Debt Collector Directory

Search for the company's phone number or name, and we'll provide you with the contact information you're looking for.
Slide Table to Compare
Company Name
Phone Number
Company Details
Aargon
  • 800-280-1183
  • 800-852-0411
  • 800-990-4761
  • 808-447-3232
  • 866-999-6445
  • 877-838-4347
 Established in 1996, Aargon Agency, Inc. has become a national leader in the debt collection industry. The company operates nationwide and has offices in Nevada, Hawaii, Florida and Colorado
ABC Financial
  • 800-897-6877
 ABC Financial provides a variety of payment and software solutions tailored for the fitness sector. The organization's product lineup encompasses software for billing and health club management, personalized marketing initiatives, and customer service solutions. Established by Jim Bottin in 1981, ABC Financial is headquartered in Sherwood, Arkansas.
ACB American
  • 800-899-8745
 Account Control Bureau, Inc. has been serving the North Louisiana and East Texas areas since 1994. The company specializes in professional debt collection services.
Accelerated Collection Services
  • 253-735-3200
 Accelerated Collection Service, Inc. is an experienced debt collection agency working towards net recovery of accounts receivables. The company is headquartered in Kent, WA
Acclaim Credit Technologies
  • 559-741-7111
 Acclaim Credit Technologies is a full-service debt recovery, credit consulting and debt purchasing company based in the Central San Joaquin Valley of California. The company collects from debtors throughout the United States.
Account Resolution Corporation
  • 636-733-3346
 Founded in 2009 by Steve Singer, ESC is a database provider of debtor employment and bank information to the consumer debt collection industry. ESC has an outstanding list of clients consisting of collection attorneys, finance companies, debt buyers, collection agencies, and other collection-focused organizations.
Accounts Receivable Management
  • 443-550-7975
  • 602-274-9911
  • 614-322-1696
  • 800-220-3350
  • 800-557-2114
  • 800-620-4284
  • 800-777-6116
  • 803-325-1158
  • 818-251-9361
  • 866-281-4135
  • 866-932-6770
  • 866-937-2249
  • 888-276-8572
  • 888-548-8829
  • 904-421-3330
  • 954-874-9920
 Accounts Receivable Management Inc/Fl was founded in 2008. The company's line of business includes collection and adjustment services on claims and other insurance related issues.
Ad Astra Recovery Services
  • 866-398-2089
 Ad Astra Recovery Services, Inc. is a certified debt collection agency. The company has been operating since 2007, with its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.
Admin Recovery
  • 866-703-7961
 Admin Recovery is a national, full service provider of receivable management services. The company performs collection services at every stage of delinquency, for every type of account.
Advanced Call Center Technologies
  • 877-597-1385
 Established in 1997, ACT is a leading provider of performance-driven contact centers and back-office support services.
Advanced Recovery Systems
  • 336-792-4498
  • 601-760-6218
  • 812-478-2784
  • 866-838-6092
 Advanced Recovery Systems, Inc., is a national accounts receivable management service located in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Since 1996, ARS has specialized in the recoveries of Commercial and HealthCare receivables.
Afni
  • 877-854-3538
 Afni Collections is a reputable and well-established firm that assists major clients in recovering overdue debts. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, IL
AFNI Inc
  • 800-233-8483
  • 800-934-6951
  • 800-947-5096
  • 866-266-3424
  • 888-253-3108
  • 888-294-6804
  • 888-754-0373
 Afni Inc is a reputable and well-established firm that assists major clients in recovering overdue debts. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, IL
Alliance One Receivables Management
  • 253-620-2222
  • 800-456-8838
  • 866-385-0229
  • 866-544-2755
  • 888-419-2387
 Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, AllianceOne is a national and international debt collection agency. The company specializes in collecting several types of debt, including credit card debt.
Allied International Credit
  • 614-643-1723
  • 800-250-8935
  • 800-787-0523
  • 800-852-0740
  • 866-259-7046
  • 866-403-6425
 Established in 1977, Allied International Credit Corp operates in the collection and adjustment services sector, specializing in claims and other issues related to insurance.
Allied Interstate Inc
  • 724-209-6600
  • 800-367-1822
  • 800-715-0395
  • 866-526-7795
  • 866-578-4773
  • 877-754-7388
  • 888-748-4956
 Based in Minneapolis, MN, Allied Interstate Inc offers accounts receivable, customer retention, and debt collection services.
Ally Bank
  • 888-611-6904
 Ally Bank is a consumer lender and debt collector. Ally Financial Inc. encompasses Ally Bank and Ally Auto.
Ally Financial
  • 855-234-3767
  • 855-306-6998
 Ally Financial is a consumer lender and debt collector. Ally Financial Inc. encompasses Ally Bank and Ally Auto.
Amazon
  • 206-922-0880
 Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon (Amazon.com) is the world's largest online retailer and a prominent cloud service provider.
Amcol Systems
  • 803-217-3808
 AMCOL Systems is a collection agency located in Columbia, SC. They have been in business since 1984.
American Credit & Collections
  • 570-207-3383
  • 866-760-6205
  • 877-611-1815
 American Credit Systems, Inc. specializes in commercial collection and accounts receivable programs worldwide.
American Express
  • 800-453-2044
  • 800-528-4800
 American Express Company is an American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation that specializes in payment cards.
American Financial Credit Services
  • 317-705-4237
 American Financial Credit Services, Inc. (AFCS) is an Indiana company which incorporated in 1993 and provides government bad debt receivable management services.
American Medical
  • 800-804-0057
  • 914-592-0055
 American Medical Response (AMR) is a leading provider of emergency medical services (EMS), delivering quality pre-hospital healthcare to thousands of communities across the United States
American Profit Recovery
  • 877-588-8577
  • 978-458-8336
 American Profit Recovery (APR) is a collection agency with offices in Massachusetts and Michigan. Founded in 2004, APR specializes in the collection of third-party debt in industries such as medical/dental, banking, trades, lawn care and other professional services.
American Water
  • 866-269-2837
 American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, with a history dating back to 1886
AmSher Collection Services
  • 800-246-9590
 AmSher Collection Services, Inc. is a privately held debt collection agency headquartered in Alabama. It serves the retail, telecommunications, cable, and medical industries.
Arrow Financial
  • 877-541-8420
 Arrow Financial Services is a debt buyer and collector. It purchases consumer debts that have been written off by the original creditor.
AscensionPoint Recovery Services LLC
  • 877-775-3380
  • 888-420-2510
 Ascensionpoint Recovery Services LLC is a collection agency located in Coon Rapids, MN. They have been in business since 2007.
Asset Acceptance
  • 210-924-8889
  • 434-878-9954
  • 434-878-9956
  • 630-983-0770
  • 703-656-9842
  • 703-656-9939
  • 800-444-8485
  • 800-451-1791
  • 800-545-9931
  • 800-837-6008
  • 800-860-0644
  • 800-964-7365
  • 877-768-9844
 Asset Acceptance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Encore Capital Group and works with consumers to resolve past due debts.
