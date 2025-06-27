Best Wallet Crypto Wallet Review

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Best Wallet is a crypto platform founded in 2023 that operates as a mobile wallet designed to support decentralized finance (DeFi) and provide real-time crypto analytics. Launched publicly in August 2024, Best Wallet gained attention for its integration with crypto presales, which enables users to directly participate in token launches through the app.

Best Wallet crypto wallet overview

Pros Support for more than 60 blockchain networks

Early access to new tokens via presale and launchpad

Strong security and privacy measures

Non-custodial, anonymous and no KYC

Easy-to-use mobile app Cons Less established than many top competitors

Currently in Phase 2 of a 4-phase roadmap

No live customer support

With a user-friendly interface and thousands of supported coins and tokens, Best Wallet is a strong option for newcomers and seasoned crypto users alike. It combines DeFi, decentralized apps (dApps) and real-time market analytics into a single platform, allowing users to track investments, manage crypto assets and participate in token launches for an all-in-one experience.

It’s worth noting that the hot wallet lacks substantial information about the team and company behind the app. Best Wallet doesn’t include an “About Us” page on its website, nor does it offer phone or live chat support. For some, this could be a cause for concern considering how new the wallet is compared to longstanding, trustworthy competitors.

Best Wallet’s services

Best Wallet functions like many other software crypto wallets: It allows you to buy, send, receive and swap cryptocurrencies or other digital assets. However, as a non-custodial solution, it also gives you full control of your private keys — the rough equivalent of a password.

Speaking of security, Best Wallet features several tools to keep your wallet safe, including seed phrases and two-factor authentication (2FA). And by letting you buy and sell crypto using debit cards or PayPal without completing know-your-customer (KYC) verification, it can ensure greater anonymity.

Best Wallet also features cross-chain swaps with over 60 blockchains, including those of highly popular crypto like bitcoin, ethereum, TRON and solana. This makes it easier to exchange between a wider variety of coins and tokens. Finding competitive rates with Best Wallet is easy, too, as the platform grants access to 330 decentralized crypto exchanges and 30 bridges via its app.

What Best Wallet offers

Crypto presales: Buy new tokens before they’re listed on exchanges through Best Wallet’s crypto launchpad

Self-custody and security features: Keep full control of your private keys — Best Wallet does not store them

Security features: Unlock your wallet via seed phrase, biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial recognition), PIN codes or 2FA

Multi-chain support: Trade and stake on over 60 blockchains, including bitcoin, ethereum, BNB, TRON, solana and avalanche

In-app swaps: Trade tokens without needing a separate exchange; choose between more than 300 decentralized exchanges

dApp browser: Built-in access to DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces and Web3 games

Real-time price tracking: View charts and token data within the wallet

Portfolio tracking: Monitor your crypto assets and token performance

What Best Wallet doesn't offer

Desktop access: Best Wallet is currently mobile-only, with no browser extension or desktop version available

Live customer support: Support is only available via email and social media

Specific order types: Does not yet allow for limit orders, stop-loss orders or dollar cost average buys and sells

Best Wallet’s credentials

Best Wallet, like many other crypto wallets and platforms, doesn’t have any formal, standardized certifications.

Licenses and registrations

Best Wallet is a self-custodial wallet, which generally exempts it from the same licensing requirements as centralized crypto exchanges such as Coinbase. It is unclear whether the wallet is registered in Germany or Bulgaria, as the website does not provide this information and different sources contradict each other.

Awards and certifications

Best Wallet hasn’t won any major industry awards or earned formal security certifications. That said, the company does claim it undergoes regular audits.

Regulatory or legal actions

As of this writing, there are no publicly reported regulatory or legal actions involving Best Wallet. You should still practice due diligence, especially when using newer or less-established crypto wallets and platforms.

Best Wallet’s accessibility

Best Wallet is accessible on most mobile devices. It’s easy to get started with thanks to a streamlined wallet creation process and interface.

Availability

Best Wallet is only available on mobile devices — you can only access the wallet’s website on your desktop computer. For iOS devices, you can download it from the App Store; for Android phones, you can find it on the Google Play Store.

