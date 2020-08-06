So far, 2020 hasn’t turned out how anyone thought it would, to say the least. While much has changed, the best rewards credit cards of 2020 still make it easy to earn cash back, flexible points, or travel rewards. To get started, you need to compare rewards credit cards and sign up for one that fits with your current spending style and goals.

From there, you can use your card for groceries and gas, as well as utilities, insurance, and miscellaneous purchases you make every month. Most of the top rewards credit cards let you earn 1 to 3 rewards points — redeemable for cash, travel or other perks — for each dollar you spend, plus a generous signup bonus within the first few months. Also note that, with many of the top rewards credit cards, you could even benefit from perks like travel insurance, extended warranties, and purchase protection.

We compiled this list of the top rewards credit cards based on factors like their rewards earning rates, welcome bonuses, cardholder perks, and fees. Keep reading to learn all about the top credit cards in this space, what they have to offer, and how they stack up.

Important Things to Know About Rewards Credit Cards

The top rewards credit cards of 2020 let you benefit from a generous rewards rate without having to pay exorbitant fees.

Since rewards credit cards tend to come with higher APRs than some other cards, you should only pursue rewards if you have a plan to avoid credit card debt by paying your statement balances in full.

Some rewards credit cards come with an annual fee. But most cards with annual fees offer generous benefits, making them an excellent value.

Make sure to compare ongoing earning rates as well as signup bonuses. Some cards offer a big initial bonus, while others offer a superior rate of rewards for your ongoing spending.

Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2020

This list of the best rewards credit cards can help you narrow down your options. These cards feature some of the best welcome bonuses, earning rates, and perks among credit cards available today:

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best Flat-Rate Rewards

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Best for Groceries

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for Dining and Entertainment

Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Best All-Around for Travel

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Easiest Signup Bonus

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card: Best Bonus Categories

Best Rewards Credit Card Reviews: 2020

Before you sign up for a rewards credit card, you should dive into the details of each to see how they compare. The card descriptions below should help you compare welcome bonuses, earning rates, and other benefits.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best Flat-Rate Rewards

If you’re eager to earn a generous flat rate of rewards without worrying about bonus categories, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® should definitely be on your list. This card lets you rack up a flat 1.5% back for each dollar you spend with no earning caps. You can even earn an initial bonus of $200 when you spend $500 on your card within three months of opening the account.

Furthermore, the current offer features 5% cash back on grocery store purchases. This offer is valid for your account’s first year on up to $12,000 spent.

When it comes to redeeming your rewards, you’ll be happy to know that there are many options. You can cash in points earned with this card for statement credits, gift cards, travel, merchandise, and more. For most of these options, points are worth one cent each.

Other cardholder benefits include purchase protection, extended warranties, and zero liability for fraudulent purchases made with your card. Best of all, this rewards credit card comes with no annual fee.

Summary of benefits:

Earn an unlimited 1.5% back for each dollar you spend

5% cash back on grocery store purchase during your account’s first year on up to $12,000 spent.

Earn $200 when you spend $500 on your card within three months of account opening

Redeem points for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, and more

No annual fee

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Best for Groceries

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers a lucrative value proposition for anyone who spends a lot at the grocery store. Once you sign up, you’ll earn 6% back on the first $6,000 you spend at U.S. grocery stores each year, a benefit worth up to $360 per annum. Plus, you’ll earn 6% on select streaming services and 3% back on U.S. gas station purchases and transit (including taxis, tolls, rideshares, buses, trains, and more), and 1% back on everything else you buy.

While this card does have an annual fee of $95, that can be offset during the first year with a welcome bonus of a $300 statement credit when you sign up and spend $1,000 on your card within three months.

This card comes with perks like travel accident insurance, secondary auto rental coverage, extended warranties, and cell phone protection.

Summary of benefits:

Earn 6% back on up to $6,000 in spending at U.S. grocery stores each year, plus select streaming services

Earn 3% back on transit and U.S. gas station spending and 1% back on everything else

Earn $300 when you spend $1,000 on your card within three months of account opening

$95 annual fee

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for Dining and Entertainment

The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a generous welcome bonus and ongoing rewards that are ideal for anyone who orders or dines out often. Start by earning a $300 cash bonus when you spend $3,000 on your card within three months of opening your account. As the months progress, you’ll earn an unlimited 4% back on dining and entertainment as well as 2% back at grocery stores. Through January 31, 2021, you’ll also earn 5% cash back on purchases from Uber Eats restaurant delivery and takeout service. You earn 1% back on everything else you buy with the card.

