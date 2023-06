Adelphi University Garden City, NY 77% $67,400 $30,300 74%

Agnes Scott College Decatur, GA 70% $63,500 $14,400 73%

Albertus Magnus College New Haven, CT 82% $62,100 $30,800 65%

Albion College Albion, MI 69% $70,200 $21,200 70%

Alcorn State University Alcorn State, MS 39% $25,000 $15,600 42%

Allegheny College Meadville, PA 75% $72,800 $27,200 73%

Alma College Alma, MI 69% $62,000 $26,100 66%

Alvernia University Reading, PA 58% $59,700 $26,700 62%

American University Washington, DC 64% $73,900 $30,700 79%

Amherst College Amherst, MA 9% $83,900 $20,200 95%

Appalachian State University Boone, NC 85% $21,800 $13,700 73%

Arcadia University Glenside, PA 82% $66,000 $28,900 66%

Arizona State University Tempe, AZ 88% $31,200 $16,000 69%

Art Center College of Design Pasadena, CA 76% $75,500 $54,100 70%

Asbury University Wilmore, KY 77% $47,600 $25,300 64%

Ashland University Ashland, OH 70% $39,300 $22,700 67%

Assumption University Worcester, MA 86% $65,800 $28,400 72%

Auburn University Auburn, AL 71% $35,300 $25,600 77%

Augsburg University Minneapolis, MN 76% $58,600 $25,600 59%

Augustana College Rock Island, IL 69% $63,100 $26,200 66%

Augustana University Sioux Falls, SD 72% $54,800 $28,700 69%

Aurora University Aurora, IL 86% $43,700 $18,700 63%

Austin College Sherman, TX 43% $61,800 $26,200 71%

Avila University Kansas City, MO 68% $33,000 $19,900 58%

Babson College Wellesley, MA 25% $80,000 $31,200 93%

Baker University Baldwin City, KS 99% $49,700 $26,700 66%

Baldwin Wallace University Berea, OH 79% $59,000 $28,500 65%

Ball State University Muncie, IN 68% $26,500 $13,900 65%

Bard College Annandale-On-Hudson, NY 60% $81,400 $26,100 76%

Barnard College New York, NY 11% $84,600 $30,400 93%

Barton College Wilson, NC 99% $50,000 $24,700 57%

Bates College Lewiston, ME 17% $81,600 $28,100 91%

Bay Path University Longmeadow, MA 75% $54,600 $20,000 63%

Baylor University Waco, TX 57% $71,400 $49,400 77%

Bellarmine University Louisville, KY 86% $64,200 $25,500 67%

Belmont University Nashville, TN 88% $61,100 $37,800 72%

Beloit College Beloit, WI 67% $70,400 $19,600 76%

Bennington College Bennington, VT 67% $84,500 $38,100 77%

Bentley University Waltham, MA 61% $79,200 $44,700 90%

Berea College Berea, KY 33% $57,000 $3,600 70%

Berklee College of Music Boston, MA 55% $71,500 $51,500 64%

Berry College Mount Berry, GA 70% $58,200 $26,500 69%

Bethel University McKenzie, TN 50% $34,200 $17,300 41%

Bethel University Mishawaka, IN 98% $46,500 $20,100 65%

Bethel University Saint Paul, MN 89% $58,000 $30,900 72%

Binghamton University Vestal, NY 44% $30,900 $19,200 81%

Biola University La Mirada, CA 61% $62,400 $31,200 73%

Birmingham-Southern College Birmingham, AL 66% $39,300 $24,500 69%

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Bloomsburg, PA 90% $27,400 $17,900 61%

Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA 19% $84,500 $32,300 94%

Boston University Boston, MA 19% $83,400 $27,700 88%

Bowdoin College Brunswick, ME 9% $80,000 $28,700 95%

Bowie State University Bowie, MD 87% $26,300 $15,300 51%

Bowling Green State University Bowling Green, OH 79% $30,400 $17,900 61%

Bradley University Peoria, IL 76% $53,900 $27,100 77%

Brandeis University Waltham, MA 39% $82,700 $37,700 88%

Bridgewater State University Bridgewater, MA 86% $30,000 $13,700 63%

Brown University Providence, RI 6% $86,500 $26,800 95%

Bryant University Smithfield, RI 74% $70,200 $43,200 81%

Bryn Mawr College Bryn Mawr, PA 39% $79,300 $37,000 84%

Bucknell University Lewisburg, PA 35% $81,500 $40,900 91%

Buena Vista University Storm Lake, IA 66% $54,300 $19,900 59%

Butler University Indianapolis, IN 81% $65,700 $41,400 73%

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College New York, NY 51% $35,700 $4,100 71%