Asset Recovery Associates
  • 402-952-4444
  • 630-599-5060
  • 888-409-5060
 Asset Recovery Associates is listed as a debt collection agency that works primarily with businesses and corporations to collect on debts overdue.
Asset Recovery Solutions
  • 847-257-8326
  • 877-253-3543
  • 888-678-9006
 Asset Recovery Solutions, LLC is one of the leading companies in the US for the effective recovery of assets along with contingency servicing.
AT&T
  • 855-419-7365
 AT&T Inc. is an American multinational telecommunications holding company headquartered at Whitacre Tower in Downtown Dallas, Texas.
Audit Systems
  • 800-741-1969
 Located in Clearwater, Florida, Audit Systems, Inc. (ASI) is a debt collection agency that aids businesses in reclaiming funds owed to them.
AWA Collections
  • 414-276-0435
  • 714-771-3690
 AWA is a licensed and bonded national collection agency. It has been privately owned since 1991.
Bank Of America
  • 800-421-2110
  • 800-536-1584
  • 844-585-0488
 The Bank of America Corporation is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with investment banking and auxiliary headquarters in Manhattan.
Bay Area Credit Service
  • 800-289-8004
  • 800-443-1297
  • 866-399-4910
  • 866-515-3445
  • 866-718-2011
  • 866-932-6804
  • 877-229-5877
  • 877-230-9773
  • 877-337-0269
  • 888-217-3212
  • 888-277-8353
 Bay Area Credit Service is a collection agency located in Norcross, GA. They have been in business since 2007.
Bennet Law Firm
  • 512-651-3930
 Bennett is a law firm and debt collector agency based out of Valdosta, GA
Berlin-Wheeler Inc.
  • 785-228-5601
  • 800-888-7243
 Located in Topeka, Kansas, Berlin-Wheeler, Inc. (BW) functions as a debt collection agency, acting as a third-party entity to retrieve debts owed by customers to businesses.
Bureau of Collection Recovery
  • 202-607-2731
  • 202-607-2732
  • 202-607-2746
 Established in 2010, the Bureau of Collection Recovery, Inc. is involved in the business of insurance collection and adjustment services.
CACH LLC
  • 614-760-4001
  • 866-420-7158
  • 888-243-6262
 CACH, LLC is a debt collection agency headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and founded in 2005.
CACi
  • 202-233-1100
  • 314-756-9370
  • 314-756-9371
  • 314-842-6585
  • 877-449-4411
 CACI is a collection agency located in St. Louis, MO. They have been in business since 1967.
Caine & Weiner
  • 623-492-6031
 Caine & Weiner is an accounts receivable management enterprise, founded in 1930, that specializes in providing 1st and 3rd party collection solutions to commercial (B2B) and consumer (B2C) businesses in every major industry.
Capio Partners
  • 440-290-4392
  • 813-413-5175
 Capio Partners, LLC is a collection agency located in Sherman, TX. They have been in business since 2008.
Capital Management Services
  • 555-555-1212
  • 716-871-9050
  • 800-295-9466
  • 800-298-0668
  • 800-457-8220
  • 800-463-9316
  • 800-504-2401
  • 800-960-2163
  • 866-201-4972
  • 866-489-3602
  • 877-335-7615
 Capital Management Services (CMS) is a professional collection agency and customer service call center based out of Buffalo, NY.
Capital One
  • 800-955-7070
  • 877-269-9058
 Capital One Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company specializing in credit cards, auto loans, banking, and savings accounts, headquartered in McLean, Virginia
CardWorks Servicing
  • 412-291-4000
  • 516-576-0404
  • 856-773-4724
  • 877-394-5975
  • 877-487-5583
 CardWorks Servicing is a leginitimate company offering debt collection services to several creditors across the country.
Cash Net USA
  • 888-801-9078
 Founded in 2004, CashNetUSA offers installment loans for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit.
Cavalry Portfolio Services
  • 800-501-0909
  • 800-527-3369
  • 800-861-4840
  • 866-428-6589
  • 866-483-5139
  • 888-287-5711
  • 888-716-0010
 Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC is one of the largest debt collection agencies in the U.S. They usually work for companies such as Bank of America or Chase, but they will also work for cell phone companies, doctor's offices and other credit card debt companies.
CBCS
  • 213-286-9999
  • 800-252-2107
  • 877-630-6797
  • 888-397-9500
  • 888-413-0093
  • 888-547-5354
  • 888-554-1388
  • 888-727-8819
  • 904-722-2235
 CBCS is an accounts receivable/debt collection agency headquartered in Columbus, Ohio
CBV Collections Inc.
  • 778-329-0347
 CBV Collections, Inc. is a collection agency located in Albany, GA. They have been in business since 1956.
CCB Credit Services
  • 217-585-2340
  • 800-755-5249
  • 800-959-1373
  • 877-688-8288
 CCB is a licensed, registered collections agency that has been providing collection services since 1987.
CCS Commercial
  • 800-998-5000
 CCS is a legitimate debt collection agency known for collecting outstanding debts on behalf of various companies
CCS Officies
  • 781-989-1000
 CCS Offices is a third-party collection company that collects debts on behalf of an original creditor by either purchasing a debt or collecting a debt and keeping a portion as payment.
Central Credit Services
  • 866-572-8797
  • 888-866-6484
 Central Credit Services is a subsidiary of Radius Global Solutions, a leading provider of accounts receivable, customer relations and revenue cycle management solutions.
Central Financial Control
  • 800-300-7192
  • 800-346-0775
 Central Financial Control provides debt collection services to the medical and healthcare industry. The company is based in Anaheim, California.
Chase
  • 210-520-0146
  • 210-520-6400
  • 407-732-2416
  • 800-935-9935
  • 847-426-9203
 JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., doing business as Chase, is an American national bank headquartered in New York City,
Chrysler Capital
  • 800-955-9096
 Serving both consumers and dealers, Chrysler Capital provides full-service auto finance and leases for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT® vehicles
Citi Bank
  • 866-458-7688
  • 866-532-0423
  • 866-532-0424
  • 866-535-9492
  • 888-279-2426
 Citibank, N. A. is the primary U.S. banking subsidiary of financial services multinational Citigroup. Citibank was founded in 1812
CKS Financial
  • 757-271-2746
  • 800-984-3711
 CKS Financial is a third-party collection agency and debt purchaser based in Virginia.
Client Services Inc.
  • 877-288-0504
 Client Services, Inc. is a full service Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) firm offering a diverse selection of collection and recovery solutions
Collectcorp Collection Agency
  • 866-251-2396
  • 866-877-9385
  • 888-243-9873
  • 888-890-9074
 CollectCorp Corporation is a debt collection agency located in Phoenix, Arizona. It was founded in 2009
Collection Management Service Inc.
  • 813-251-0802
 Collection Management Services is a licensed and bonded debt collection and accounts receivable management company incorporated in the State of Tennessee.
Comcast
  • 510-324-9442
  • 877-606-6700
 The Comcast Collections Department specializes in the acquisition and collection of debts across various industries. Their collection portfolio encompasses outstanding balances from medical expenses, credit card usage, student loans, and utility services.