Contact information

Best Wallet does not offer live chat or phone support, but you can reach company representatives via email at support@bestwallet.io. The company is also active in online social media and messaging platforms, including X (previously known as Twitter), Discord and Telegram.

User experience

The app offers a sleek, minimalistic interface. Swapping tokens and browsing dApps is streamlined, while real-time data integration makes it easy to track market moves. The in-app help center and FAQ articles can guide you through basic troubleshooting support.

Limitations

The biggest limitation of Best Wallet is the lack of desktop support. This means you may only access the wallet through your mobile device, which some users may feel hesitant to do for security reasons. The wallet also lacks support for more obscure tokens and doesn’t yet offer native integration with hardware wallets.

It bears mentioning that many of the app's limitations may be addressed in the future according to its extensive and detailed roadmap, which mentions many additional DeFi tools.

Best Wallet’s customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction with Best Wallet is mixed online, though it varies based on the type of source used to evaluate user sentiment.

Customer complaints

User feedback for Best Wallet in online spaces slants negative, with several complaints on Reddit forums. These mention occasional syncing delays with token balances, a lack of fiat purchase options and confusing instruction during wallet setup or seed phrase backup for beginners. Said complaints are also present in reviews of the app.

Third-party ratings

Best Wallet has a 4/5 rating on the Google Play Store based on 29.2K reviews and with over 500K downloads. On the App Store, it has a 4.4/5 rating with around 3,000 ratings.

Trustpilot has a claimed profile for the wallet with a 2.2 “Poor” rating. However, that is based on a total of just 841 reviews. It’s worth mentioning that the company has replied to 99% of negative reviews and typically responds within a reasonable time frame, according to Trustpilot.

Best Wallet FAQ

Can I buy crypto directly in Best Wallet?

Technically, you cannot buy crypto directly in Best Wallet. However, you can do so through the wallet’s integration of Onramper, a fiat-to-crypto gateway that aggregates a range of third-party services and lets you buy crypto using common payment methods such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Does Best Wallet support NFTs?

Best Wallet supports NFTs across multiple blockchains, including ethereum and polygon. It allows you to view and manage your digital collectibles within the app.

Is Best Wallet free to use?

Best Wallet is free to download and use. However, standard blockchain network fees (also known as gas fees) apply whenever you send crypto or interact with smart contracts.

Is Best Wallet secure?

Best Wallet is non-custodial, meaning only you have access to your private keys. As with any self-custody wallet, your assets are only as secure as your key management practices. Make sure to keep your private keys to yourself and only store them in places where others may not reach them.

How we evaluated Best Wallet crypto wallet

To accurately assess Best Wallet, we started by evaluating the most important factor for any crypto wallet: security. We looked at the wallet’s security tools, self-custody features and encryption practices. Then, we considered the Best Wallet’s functionality, including its number supported assets, available token swaps, dApp access and cross-chain compatibility.

In addition to the aforementioned criteria, we also evaluated the user experience and transparency of Best Wallet. We interacted with the app on both iOS and Android devices, taking into account how accessible it was for new users, gathered ratings from online sources and looked up the wallet’s developer information, audits and roadmap.

Summary of Money’s Best Wallet review

Best Wallet delivers a strong, mobile-first experience for crypto users looking for more than just a basic storage solution. It supports a wide range of coins and exchanges while offering useful features like multi-chain swaps, NFT integration and real-time data all on a clean, user-friendly interface. It’s a fantastic choice for presale chasers, as well, thanks to its comprehensive launchpad.

That said, the app has room for growth. It lacks some of the advanced features found in mainstream DeFi competitors like MetaMask or Rabby, and the wallet’s lack of desktop support might be a deal breaker for users who want to avoid dealing with crypto on mobile (and having their private keys on their phone).

All things considered, Best Wallet can still be a strong alternative to more established crypto platforms if you're looking for a modern wallet with integrated DeFi and NFT capabilities that is constantly improving towards clearly established goals.

