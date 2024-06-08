This small Catholic school offers students just one degree: a bachelor’s in liberal arts. The curriculum is built around a focus on “the Great Books, not textbooks.” Classes are small, discussion-based seminars and tutorials, where students examine original writings from philosophers, historians, mathematicians, poets, scientists and theologians.

Like other colleges, students have to take exams and write papers, for which they earn traditional grades. But there’s more individual attention on the intellectual journey here than at other schools. Twice a year as freshmen, sophomores and juniors, students participate in “don rags” where they meet individually with their faculty tutors to get feedback on their work.

Catholic faith is an integral part of campus culture. While attendance isn’t mandatory, most students do attend Mass daily, and the school says 10% of alumni have chosen to enter priesthood or religious life. The college doesn’t award any merit scholarships; institutional grants are awarded based solely on financial need and all recipients are required to work 13 hours a week on campus.

Students can enroll at one of two campuses — the original campus in California or a second campus in Northfield, Massachusetts that opened 2019.