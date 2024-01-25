Debt Collector Directory

Aargon 800-280-1183

877-838-4347 Established in 1996, Aargon Agency, Inc. has become a national leader in the debt collection industry. The company operates nationwide and has offices in Nevada, Hawaii, Florida and Colorado

ABC Financial 800-897-6877 ABC Financial provides a variety of payment and software solutions tailored for the fitness sector. The organization's product lineup encompasses software for billing and health club management, personalized marketing initiatives, and customer service solutions. Established by Jim Bottin in 1981, ABC Financial is headquartered in Sherwood, Arkansas.

ACB American 800-899-8745 Account Control Bureau, Inc. has been serving the North Louisiana and East Texas areas since 1994. The company specializes in professional debt collection services.

Accelerated Collection Services 253-735-3200 Accelerated Collection Service, Inc. is an experienced debt collection agency working towards net recovery of accounts receivables. The company is headquartered in Kent, WA

Acclaim Credit Technologies 559-741-7111 Acclaim Credit Technologies is a full-service debt recovery, credit consulting and debt purchasing company based in the Central San Joaquin Valley of California. The company collects from debtors throughout the United States.

Account Resolution Corporation 636-733-3346 Founded in 2009 by Steve Singer, ESC is a database provider of debtor employment and bank information to the consumer debt collection industry. ESC has an outstanding list of clients consisting of collection attorneys, finance companies, debt buyers, collection agencies, and other collection-focused organizations.

954-874-9920 Accounts Receivable Management Inc/Fl was founded in 2008. The company's line of business includes collection and adjustment services on claims and other insurance related issues.

Ad Astra Recovery Services 866-398-2089 Ad Astra Recovery Services, Inc. is a certified debt collection agency. The company has been operating since 2007, with its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.

Admin Recovery 866-703-7961 Admin Recovery is a national, full service provider of receivable management services. The company performs collection services at every stage of delinquency, for every type of account.

Advanced Call Center Technologies 877-597-1385 Established in 1997, ACT is a leading provider of performance-driven contact centers and back-office support services.

866-838-6092 Advanced Recovery Systems, Inc., is a national accounts receivable management service located in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Since 1996, ARS has specialized in the recoveries of Commercial and HealthCare receivables.

Afni 877-854-3538 Afni Collections is a reputable and well-established firm that assists major clients in recovering overdue debts. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, IL

888-754-0373 Afni Inc is a reputable and well-established firm that assists major clients in recovering overdue debts. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, IL

888-419-2387 Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, AllianceOne is a national and international debt collection agency. The company specializes in collecting several types of debt, including credit card debt.

866-403-6425 Established in 1977, Allied International Credit Corp operates in the collection and adjustment services sector, specializing in claims and other issues related to insurance.

888-748-4956 Based in Minneapolis, MN, Allied Interstate Inc offers accounts receivable, customer retention, and debt collection services.

Ally Bank 888-611-6904 Ally Bank is a consumer lender and debt collector. Ally Financial Inc. encompasses Ally Bank and Ally Auto.

Ally Financial 855-234-3767

855-306-6998 Ally Financial is a consumer lender and debt collector. Ally Financial Inc. encompasses Ally Bank and Ally Auto.

Amazon 206-922-0880 Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon (Amazon.com) is the world's largest online retailer and a prominent cloud service provider.

Amcol Systems 803-217-3808 AMCOL Systems is a collection agency located in Columbia, SC. They have been in business since 1984.

877-611-1815 American Credit Systems, Inc. specializes in commercial collection and accounts receivable programs worldwide.

800-528-4800 American Express Company is an American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation that specializes in payment cards.

American Financial Credit Services 317-705-4237 American Financial Credit Services, Inc. (AFCS) is an Indiana company which incorporated in 1993 and provides government bad debt receivable management services.

914-592-0055 American Medical Response (AMR) is a leading provider of emergency medical services (EMS), delivering quality pre-hospital healthcare to thousands of communities across the United States

American Profit Recovery 877-588-8577

978-458-8336 American Profit Recovery (APR) is a collection agency with offices in Massachusetts and Michigan. Founded in 2004, APR specializes in the collection of third-party debt in industries such as medical/dental, banking, trades, lawn care and other professional services.

