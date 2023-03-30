Follow MONEY

  • I love finding a solution that I think can leave this world a little better than where I found it.

    Adena Hefets
    Changing housing
    Adena Hefets

    founder of Divvy Homes
  • I'm just trying to speak as plainly and frankly and earnestly as I can.

    Alexis Ohanian
    Changing business
    Alexis Ohanian

    entrepreneur/investor
  • It’s important for us to share things we genuinely love while staying organic.

    Ashlee LeSueur, Taylor Cannon and Linley Hutchinson
    Changing product recs
    Ashlee LeSueur, Taylor Cannon and Linley Hutchinson

    The Buy Guide team
  • If I want to say something, I say it.

    Bad Bunny
    Changing celebrity advocacy
    Bad Bunny

    musician
  • The more people that have the nerd-level knowledge of student loans, the better.

    Betsy Mayotte
    Changing student loans
    Betsy Mayotte

    advisor
  • Our identities are what make us good at building for our community.

    Billie Simmons
    Changing banking
    Billie Simmons

    co-founder and COO of Daylight
  • Most people don’t realize how much potential they have sitting in their pockets.

    Brian Jung
    Changing credit cards
    Brian Jung

    serial entrepreneur
  • The more transparent you can be, the more you can get out ahead of it.

    Chelsea Fagan
    Changing money management
    Chelsea Fagan

    founder and CEO of The Financial Diet
  • When tribes succeed, everyone succeeds.

    Chief Lynn Malerba
    Changing currency
    Chief Lynn Malerba

    U.S. Treasurer
  • We’re making unionizing cool.

    Chris Smalls, Derrick Palmer and Sam Amato
    Changing labor
    Chris Smalls, Derrick Palmer and Sam Amato

    the Amazon and Starbucks organizers
  • So much of what we do, and so much of what happens to us, is centered around money.

    Dasha Kennedy
    Changing money advice
    Dasha Kennedy

    The Broke Black Girl
  • Our developer community now earns more than half a billion dollars annually.

    David Baszucki
    Changing the metaverse
    David Baszucki

    CEO of Roblox
  • The blockchain opens up unique opportunities to create works that can change and be interactive.

    Diana Sinclair
    Changing NFTs
    Diana Sinclair

    artist
  • A lot of people are just not aware of these opportunities to grow wealth for the long term.

    Dylan Ingerman, Alex Ingerman and Cole Mattox
    Changing financial literacy
    Dylan Ingerman, Alex Ingerman and Cole Mattox

    co-founders of First Generation Investors
  • An accident can happen at any age.

    Edward Mitchell
    Changing ABLE accounts
    Edward Mitchell

    independent living specialist
  • You can’t separate the economic well-being of families from the freedom to start a family.

    Elizabeth Warren
    Changing economic rights
    Elizabeth Warren

    senator
  • We're like the rich uncle you never knew you had.

    Elizabeth Yin
    Changing venture capitalism
    Elizabeth Yin

    co-founder of Hustle Fund
  • [Terms and conditions] exist to protect customers, but if you as a customer aren’t aware of them, it does you no good.

    Erika Kullberg
    Changing smart shopping
    Erika Kullberg

    lawyer
  • Millions of people were having challenges, so our voice representing those folks became really important.

    Erin Collins
    Changing the IRS
    Erin Collins

    national taxpayer advocate
  • The world of recruiting has changed forever — and in such a beautiful way.

    Garrett Lord
    Changing careers
    Garrett Lord

    CEO of Handshake
  • Our bigger mission is helping the issue of saving for retirement.

    Gaurav Sharma
    Changing retirement
    Gaurav Sharma

    CEO of Capitalize
  • We want to be on your side.

    Glenn Kelman
    Changing real estate
    Glenn Kelman

    CEO of Redfin
  • I don’t preach ‘get rich quick.’

    Haley Sacks
    Changing investing advice
    Haley Sacks

    @mrsdowjones
  • I want to approach ticketing in a way that is affordable for fans.

    Handwritten Tickets
    Changing the concert industry
    Handwritten Tickets

    Twitter account
  • In a time when so much is so terrible, I am really heartened by the generosity and solidarity I have seen.

