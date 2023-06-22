UCI doesn't field a football team, but its baseball, basketball, soccer and volleyball programs are strong. In one of the more quaint college cheers, the "Antourage," as fans are called, cheer "Zot! Zot! Zot!" to mimic the sound of an anteater sucking up ants.

UC Irvine has a sweet location in the sunny suburbs of Orange County, just miles from famous California beaches and Disneyland, and about a one hour drive from downtown Los Angeles. Theme parks not your style? Surfing, snowboarding, skiing, sailing, cycling, desert camping, sunbathing and hiking are all on the table.

Students can choose from over 85 undergraduate majors and 70 minors, and they tend to thrive within their programs: About 86% of freshmen go on to graduate within six years, which is slightly higher than predicted based on institutions with comparable student bodies. Students’ early-career earnings shake out to about $76,600 a decade after enrolling.

Founded in 1965, Irvine is one of the youngest campuses in the state's public university system, but it's already among the world's most respected research institutions — three former faculty members have received Nobel Prizes.

Notes: Prices reflect in-state charges for public universities. Students who get merit grants are full-time undergraduates who had no financial need and were awarded grants. Graduation rate measures degree completion within six years for both transfer students and first-time students. Early career earnings are the median earnings for both graduates and non-completers, 10 years after they first enrolled.

University of California, Irvine tuition and fees

Estimated cost and due date

Tuition and fees at University of California-Irvine are $13,939 (in-state) and $44,011 (out-of-state). You should also consider room and board, books, and living expenses while enrolled.

The due date for Fall has yet to be announced. However, it's always a good idea to check the university's official calendar or your student portal for any updates. Late payments may incur extra fees.

Feeling overwhelmed by the cost? That’s understandable – college can be expensive, but there are a variety of financial aid sources you can use, including student loans, grants, and scholarships. Here is a brief overview of the available options; for a more comprehensive step-by-step, read our How to Pay for College guide.

Exploring financial aid options at University of California, Irvine

Scholarships and grants

At University of California-Irvine, the typical amount of grant assistance for undergraduates is $18,687, encompassing both government, state, local and institutional awards. Among the most popular sources is the federal Pell Grant, meant for those with a lower income, with approximately 38% of the students at the university benefitting from it. In order to be eligible for Pell Grants or other types of financial assistance, one needs to fill out the FAFSA.

State grants

Most states have a program to assist students with college expenses. Generally, these awards are only available to those who are studying in the same state, but it is worth verifying the eligibility criteria of your home state. For example, in California, residents can qualify for the Cal Grant and other programs.

University scholarships, aka institutional aid

Colleges typically provide two distinct forms of financial aid; need-based aid which is based on a student's financial standing, and merit-based aid which includes all awards unrelated to financial need. Merit based scholarships offered by University of California-Irvine are based on academic performance, artistic aptitude, leadership capacity and more. 60% of first-year students receive a scholarship amounting to an average of $7,401 from the institute.

External scholarships

Don't overlook the possibility of obtaining external scholarships. Many local groups provide scholarships to support college students in their costs, and some have no deadline throughout the year so funding may still be available even once you're in college. To find out more about different types of gift aid, check out our guide on college grants and scholarships .

Student loans

Federal student loans

Federal student loans are a popular way to finance educational expenses. These loans are provided by the government and feature low-interest rates and flexible repayment plans.

Private student loans

Private student loans are an alternative. These are offered by private lenders such as banks and credit unions. However, their interest rates tend to be higher and the repayment options less flexible in comparison to federal loans.

How to pay tuition bills at University of California, Irvine

If you are awarded a loan, grant or scholarship, the funds will usually be sent directly to the university. Any remaining balance must be paid by you. Tuition payments can be made online at https://www.uci.edu/.