American Water 866-269-2837 American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, with a history dating back to 1886

AmSher Collection Services 800-246-9590 AmSher Collection Services, Inc. is a privately held debt collection agency headquartered in Alabama. It serves the retail, telecommunications, cable, and medical industries.

Arrow Financial 877-541-8420 Arrow Financial Services is a debt buyer and collector. It purchases consumer debts that have been written off by the original creditor.

AscensionPoint Recovery Services LLC 877-775-3380

888-420-2510 Ascensionpoint Recovery Services LLC is a collection agency located in Coon Rapids, MN. They have been in business since 2007.

877-768-9844 Asset Acceptance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Encore Capital Group and works with consumers to resolve past due debts.

888-409-5060 Asset Recovery Associates is listed as a debt collection agency that works primarily with businesses and corporations to collect on debts overdue.

888-678-9006 Asset Recovery Solutions, LLC is one of the leading companies in the US for the effective recovery of assets along with contingency servicing.

AT&T 855-419-7365 AT&T Inc. is an American multinational telecommunications holding company headquartered at Whitacre Tower in Downtown Dallas, Texas.

Audit Systems 800-741-1969 Located in Clearwater, Florida, Audit Systems, Inc. (ASI) is a debt collection agency that aids businesses in reclaiming funds owed to them.

714-771-3690 AWA is a licensed and bonded national collection agency. It has been privately owned since 1991.

844-585-0488 The Bank of America Corporation is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with investment banking and auxiliary headquarters in Manhattan.

888-277-8353 Bay Area Credit Service is a collection agency located in Norcross, GA. They have been in business since 2007.

Bennet Law Firm 512-651-3930 Bennett is a law firm and debt collector agency based out of Valdosta, GA

800-888-7243 Located in Topeka, Kansas, Berlin-Wheeler, Inc. (BW) functions as a debt collection agency, acting as a third-party entity to retrieve debts owed by customers to businesses.

202-607-2746 Established in 2010, the Bureau of Collection Recovery, Inc. is involved in the business of insurance collection and adjustment services.

866-420-7158

888-243-6262 CACH, LLC is a debt collection agency headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and founded in 2005.

877-449-4411 CACI is a collection agency located in St. Louis, MO. They have been in business since 1967.

Caine & Weiner 623-492-6031 Caine & Weiner is an accounts receivable management enterprise, founded in 1930, that specializes in providing 1st and 3rd party collection solutions to commercial (B2B) and consumer (B2C) businesses in every major industry.

813-413-5175 Capio Partners, LLC is a collection agency located in Sherman, TX. They have been in business since 2008.

877-335-7615 Capital Management Services (CMS) is a professional collection agency and customer service call center based out of Buffalo, NY.

877-269-9058 Capital One Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company specializing in credit cards, auto loans, banking, and savings accounts, headquartered in McLean, Virginia

877-487-5583 CardWorks Servicing is a leginitimate company offering debt collection services to several creditors across the country.

Cash Net USA 888-801-9078 Founded in 2004, CashNetUSA offers installment loans for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit.

888-716-0010 Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC is one of the largest debt collection agencies in the U.S. They usually work for companies such as Bank of America or Chase, but they will also work for cell phone companies, doctor's offices and other credit card debt companies.

904-722-2235 CBCS is an accounts receivable/debt collection agency headquartered in Columbus, Ohio

CBV Collections Inc. 778-329-0347 CBV Collections, Inc. is a collection agency located in Albany, GA. They have been in business since 1956.

877-688-8288 CCB is a licensed, registered collections agency that has been providing collection services since 1987.

CCS Commercial 800-998-5000 CCS is a legitimate debt collection agency known for collecting outstanding debts on behalf of various companies

CCS Officies 781-989-1000 CCS Offices is a third-party collection company that collects debts on behalf of an original creditor by either purchasing a debt or collecting a debt and keeping a portion as payment.

888-866-6484 Central Credit Services is a subsidiary of Radius Global Solutions, a leading provider of accounts receivable, customer relations and revenue cycle management solutions.

800-346-0775 Central Financial Control provides debt collection services to the medical and healthcare industry. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

847-426-9203 JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., doing business as Chase, is an American national bank headquartered in New York City,

Chrysler Capital 800-955-9096 Serving both consumers and dealers, Chrysler Capital provides full-service auto finance and leases for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT® vehicles

888-279-2426 Citibank, N. A. is the primary U.S. banking subsidiary of financial services multinational Citigroup. Citibank was founded in 1812

800-984-3711 CKS Financial is a third-party collection agency and debt purchaser based in Virginia.