Commenity Bank
  • 855-334-4196
 Comenity Capital Bank offers saving and checking accounts, cards, loans, insurance, and online banking services.
Conserve
  • 844-466-5519
 Established in 1985, ConServe specializes in debt collection solutions. It is headquartered in Fairport, New York.
Consumer Collection Management
  • 314-513-0121
  • 314-513-0122
 Consumer Collection Management, Inc. is a collection agency located in St. Louis, MO. They have been in business since 1979.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.
  • 888-469-4520
 Consumer Portfolio Services is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems
Credit Control
  • 281-647-4152
  • 303-757-5147
  • 314-669-7077
  • 314-669-7171
  • 617-581-1060
  • 617-581-1071
  • 617-965-2000
  • 757-873-3332
  • 800-281-2203
  • 866-380-5171
  • 866-383-2532
  • 866-417-5760
  • 866-417-5776
  • 877-395-3541
  • 877-431-7784
  • 877-474-0320
  • 877-570-0050
 Credit Control, LLC is a collections agency, established in 1989. It is a nationally licensed, full-service receivables organization that collects on past due accounts.
Credit Management LP / The CMI Group
  • 479-621-2900
  • 800-377-7713
  • 800-377-7789
  • 800-543-5788
  • 866-913-4426
  • 888-760-1382
  • 972-862-4200
 Credit Management LP, also known as The CMI Group, is a debt collection agency based in Plano, Texas, with additional locations in Coppell and Dallas.
Credit One
  • 844-371-1203
  • 877-825-3242
 Credit One Bank, N.A. is an American bank and financial services company specializing in credit cards, particularly for borrowers with low credit scores.
Credit Protection Association
  • 800-427-2449
  • 800-945-2288
  • 877-507-2031
 Credit Protection Association, LP is a collection agency located in Dallas, TX. They have been in business since 1997.
Credit Service Company
  • 719-634-1357
 Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Credit Service Company Inc. is a full-service collection agency that works with the medical, governmental, educational, financial, commercial and utilities markets.
Creditfirst National Association
  • 800-321-1150
 CFNA Bank is a credit card bank and credit arm of Bridgestone Americas. The bank offers credit cards for Firestone Complete Auto Care, Wheel Works and Tires Plus.
Creditors Financial Group
  • 877-298-2251
  • 877-803-7062
 Creditors Financial Group is a well known collection agency servicing marquee clients in market verticals such as banks, retail, colleges, and debt buyers.
Creditors Interchange
  • 500-000-0000
  • 600-000-0000
  • 866-513-9461
  • 866-816-2891
  • 866-896-5254
  • 866-896-5257
  • 877-770-6325
  • 888-481-4348
 Established in 2003, Creditors Interchange Receivable Management, LLC operates in the collection and adjustment services sector, focusing on claims and other issues related to insurance.
Day Knight & Associates
  • 636-405-1000
 Day Knight & Associates is a third-party debt collection agency based in Ballwin, Missouri
Diversified Collection Services Inc.
  • 209-858-3500
  • 800-256-3818
  • 800-866-5317
  • 800-927-7667
  • 866-315-4996
  • 888-310-2006
 Located in Livermore, California, Diversified Collection Services, Inc. (DCS) was a prominent debt collection agency with a substantial history in the industry. In 2012, the company underwent a name change and became known as Performant Recovery.
Diversified Consultants
  • 513-573-8739
  • 541-955-7800
  • 800-604-0064
  • 800-771-5361
  • 877-247-2144
  • 877-770-1039
  • 904-247-5500
 Diversified Consultants was a collections agency in Jacksonville, FL, that purchased overdue consumer debts.
Diversified Recovery Service
  • 330-470-1379
 Founded in 1999, Diversified Recovery Services is a third-party debt collection agency based in Cordova, Tennessee.
Dominion Law Associates
  • 319-274-1902
  • 757-446-7540
 With a strong focus on debt recovery, Dominion Law has become a trusted name in the field, serving clients in Virginia, Maryland, The District of Columbia, and North Carolina.
Drivetime Collections
  • 877-329-9029
 DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. is a U.S.-based company specializing in the sale and financing of used cars. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers nationwide.
Dynamic Recovery Solutions
  • 210-239-0050
  • 866-636-0534
 Established in 2008, DRS is a debt collection agency located in Greenville, South Carolina, and it manages a wide range of debt collections throughout the United States.
eLoan
  • 800-236-9454
 Eloan, an online division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, previously provided personal loans but has recently shifted its focus to an educational platform
Encore Receivable Management
  • 866-247-1087
  • 866-652-3145
 Encore Receivable Management, Inc. specializes in collecting overdue and delinquent accounts for clients within the bank card, telecommunications, retail, and automotive sectors.
Enhanced Recovery Company
  • 800-278-2420
  • 800-305-5112
  • 800-352-3778
  • 800-383-5979
  • 800-390-7644
  • 800-403-7807
  • 800-459-0766
  • 800-496-4493
  • 800-496-4598
  • 800-496-4599
  • 800-496-8612
  • 800-501-9390
  • 800-565-1368
  • 800-630-1593
  • 800-658-0047
  • 800-658-0074
  • 800-851-9631
  • 877-277-7903
 ERC is one of the largest and most successful third-party debt collectors in the country, collecting for original lenders such as telecommunication/cell phone companies and credit card companies
EOS CCA
  • 800-256-3376
 EOS CCA is a debt collection agency that aims to recover debts such as personal loans, debts owed to student loan providers, and credit card debt
Equable Ascent Financial EAF
  • 215-526-2600
 Equable Ascent Financial (EAF LLC) is a debt buyer who sues on defaulted credit card debt in Texas.
Equinox Financial Management Solutions
  • 800-218-3280
 Equinox Financial Management Solutions Inc is a company that works with various businesses to provide collection services and recover debt.
ER Solutions
  • 206-674-7507
  • 206-812-5370
  • 210-280-8487
  • 281-529-3150
  • 602-714-8745
  • 614-848-9800
  • 800-320-9347
  • 800-350-9095
  • 800-404-3086
  • 800-477-5451
  • 800-903-2319
  • 855-343-7888
  • 866-377-8191
  • 866-377-9075
  • 866-576-8284
  • 877-317-0948
  • 877-317-1200
  • 877-371-3188
  • 877-495-0400
  • 877-495-0499
  • 877-845-8282
  • 888-377-5000
 ER Solutions, Inc. (now working under the name "Convergent" is a debt collection agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Evergreen Financial Services
  • 509-654-7110
 Evergreen Financial Services, Inc. located in Yakima, Washington, is a provider of debt collection solutions for healthcare, utilities, government, and retail entities.