    Hank and John Green
    Changing fundraising
    Hank and John Green

    Vlogbrothers
  • No one is talking about this. So once I did, it’s like I couldn’t stop.

    Hannah Williams
    Changing pay negotiation
    Hannah Williams

    host of Salary Transparent Street
  • Many don't really understand how much they'll get paid.

    Harry Campbell
    Changing the gig economy
    Harry Campbell

    The Rideshare Guy
  • Here I am. Eating my own words.

    Jack Corbett
    Changing #moneytok
    Jack Corbett

    Planet Money TikTok guy
  • By giving people the ability to manage their entire portfolio with all assets in one place, it tends to lead to more healthy investing decisions.

    Jannick Malling and Leif Abraham
    Changing investing
    Jannick Malling and Leif Abraham

    co-CEOs of Public.com
  • I am very weirdly interested in niche plant utilization surveys from the Census Bureau, and I'm gonna make you interested, too.

    Joey Politano
    Changing economics
    Joey Politano

    writer at Apricitas Economics
  • Don't penalize veterans for your budgeting error.

    Jon Stewart
    Changing veterans' health care
    Jon Stewart

    talk show host
  • Bankruptcy is this super powerful poverty-fighting tool, but the people who need it most in our country are least able to access it.

    Jonathan Petts
    Changing bankruptcy
    Jonathan Petts

    co-founder of Upsolve
  • I really consider myself a voice for the worker class.

    Killer Mike
    Changing economic opportunity
    Killer Mike

    rapper/activist
  • We want online EBT to be ubiquitous.

    Kristina Herrmann
    Changing SNAP
    Kristina Herrmann

    chief business officer at Forage
  • Learning about [financial] concepts at a young age is extremely important.

    Kriti Sarav
    Changing teens' money
    Kriti Sarav

    podcaster
  • Sometimes we don’t realize what our dreams are until we see someone else do it.

    Lauren Simmons
    Changing financial wellness
    Lauren Simmons

    ex-NYSE trader
  • It hit me that there was a lack of access to information within the Deaf community about the investment world.

    Lee Kramer
    Changing financial planning
    Lee Kramer

    CFP at Kramer Wealth Managers
  • It’s OK to be delusional when you’re chasing your dreams.

    Lil Nas X
    Changing career commitment
    Lil Nas X

    singer
  • I'm tired of the victimization of outsiders, as though they don't know what the heck they're doing.

    Lule Demmissie
    Changing social investing
    Lule Demmissie

    U.S. CEO of eToro
  • I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.

    MacKenzie Scott
    Changing charitable giving
    MacKenzie Scott

    philanthropist
  • Access to credit should not mean being in debt forever.

    Max Levchin
    Changing buy now, pay later
    Max Levchin

    co-founder and CEO of Affirm
  • You've got somebody who's got the drive, they’ve got the hustle, they just needed the help.

    Michael Schneider
    Changing resale
    Michael Schneider

    cook group founder
  • I want to use brands to allow me to help people.

    MrBeast
    Changing philanthropy
    MrBeast

    YouTuber
  • We see a lot of very smart, capable women sitting on the sidelines in this space, and we want that to change.

    Natasha Hoskins and Deana Burke
    Changing Web3
    Natasha Hoskins and Deana Burke

    founders of Boys Club
  • What keeps me up at night is constantly making sure we are prepared and ready to respond.

    Rohit Chopra
    Changing consumer protection
    Rohit Chopra

    director of the CFPB
  • You don't have to be perfect to make a difference.

    Tanja Hester
    Changing financial activism
    Tanja Hester

    author
  • Build a diversified life portfolio, and you’ll reap the dividends called joy.

    Thasunda Brown Duckett
    Changing diversification
    Thasunda Brown Duckett

    CEO of TIAA
  • I'm trying to make this very inaccessible topic more accessible.

    Tori Dunlap
    Changing financial feminism
    Tori Dunlap

    CEO
  • I think most sane people within the crypto space are themselves — ourselves — suspicious of large parts of the crypto space.

    Vitalik Buterin
    Changing crypto
    Vitalik Buterin

    Ethereum co-creator
  • There's a sense of safety that goes into speaking in communities [with] a shared understanding and lived experiences.

    Women on FIRE
    Changing women's finance
    Women on FIRE

    Facebook group