Client Services Inc. 877-288-0504 Client Services, Inc. is a full service Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) firm offering a diverse selection of collection and recovery solutions

888-890-9074 CollectCorp Corporation is a debt collection agency located in Phoenix, Arizona. It was founded in 2009

Collection Management Service Inc. 813-251-0802 Collection Management Services is a licensed and bonded debt collection and accounts receivable management company incorporated in the State of Tennessee.

877-606-6700 The Comcast Collections Department specializes in the acquisition and collection of debts across various industries. Their collection portfolio encompasses outstanding balances from medical expenses, credit card usage, student loans, and utility services.

Commenity Bank 855-334-4196 Comenity Capital Bank offers saving and checking accounts, cards, loans, insurance, and online banking services.

Conserve 844-466-5519 Established in 1985, ConServe specializes in debt collection solutions. It is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

314-513-0122 Consumer Collection Management, Inc. is a collection agency located in St. Louis, MO. They have been in business since 1979.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 888-469-4520 Consumer Portfolio Services is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems

877-570-0050 Credit Control, LLC is a collections agency, established in 1989. It is a nationally licensed, full-service receivables organization that collects on past due accounts.

972-862-4200 Credit Management LP, also known as The CMI Group, is a debt collection agency based in Plano, Texas, with additional locations in Coppell and Dallas.

877-825-3242 Credit One Bank, N.A. is an American bank and financial services company specializing in credit cards, particularly for borrowers with low credit scores.

877-507-2031 Credit Protection Association, LP is a collection agency located in Dallas, TX. They have been in business since 1997.

Credit Service Company 719-634-1357 Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Credit Service Company Inc. is a full-service collection agency that works with the medical, governmental, educational, financial, commercial and utilities markets.

Creditfirst National Association 800-321-1150 CFNA Bank is a credit card bank and credit arm of Bridgestone Americas. The bank offers credit cards for Firestone Complete Auto Care, Wheel Works and Tires Plus.

877-803-7062 Creditors Financial Group is a well known collection agency servicing marquee clients in market verticals such as banks, retail, colleges, and debt buyers.

888-481-4348 Established in 2003, Creditors Interchange Receivable Management, LLC operates in the collection and adjustment services sector, focusing on claims and other issues related to insurance.

Day Knight & Associates 636-405-1000 Day Knight & Associates is a third-party debt collection agency based in Ballwin, Missouri

888-310-2006 Located in Livermore, California, Diversified Collection Services, Inc. (DCS) was a prominent debt collection agency with a substantial history in the industry. In 2012, the company underwent a name change and became known as Performant Recovery.

904-247-5500 Diversified Consultants was a collections agency in Jacksonville, FL, that purchased overdue consumer debts.

Diversified Recovery Service 330-470-1379 Founded in 1999, Diversified Recovery Services is a third-party debt collection agency based in Cordova, Tennessee.

757-446-7540 With a strong focus on debt recovery, Dominion Law has become a trusted name in the field, serving clients in Virginia, Maryland, The District of Columbia, and North Carolina.

Drivetime Collections 877-329-9029 DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. is a U.S.-based company specializing in the sale and financing of used cars. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers nationwide.

866-636-0534 Established in 2008, DRS is a debt collection agency located in Greenville, South Carolina, and it manages a wide range of debt collections throughout the United States.

eLoan 800-236-9454 Eloan, an online division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, previously provided personal loans but has recently shifted its focus to an educational platform

866-652-3145 Encore Receivable Management, Inc. specializes in collecting overdue and delinquent accounts for clients within the bank card, telecommunications, retail, and automotive sectors.

877-277-7903 ERC is one of the largest and most successful third-party debt collectors in the country, collecting for original lenders such as telecommunication/cell phone companies and credit card companies

EOS CCA 800-256-3376 EOS CCA is a debt collection agency that aims to recover debts such as personal loans, debts owed to student loan providers, and credit card debt

Equable Ascent Financial EAF 215-526-2600 Equable Ascent Financial (EAF LLC) is a debt buyer who sues on defaulted credit card debt in Texas.