Extended Business Office
  • 678-969-7840
  • 800 299 8842
  • 800-489-2854
 EBO is a company specializing in debt collection services for various third parties
Fast Collection Service
  • 865-862-0580
 Financial Account Service Team, Inc. (FAST) is a third-party collection agency based in Tennessee that specializes in collecting delinquent healthcare bills
FFCC-Columbus
  • 216-360-2000
  • 614-358-9900
 Based out of Beachwood, OH, First Federal Credit Control (FFCC) has a long history of handling debt recovery for professional companies
Financial Asset Management Systems
  • 678-254-3300
  • 800-399-4532
  • 856-925-1000
  • 866-637-6196
  • 866-637-6198
  • 877-859-3261
  • 972-217-8314
 Incorporated in Georgia in 1993, Financial Asset Management Systems Inc. is a large debt collection company commonly referred to as FAMS.
Financial Management Systems Inc.
  • 866-674-0156
  • 866-694-4372
 FMS Financial Solutions is a professional debt collection agency for both medical collections and rent collections and financial services company.
Financial Recovery Services
  • 800-660-5542
  • 866-522-9392
  • 866-522-9395
  • 877-288-9426
  • 877-740-9746
  • 877-875-2668
  • 877-902-5064
  • 952-893-0340
 FRS is a highly regarded, nationally licensed receivables management firm headquartered in Mendota Heights, MN.
First Credit Services Inc.
  • 800-580-3912
  • 888-887-3134
 First Credit Services is a BPO company and an omnichannel debt collection agency that specializes in First-Party and Third-Party collections, and Customer Service Outsourcing.
First Data Corp
  • 402-609-5706
 First Data Corporation is a provider of debt collection services for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide.
First Financial Asset Management
  • 855-282-1463
  • 877-290-2719
  • 877-290-2725
  • 888-771-3277
 First Financial Asset Management is a collection agency based near Atlanta, Georgia that was founded in 2002.
First National Collection Bureau
  • 775-322-0444
  • 775-829-3790
  • 800-824-6191
 First National Collection Bureau, Inc. is a collection agency located in Reno, NV. They have been in business since 1983
FirstSource Advantage
  • 763-689-1500
  • 800-331-6892
  • 855-800-3145
  • 866-517-7458
  • 866-571-8908
  • 866-697-4095
  • 866-697-4096
  • 877-420-5095
  • 888-274-6488
  • 888-741-8896
  • 888-753-3223
  • 888-872-1566
 Firstsource Advantages, LLC is a debt collection agency located in Amherst, New York. It has been in business since 1985
Firstsource Financial Solutions
  • 800-645-4382
  • 866-812-3874
 Firstsource is a digital debt collection and recovery solution for banks and financial institutions
Focus Receivables Management LLC
  • 800-268-3486
  • 866-664-2512
  • 866-664-2513
 Focus Receivables Management is a debt collection agency located in Marietta, Georgia.
Franklin Collection Services
  • 662-690-2270
  • 662-690-2281
  • 662-690-2283
  • 662-690-2284
  • 662-840-6720
  • 866-779-8954
  • 888-215-8962
 Franklin Collection Service, Inc. is a collection agency located in Tupelo, MS. They have been in business since 1980.
Frederick J. Hanna & Associates
  • 770-988-9055
 Frederick J. Hanna & Associates is a Georgia-based firm that was founded in 1981. The firm focuses on creditors' rights and recoveries.
Frost-Arnett Company
  • 615-255-3469
  • 866-675-3819
  • 888-499-7376
 Founded in 1893, Frost-Arnett is a debt collection agency that resolves the patient-pay balance of accounts receivable for healthcare providers.
GC Services
  • 405-722-1462
  • 405-728-0601
  • 614-322-1797
  • 702-853-0600
  • 800-285-3417
  • 800-634-3422
  • 800-652-7681
  • 800-727-5848
  • 800-790-0167
  • 800-846-6406
  • 800-926-3136
  • 866-255-4452
  • 866-292-5264
  • 866-800-1472
  • 866-862-2793
  • 877-244-7901
  • 877-290-3987
  • 877-292-2584
  • 877-359-5523
  • 877-388-1365
  • 877-551-9781
  • 877-710-8001
  • 888-272-5543
  • 888-817-4957
  • 904-306-7486
 GC Services is the largest privately-held outsourcing provider of call center management and collection agency services in North America.
GE Money
  • 866-771-1104
 GE Money is the financial services provider of the US company General Electric.
Genesis Financial
  • 224-636-5000
 Genesis Financial Solutions is a consumer finance service based in Beaverton, Oregon. Founded in 2001, it has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2014.
Global Adjusters
  • 888-596-9279
 Global Adjusters is a debt collections agency based out of Saint Paul, MN
Global Credit & Collection
  • 866-277-1877
  • 866-350-7727
  • 877-234-1838
  • 877-295-9643
  • 905-413-8660
 Global Credit & Collection Corporation (GCC) is a debt collection agency that handles first-party receivable management and third-party debt collections.
GTL AdvancePay
  • 800-483-8314
 AdvancePay® is ConnectNetwork™’s phone service connecting friends and family members to inmates.
Gulf Coast Collection Bureau
  • 866-991-7360
 Gulf Coast Collection Bureau (GCCB) is a debt collection agency located in Sarasota, Florida.
Harvard Collection Services
  • 800-214-2098
  • 800-536-9633
  • 877-339-5643
 Harvard Collection Services, LLC is a collection agency located in Chicago, IL. They have been in business since 1982.
Harvest Credit Management VII
  • 866-740-4298
 Harvest Credit Management VII, LLC is a debt collection agency located in Denver, Colorado. It was founded in 2005
Healthcare Financial Services
  • 304-345-4371
  • 601-933-2520
  • 800-666-9567
 HealthCare Financial Services is an internal collection department of Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and a licensed collection agency
Home Depot
  • 800-910-6704
 The Home Depot is a leading American multinational corporation specializing in retail for home improvement.
Hunter Warfield
  • 813-283-4500
  • 813-283-4679
  • 866-494-9902
 Hunter Warfield is a debt collection company. The agency may appear as “hwarfield” on your credit report.
Huntington National Bank
  • 877-477-6855
 Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is an American bank holding company. It holds the 26th spot among the largest banks in the United States.
IC System
  • 202-367-9027
  • 202-367-9070
  • 202-367-9716
  • 202-367-9779
  • 202-367-9813
  • 202-870-5858
  • 202-870-5875
  • 202-870-5891
  • 202-870-5977
  • 208-515-7470
  • 208-515-7474
  • 208-515-7479
  • 208-515-7484
  • 208-758-0221
  • 208-758-0223
  • 208-758-0231
  • 208-758-0236
  • 307-316-7521
  • 312-775-1287
  • 434-878-9989
  • 603-414-1921
  • 603-414-1927
  • 605-496-0704
  • 615-465-3998
  • 651-204-1313
  • 651-204-1321
  • 651-204-1337
  • 651-204-1361
  • 651-204-1395
  • 651-481-6302
  • 703-291-9034
  • 703-656-9860
  • 757-209-2071
  • 800-279-9525
  • 802-503-0507
  • 866-324-3120
  • 888-312-3595
  • 888-400-6028
  • 888-735-0516
  • 888-735-0697
 Founded in 1938 by Jack and Ruth Erickson, IC System is one of the largest debt collection agencies in America
Integrity Financial Partners
  • 866-947-6802
  • 877-861-1416
 Integrity Financial Partners specializes in accounts receivable management, providing a range of services in third-party debt collection.