CUNY Hunter College New York, NY 46% $26,100 $4,900 57%

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice New York, NY 45% $33,300 $5,400 58%

CUNY Lehman College Bronx, NY 58% $32,500 $3,500 61%

CUNY Queens College Queens, NY 61% $30,900 $5,100 58%

Cairn University-Langhorne Langhorne, PA 82% $47,800 $28,300 64%

Caldwell University Caldwell, NJ 96% $58,300 $17,400 70%

California Baptist University Riverside, CA 64% $54,400 $25,200 65%

California College of the Arts San Francisco, CA 78% $80,000 $43,100 71%

California Institute of Technology Pasadena, CA 4% $83,800 $32,300 94%

California Institute of the Arts Valencia, CA 29% $79,600 $57,800 65%

California Lutheran University Thousand Oaks, CA 82% $68,300 $25,800 70%

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo San Luis Obispo, CA 33% $31,100 $22,200 83%

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt Arcata, CA 91% $26,000 $14,900 62%

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Pomona, CA 61% $29,500 $13,900 76%

California State University Maritime Academy Vallejo, CA 82% $28,600 $18,100 68%

California State University, Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA 85% $26,100 $7,900 55%

California State University, Channel Islands Camarillo, CA 93% $29,200 $15,500 70%

California State University, Chico Chico, CA 85% $27,400 $14,700 74%

California State University, Dominguez Hills Carson, CA 90% $27,200 $4,800 63%

California State University, East Bay Hayward, CA 82% $27,900 $13,500 68%

California State University, Fresno Fresno, CA 97% $23,400 $6,800 67%

California State University, Fullerton Fullerton, CA 59% $29,400 $5,300 76%

California State University, Long Beach Long Beach, CA 47% $26,200 $9,800 81%

California State University, Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 91% $29,300 $2,900 65%

California State University, Monterey Bay Seaside, CA 93% $22,500 $6,500 72%

California State University, Northridge Northridge, CA 88% $24,300 $9,300 66%

California State University, Sacramento Sacramento, CA 94% $29,400 $8,300 68%

California State University, San Bernardino San Bernardino, CA 91% $26,000 $3,500 67%

California State University, San Marcos San Marcos, CA 93% $25,800 $15,300 63%

California State University, Stanislaus Turlock, CA 95% $24,700 $7,800 70%

Calvin University Grand Rapids, MI 75% $55,400 $29,100 75%

Canisius College Buffalo, NY 81% $47,600 $19,800 73%

Carleton College Northfield, MN 18% $82,100 $34,000 92%

Carlow University Pittsburgh, PA 92% $50,800 $20,000 61%

Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, PA 14% $81,200 $40,100 78%

Carroll University Waukesha, WI 71% $52,900 $25,800 66%

Carthage College Kenosha, WI 76% $51,400 $28,600 65%

Case Western Reserve University Cleveland, OH 30% $77,700 $40,900 84%

Cedarville University Cedarville, OH 62% $47,600 $27,200 73%

Centenary University Hackettstown, NJ 98% $53,600 $26,200 66%

Central College Pella, IA 75% $35,900 $24,600 67%

Central Connecticut State University New Britain, CT 75% $28,900 $15,500 59%

Central Michigan University Mount Pleasant, MI 77% $27,600 $18,100 63%

Central Washington University Ellensburg, WA 88% $27,700 $18,900 63%

Centre College Danville, KY 68% $63,600 $24,100 84%

Champlain College Burlington, VT 62% $65,100 $38,900 64%

Chapman University Orange, CA 60% $83,900 $43,400 80%

Chatham University Pittsburgh, PA 73% $58,800 $29,200 71%

Chestnut Hill College Philadelphia, PA 98% $58,800 $28,600 62%

Christopher Newport University Newport News, VA 89% $33,300 $25,800 77%

Citadel Military College of South Carolina Charleston, SC 86% $32,200 $20,900 75%

