg, PA
|
B+
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
A-
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#7
|
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota, FL
|
A
|
Pain Management
|
C+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#44
|
Cjw Medical Center
Richmond, VA
|
A-
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
D-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#95
|
University Of Iowa Hospital & Clinics
Iowa City, IA
|
B+
|
Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy
|
B
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#86
|
Christus St Michael Health System
Texarkana, TX
|
B+
|
Rheumatology
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#36
|
Johns Hopkins Hospital, The
Baltimore, MD
|
A-
|
Cardiology
|
A+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#16
|
Inova Fairfax Hospital
Falls Church, VA
|
A
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
A
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#65
|
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Pinehurst, NC
|
B+
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#58
|
Hendrick Medical Center
Abilene, TX
|
B+
|
Infectious Disease
|
C
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#94
|
Promedica Toledo Hospital
Toledo, OH
|
B+
|
Endocrinology
|
B-
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#73
|
Lancaster General Hospital
Lancaster, PA
|
B+
|
Emergency Medicine
|
B+
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#109
|
University of Vermont Medical Center
Burlington, VT
|
B
|
Medical Oncology
|
B+
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#31
|
University Of Michigan Health System
Ann Arbor, MI
|
A-
|
Nuclear Medicine
|
A-
|
Tracheostomy with Mechanical Ventilation
|
|
#101
|
Rush University Medical Center
Chicago, IL
|
B
|
Sports Medicine
|
A
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#66
|
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Sun City West, AZ
|
B+
|
Infectious Disease
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#87
|
Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield And Novi
Southfield, MI
|
B+
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
A-
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#22
|
St Francis Hospital - The Heart Center
Roslyn, NY
|
A
|
Pain Management
|
C+
|
Cardiac Valve Replacement
|
|
#43
|
Memorial Healthcare System, Inc
Chattanooga, TN
|
A-
|
Critical Care (Intensivists)
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#8
|
Lehigh Valley Hospital
Allentown, PA
|
A
|
Dermatology
|
C
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#15
|
Northshore University Healthsystem - Evanston Hospital
Evanston, IL
|
A
|
Radiation Oncology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#37
|
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, Inc
Annapolis, MD
|
A-
|
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
|
A+
|
Respiratory Infections
|
|
#51
|
Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack, NJ
|
A-
|
Infectious Disease
|
B
|
Severe Sepsis
|
|
#33
|
North Mississippi Medical Center
Tupelo, MS
|
A-
|
Rheumatology
|
B+
|
Severe Sepsis
|