J.C. Christensen & Associates Inc.
  • 865-684-2144
 J.C. Christensen & Associates Inc., is a debt collection agency, located in Minnesota that operates nationwide. They are also known as "JCC" , "Array Services Group", and JC Christensen and Assocs.
Jefferson Capital Systems
  • 636-590-3647
  • 800-348-3381
  • 800-928-6614
  • 800-958-2556
  • 866-805-9214
 Jefferson Capital Systems has been purchasing and collecting debts since 2002 and are headquartered in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
Johnson Law Firm
  • 636-532-3700
 Headquartered in Iowa, Johnson Mark, LLC is a law firm that operates as a debt collector.
Lamont Hanley & Associates
  • 603-625-5547
  • 800-405-5085
  • 800-639-2204
  • 800-956-1109
  • 888-379-4884
 Lamont, Hanley & Associates, Inc. is a debt collection agency dedicated to doctors and insurance companies and is based in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Law Office of Joe Pezzuto
  • 484-351-0500
  • 602-258-8433
  • 616-954-2300
  • 770-840-8482
  • 888-357-9911
 The Law Office of Joe Pezzuto is a law firm which acts like a collection agency. It has been in business since 2006.
Leading Edge Recovery Solutions
  • 773-380-3199
  • 866-318-6742
  • 866-941-9693
  • 877-865-9814
  • 877-865-9816
  • 877-865-9825
  • 888-306-0497
  • 888-306-0514
  • 888-306-0520
  • 888-306-9057
 Established in 2005, Leading Edge Recovery Solutions, L.L.C. is engaged in the collection and adjustment services sector, focusing on claims and other issues related to insurance.
Liberty Mutual
  • 888-578-2146
 Liberty Mutual Group is an American diversified global insurer and the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the United States.
Liberty University
  • 800-424-9595
 Liberty University is a private evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia
Lighthouse Recovery LLC
  • 313-355-1170
 Lighthouse Recovery, LLC is a law firm working for collection agencies; it’s been in business since 2006. Lighthouse Recovery, LLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
LVNV Funding
  • 320-534-4307
  • 402-408-3653
  • 800-292-7508
  • 832-476-1740
  • 866-201-0940
  • 877-344-4002
  • 888-344-1268
 Headquartered in South Carolina and owned by Sherman Acquisitions, LVNV Funding, LLC is a debt collection agency
Macy's
  • 800-947-6229
 Macy's is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy.
Maximum Recovery Specialist
  • 513-562-1300
 Maximum Recovery Specialist, Inc is a debt collection agency headquartered in Simi Valley, CA
Meade & Associates
  • 614-635-8100
  • 614-635-8105
  • 614-635-8115
 Meade & Associates is a legitimate collection agency founded in 1978
Medco
  • 201-891-3302
  • 513-858-4700
  • 800-242-6813
  • 800-262-7890
  • 800-282-2881
  • 800-496-4910
  • 800-753-2851
  • 800-803-2523
  • 800-903-3589
  • 800-918-8301
  • 800-934-1296
  • 800-987-4902
  • 808-266-2020
  • 866-751-8233
  • 866-828-1166
  • 877-474-1126
  • 877-877-1878
  • 888-690-9044
 Medco Services is a collection agency located in Huntsville, AL They have been in business since 1994
Medical Bureau
  • 877-521-6773
 Medical Business Bureau (MBB) is a debt collection agency focusing on the healthcare industry.
Medical Financial Solutions
  • 800-332-1962
 Medical Financial Solutions, Inc. is a third-party collection agency with headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Medical Revenue Service
  • 866-451-1216
  • 866-631-4680
 MRS is a debt collector soecializing in the health industry
Medicredit
  • 800-823-2318
 Medicredit Corp. is a collection agency and bill-paying platform for medical bills.
Medicredit Corp
  • 800-888-2238
  • 866-316-9222
  • 877-395-3125
  • 877-564-5339
 Medicredit Corporation is a collection agency owned by The Outsource Group.
Mercantile Adjustment Bureau
  • 516-681-1122
  • 717-929-8347
  • 800-398-7191
  • 800-466-5259
  • 800-873-1993
  • 866-716-1545
  • 866-726-0522
  • 866-839-7277
  • 866-929-8261
  • 877 254 0957
  • 877-230-8414
  • 877-254-0943
  • 877-254-0957
  • 877-764-3252
 Mercantile Adjustment Bureau (MAB) is a debt collection agency with over 30 years of experience
Merchants Credit Adjusters
  • 402-397-8855
 Merchants Adjustment Service is a full service medical, commercial and consumer bad debt collection agency located in Mobile, AL.
Merchants Credit Corporation
  • 425-643-2613
 MCA is a premier full-service debt collection agency, providing debt management solutions since 1937.
Merchants Credit Guide
  • 866-347-0736
  • 877-291-8405
  • 888-249-3811
  • 888-249-4134
  • 888-665-0374
 Merchants Credit Guide is a collection agency based out of Chicago, IL. They have been in business since 1896.
Merrick Bank
  • 866-529-9848
 Merrick Bank is FDIC insured and recognized as a top credit card issuer in the U.S.
Mid-South Credit Bureau
  • 731-642-8454
 With a history dating back to 1997, Mid-South Credit Bureau, also known as MSCB Inc., is a collection agency. The company's headquarters are located in Paris, Tennessee.
Midland Credit Management
  • 800-265-8825
  • 866-224-9824
  • 866-633-7945
  • 877-309-9445
  • 877-864-3526
  • 888-790-2747
  • 972-478-7858
 Midland Credit Management is an American debt buyer and debt collection company headquartered in San Diego, California
Midland Funding
  • 312-604-7171
 Midland Funding is an American debt buyer and debt collection company headquartered in San Diego, California
Mirand Response Systems
  • 866-790-5214
  • 888-317-9490
 Mirand Response Systems, Inc. is a collection agency located in Houston, TX. They have been in business since 1984
Mitchell D. Bluhm & Associates
  • 866-945-8627
 Law Offices of Mitchell D. Bluhm is a collection agency located in Sherman, TX. They have been in business since 2008.
Monarch Recovery Management
  • 804-234-9072
  • 844-205-2138
  • 888-220-8589
 Monarch Recovery is a third-party debt recovery agency specializing in bank and retail credit cards, mortgages, and medical bills.
Morgan & Pottinger P.S.C
  • 502-560-6700
  • 888-281-3490
 Established in 1974, Morgan & Pottinger, P.S.C., is a law firm that collects consumer debt on behalf of clients throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
MRS & Associates Inc.
  • 888-274-9847
 MRS Associates Inc. is a company that specializes in accounts receivable tasks, including debt collection. It originated in 1991 and has its headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Nation Action Financial Services
  • 866-228-9620
 National Action Financial Services (NAFS) is an industry leading accounts receivable management firm located in Buffalo, New York.