Claflin University Orangeburg, SC 62% $35,300 $20,700 50%

Claremont McKenna College Claremont, CA 11% $82,500 $23,200 91%

Clark Atlanta University Atlanta, GA 58% $41,300 $31,900 42%

Clark University Worcester, MA 48% $65,200 $33,800 79%

Clarkson University Potsdam, NY 75% $78,000 $33,700 79%

Clayton State University Morrow, GA 63% $21,900 $10,800 43%

Clemson University Clemson, SC 49% $35,800 $25,400 82%

Cleveland State University Cleveland, OH 91% $31,600 $16,600 53%

Coe College Cedar Rapids, IA 73% $66,000 $20,500 65%

Coker University Hartsville, SC 98% $47,000 $19,000 48%

Colby College Waterville, ME 9% $82,400 $19,200 89%

Colgate University Hamilton, NY 17% $84,000 $26,300 91%

College for Creative Studies Detroit, MI 54% $63,800 $36,700 68%

College of Charleston Charleston, SC 76% $32,600 $21,700 65%

College of Saint Benedict Saint Joseph, MN 92% $67,700 $30,300 79%

College of the Holy Cross Worcester, MA 43% $78,100 $31,300 90%

College of the Ozarks Point Lookout, MO 21% $33,000 $13,500 71%

Colorado College Colorado Springs, CO 14% $83,400 $32,400 84%

Colorado School of Mines Golden, CO 57% $40,000 $28,100 81%

Colorado State University-Fort Collins Fort Collins, CO 90% $29,700 $19,600 71%

Columbia International University Columbia, SC 46% $40,700 $21,500 51%

Columbia University in the City of New York New York, NY 4% $86,500 $13,300 93%

Columbus College of Art and Design Columbus, OH 94% $57,200 $22,200 66%

Concordia College at Moorhead Moorhead, MN 72% $43,200 $25,600 72%

Concordia University-Nebraska Seward, NE 85% $51,800 $24,200 63%

Concordia University-Saint Paul Saint Paul, MN 68% $39,600 $17,100 59%

Concordia University-Wisconsin Mequon, WI 69% $50,800 $27,700 61%

Connecticut College New London, CT 41% $83,400 $48,000 84%

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art New York, NY 15% $72,000 $22,300 91%