Equinox Financial Management Solutions 800-218-3280 Equinox Financial Management Solutions Inc is a company that works with various businesses to provide collection services and recover debt.

888-377-5000 ER Solutions, Inc. (now working under the name "Convergent" is a debt collection agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Evergreen Financial Services 509-654-7110 Evergreen Financial Services, Inc. located in Yakima, Washington, is a provider of debt collection solutions for healthcare, utilities, government, and retail entities.

800-489-2854 EBO is a company specializing in debt collection services for various third parties

Fast Collection Service 865-862-0580 Financial Account Service Team, Inc. (FAST) is a third-party collection agency based in Tennessee that specializes in collecting delinquent healthcare bills

614-358-9900 Based out of Beachwood, OH, First Federal Credit Control (FFCC) has a long history of handling debt recovery for professional companies

972-217-8314 Incorporated in Georgia in 1993, Financial Asset Management Systems Inc. is a large debt collection company commonly referred to as FAMS.

866-694-4372 FMS Financial Solutions is a professional debt collection agency for both medical collections and rent collections and financial services company.

952-893-0340 FRS is a highly regarded, nationally licensed receivables management firm headquartered in Mendota Heights, MN.

888-887-3134 First Credit Services is a BPO company and an omnichannel debt collection agency that specializes in First-Party and Third-Party collections, and Customer Service Outsourcing.

First Data Corp 402-609-5706 First Data Corporation is a provider of debt collection services for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide.

888-771-3277 First Financial Asset Management is a collection agency based near Atlanta, Georgia that was founded in 2002.

800-824-6191 First National Collection Bureau, Inc. is a collection agency located in Reno, NV. They have been in business since 1983

888-872-1566 Firstsource Advantages, LLC is a debt collection agency located in Amherst, New York. It has been in business since 1985

866-812-3874 Firstsource is a digital debt collection and recovery solution for banks and financial institutions

866-664-2513 Focus Receivables Management is a debt collection agency located in Marietta, Georgia.

888-215-8962 Franklin Collection Service, Inc. is a collection agency located in Tupelo, MS. They have been in business since 1980.

Frederick J. Hanna & Associates 770-988-9055 Frederick J. Hanna & Associates is a Georgia-based firm that was founded in 1981. The firm focuses on creditors' rights and recoveries.

888-499-7376 Founded in 1893, Frost-Arnett is a debt collection agency that resolves the patient-pay balance of accounts receivable for healthcare providers.

904-306-7486 GC Services is the largest privately-held outsourcing provider of call center management and collection agency services in North America.

GE Money 866-771-1104 GE Money is the financial services provider of the US company General Electric.

Genesis Financial 224-636-5000 Genesis Financial Solutions is a consumer finance service based in Beaverton, Oregon. Founded in 2001, it has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2014.

Global Adjusters 888-596-9279 Global Adjusters is a debt collections agency based out of Saint Paul, MN

905-413-8660 Global Credit & Collection Corporation (GCC) is a debt collection agency that handles first-party receivable management and third-party debt collections.

GTL AdvancePay 800-483-8314 AdvancePay® is ConnectNetwork™’s phone service connecting friends and family members to inmates.

Gulf Coast Collection Bureau 866-991-7360 Gulf Coast Collection Bureau (GCCB) is a debt collection agency located in Sarasota, Florida.

877-339-5643 Harvard Collection Services, LLC is a collection agency located in Chicago, IL. They have been in business since 1982.

Harvest Credit Management VII 866-740-4298 Harvest Credit Management VII, LLC is a debt collection agency located in Denver, Colorado. It was founded in 2005

800-666-9567 HealthCare Financial Services is an internal collection department of Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and a licensed collection agency

Home Depot 800-910-6704 The Home Depot is a leading American multinational corporation specializing in retail for home improvement.

866-494-9902 Hunter Warfield is a debt collection company. The agency may appear as “hwarfield” on your credit report.

Huntington National Bank 877-477-6855 Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is an American bank holding company. It holds the 26th spot among the largest banks in the United States.

888-735-0697 Founded in 1938 by Jack and Ruth Erickson, IC System is one of the largest debt collection agencies in America

877-861-1416 Integrity Financial Partners specializes in accounts receivable management, providing a range of services in third-party debt collection.

