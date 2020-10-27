Money's Best Banks: Why U.S. Bank Is the Best Bank for Students

For many, the transition from high school to college isn’t just about physical independence — it’s also about financial independence.

Opening your own checking account makes it easy to pay bills during the semester, whether for food, student union fees, or rent if you live off-campus. Having a debit card attached increases your payment options, as some businesses won’t accept personal checks. And if you work, a checking account gives you a safe place to deposit your earnings.

Fortunately, most banks have checking accounts specifically for students that have zero or low monthly service fees, low opening balances, low ATM fees, and free checks.

When selecting Money’s choice for Best Student Checking account, we started with 23 of the largest national banks that had over $100 billion in assets. We narrowed the list down to those banks that offer checking accounts designed especially for students, then focused on accounts that had small or no monthly service and ATM fees, provided a free ATM/debit card as part of the account, and offered free or discounted fees on checks. Finally, we checked the ratings for the bank’s mobile app on both iTunes and Google Play.

Best Student Checking Account: U.S. Bank

Why it wins: We chose U.S. Bank’s Student Checking for its low opening balance, low fees, and free amenities including a debit card and an initial box of checks.

The account can be opened online or at a branch with as little as $25 and charges no monthly service fees, regardless of balance. To qualify, you must be enrolled in high school, technical college, trade school, or university.

As a Student Checking account holder, you can use your ATM card fee-free at any one of the U.S.Bank’s 3,000 bank branches (keep in mind that some branches may be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), at one of over 5,000 U.S. Bank ATMs, or at any green and blue third-party MoneyPass ATMs. If you do use your ATM card at a non-U.S. Bank ATM, there is a $2.50 transaction fee. However, the first four non-U.S. Bank ATM transactions you make each statement cycle will be fee-free.

What’s a checking account without checks? With the Student Checking account, your first box of U.S. Bank logo checks is free, or you can get a 50% discount on the cost of checks if you choose a more personalized design, which includes the logos for a number of colleges and universities.

U.S. Bank’s mobile app is highly rated on both iTunes (4.8 out of 5 stars) and Google Play (4.7 out of 5 stars) and allows you to check balances, make deposits and transfers, pay bills, manage credit and debit cards, and make person-to-person using Zelle, a top-rated digital payment network.

Caveat: Once you graduate or are no longer enrolled in school, your student account will be converted into an Easy Checking account, which has a monthly service fee of $6.95, although this fee can be waived if you have an average account balance of $1,500 or combined monthly direct deposits of $1,000 or more. You’ll also lose the four free non-U.S. Bank ATM transactions per month. Finally, most of U.S. Bank’s branches are located in the Midwest, so if you don’t live in that region, it may not be the best option.

Runners Up:

TD Bank Convenience Checking for Students: TD Bank’s student account has no opening balance requirement and no monthly service fees. You must be between the ages of 17 and 23 to open an account, and the account can be opened at one of TD’s more than 1,200 bank branches or online.

While there are no fees to use any of TD Bank’s 1,900 ATMs in the U.S. and Canada. However, there is a $3 transaction fee to use non-bank ATMs. The cost for checks varies depending on the style, but TD offers a discount on your first order of checks.

PNC Virtual Wallet Student: PNC’s Virtual Wallet for Students has a low opening balance of $25 if you open the account at any one of the PNC’s 2,300 bank branches (and $0 if opened online). There are no monthly service fees for six years after you open the account. After six years the account will be transferred to a regular Virtual Wallet account and fees will apply.

The Virtual Wallet account combines three accounts in one. The Spend account is a non-interest bearing account designed as your primary checking account. The Reserve account is an interest-bearing checking account that currently earns 0.01%, and the Growth account is a long-term savings account that earns between 0.02% and 0.03%. The fee for using non-PNC ATMs is $3 (domestic) and $5 (international), although the bank will reimburse the first two fees per statement cycle.

To produce this year’s Best Bank rankings, Money reviewed account information for 23 of the biggest traditional banks that have both branches and online banking and deposits of over $100 billion. The account information included account minimums and qualifications, interest rates, monthly service fees, ATM fees, overdraft fees, overdraft protection fees, insufficient funds fees, debit card replacement fees, domestic wire transfer fees, and online banking capabilities. When selecting finalists, priority was given to checking and savings accounts with no or easily waived monthly fees, free ATMs, and higher interest rates. In naming free accounts, we assumed customers would be okay with receiving e-statements to avoid a monthly fee. Money’s editorial team fact-checked information in October.