National Asset Management
  • 877-806-3160
 National Asset Management is a debt collection agency based out of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania
National Asset Recovery Services Inc
  • 636-530-7985
  • 678-578-1800
  • 866-234-6833
  • 866-850-4419
 National Asset Recovery Specialists, Inc. (NARS, Inc.) is a fully bonded and insured repossession service that specializes in assisting financial institutions and lending companies in recovering their collateral.
National Collection Agency
  • 402-935-7733
  • 877-371-1823
  • 888-224-5557
 National Collection Agency Inc. in Walnut Creek, CA is a family-owned business that offers debt recovery solutions.
National Credit Adjusters
  • 214-414-9750
  • 267-443-6331
  • 620-664-5496
  • 620-665-7708
  • 620-728-1486
  • 713-588-0918
  • 713-588-0921
  • 713-588-0953
  • 800-286-5427
  • 800-542-1048
  • 800-835-9313
  • 866-964-5259
 Based in Kansas, National Credit Adjusters, LLC specializes in purchasing and servicing distressed and non-performing accounts receivables.
National Credit Solutions
  • 800-250-8877
  • 877-577-5601
  • 888-622-0222
 National Credit Services Inc is a collection agency located in Bothell, WA. They have been in business since 1995.
National Credit Systems
  • 800-258-5948
 Founded in 1991 in the U.S., National Credit Systems is a medium-sized debt collection agency that is based in Marietta, Georgia. It specializes in collecting money on behalf of apartment complexes and landlords.
National Enterprise Systems
  • 512-906-3892
  • 703-291-9039
  • 800-249-2462
  • 800-260-5834
  • 800-261-3453
  • 800-626-0305
  • 800-925-6141
  • 800-973-0600
 NES is a debt collection agency servicing credit grantors from retail, automotive, financial services, and telecommunications industries in all fifty states.
National Patient Account Services
  • 800-223-9899
 National Patient Account Services provides patient bill portals, billing & billing process services for healthcare facilities and physicians.
National Recoveries Inc.
  • 703-656-9940
  • 770-234-0101
  • 800-360-4319
 National Recoveries Inc is a debt collection agency located in Ham Lake, Minnesota.
National Recovery Agency
  • 215-244-4200
  • 336-217-0877
  • 703-291-9005
  • 800-360-2998
  • 800-773-4503
  • 800-814-6580
  • 855-232-9534
  • 866-231-8218
  • 866-275-3315
  • 877-671-1851
  • 877-743-1358
  • 877-837-4130
 NRA is a full service collection agency that offers a wide range of services in a number of industries.
National Recovery Services
  • 866-326-0995
  • 888-796-1510
 NRS (National Recovery Service) is one of the biggest companies for the recovery of outstanding debt, operating on the collection market since 2005.
Nations Recovery Center
  • 800-203-6009
  • 800-935-1139
  • 888-234-6548
 Nations Recovery Center (NRC) is a debt collection agency located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nationwide Credit Corporation
  • 877-779-3475
 Nationwide Credit Corporation (NCC) is an accounts receivables firm specializing in recovery for government, medical, utility, and credit union accounts.
Nationwide Credit Inc.
  • 315-724-4022
  • 412-802-3100
  • 630-528-5305
  • 678-486-1027
  • 770-644-7400
  • 800-285-6520
  • 800-366-4291
  • 800-441-0377
  • 800-516-0216
  • 800-651-3096
  • 800-899-0885
  • 800-900-1372
  • 804-649-0761
  • 866-505-9316
  • 866-560-0163
  • 866-659-0711
  • 866-842-8861
  • 877-221-9729
  • 877-256-7821
  • 877-434-3248
  • 877-551-3945
  • 877-658-8518
  • 877-682-4842
  • 877-779-3471
  • 877-779-3472
  • 888-913-2337
 Nationwide Credit, Inc (NCI) is a debt collection agency located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nationwide Recovery Service
  • 800-822-8383
 Founded in 1979, Nationwide Recovery Systems (NRS) is a nationally recognized Accounts Receivable Management Company providing services to the Healthcare Industry
NCB Management Services Inc.
  • 800-828-1110
  • 855-622-3500
 NCB Management Services is a reputable debt collection company founded in 1994 and headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.
NCC Business Services of America
  • 866-227-9324
 NCC Business Services, Inc. is third-party collection agency with a national footprint that was founded in Jacksonville, FL in 1986.
NCO Financial Systems
  • 215-441-3000
  • 301-223-0072
  • 571-261-0072
  • 800-218-1175
  • 800-249-2645
  • 800-260-5570
  • 800-334-0626
  • 800-728-3346
  • 800-818-1582
  • 828-365-1084
  • 866-456-0695
  • 866-663-8609
  • 877-268-4294
  • 877-273-3495
  • 877-363-0954
  • 877-373-5807
  • 877-394-8289
  • 877-447-4492
  • 877-847-0092
  • 888-305-9715
  • 888-475-6741
  • 888-665-9900
  • 888-680-2954
  • 888-788-7033
  • 918-665-8200
  • 973-482-3624
 Based in Pennsylvania, NCO Financial Systems is a large debt collection agency that works to collect money that is owed to its clients.
Nordstrom
  • 866-491-7864
 Nordstrom, Inc. is an American luxury department store chain headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and founded by John W. Nordstrom and Carl F. Wallin in 1901.
North American Credit Services Inc
  • 800-467-5654
 North American Credit Services, Inc. specializes in the professional collection of healthcare receivables.
Northland Group
  • 800-955-6600
  • 800-965-2571
  • 866-292-2446
  • 866-380-8783
  • 866-444-4831
  • 866-550-6858
  • 866-572-8956
  • 866-572-8957
  • 866-611-3894
  • 866-611-5399
  • 866-613-2088
  • 866-617-7495
  • 866-648-5190
  • 866-664-5018
  • 866-782-1162
  • 877-321-4053
  • 877-867-3787
  • 888-226-1843
 Northland Group collects debts on behalf of LVNV Funding, LLC. for businesses in various industries and focuses on accounts receivable management.
Northstar Location Services
  • 866-224-9825
  • 866-328-8252
  • 866-610-2726
  • 866-677-2658
  • 866-856-9607
  • 888-795-2443
  • 888-820-0964
  • 888-820-0969
 Northstar Location Services LLC is a collection agency located in Cheektowaga, NY. They have been in business since 2001.
Northwestern Collection Agency
  • 847-255-8300
  • 888-477-6558
 NorthWest Collectors is a full service collection & credit reporting agency, fully automated with the latest in computer software & technology.
Omni Credit Services of Florida
  • 800-670-9944
 Onmi Credit Services of Florida is a collection agency that has been in business since 1999. It is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
One Call Now
  • 877-698-3261
 One Call Debt Recovery operates as an internal team within One Call Insurance Services, dedicated to facilitating bill payments from customers.
Optimum Outcomes
  • 877-795-9819
 Optimum Outcomes, Inc. stands as a prominent medical debt collection agency in the United States, offering billing processing services for over 100 healthcare providers.