Cornell College Mount Vernon, IA 81% $65,700 $24,300 70%

Cornell University Ithaca, NY 9% $84,100 $26,000 95%

Cornerstone University Grand Rapids, MI 91% $43,000 $22,300 67%

Covenant College Lookout Mountain, GA 89% $54,500 $27,400 66%

Creighton University Omaha, NE 78% $63,100 $33,300 73%

Dartmouth College Hanover, NH 6% $85,400 $25,800 94%

Davidson College Davidson, NC 18% $76,700 $27,700 91%

DePaul University Chicago, IL 69% $63,700 $34,200 72%

DePauw University Greencastle, IN 65% $73,800 $29,300 84%

DeSales University Center Valley, PA 78% $62,300 $30,000 68%

Delaware State University Dover, DE 59% $27,100 $12,400 43%

Denison University Granville, OH 28% $77,400 $41,600 82%

Dickinson College Carlisle, PA 48% $80,900 $22,400 83%

Dillard University New Orleans, LA 55% $37,000 $20,400 50%

Dominican University River Forest, IL 81% $51,400 $19,800 67%

Dominican University of California San Rafael, CA 93% $71,100 $48,200 73%

Dordt University Sioux Center, IA 73% $51,900 $28,600 71%

Drake University Des Moines, IA 69% $65,100 $31,600 80%

Drew University Madison, NJ 80% $65,000 $18,300 69%

Drexel University Philadelphia, PA 83% $80,200 $28,000 71%

Duke University Durham, NC 6% $83,700 $29,300 94%

Duquesne University Pittsburgh, PA 84% $64,200 $37,000 72%

Earlham College Richmond, IN 69% $67,600 $27,200 65%

East Carolina University Greenville, NC 94% $24,300 $15,800 67%

Eastern Connecticut State University Willimantic, CT 73% $31,300 $20,400 58%

Eastern Illinois University Charleston, IL 72% $27,000 $14,700 58%

Eastern Mennonite University Harrisonburg, VA 95% $58,200 $25,700 72%

Eastern Washington University Cheney, WA 97% $26,300 $14,600 57%

Eckerd College Saint Petersburg, FL 70% $68,800 $40,200 67%

Edgewood College Madison, WI 95% $50,800 $29,700 68%

Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC 77% $20,200 $4,400 43%

Elizabethtown College Elizabethtown, PA 79% $51,400 $28,400 70%

Elmhurst University Elmhurst, IL 71% $57,900 $25,700 72%

Elmira College Elmira, NY 94% $52,900 $28,100 66%

Elon University Elon, NC 78% $58,300 $43,300 84%

Emerson College Boston, MA 45% $79,600 $52,400 83%

Emmanuel College Boston, MA 74% $66,300 $30,200 66%

Emory University Atlanta, GA 13% $79,200 $30,400 91%

Endicott College Beverly, MA 77% $59,100 $40,900 73%

Eureka College Eureka, IL 87% $42,700 $22,400 59%

Everglades University Boca Raton, FL 60% $43,200 $31,500 58%

Fairfield University Fairfield, CT 56% $75,300 $47,900 82%

Faulkner University Montgomery, AL 65% $39,400 $20,800 58%

Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC 82% $18,500 $7,200 42%

Felician University Lodi, NJ 92% $55,900 $21,500 67%

Fitchburg State University Fitchburg, MA 85% $26,800 $18,100 59%

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Tallahassee, FL 35% $25,300 $13,400 53%

Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, FL 78% $25,100 $9,400 58%

Florida International University Miami, FL 64% $25,100 $10,100 68%

Florida Southern College Lakeland, FL 61% $57,700 $27,600 68%

Florida State University Tallahassee, FL 37% $24,600 $13,600 83%

Fontbonne University Saint Louis, MO 78% $46,800 $20,900 62%

Fordham University Bronx, NY 58% $85,100 $40,300 82%

Framingham State University Framingham, MA 84% $29,300 $18,100 63%

Franciscan University of Steubenville Steubenville, OH 68% $44,500 $20,900 75%

Franklin & Marshall College Lancaster, PA 38% $84,500 $28,200 85%

Franklin College Franklin, IN 95% $52,600 $23,500 66%

Fresno Pacific University Fresno, CA 78% $48,100 $16,500 69%

Frostburg State University Frostburg, MD 86% $27,000 $17,900 57%

Furman University Greenville, SC 71% $73,200 $36,400 82%

Gallaudet University Washington, DC 62% $41,400 $27,300 58%

Gannon University Erie, PA 84% $55,600 $23,900 65%

Geneva College Beaver Falls, PA 79% $45,700 $21,300 72%

George Fox University Newberg, OR 83% $56,800 $33,500 70%

George Mason University Fairfax, VA 91% $32,100 $20,200 74%

George Washington University Washington, DC 50% $82,100 $33,500 83%

Georgetown University Washington, DC 12% $85,400 $24,700 95%

Georgia College & State University Milledgeville, GA 88% $29,600 $21,900 63%

Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta, GA 16% $31,200 $18,600 89%

Georgia State University Atlanta, GA 100% $32,300 $19,300 57%

Georgian Court University Lakewood, NJ 80% $54,600 $21,900 64%

Gettysburg College Gettysburg, PA 56% $80,000 $38,400 80%

Gonzaga University Spokane, WA 76% $69,900 $38,100 84%

Gordon College Wenham, MA 77% $42,200 $27,800 70%

Goshen College Goshen, IN 93% $53,000 $18,400 67%

Goucher College Baltimore, MD 82% $70,900 $21,600 65%

Grace College and Theological Seminary Winona Lake, IN 83% $42,100 $20,100 67%

Graceland University-Lamoni Lamoni, IA 67% $48,600 $19,900 57%

Grand Valley State University Allendale, MI 92% $27,500 $18,200 66%

Grand View University Des Moines, IA 100% $47,300 $21,900 62%

Greenville University Greenville, IL 80% $45,800 $23,400 60%

Grinnell College Grinnell, IA 11% $79,800 $40,100 89%

Gustavus Adolphus College Saint Peter, MN 73% $66,300 $29,600 78%

Hamilton College Clinton, NY 14% $80,400 $28,700 93%

Hamline University Saint Paul, MN 76% $61,900 $21,700 68%

Hampden-Sydney College Hampden-Sydney, VA 37% $70,200 $30,700 67%

Hampton University Hampton, VA 80% $48,400 $35,600 55%

Hanover College Hanover, IN 73% $58,200 $22,800 69%

Harding University Searcy, AR 54% $36,200 $22,000 66%

Hartwick College Oneonta, NY 96% $67,900 $24,100 66%

Harvard University Cambridge, MA 4% $81,800 $14,900 97%

Harvey Mudd College Claremont, CA 10% $86,200 $36,300 91%

Haverford College Haverford, PA 18% $85,500 $26,200 89%

Hendrix College Conway, AR 68% $53,000 $10,700 70%

Heritage University Toppenish, WA N/A $35,700 $8,600 62%

High Point University High Point, NC 80% $62,300 $43,500 66%

Hiram College Hiram, OH 93% $40,600 $18,400 56%

Hobart William Smith Colleges Geneva, NY 67% $82,400 $36,700 77%

Hollins University Roanoke, VA 75% $60,600 $25,500 67%

Hood College Frederick, MD 77% $63,900 $25,500 65%

Hope College Holland, MI 92% $53,300 $30,800 81%

Houghton College Houghton, NY 79% $31,600 $26,300 73%

Howard University Washington, DC 35% $50,500 $28,800 63%

Huntington University Huntington, IN 79% $43,000 $22,500 67%

Illinois College Jacksonville, IL 75% $48,700 $20,300 64%

Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago, IL 66% $74,500 $28,700 73%