J.C. Christensen & Associates Inc. 865-684-2144 J.C. Christensen & Associates Inc., is a debt collection agency, located in Minnesota that operates nationwide. They are also known as "JCC" , "Array Services Group", and JC Christensen and Assocs.

866-805-9214 Jefferson Capital Systems has been purchasing and collecting debts since 2002 and are headquartered in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

Johnson Law Firm 636-532-3700 Headquartered in Iowa, Johnson Mark, LLC is a law firm that operates as a debt collector.

888-379-4884 Lamont, Hanley & Associates, Inc. is a debt collection agency dedicated to doctors and insurance companies and is based in Manchester, New Hampshire.

888-357-9911 The Law Office of Joe Pezzuto is a law firm which acts like a collection agency. It has been in business since 2006.

888-306-9057 Established in 2005, Leading Edge Recovery Solutions, L.L.C. is engaged in the collection and adjustment services sector, focusing on claims and other issues related to insurance.

Liberty Mutual 888-578-2146 Liberty Mutual Group is an American diversified global insurer and the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the United States.

Liberty University 800-424-9595 Liberty University is a private evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia

Lighthouse Recovery LLC 313-355-1170 Lighthouse Recovery, LLC is a law firm working for collection agencies; it’s been in business since 2006. Lighthouse Recovery, LLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

888-344-1268 Headquartered in South Carolina and owned by Sherman Acquisitions, LVNV Funding, LLC is a debt collection agency

Macy's 800-947-6229 Macy's is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy.

Maximum Recovery Specialist 513-562-1300 Maximum Recovery Specialist, Inc is a debt collection agency headquartered in Simi Valley, CA

614-635-8115 Meade & Associates is a legitimate collection agency founded in 1978

888-690-9044 Medco Services is a collection agency located in Huntsville, AL They have been in business since 1994

Medical Bureau 877-521-6773 Medical Business Bureau (MBB) is a debt collection agency focusing on the healthcare industry.

Medical Financial Solutions 800-332-1962 Medical Financial Solutions, Inc. is a third-party collection agency with headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

866-631-4680 MRS is a debt collector soecializing in the health industry

Medicredit 800-823-2318 Medicredit Corp. is a collection agency and bill-paying platform for medical bills.

877-564-5339 Medicredit Corporation is a collection agency owned by The Outsource Group.

877-764-3252 Mercantile Adjustment Bureau (MAB) is a debt collection agency with over 30 years of experience

Merchants Credit Adjusters 402-397-8855 Merchants Adjustment Service is a full service medical, commercial and consumer bad debt collection agency located in Mobile, AL.

Merchants Credit Corporation 425-643-2613 MCA is a premier full-service debt collection agency, providing debt management solutions since 1937.

888-665-0374 Merchants Credit Guide is a collection agency based out of Chicago, IL. They have been in business since 1896.

Merrick Bank 866-529-9848 Merrick Bank is FDIC insured and recognized as a top credit card issuer in the U.S.

Mid-South Credit Bureau 731-642-8454 With a history dating back to 1997, Mid-South Credit Bureau, also known as MSCB Inc., is a collection agency. The company's headquarters are located in Paris, Tennessee.

972-478-7858 Midland Credit Management is an American debt buyer and debt collection company headquartered in San Diego, California

Midland Funding 312-604-7171 Midland Funding is an American debt buyer and debt collection company headquartered in San Diego, California

888-317-9490 Mirand Response Systems, Inc. is a collection agency located in Houston, TX. They have been in business since 1984

Mitchell D. Bluhm & Associates 866-945-8627 Law Offices of Mitchell D. Bluhm is a collection agency located in Sherman, TX. They have been in business since 2008.

888-220-8589 Monarch Recovery is a third-party debt recovery agency specializing in bank and retail credit cards, mortgages, and medical bills.

888-281-3490 Established in 1974, Morgan & Pottinger, P.S.C., is a law firm that collects consumer debt on behalf of clients throughout Kentucky and Indiana.

MRS & Associates Inc. 888-274-9847 MRS Associates Inc. is a company that specializes in accounts receivable tasks, including debt collection. It originated in 1991 and has its headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Nation Action Financial Services 866-228-9620 National Action Financial Services (NAFS) is an industry leading accounts receivable management firm located in Buffalo, New York.

