What makes a hospital good? Mostly, we think, it’s when it delivers safe, high-quality care and a pleasing patient experience.

The methodology for Money’s 2024 list of the 115 best hospitals in America leans heavily on those factors. We sifted through more than 13,500 data points to rank facilities by mortality rates, safety records and patient satisfaction, as well as on the experience of the hospitals’ doctors and other practitioners.

A hospital stay is a financial event as well as a medical one, so we also graded the extent to which the cost of care matched the hospitals’ publicly listed prices. Such transparency makes it less likely you’ll be jolted when the final bill for your stay arrives.