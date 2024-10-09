Avatar

Jordan Chussler

Editor, InvestingPersonal finance, investing, retirement savings
Joined June 2023

Since joining Money in 2023 as an investment editor, Jordan has specialized in a wealth of finance topics, ranging from traditional equities (stocks, mutual funds and ETFs), income investment vehicles and alternative assets to retirement savings, debt-based fixed-income securities and commodities, with a specific focus on gold and other precious metals.

He takes pride in combining his personal interests and professional experience in finance and education to help readers increase their financial literacy and make better investment choices.

Jordan has worked in digital publishing for 17 years after graduating from Lynn University as a member of both the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society and the U.S. Achievement Academy's All-American Scholar Program. He previously served as managing editor of Weiss Ratings, where he worked alongside a team of investment writers, editors and analysts to produce educational finance content and daily, weekly and monthly market news alerts.

As a contributing writer for BetterInvesting Magazine, Jordan covered topics focused on the fundamentals of investing, technical and fundamental analysis, mutual funds, debt securities, dividend investing, retirement savings strategies and passive income generation. His bylines can also be seen in Apple News, Money Crashers, The Charlotte Observer, Fort-Worth Star Telegram and a dozen other newspapers.

Education

Lynn University

Previous Experience

- Managing Editor: Weiss Ratings - Contributing Writer: BetterInvesting Magazine - Contributing Writer: Money Crashers

JORDAN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Dollar-cost averaging and dividend reinvestment are your portfolio’s peanut butter and jelly. Alone, they’re effective. Together, they’re extraordinary.

The latest from Jordan

Best Banks and Credit Unions for Military Members

Banking
Published: Oct 9, 202410 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in North Carolina

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20246 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Missouri

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20245 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Georgia

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20247 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Ohio

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20245 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Michigan

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20245 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Illinois

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20245 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Pennsylvania

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20246 min read
Best Banks and Credit Unions in Florida

Banking
Published: Oct 8, 20245 min read