Illinois State University Normal, IL 92% $33,700 $22,500 72%

Illinois Wesleyan University Bloomington, IL 45% $70,300 $32,800 77%

Immaculata University Immaculata, PA 80% $48,700 $30,600 69%

Indiana University-Bloomington Bloomington, IN 85% $28,600 $14,300 78%

Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion Marion, IN 92% $44,000 $23,700 72%

Iona College New Rochelle, NY 93% $66,400 $30,700 65%

Iowa State University Ames, IA 91% $23,200 $16,500 72%

Ithaca College Ithaca, NY 78% $68,800 $37,900 75%

Jacksonville State University Jacksonville, AL 76% $23,700 $14,400 46%

James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA 86% $30,700 $19,900 84%

John Brown University Siloam Springs, AR 53% $44,200 $19,600 70%

John Carroll University University Heights, OH 88% $66,200 $30,700 75%

Johns Hopkins University Baltimore, MD 8% $81,700 $22,200 93%

Johnson C Smith University Charlotte, NC 45% $35,000 $15,000 45%

Judson University Elgin, IL 62% $46,700 $19,600 60%

Juniata College Huntingdon, PA 74% $69,600 $28,400 80%

Kalamazoo College Kalamazoo, MI 80% $72,100 $29,400 86%

Kansas State University Manhattan, KS 96% $27,000 $21,300 63%

Kean University Union, NJ 79% $32,200 $19,400 58%

Keene State College Keene, NH 88% $31,400 $21,500 64%

Kent State University at Kent Kent, OH 87% $31,000 $20,300 62%

Kenyon College Gambier, OH 37% $84,100 $41,700 97%

Kettering University Flint, MI 86% $60,900 $37,300 65%

King University Bristol, TN 66% $49,500 $23,600 71%

Knox College Galesburg, IL 70% $67,300 $27,300 72%

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Kutztown, PA 97% $29,100 $24,000 57%