National Asset Management 877-806-3160 National Asset Management is a debt collection agency based out of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

866-850-4419 National Asset Recovery Specialists, Inc. (NARS, Inc.) is a fully bonded and insured repossession service that specializes in assisting financial institutions and lending companies in recovering their collateral.

888-224-5557 National Collection Agency Inc. in Walnut Creek, CA is a family-owned business that offers debt recovery solutions.

866-964-5259 Based in Kansas, National Credit Adjusters, LLC specializes in purchasing and servicing distressed and non-performing accounts receivables.

888-622-0222 National Credit Services Inc is a collection agency located in Bothell, WA. They have been in business since 1995.

National Credit Systems 800-258-5948 Founded in 1991 in the U.S., National Credit Systems is a medium-sized debt collection agency that is based in Marietta, Georgia. It specializes in collecting money on behalf of apartment complexes and landlords.

800-973-0600 NES is a debt collection agency servicing credit grantors from retail, automotive, financial services, and telecommunications industries in all fifty states.

National Patient Account Services 800-223-9899 National Patient Account Services provides patient bill portals, billing & billing process services for healthcare facilities and physicians.

800-360-4319 National Recoveries Inc is a debt collection agency located in Ham Lake, Minnesota.

877-837-4130 NRA is a full service collection agency that offers a wide range of services in a number of industries.

888-796-1510 NRS (National Recovery Service) is one of the biggest companies for the recovery of outstanding debt, operating on the collection market since 2005.

888-234-6548 Nations Recovery Center (NRC) is a debt collection agency located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nationwide Credit Corporation 877-779-3475 Nationwide Credit Corporation (NCC) is an accounts receivables firm specializing in recovery for government, medical, utility, and credit union accounts.

888-913-2337 Nationwide Credit, Inc (NCI) is a debt collection agency located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nationwide Recovery Service 800-822-8383 Founded in 1979, Nationwide Recovery Systems (NRS) is a nationally recognized Accounts Receivable Management Company providing services to the Healthcare Industry

855-622-3500 NCB Management Services is a reputable debt collection company founded in 1994 and headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

NCC Business Services of America 866-227-9324 NCC Business Services, Inc. is third-party collection agency with a national footprint that was founded in Jacksonville, FL in 1986.

973-482-3624 Based in Pennsylvania, NCO Financial Systems is a large debt collection agency that works to collect money that is owed to its clients.

Nordstrom 866-491-7864 Nordstrom, Inc. is an American luxury department store chain headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and founded by John W. Nordstrom and Carl F. Wallin in 1901.

North American Credit Services Inc 800-467-5654 North American Credit Services, Inc. specializes in the professional collection of healthcare receivables.

888-226-1843 Northland Group collects debts on behalf of LVNV Funding, LLC. for businesses in various industries and focuses on accounts receivable management.

888-820-0969 Northstar Location Services LLC is a collection agency located in Cheektowaga, NY. They have been in business since 2001.

888-477-6558 NorthWest Collectors is a full service collection & credit reporting agency, fully automated with the latest in computer software & technology.

Omni Credit Services of Florida 800-670-9944 Onmi Credit Services of Florida is a collection agency that has been in business since 1999. It is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

One Call Now 877-698-3261 One Call Debt Recovery operates as an internal team within One Call Insurance Services, dedicated to facilitating bill payments from customers.

Optimum Outcomes 877-795-9819 Optimum Outcomes, Inc. stands as a prominent medical debt collection agency in the United States, offering billing processing services for over 100 healthcare providers.

Oxford Management Services 800-507-4275 Oxford Management Services. is a debt collection agency in Melville, New York. It opened for business in 1995

P &B Capital Group 888-569-9635 P&B Capital Group, LLC (P&B) is a third-party collection agency that provides creditors with professional collection services

973-993-3000 Founded in 1998, Palisades Collection LLC is a collection agency located in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Paragonway 888-570-5007 Paragon Way is located in Austin, Texas and specializes in the recovery of distressed consumer debt.

Parallon 866-258-1104 Parallon Business Solutions LLC is a collection agency located in Franklin, TN. They have been in business since 2011.

PayPal 888-221-1161 PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American multinational financial technology company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers

866-330-9237 Professional Claims Bureau (PCB) is a debt collection agency located in Garden City, New York.