You can redeem your rewards for cash back or use them for purchases at Amazon. Other benefits include extended warranty coverage, travel accident insurance, and complimentary concierge service. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card.

Summary of benefits:

Earn an unlimited 4% back on dining and entertainment and 2% back at grocery stores

5% cash back on your purchases from Uber Eats restaurant delivery and takeout service until January 31, 2020

Earn 1% back on everything else you buy

Redeem rewards for cash back in any amount

$95 annual fee

Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Best for Travel

If you’re still traveling now, or are planning on resuming travel in the future, then the Chase Sapphire Preferred® is an ideal card, especially if you don’t want to just earn rewards for a specific airfare or hotel loyalty program. The fact that the Chase Sapphire Preferred® lets you redeem points in several different ways helps it stand out among travel rewards credit cards.

This card starts out by offering you 60,000 points, worth at least $750 in travel reservations, after you spend $4,000 within three months. You’ll also earn 2x points on dining and travel, and 1 point per $1 for other purchases. When it comes to redeeming your rewards, you can cash them in for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, and experiences like concerts or cooking classes. You’ll get 25% more value when you use points to book through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, which includes not just airfare, but also hotels, rental cars and local activities. You can also transfer points 1:1 to popular airline and hotel partners like British Airways, United MileagePlus, World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, and Southwest Rapid Rewards.

While this card does have a $95 annual fee, you’ll get cardholder benefits like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, extended warranties, and purchase protection. In fact, its trip cancellation/interruption insurance specifically covers you and your traveling companions if you’re subject to a quarantine imposed by a doctor.

Summary of benefits:

Earn 2x points on travel and dining and 1x points on all other purchases

Earn 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 on your card within three months of account opening

Redeem rewards for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, travel, and more

$95 annual fee

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Easiest Signup Bonus

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is worth considering thanks to its flat-rate rewards and easy-to-earn sign up bonus. Once you sign up for this card, you can earn a $150 cash bonus after you spend just $500 on your card within three months. You’ll also earn an unlimited 1.5% back for each dollar you spend with no bonus categories or exclusions to keep track of.

You can redeem rewards for cash back in any amount you want, or for gift cards. Cardholder benefits include extended warranties, travel accident insurance, complimentary concierge service, and more.

It also offers new applicants 15 months of 0% APR financing on new purchases. There’s no annual fee or foreign transaction fees with this card.

Summary of benefits:

Earn a flat 1.5% back for all purchases

Earn a $150 bonus when you spend $500 within three months

15 months of 0% APR financing on new purchases

No annual fee

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card: Best Bonus Categories

Last but not least, make sure to consider the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card and its valuable earning structure. This card doesn’t charge an annual fee, while offering 3x points on spending in a slew of different categories: dining purchases, gas, rideshares, transit,, homestays, hotels, car rentals, and flights. You also earn 1x points on all other purchases. As a signup bonus, you can earn 20,000 points, worth $200, when you spend $1,000 within three months of account opening.

There is no limit to the rewards you can earn, and you can redeem points for travel, statement credits, gift cards, and more. This card also grants you access to cell phone insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, roadside assistance, extended warranties, and several other benefits.

Summary of benefits:

Earn 3x points on dining, gas, rideshares, transit, flights, homestays, hotels, car rentals, and streaming services, plus 1x points on other purchases

Earn 20,0000 points when you spend $1,000 within three months

Redeem points for travel, statement credits, gift cards, and more

No annual fee

How We Found the Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2020

There are hundreds of rewards credit cards available today, but a handful of cards stand out for their superior rewards rates, welcome bonuses, and cardholder benefits. Beyond these factors, the top rewards cards meet additional criteria. Here’s what we considered when we created our list of the top rewards credit cards of 2020:

Generous Rewards

We gave precedence to rewards credit cards that offer generous earning rates for regular purchases and bonus category spending. We also looked for cards that let consumers earn an initial bonus after meeting a reasonable spending requirement within a few months.