La Salle University Philadelphia, PA 81% $52,900 $25,900 64%

Lafayette College Easton, PA 41% $79,600 $41,500 88%

Lake Forest College Lake Forest, IL 64% $69,600 $26,900 77%

Lake Superior State University Sault Ste Marie, MI 73% $29,000 $14,600 66%

Lancaster Bible College Lancaster, PA 96% $43,900 $24,300 69%

Lawrence University Appleton, WI 75% $69,100 $26,600 78%

Le Moyne College Syracuse, NY 73% $56,700 $26,400 73%

Lebanon Valley College Annville, PA 78% $66,600 $28,900 77%

Lehigh University Bethlehem, PA 46% $78,500 $33,800 90%

Lewis & Clark College Portland, OR 79% $78,000 $39,800 77%

Lewis University Romeoville, IL 71% $52,800 $19,600 71%

Lincoln University Lincoln University, PA 80% $27,800 $15,600 49%

Lindenwood University Saint Charles, MO 75% $34,600 $18,900 56%

Linfield University-McMinnville Campus McMinnville, OR 85% $65,200 $30,800 74%

Lipscomb University Nashville, TN 74% $57,900 $28,500 68%

Longwood University Farmville, VA 90% $33,300 $22,700 67%

Loras College Dubuque, IA 72% $49,100 $21,500 65%

Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA 71% $35,500 $22,500 65%

Louisiana Tech University Ruston, LA 66% $25,200 $13,000 58%

Loyola Marymount University Los Angeles, CA 46% $76,400 $43,100 80%

Loyola University Chicago Chicago, IL 77% $68,900 $31,500 73%

Loyola University Maryland Baltimore, MD 84% $76,000 $35,300 82%

Lubbock Christian University Lubbock, TX 95% $41,600 $25,800 59%

Luther College Decorah, IA 76% $64,100 $27,800 74%

Lycoming College Williamsport, PA 75% $64,200 $20,900 66%

Macalester College Saint Paul, MN 31% $80,000 $33,200 91%

Madonna University Livonia, MI 52% $42,800 $19,800 66%

Maine Maritime Academy Castine, ME 58% $30,700 $23,000 71%

Manhattan College Riverdale, NY 75% $71,700 $29,600 72%

Marian University Fond Du Lac, WI 76% $42,900 $22,500 59%

Marian University Indianapolis, IN 73% $55,800 $23,500 66%

Marist College Poughkeepsie, NY 60% $66,200 $40,600 81%

Marquette University Milwaukee, WI 86% $66,300 $36,000 82%

Martin Luther College New Ulm, MN 91% $30,100 $23,600 64%

Maryland Institute College of Art Baltimore, MD 86% $73,200 $30,600 74%

Marymount University Arlington, VA 84% $57,000 $28,600 65%

Maryville College Maryville, TN 68% $56,000 $23,900 54%

Maryville University of Saint Louis Saint Louis, MO 92% $50,000 $26,500 71%

Marywood University Scranton, PA 82% $57,600 $24,300 66%

Massachusetts College of Art and Design Boston, MA 79% $33,400 $26,600 68%

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts North Adams, MA 91% $29,500 $16,000 63%

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, MA 4% $80,700 $33,200 95%

Massachusetts Maritime Academy Buzzards Bay, MA 90% $31,300 $20,800 79%

McDaniel College Westminster, MD 87% $64,600 $23,800 70%

Mercer University Macon, GA 75% $58,900 $22,700 66%

Meredith College Raleigh, NC 70% $58,700 $23,300 66%

Merrimack College North Andover, MA 80% $67,900 $38,100 74%

Messiah University Mechanicsburg, PA 77% $55,800 $25,600 77%

Miami University-Oxford Oxford, OH 89% $37,400 $26,400 80%

Michigan State University East Lansing, MI 83% $31,200 $9,400 80%

Michigan Technological University Houghton, MI 86% $33,800 $19,100 70%

MidAmerica Nazarene University Olathe, KS 65% $55,200 $30,600 60%

Middlebury College Middlebury, VT 13% $82,600 $28,900 93%

Millersville University of Pennsylvania Millersville, PA 96% $30,600 $19,300 59%

Millikin University Decatur, IL 75% $58,000 $21,500 63%

Milwaukee School of Engineering Milwaukee, WI 67% $62,800 $28,600 65%

Minneapolis College of Art and Design Minneapolis, MN 66% $58,400 $30,600 66%

Minot State University Minot, ND 88% $20,800 $13,900 49%

Misericordia University Dallas, PA 89% $55,200 $25,500 67%

Mississippi State University Mississippi State, MS 76% $27,700 $17,300 63%

Mississippi University for Women Columbus, MS 99% $22,700 $13,200 64%

Mississippi Valley State University Itta Bena, MS 79% $22,300 $11,100 41%

Missouri Baptist University Saint Louis, MO 62% $47,900 $25,000 50%

Missouri State University-Springfield Springfield, MO 94% $24,300 $17,700 57%

Missouri University of Science and Technology Rolla, MO 85% $26,100 $14,600 69%

Molloy University Rockville Centre, NY 79% $57,600 $27,400 71%

Monmouth College Monmouth, IL 66% $57,500 $19,200 64%

Monmouth University West Long Branch, NJ 84% $65,000 $31,200 75%

Montana State University Bozeman, MT 73% $24,400 $19,100 57%

Montclair State University Montclair, NJ 91% $34,700 $12,900 71%

Moravian University Bethlehem, PA 78% $69,800 $34,300 71%

Morehouse College Atlanta, GA 65% $52,100 $22,000 54%

Morgan State University Baltimore, MD 87% $26,700 $17,300 47%

Mount Holyoke College South Hadley, MA 52% $78,700 $31,300 84%

Mount Mercy University Cedar Rapids, IA 81% $54,900 $27,200 68%

Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles, CA 90% $69,900 $26,300 64%

