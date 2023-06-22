This Orange County campus likes to tout its diversity — and for good reason. Hispanic students make up nearly half of the undergraduate student body, and about 47% of undergrads come from low-income backgrounds. Popular majors include business, education and art, but students have more than 50 undergraduate degree programs to choose from.

When they’re not in class, Fullerton students can participate in the university’s active Greek life and more than 375 clubs — Mexican folk dance, archery, weightlifting, video game development, anime and blockchain are just some of the interests represented. Off campus, Fullerton has a busy downtown full of sidewalk cafés and boutiques. Students can reach Disneyland in less than 15 minutes, and Huntington Beach is half an hour away. Los Angeles is also easily accessible by car and public transit.

Best of all? The estimated price of a Fullerton degree is $136,468, according to Money’s calculations, a bargain education for a school in one of the most expensive states in the U.S.