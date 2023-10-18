Best Banks and Credit Unions in the West of 2023-2024
Regional banks often provide the same products and services as larger national banks but with more personalized attention. They can focus on the particular needs of their customers and tailor their products to meet those requirements.
Here are our picks for the best banks and credit unions in the West for 2023-2024:
- Umpqua Bank - Best Overall
- Glacier Bank - Best Customer Satisfaction
- Bellco Credit Union - Best Rates
- First Interstate Bank - Best Fees
- Washington Federal Bank - Best Rewards
We chose Umpqua Bank as the best bank overall because of its low account fees and high customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power’s banking study. The Embark Checking and Grow Savings accounts have a $3 monthly service fee that can be easily waived. Keep a minimum balance of $2,500 in the checking account and get up to 10 ATM owner fees reimbursed.
- Low fees
- ATM rebates
- High customer satisfaction rating
- Low APYs
Glacier Bank ranks the highest among banks we considered in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, scoring 669 points out of 1,000, making it our pick for best customer satisfaction. Plus, the bank’s deposit accounts have low opening balances and very few fees, along with an extensive ATM network.
- High customer satisfaction ranking
- 55,000-ATM network
- Low fees
- Low APYs
BellCo’s Boost Interest Checking account pays an eye-popping 4.5% interest on balances up to $25,000, the highest of all the banks and credit unions we considered. Higher balances can earn between 0.5% and 4.5%. There are requirements to earn the higher APY, such as making 15 debit card purchases per month and having at least one direct deposit into account. The account has a low opening balance and very few fees.
- 4.5% APY on checking
- Low fees
- 0.05% APY if requirements to earn higher APY are not met
First Interstate Bank has low or zero fees on many banking services, making it our choice for the best bank for fees. The monthly service fees on the Basic Checking and Regular Savings accounts are low and easily waived. Plus, you’ll have unlimited check-writing and courtesy overdraft protection on the checking account. You can also earn up to 2,000 First Rewards points.
- Very few fees
- Earn reward points
- Low APY compared to other banks
Our pick for the bank with the best rewards is Washington Federal. Customers who open a Stellar Plus Checking account will earn 0.25% interest and enjoy free perks through the My WaFd Wins rewards program. Benefits include free credit monitoring and identity theft resolution services, mobile phone protection and discounts on health services, travel and leisure, and shopping.
- Lots of perks
- $25 opening balance
- 40,000-ATM network
- The $0 to $8 monthly service fee, depending on the account balance, can't be waived
How we chose the Best Banks of 2023-2024
To determine our list of Best Banks for 2023-2024, Money staff evaluated 273 of the largest retail banks, credit unions, regional and state banks, ranked by assets, and 20 of the most popular online banks. We then compared opening balance requirements, interest paid, fees and features to determine our top picks. You can read our full methodology here.
