Debt Collector Directory

Aargon
Established in 1996, Aargon Agency, Inc. has become a national leader in the debt collection industry. The company operates nationwide and has offices in Nevada, Hawaii, Florida and Colorado
ABC Financial
ABC Financial provides a variety of payment and software solutions tailored for the fitness sector. The organization's product lineup encompasses software for billing and health club management, personalized marketing initiatives, and customer service solutions. Established by Jim Bottin in 1981, ABC Financial is headquartered in Sherwood, Arkansas.
ACB American
Account Control Bureau, Inc. has been serving the North Louisiana and East Texas areas since 1994. The company specializes in professional debt collection services.
Accelerated Collection Services
Accelerated Collection Service, Inc. is an experienced debt collection agency working towards net recovery of accounts receivables. The company is headquartered in Kent, WA
Acclaim Credit Technologies
Acclaim Credit Technologies is a full-service debt recovery, credit consulting and debt purchasing company based in the Central San Joaquin Valley of California. The company collects from debtors throughout the United States.
Account Resolution Corporation
Founded in 2009 by Steve Singer, ESC is a database provider of debtor employment and bank information to the consumer debt collection industry. ESC has an outstanding list of clients consisting of collection attorneys, finance companies, debt buyers, collection agencies, and other collection-focused organizations.
Accounts Receivable Management
Accounts Receivable Management Inc/Fl was founded in 2008. The company's line of business includes collection and adjustment services on claims and other insurance related issues.
Ad Astra Recovery Services
Ad Astra Recovery Services, Inc. is a certified debt collection agency. The company has been operating since 2007, with its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.
Admin Recovery
Admin Recovery is a national, full service provider of receivable management services. The company performs collection services at every stage of delinquency, for every type of account.
Advanced Call Center Technologies
Established in 1997, ACT is a leading provider of performance-driven contact centers and back-office support services.
Advanced Recovery Systems
Advanced Recovery Systems, Inc., is a national accounts receivable management service located in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Since 1996, ARS has specialized in the recoveries of Commercial and HealthCare receivables.
Afni
Afni Collections is a reputable and well-established firm that assists major clients in recovering overdue debts. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, IL
AFNI Inc
Afni Inc is a reputable and well-established firm that assists major clients in recovering overdue debts. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, IL
Alliance One Receivables Management
Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, AllianceOne is a national and international debt collection agency. The company specializes in collecting several types of debt, including credit card debt.
Allied International Credit
Established in 1977, Allied International Credit Corp operates in the collection and adjustment services sector, specializing in claims and other issues related to insurance.
Allied Interstate Inc
Based in Minneapolis, MN, Allied Interstate Inc offers accounts receivable, customer retention, and debt collection services.
Ally Bank
Ally Bank is a consumer lender and debt collector. Ally Financial Inc. encompasses Ally Bank and Ally Auto.
Ally Financial
- 855-234-3767
- 855-306-6998
Ally Financial is a consumer lender and debt collector. Ally Financial Inc. encompasses Ally Bank and Ally Auto.
Amazon
Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon (Amazon.com) is the world's largest online retailer and a prominent cloud service provider.
Amcol Systems
AMCOL Systems is a collection agency located in Columbia, SC. They have been in business since 1984.
American Credit & Collections
- 570-207-3383
- 866-760-6205
- 877-611-1815
American Credit Systems, Inc. specializes in commercial collection and accounts receivable programs worldwide.
American Express
- 800-453-2044
- 800-528-4800
American Express Company is an American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation that specializes in payment cards.
American Financial Credit Services
American Financial Credit Services, Inc. (AFCS) is an Indiana company which incorporated in 1993 and provides government bad debt receivable management services.
American Medical
- 800-804-0057
- 914-592-0055
American Medical Response (AMR) is a leading provider of emergency medical services (EMS), delivering quality pre-hospital healthcare to thousands of communities across the United States
American Profit Recovery
- 877-588-8577
- 978-458-8336
American Profit Recovery (APR) is a collection agency with offices in Massachusetts and Michigan. Founded in 2004, APR specializes in the collection of third-party debt in industries such as medical/dental, banking, trades, lawn care and other professional services.
American Water
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, with a history dating back to 1886
AmSher Collection Services
AmSher Collection Services, Inc. is a privately held debt collection agency headquartered in Alabama. It serves the retail, telecommunications, cable, and medical industries.
Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Services is a debt buyer and collector. It purchases consumer debts that have been written off by the original creditor.
AscensionPoint Recovery Services LLC
- 877-775-3380
- 888-420-2510
Ascensionpoint Recovery Services LLC is a collection agency located in Coon Rapids, MN. They have been in business since 2007.