Mount St. Mary's University Emmitsburg, MD 82% $64,400 $26,200 70%

Mount Vernon Nazarene University Mount Vernon, OH 87% $49,800 $25,100 69%

Muhlenberg College Allentown, PA 68% $75,300 $33,100 82%

National Louis University Chicago, IL 97% $33,900 $15,700 54%

National University La Jolla, CA 55% $38,200 $10,700 61%

Nazareth College Rochester, NY 86% $58,100 $32,800 72%

New College of Florida Sarasota, FL 74% $23,000 $10,400 65%

New Jersey City University Jersey City, NJ 91% $38,100 $14,700 56%

New Jersey Institute of Technology Newark, NJ 69% $41,200 $18,100 82%

New York University New York, NY 13% $83,600 $54,700 85%

Newberry College Newberry, SC 57% $45,900 $20,500 55%

Newman University Wichita, KS 72% $50,600 $18,600 51%

Niagara University Lewiston, NY 92% $53,600 $19,400 73%

North Carolina A & T State University Greensboro, NC 57% $19,500 $9,800 52%

North Carolina Central University Durham, NC 76% $26,400 $15,500 54%

North Carolina State University at Raleigh Raleigh, NC 47% $26,200 $15,400 81%

North Carolina Wesleyan College Rocky Mount, NC 28% $50,100 $21,700 57%

North Central College Naperville, IL 68% $59,700 $28,100 69%

North Dakota State University Fargo, ND 95% $25,000 $17,900 60%

North Greenville University Tigerville, SC 70% $42,300 $20,900 59%

North Park University Chicago, IL 67% $49,100 $21,700 61%

Northeastern State University Tahlequah, OK 99% $20,000 $10,200 45%

Northeastern University Boston, MA 18% $82,000 $41,700 88%

Northern Arizona University Flagstaff, AZ 78% $30,200 $17,200 61%

Northern Illinois University Dekalb, IL 70% $28,500 $14,200 58%

Northwestern College Orange City, IA 83% $49,900 $26,600 66%

Northwestern State University of Louisiana Natchitoches, LA 96% $26,300 $14,500 44%

Northwestern University Evanston, IL 7% $87,900 $32,200 94%

Northwood University Midland, MI 83% $48,300 $24,700 64%

Nova Southeastern University Fort Lauderdale, FL 93% $58,600 $28,400 66%

Oakland University Rochester Hills, MI 92% $29,900 $15,300 59%

Oakwood University Huntsville, AL 72% $40,400 $24,100 48%

Oberlin College Oberlin, OH 34% $85,400 $47,900 86%

Occidental College Los Angeles, CA 38% $81,600 $46,100 86%

Ohio State University Columbus, OH 57% $30,400 $20,900 81%

Ohio University Athens, OH 89% $30,000 $22,000 64%

Ohio Wesleyan University Delaware, OH 74% $68,100 $27,400 65%

Oklahoma City University Oklahoma City, OK 79% $48,700 $28,200 68%

Oklahoma State University Stillwater, OK 68% $26,000 $15,700 67%

Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais, IL 61% $52,900 $21,900 65%

Oregon State University Corvallis, OR 89% $30,800 $21,800 67%

Otis College of Art and Design Los Angeles, CA 80% $74,200 $48,700 68%

Otterbein University Westerville, OH 83% $52,100 $23,700 64%

Pacific Lutheran University Tacoma, WA 88% $66,600 $25,300 70%

Pacific University Forest Grove, OR 91% $70,000 $35,900 71%

Pepperdine University Malibu, CA 53% $84,000 $43,900 85%

Pfeiffer University Misenheimer, NC 72% $50,600 $20,600 52%

Philander Smith College Little Rock, AR N/A $27,500 $15,400 53%

Pittsburg State University Pittsburg, KS 94% $22,100 $15,800 52%

Pitzer College Claremont, CA 18% $83,400 $20,500 86%

Plymouth State University Plymouth, NH 92% $31,200 $21,600 57%

Point Loma Nazarene University San Diego, CA 84% $57,500 $37,400 75%

Pomona College Claremont, CA 7% $81,400 $18,200 93%

Portland State University Portland, OR 98% $29,700 $14,000 56%

Prairie View A & M University Prairie View, TX 77% $27,300 $16,000 43%

Pratt Institute-Main Brooklyn, NY 68% $76,900 $49,800 68%

Presbyterian College Clinton, SC 71% $58,600 $22,700 67%

Princeton University Princeton, NJ 4% $82,300 $22,400 98%

Providence College Providence, RI 58% $78,000 $42,400 87%

Purdue University West Lafayette, IN 69% $23,900 $15,700 79%

Quinnipiac University Hamden, CT 88% $73,100 $41,000 78%

Radford University Radford, VA 95% $27,400 $18,000 60%

Ramapo College of New Jersey Mahwah, NJ 70% $35,900 $13,100 71%

Randolph-Macon College Ashland, VA 84% $63,500 $28,700 68%

Reed College Portland, OR 44% $84,900 $35,400 77%

Regent University Virginia Beach, VA 41% $31,300 $17,800 59%

Regis College Weston, MA 89% $67,700 $38,400 66%

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Troy, NY 53% $81,500 $43,000 86%

