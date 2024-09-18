Avatar

Gabriel Rodríguez is an editor at Money who specializes in crypto and tech and has over 5 years of experience in the industry.

An enthusiastic techie from a young age, Gabriel aims to guide consumers in the right direction when it comes to software and hardware solutions, helping them sort through the swaths of inefficient and gimmicky applications out there. The main tech topics he oversees at Money are antivirus software, identity theft protection services and virtual private networks (VPNs).

This passion for emerging technologies led to a growing interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, which he now has intimate knowledge of having written about the topic for the past three years. Gabriel has consulted with leading experts in blockchain, the underlying technology behind crypto, regarding its potential for innovation in various fields, including supply chains, financial services and governance and is responsible for keeping Money’s crypto content timely and up-to-date.

Gabriel received his BA in Comparative Literature, his MA in Translation from German to Spanish from the University of Puerto Rico and speaks four languages fluently. His background in these fields has provided him the tools to quickly and efficiently research a wide variety of topics, which has proved essential for reviewing different services and products.\

Education

University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras

Awards

Magna Cum Laude (BA)