800-900-1381 Penn Credit Corporation is a legitimate debt collector that also provides commercial accounts receivable services. It has headquarters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

800-900-1382 Penn Credit is a leading provider of collection services with over three decades of experience.

PHH Corporation 800-449-8767 Founded in 1997, PHH Mortgage is a mortgage banker and third-party debt collection agency based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

904-425-9141 Phillips & Cohen Associates is a debt collection agency located in Wilmington, Delaware.

888-917-7851 Pinnacle Financial Group is a debt collection agency based in Decorah, Iowa

888-831-1804 Founded in 2000, Pinnacle Recovery, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) is a nationwide full‐service debt recovery company that specializes in the resolution of its clients’ delinquent and defaulted receivables

800-849-0088 PMAB LLC is a collection agency located in Charlotte, NC. They have been in business since 1988.

877-803-0008 PRA Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded debt buyer and debt collection company based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Praxis Financial Solutions Inc. 847-676-1111 Praxis Financial Solutions, Inc. is an Illinois-based debt collector. It was founded in 1999

866-618-1060 Premiere Credit of North America LLC is a collection agency located in Indianapolis, IN. They have been in business since 1999.

970-352-5000 Professional Credit Management, Inc. in Jonesboro, AR specializes in debt collections for healthcare providers and financial institutions

Professional Debt Meditation 904-398-0080 Professional Debt Mediation Inc is a collection agency located in Jacksonville, FL

800-991-5278 Professional Recovery Consultants (PRC) is a debt collection agency located in Durham, North Carolina.

909-396-7393 Progressive Financial Services is a debt collection agency located in Tempe, Arizona.

Prosper Loans 866-615-6319 Prosper Marketplace is America's first peer-to-peer lending marketplace, with over $23 billion in funded loans

877-297-3159 Receivables Performance Management LLC is a collection agency located in Lynnwood, WA. They have been in business since 2002.

757-321-6278 Receivable Recovery is a debt collection agency serving healthcare providers in the recovery of their delinquent receivables.

888-673-8490 Regional Adjustment Bureau is an American collection agency providing medical and commercial collection services.

866-738-3181 Reliant Capital Solutions is a full service account receivable management company based out of Columbus, OH.

ResidentCheck 800-491-2580 ResidentCheck is a provider of resident screening, pre-employment screening and multifamily collections

888-411-4684 Resurgent Capital Services is a manager and servicer of domestic and international consumer debt portfolios for credit grantors and debt buyers.

888-582-3359 Revenue Recovery Corporation is a Tennessee-based collection agency. Its clients include hospitals, medical centers, physicians and other healthcare providers

877-404-4490 Richard J. Boudreau & Associates, LLC provides legal advisory and debt collection services, including proprietary collection

888-274-9610 RJM Acquisitions, LLC was a debt collection agency formed in the state of New York in 2001. It purchased debt from original creditors

866-396-3470 RMB, Inc. is a health care receivable management and debt collection agency which works primarily with health care providers and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

866-989-1679 Sallie Mae is a consumer bank that offers private student loans and other financial products.

Santander 888-222-4227 Santander Bank, N. A. is an American bank operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish Santander Group

Second Round 866-950-6357 Founded in 2008 and located in Austin, TX, Second Round, LP is a receivables management firm servicing businesses of all types

Senex Services Corp 317-613-3005 Senex Services Corp. is a collection agency located in Indianapolis, IN. They have been in business since 1998.

866-572-9374 SIMM Associates is a family owned and operated financial services business assisting clients as accounts receivable management specialists.

Sirius XM 866-409-4196 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is an American broadcasting corporation headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, that provides satellite radio and online radio services operating in the United States

877-999-7887 SKO Brenner American is a collection agency located in Baldwin, NY. They have been in business since 1934

855-820-5190 Southwest Credit Systems, LP is a small, legitimate debt collection agency headquartered in Carrollton, Texas

Spartan Financial Services 888-213-9688 Spartan Financial Services is a debt collection agency based out of Charlotte, NC.

Specialized Loan Servicing 800-306-6062 Specialized Loan Servicing is a mortgage servicing company which collects on residential mortgages

904-355-9921 SquareTwo Financial is the parent company of CACH, LLC and is a debt buyer and debt collection company.