Rhode Island School of Design Providence, RI 19% $81,000 $41,000 87%

Rhodes College Memphis, TN 57% $69,800 $32,700 80%

Rice University Houston, TX 9% $75,200 $19,900 92%

Rider University Lawrenceville, NJ 82% $59,200 $25,500 70%

Ringling College of Art and Design Sarasota, FL 69% $78,300 $55,000 69%

Ripon College Ripon, WI 80% $62,400 $23,300 66%

Roanoke College Salem, VA 80% $69,800 $29,800 69%

Robert Morris University Moon Township, PA 94% $52,400 $24,900 65%

Rochester Institute of Technology Rochester, NY 71% $72,600 $37,500 65%

Rochester University Rochester Hills, MI 98% $39,100 $20,100 62%

Rockhurst University Kansas City, MO 67% $60,100 $23,600 75%

Roger Williams University Bristol, RI 91% $62,700 $39,200 65%

Rollins College Winter Park, FL 49% $76,700 $32,400 74%

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Terre Haute, IN 77% $76,100 $42,100 84%

Rowan University Glassboro, NJ 84% $36,900 $23,000 75%

Russell Sage College Troy, NY 73% $53,500 $24,300 71%

Rutgers University-New Brunswick New Brunswick, NJ 68% $35,800 $12,700 81%

SUNY Brockport Brockport, NY 76% $27,300 $16,500 66%

SUNY College at Geneseo Geneseo, NY 74% $28,000 $22,100 77%

SUNY College at Old Westbury Old Westbury, NY 77% $26,400 $7,500 59%

SUNY College at Oswego Oswego, NY 80% $28,000 $16,200 67%

SUNY College at Plattsburgh Plattsburgh, NY 68% $29,100 $16,500 71%

SUNY College at Potsdam Potsdam, NY 81% $26,600 $15,500 61%

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Syracuse, NY 65% $30,800 $23,800 73%

SUNY Cortland Cortland, NY 61% $27,400 $19,000 72%

SUNY Maritime College Throggs Neck, NY 74% $29,400 $21,200 74%

SUNY Oneonta Oneonta, NY 70% $28,100 $18,900 75%

SUNY Polytechnic Institute Utica, NY 77% $26,600 $11,000 67%

SUNY at Albany Albany, NY 68% $29,600 $18,600 65%

SUNY at Fredonia Fredonia, NY 91% $26,700 $17,100 64%

SUNY at Purchase College Purchase, NY 75% $29,400 $20,900 66%

Sacred Heart University Fairfield, CT 66% $69,100 $47,100 73%

Saint Ambrose University Davenport, IA 72% $52,200 $26,600 65%

Saint Anselm College Manchester, NH 78% $66,700 $36,900 78%

Saint Edward's University Austin, TX 92% $70,800 $26,400 64%

Saint Francis University Loretto, PA 73% $60,900 $31,000 70%

Saint John Fisher College Rochester, NY 71% $54,400 $29,300 76%

Saint Johns University Collegeville, MN 89% $67,400 $29,700 76%

Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia, PA 83% $68,200 $35,800 80%

Saint Louis University Saint Louis, MO 70% $70,200 $32,300 75%

Saint Martin's University Lacey, WA 72% $60,300 $25,700 68%

Saint Mary's College Notre Dame, IN 83% $67,500 $29,700 79%

Saint Mary's College of California Moraga, CA 70% $74,700 $26,800 77%

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Winona, MN 98% $55,500 $23,200 69%

Saint Michael's College Colchester, VT 86% $68,400 $31,100 82%

Saint Norbert College De Pere, WI 85% $58,300 $29,100 70%

Saint Peter's University Jersey City, NJ 93% $60,800 $13,900 62%

Saint Vincent College Latrobe, PA 73% $57,500 $25,000 69%

Saint Xavier University Chicago, IL 85% $52,400 $14,400 61%

Salem State University Salem, MA 90% $30,700 $19,400 61%

Salisbury University Salisbury, MD 86% $28,000 $20,200 71%

Salve Regina University Newport, RI 73% $68,300 $39,400 78%

Sam Houston State University Huntsville, TX 97% $25,800 $15,300 60%

Samford University Birmingham, AL 84% $55,000 $34,200 74%

San Diego State University San Diego, CA 38% $33,000 $7,400 79%

San Francisco State University San Francisco, CA 93% $28,800 $14,600 67%