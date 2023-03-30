In celebration of Money’s 50th anniversary, we’re highlighting 50 influential figures shaping Americans’ finances — today and beyond. Meet Money’s Changemakers.
I love finding a solution that I think can leave this world a little better than where I found it.
I'm just trying to speak as plainly and frankly and earnestly as I can.
It’s important for us to share things we genuinely love while staying organic.
If I want to say something, I say it.
The more people that have the nerd-level knowledge of student loans, the better.
Our identities are what make us good at building for our community.
Most people don’t realize how much potential they have sitting in their pockets.
The more transparent you can be, the more you can get out ahead of it.
When tribes succeed, everyone succeeds.
We’re making unionizing cool.
So much of what we do, and so much of what happens to us, is centered around money.
Our developer community now earns more than half a billion dollars annually.
The blockchain opens up unique opportunities to create works that can change and be interactive.
A lot of people are just not aware of these opportunities to grow wealth for the long term.
An accident can happen at any age.
You can’t separate the economic well-being of families from the freedom to start a family.
We're like the rich uncle you never knew you had.
[Terms and conditions] exist to protect customers, but if you as a customer aren’t aware of them, it does you no good.
Millions of people were having challenges, so our voice representing those folks became really important.
The world of recruiting has changed forever — and in such a beautiful way.
Our bigger mission is helping the issue of saving for retirement.
We want to be on your side.
I don’t preach ‘get rich quick.’
I want to approach ticketing in a way that is affordable for fans.
In a time when so much is so terrible, I am really heartened by the generosity and solidarity I have seen.
No one is talking about this. So once I did, it’s like I couldn’t stop.
Many don't really understand how much they'll get paid.
Here I am. Eating my own words.
By giving people the ability to manage their entire portfolio with all assets in one place, it tends to lead to more healthy investing decisions.
I am very weirdly interested in niche plant utilization surveys from the Census Bureau, and I'm gonna make you interested, too.
Don't penalize veterans for your budgeting error.
Bankruptcy is this super powerful poverty-fighting tool, but the people who need it most in our country are least able to access it.
I really consider myself a voice for the worker class.
We want online EBT to be ubiquitous.
Learning about [financial] concepts at a young age is extremely important.
Sometimes we don’t realize what our dreams are until we see someone else do it.
It hit me that there was a lack of access to information within the Deaf community about the investment world.
It’s OK to be delusional when you’re chasing your dreams.
I'm tired of the victimization of outsiders, as though they don't know what the heck they're doing.
I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.
Access to credit should not mean being in debt forever.
You've got somebody who's got the drive, they’ve got the hustle, they just needed the help.
I want to use brands to allow me to help people.
We see a lot of very smart, capable women sitting on the sidelines in this space, and we want that to change.
What keeps me up at night is constantly making sure we are prepared and ready to respond.
You don't have to be perfect to make a difference.
Build a diversified life portfolio, and you’ll reap the dividends called joy.
I'm trying to make this very inaccessible topic more accessible.
I think most sane people within the crypto space are themselves — ourselves — suspicious of large parts of the crypto space.
There's a sense of safety that goes into speaking in communities [with] a shared understanding and lived experiences.