Reasonable Fees

While credit cards with no annual fee earned the highest marks in this category, we considered rewards credit cards with annual fees provided their perks and benefits justified the fee. Over all, we looked for cards that offer consumers an excellent value proposition over time.

Excellent Customer Service

All credit cards on this list are offered by card issuers who were considered in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study (the most recent available), which considered the opinions and experiences of more than 28,000 credit card customers nationwide. Card issuers that received a higher than average rating in the study were ranked higher on our list.

Cardholder Benefits

We also looked for cards that offer free benefits to cardholders such as extended warranties, purchase protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, or cell phone insurance. These benefits can be highly valuable for consumers, so cards that include them for free are more useful.

What You Need to Know About Rewards Credit Cards

The selection of top rewards credit cards above can help you earn cash back, travel rewards, gift cards, and more, but you’ll benefit the most if you earn rewards with a plan and avoid the common pitfalls of using credit cards. Here are some tips that can help you select the right rewards credit card, rack up more points over time, and avoid debt.

Your spending will determine your rewards rate.

There is no ideal rewards credit card for every consumer since each person has their own unique spending habits. As a result, you’ll need to think long and hard about your spending before you sign up for a specific card.

Start by figuring out where you spend the most money, whether it’s on miscellaneous purchases, groceries, gas, or entertainment. From there, look for cards that will reward you the most based on how you spend your money each month.

Also consider factors like signup bonuses, ongoing rewards for regular spending, and cardholder perks you may be interested in. Remember that the best card for you depends on which card will net you the most rewards and benefits you can actually use.

Annual fees matter.

While some annual fees are well worth paying, you’ll need to make sure you’re earning enough rewards to justify the added cost. If you only use plastic as payment sparingly, you may find that paying an annual fee on a credit card is a deal breaker.

Let’s use the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express as an example since it charges a $95 annual fee. Considering this card gives you 6% back on up to $6,000 in U.S. grocery store spending each year and select streaming services plus 3% back on transit and U.S. gas station spending, you could easily earn enough rewards to make up for this card’s fee:

6% back on $6,000 in U.S. grocery spending = $360 in rewards annually

3% back on $3,000 in U.S. gas station spending = $90 in rewards annually

1% back on $12,000 in regular spending = $120 in rewards annually

Keep in mind, these figures are assuming you’re spending $500 per month on groceries, $250 per month on gas, and $1,000 per month on regular purchases. Still, that’s $570 in rewards you could earn with this card if you max out the grocery category and use your card for a reasonable amount of gas and regular purchases, which is more than enough to make the $95 annual fee worth it. Don’t forget that you’ll also earn a $250 welcome bonus on this card when you spend $1,000 within three months.

If you rarely use your card, on the other hand, paying $95 per year could be a waste. For example, let’s imagine you only spend $100 per month on groceries as a college student, which would only net you $72 in rewards for the year, and that you never buy gas because you live on campus. In that case, the bonus categories on this card would be a moot point, and you’d likely be better off with a rewards card that doesn’t require you to pay an annual fee.

Keep your eye out for generous signup bonuses.

Here’s another detail to understand about credit cards in general: Credit card issuers frequently alter signup and welcome bonus offers over time. That means the cards on this list and other rewards credit cards may sometimes feature a higher or lower bonus than you see today.

Generally speaking, it’s best to sign up for cards when they’re offering the biggest bonus you’ve seen during the last 12 months. You can always wait for a bonus to go up before you consider a rewards credit card, but keep in mind that the bonus you’re interested in could also go down.

Pair more than one card for optimal rewards.

Finally, don’t forget that you don’t have to settle on a single rewards credit card. You can sign up for cards with different earning structures that complement each other in some way.

For example, you could pick up a card with generous bonus categories you can easily maximize, and another card that offers a higher rate of rewards on everyday spending. A card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® would work well with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, for example, since one offers a flat 1.5% back and the other offers 6% back and 3% back categories you could easily take advantage of.

Summary: Best Rewards Credit Cards of 2020

Best Rewards Cards of 2020 Best For Chase Freedom Unlimited® Flat-Rate Rewards Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card Dining and Entertainment Chase Sapphire Preferred® Travel Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card Easy Signup Bonus Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card Bonus Categories

