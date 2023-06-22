California State University, Fresno, commonly known as Fresno State, is part of the 23-campus California State University system. Its eight schools and colleges have about 24,000 students, including over 22,000 undergrads. The 388-acre campus and its 1,000-acre farm are located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains in central California's San Joaquin Valley, one of the world's most productive agricultural regions.

Students put their geographical advantage to good use: They operate the acclaimed Fresno State Winery. Fresno State considers itself one of the country's most diverse institutions of higher education — in fact, the school's motto is "Discovery. Diversity. Distinction." More than half its undergraduate population is Hispanic, and a significant portion of Bulldogs are first-generation college students. Sixty-seven percent of students graduate within six years.

One of Fresno State's time-honored traditions is Vintage Days, a celebration where students and guests gather for games, beer, concerts, pony rides, wing-eating contests and more. Year-round entertainment can be found at Bulldog Bowl, which has 12 bowling lanes that offer "the cleanest and best-value game in town.”