Oxford Management Services
  • 800-507-4275
 Oxford Management Services. is a debt collection agency in Melville, New York. It opened for business in 1995
P &B Capital Group
  • 888-569-9635
 P&B Capital Group, LLC (P&B) is a third-party collection agency that provides creditors with professional collection services
Palisades Collection
  • 614-452-6094
  • 800-551-0646
  • 800-560-6169
  • 888-357-2131
  • 973-993-3000
 Founded in 1998, Palisades Collection LLC is a collection agency located in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.
Paragonway
  • 888-570-5007
 Paragon Way is located in Austin, Texas and specializes in the recovery of distressed consumer debt.
Parallon
  • 866-258-1104
 Parallon Business Solutions LLC is a collection agency located in Franklin, TN. They have been in business since 2011.
PayPal
  • 888-221-1161
 PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American multinational financial technology company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers
PCB
  • 614-895-3232
  • 866-330-9237
 Professional Claims Bureau (PCB) is a debt collection agency located in Garden City, New York.
Penn Credit Corporation
  • 800-720-7281
  • 800-900-1300
  • 800-900-1367
  • 800-900-1380
  • 800-900-1381
 Penn Credit Corporation is a legitimate debt collector that also provides commercial accounts receivable services. It has headquarters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Penn Credit Services
  • 800-900-1362
  • 800-900-1382
 Penn Credit is a leading provider of collection services with over three decades of experience.
PHH Corporation
  • 800-449-8767
 Founded in 1997, PHH Mortgage is a mortgage banker and third-party debt collection agency based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
Phillips & Cohen Associates
  • 866-309-7011
  • 866-321-2195
  • 866-504-4754
  • 904-425-9141
 Phillips & Cohen Associates is a debt collection agency located in Wilmington, Delaware.
Pinnacle Financial Group
  • 866-217-9080
  • 877-290-2718
  • 877-787-9673
  • 877-793-9485
  • 877-796-2554
  • 877-891-2680
  • 888-228-4840
  • 888-831-1844
  • 888-917-7851
 Pinnacle Financial Group is a debt collection agency based in Decorah, Iowa
Pinnacle Recovery Inc.
  • 754-581-8406
  • 888-831-1804
 Founded in 2000, Pinnacle Recovery, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) is a nationwide full‐service debt recovery company that specializes in the resolution of its clients’ delinquent and defaulted receivables
PMAB
  • 704-533-7146
  • 704-553-7146
  • 800-849-0088
 PMAB LLC is a collection agency located in Charlotte, NC. They have been in business since 1988.
Portfolio Recovery Associates
  • 602-286-5100
  • 605-782-2890
  • 757-321-2508
  • 757-519-9300
  • 800-427-7142
  • 800-473-7994
  • 800-772-1413
  • 866-691-3568
  • 866-940-7640
  • 877-803-0008
 PRA Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded debt buyer and debt collection company based in Norfolk, Virginia.
Praxis Financial Solutions Inc.
  • 847-676-1111
 Praxis Financial Solutions, Inc. is an Illinois-based debt collector. It was founded in 1999
Premiere Credit of North America LLC
  • 317-322-3600
  • 522-417-4563
  • 866-618-1060
 Premiere Credit of North America LLC is a collection agency located in Indianapolis, IN. They have been in business since 1999.
Professional Credit Collections Inc.
  • 918-296-1611
  • 970-352-5000
 Professional Credit Management, Inc. in Jonesboro, AR specializes in debt collections for healthcare providers and financial institutions
Professional Debt Meditation
  • 904-398-0080
 Professional Debt Mediation Inc is a collection agency located in Jacksonville, FL
Professional Recovery Consultants
  • 800-991-5265
  • 800-991-5278
 Professional Recovery Consultants (PRC) is a debt collection agency located in Durham, North Carolina.
Progressive Financial Services
  • 602-453-8806
  • 610-546-4510
  • 610-546-4524
  • 800-253-8167
  • 800-347-1631
  • 800-474-3743
  • 800-745-2166
  • 800-745-2345
  • 800-761-6097
  • 866-498-7690
  • 877-636-6549
  • 877-891-9182
  • 888-441-5024
  • 909-396-7393
 Progressive Financial Services is a debt collection agency located in Tempe, Arizona.
Prosper Loans
  • 866-615-6319
 Prosper Marketplace is America's first peer-to-peer lending marketplace, with over $23 billion in funded loans
Receivable Performance Management
  • 240-210-7110
  • 240-210-7111
  • 240-210-7113
  • 240-210-7114
  • 301-223-0056
  • 301-223-0117
  • 301-882-9950
  • 434-533-9028
  • 571-261-0047
  • 866-212-7408
  • 877-297-3159
 Receivables Performance Management LLC is a collection agency located in Lynnwood, WA. They have been in business since 2002.
Receivable Recovery
  • 504-837-0116
  • 757-321-6278
 Receivable Recovery is a debt collection agency serving healthcare providers in the recovery of their delinquent receivables.
Regional Adjustment Bureau
  • 800-829-7750
  • 888-673-8490
 Regional Adjustment Bureau is an American collection agency providing medical and commercial collection services.
Reliant Capital Solutions
  • 866-738-3179
  • 866-738-3181
 Reliant Capital Solutions is a full service account receivable management company based out of Columbus, OH.
ResidentCheck
  • 800-491-2580
 ResidentCheck is a provider of resident screening, pre-employment screening and multifamily collections
Resurgent Capital Services
  • 800-463-9480
  • 800-748-8670
  • 866-205-5424
  • 866-464-1183
  • 888-411-4684
 Resurgent Capital Services is a manager and servicer of domestic and international consumer debt portfolios for credit grantors and debt buyers.
Revenue Recovery Corporation
  • 800-754-0101
  • 865-971-3810
  • 865-971-3850
  • 888-582-3359
 Revenue Recovery Corporation is a Tennessee-based collection agency. Its clients include hospitals, medical centers, physicians and other healthcare providers
Richard J. Boudreau & Associates LLC
  • 866-890-1644
  • 877-404-4490
 Richard J. Boudreau & Associates, LLC provides legal advisory and debt collection services, including proprietary collection
RJM Acquisitions
  • 610-916-7261
  • 800-644-8075
  • 800-861-7981
  • 888-274-9610
 RJM Acquisitions, LLC was a debt collection agency formed in the state of New York in 2001. It purchased debt from original creditors
RMB
  • 865-694-1140
  • 866-396-3470
 RMB, Inc. is a health care receivable management and debt collection agency which works primarily with health care providers and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Sallie Mae Inc.
  • 317-594-1043
  • 866-989-1679
 Sallie Mae is a consumer bank that offers private student loans and other financial products.
Santander
  • 888-222-4227
 Santander Bank, N. A. is an American bank operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish Santander Group
Second Round
  • 866-950-6357
 Founded in 2008 and located in Austin, TX, Second Round, LP is a receivables management firm servicing businesses of all types
Senex Services Corp
  • 317-613-3005
 Senex Services Corp. is a collection agency located in Indianapolis, IN. They have been in business since 1998.