888-991-1011 SRA Associates is a nationally licensed and bonded receivables management services organization located in Southern New Jersey

866-458-7619 State Collection Service Inc is a collection agency located in Madison, WI. They have been in business since 1949

913-262-6850 Stellar Recovery Inc is a bona fide debt collection agency that’s been in business since 2008. The agency is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida

866-275-6020

888-866-9170 Founded in 1974, Sunrise Credit Services, Inc., a debt collection agency based in Farmingdale, New York

Superior Asset Management 703-398-0002

800-642-0026

800-895-3116 Superior Asset Management, which also does business as Sky Asset Management Services, Inc., is a debt collection agency in Clearwater, Florida.

Synchrony 844-377-4136 Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United States

Synergetic Communication 800-580-8615 Synergetic Communication is a full service collection agency that is licensed in all States and Puerto Rico

T-Mobile 805-637-7243 T-Mobile US, Inc. is an American wireless network operator headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, U.S.

TD Bank 800-806-8840 TD Bank, National Association is an American national bank and the United States subsidiary of the multinational TD Bank Group

TEK Collect 614-441-4770

614-448-1816

713-474-1538

810-519-1361

866-652-6500 TekCollect is a collection agency located in Columbus, OH. They have been in business since 2002

The CBE Group 217-786-4800

301-882-9928

319-242-7350

319-242-7353

319-242-7366

319-274-1904

515-222-2918

800-568-0399

877-224-6529

877-272-9923 CBE Group is a well-established debt collection agency, and it’s actually one of the collectors the IRS uses for recovering unpaid taxes

TLRA 800-877-8572 Founded in 1972, TLRA Debt Recovery is a third-party debt collection agency based in Houston, Texas.

Torres Credit Services 866-722-2770

866-756-6801 Torres Credit Services, Inc. is a collection agency located in Carlisle, PA. They have been in business since 2003

Transworld Systems 866-858-6729 Transworld Systems, Inc (TSI) is a well-known debt collection agency in the U.S. that works with individuals, large companies and organizations to help recover debts and overdue accounts.

Tri-State Adjustments 877-575-6277 TSA assists hundreds of businesses nationwide in the collection and recovery of their accounts receivable

United Collection Bureau 800-935-1798

877-570-0405

877-662-5128

954-538-7533 United Collection Bureau, Inc. (UCB) assists in the accounts receivable process for healthcare facilities, financial services businesses and government entities

United Recovery Systems 210-249-0916

302-294-8111

503-802-0863

512-600-1778

520-226-9270

631-443-5960

678-918-9086

716-362-6720

800-236-4300

800-326-3446

800-580-8450

801-945-9064

866-516-6961

866-582-4085

866-787-0790

888-733-1243

888-733-1288

888-763-2427 United Recovery Systems is a collection agency that has been in business since 1977. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas

United Revenue Corporation 817-640-4477 Based in Arlington, Texas, United Revenue Corp is a company that specializes in debt collection.

Upstart 650-204-1000 Upstart is an AI lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables

USCB Corporation 800-575-5076 USCB Corporation is a collection agency with multiple branches headquartered in Eynon, PA. They have been in business since 2004.

USSA 888-568-0296 The United Services Automobile Association is an American financial services company providing insurance and banking products exclusively to members of the military

Valentine & Kebartas 213-873-5000

800-731-7766

978-332-5480 Valentine and Kebartas, LLC (V&K) provides collection services to public and private sector clients.

Verizon 888-423-0900 Verizon Collections is a debt collection service related to the wireless and internet company Verizon

Walmart 800-966-6546

866-419-2780 Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores in the United States

Wells Fargo 877-647-8552 Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company with a significant global presence

Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co L.P.A 216-739-4095

800-223-2070

800-470-2286 Weltman is a full-service collection law firm which represents businesses and financial institutions in the collection of debt throughout the United States

West Asset Management 214-506-7172

602-635-1788

651-641-0443

866-375-4232

877-208-9952

877-411-7197

888-516-3287

888-843-0014

888-847-8072 West Asset Management is a third-party debt collection agency based in Texas

Western Union 800-325-6000

877-989-3268 The Western Union Company is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado

William & Fudge 800-551-5772

800-849-9791

803-329-9791 Williams & Fudge, Inc. is a collection agency located in Rock Hill, SC. They have been in business since 1986

Windham Professionals 800-208-5076 Windham Professionals, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company that was founded in 1982 to provide collection services