Simm Associate
  • 302-283-2800
  • 800-864-6033
  • 866-572-8794
  • 866-572-8803
  • 866-572-8804
  • 866-572-9371
  • 866-572-9372
  • 866-572-9374
 SIMM Associates is a family owned and operated financial services business assisting clients as accounts receivable management specialists.
Sirius XM
  • 866-409-4196
 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is an American broadcasting corporation headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, that provides satellite radio and online radio services operating in the United States
SKO Brenner American
  • 800-669-4534
  • 866-441-4732
  • 877-999-7887
 SKO Brenner American is a collection agency located in Baldwin, NY. They have been in business since 1934
Southwest Credit Systems Inc.
  • 855-748-6719
  • 855-820-5189
  • 855-820-5190
 Southwest Credit Systems, LP is a small, legitimate debt collection agency headquartered in Carrollton, Texas
Spartan Financial Services
  • 888-213-9688
 Spartan Financial Services is a debt collection agency based out of Charlotte, NC.
Specialized Loan Servicing
  • 800-306-6062
 Specialized Loan Servicing is a mortgage servicing company which collects on residential mortgages
SquareTwo Financial
  • 877-271-8275
  • 877-359-8714
  • 904-355-9921
 SquareTwo Financial is the parent company of CACH, LLC and is a debt buyer and debt collection company.
SRA Associates
  • 800-735-0552
  • 800-789-8001
  • 888-576-1140
  • 888-816-9952
  • 888-925-9522
  • 888-991-1011
 SRA Associates is a nationally licensed and bonded receivables management services organization located in Southern New Jersey
State Collection Service
  • 800-207-6153
  • 800-234-1357
  • 800-963-4194
  • 866-458-7619
 State Collection Service Inc is a collection agency located in Madison, WI. They have been in business since 1949
Stellar Recovery
  • 801-204-9900
  • 888-586-6706
  • 913-262-6850
 Stellar Recovery Inc is a bona fide debt collection agency that’s been in business since 2008. The agency is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida
Sunrise Credit Services Inc
  • 631-501-8500
  • 800-645-9824
  • 866-257-3632
  • 866-275-6020
  • 888-866-9170
 Founded in 1974, Sunrise Credit Services, Inc., a debt collection agency based in Farmingdale, New York
Superior Asset Management
  • 703-398-0002
  • 800-642-0026
  • 800-895-3116
 Superior Asset Management, which also does business as Sky Asset Management Services, Inc., is a debt collection agency in Clearwater, Florida.
Synchrony
  • 844-377-4136
 Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United States
Synergetic Communication
  • 800-580-8615
 Synergetic Communication is a full service collection agency that is licensed in all States and Puerto Rico
T-Mobile
  • 805-637-7243
 T-Mobile US, Inc. is an American wireless network operator headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, U.S.
TD Bank
  • 800-806-8840
 TD Bank, National Association is an American national bank and the United States subsidiary of the multinational TD Bank Group
TEK Collect
  • 614-441-4770
  • 614-448-1816
  • 713-474-1538
  • 810-519-1361
  • 866-652-6500
 TekCollect is a collection agency located in Columbus, OH. They have been in business since 2002
The CBE Group
  • 217-786-4800
  • 301-882-9928
  • 319-242-7350
  • 319-242-7353
  • 319-242-7366
  • 319-274-1904
  • 515-222-2918
  • 800-568-0399
  • 877-224-6529
  • 877-272-9923
 CBE Group is a well-established debt collection agency, and it’s actually one of the collectors the IRS uses for recovering unpaid taxes
TLRA
  • 800-877-8572
 Founded in 1972, TLRA Debt Recovery is a third-party debt collection agency based in Houston, Texas.
Torres Credit Services
  • 866-722-2770
  • 866-756-6801
 Torres Credit Services, Inc. is a collection agency located in Carlisle, PA. They have been in business since 2003
Transworld Systems
  • 866-858-6729
 Transworld Systems, Inc (TSI) is a well-known debt collection agency in the U.S. that works with individuals, large companies and organizations to help recover debts and overdue accounts.
Tri-State Adjustments
  • 877-575-6277
 TSA assists hundreds of businesses nationwide in the collection and recovery of their accounts receivable
United Collection Bureau
  • 800-935-1798
  • 877-570-0405
  • 877-662-5128
  • 954-538-7533
 United Collection Bureau, Inc. (UCB) assists in the accounts receivable process for healthcare facilities, financial services businesses and government entities
United Recovery Systems
  • 210-249-0916
  • 302-294-8111
  • 503-802-0863
  • 512-600-1778
  • 520-226-9270
  • 631-443-5960
  • 678-918-9086
  • 716-362-6720
  • 800-236-4300
  • 800-326-3446
  • 800-580-8450
  • 801-945-9064
  • 866-516-6961
  • 866-582-4085
  • 866-787-0790
  • 888-733-1243
  • 888-733-1288
  • 888-763-2427
 United Recovery Systems is a collection agency that has been in business since 1977. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas
United Revenue Corporation
  • 817-640-4477
 Based in Arlington, Texas, United Revenue Corp is a company that specializes in debt collection.
Upstart
  • 650-204-1000
 Upstart is an AI lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables
USCB Corporation
  • 800-575-5076
 USCB Corporation is a collection agency with multiple branches headquartered in Eynon, PA. They have been in business since 2004.
USSA
  • 888-568-0296
 The United Services Automobile Association is an American financial services company providing insurance and banking products exclusively to members of the military
Valentine & Kebartas
  • 213-873-5000
  • 800-731-7766
  • 978-332-5480
 Valentine and Kebartas, LLC (V&K) provides collection services to public and private sector clients.
Verizon
  • 888-423-0900
 Verizon Collections is a debt collection service related to the wireless and internet company Verizon
Walmart
  • 800-966-6546
  • 866-419-2780
 Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores in the United States
Wells Fargo
  • 877-647-8552
 Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company with a significant global presence
Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co L.P.A
  • 216-739-4095
  • 800-223-2070
  • 800-470-2286
 Weltman is a full-service collection law firm which represents businesses and financial institutions in the collection of debt throughout the United States
West Asset Management
  • 214-506-7172
  • 602-635-1788
  • 651-641-0443
  • 866-375-4232
  • 877-208-9952
  • 877-411-7197
  • 888-516-3287
  • 888-843-0014
  • 888-847-8072
 West Asset Management is a third-party debt collection agency based in Texas
Western Union
  • 800-325-6000
  • 877-989-3268
 The Western Union Company is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado
William & Fudge
  • 800-551-5772
  • 800-849-9791
  • 803-329-9791
 Williams & Fudge, Inc. is a collection agency located in Rock Hill, SC. They have been in business since 1986
Windham Professionals
  • 800-208-5076
 Windham Professionals, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company that was founded in 1982 to provide collection services
Zwicker & Associates P.C
  • 336-393-1086
  • 800-370-2251
  • 800-594-7323
  • 978-686-2255