Asset Acceptance
Asset Acceptance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Encore Capital Group and works with consumers to resolve past due debts.
Asset Recovery Associates
- 402-952-4444
- 630-599-5060
- 888-409-5060
Asset Recovery Associates is listed as a debt collection agency that works primarily with businesses and corporations to collect on debts overdue.
Asset Recovery Solutions
- 847-257-8326
- 877-253-3543
- 888-678-9006
Asset Recovery Solutions, LLC is one of the leading companies in the US for the effective recovery of assets along with contingency servicing.
AT&T
AT&T Inc. is an American multinational telecommunications holding company headquartered at Whitacre Tower in Downtown Dallas, Texas.
Audit Systems
Located in Clearwater, Florida, Audit Systems, Inc. (ASI) is a debt collection agency that aids businesses in reclaiming funds owed to them.
AWA Collections
- 414-276-0435
- 714-771-3690
AWA is a licensed and bonded national collection agency. It has been privately owned since 1991.
Bank Of America
- 800-421-2110
- 800-536-1584
- 844-585-0488
The Bank of America Corporation is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with investment banking and auxiliary headquarters in Manhattan.
Bay Area Credit Service
Bay Area Credit Service is a collection agency located in Norcross, GA. They have been in business since 2007.
Bennet Law Firm
Bennett is a law firm and debt collector agency based out of Valdosta, GA
Berlin-Wheeler Inc.
- 785-228-5601
- 800-888-7243
Located in Topeka, Kansas, Berlin-Wheeler, Inc. (BW) functions as a debt collection agency, acting as a third-party entity to retrieve debts owed by customers to businesses.
Bureau of Collection Recovery
- 202-607-2731
- 202-607-2732
- 202-607-2746
Established in 2010, the Bureau of Collection Recovery, Inc. is involved in the business of insurance collection and adjustment services.
CACH LLC
- 614-760-4001
- 866-420-7158
- 888-243-6262
CACH, LLC is a debt collection agency headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and founded in 2005.
CACi
CACI is a collection agency located in St. Louis, MO. They have been in business since 1967.
Caine & Weiner
Caine & Weiner is an accounts receivable management enterprise, founded in 1930, that specializes in providing 1st and 3rd party collection solutions to commercial (B2B) and consumer (B2C) businesses in every major industry.
Capio Partners
- 440-290-4392
- 813-413-5175
Capio Partners, LLC is a collection agency located in Sherman, TX. They have been in business since 2008.
Capital Management Services
Capital Management Services (CMS) is a professional collection agency and customer service call center based out of Buffalo, NY.
Capital One
- 800-955-7070
- 877-269-9058
Capital One Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company specializing in credit cards, auto loans, banking, and savings accounts, headquartered in McLean, Virginia
CardWorks Servicing
CardWorks Servicing is a leginitimate company offering debt collection services to several creditors across the country.
Cash Net USA
Founded in 2004, CashNetUSA offers installment loans for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit.
Cavalry Portfolio Services
Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC is one of the largest debt collection agencies in the U.S. They usually work for companies such as Bank of America or Chase, but they will also work for cell phone companies, doctor's offices and other credit card debt companies.
CBCS
CBCS is an accounts receivable/debt collection agency headquartered in Columbus, Ohio
CBV Collections Inc.
CBV Collections, Inc. is a collection agency located in Albany, GA. They have been in business since 1956.
CCB Credit Services
CCB is a licensed, registered collections agency that has been providing collection services since 1987.
CCS Commercial
CCS is a legitimate debt collection agency known for collecting outstanding debts on behalf of various companies
CCS Officies
CCS Offices is a third-party collection company that collects debts on behalf of an original creditor by either purchasing a debt or collecting a debt and keeping a portion as payment.
Central Credit Services
- 866-572-8797
- 888-866-6484
Central Credit Services is a subsidiary of Radius Global Solutions, a leading provider of accounts receivable, customer relations and revenue cycle management solutions.
Central Financial Control
- 800-300-7192
- 800-346-0775
Central Financial Control provides debt collection services to the medical and healthcare industry. The company is based in Anaheim, California.
Chase
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., doing business as Chase, is an American national bank headquartered in New York City,
Chrysler Capital
Serving both consumers and dealers, Chrysler Capital provides full-service auto finance and leases for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT® vehicles
Citi Bank
Citibank, N. A. is the primary U.S. banking subsidiary of financial services multinational Citigroup. Citibank was founded in 1812
CKS Financial
- 757-271-2746
- 800-984-3711
CKS Financial is a third-party collection agency and debt purchaser based in Virginia.
Client Services Inc.
Client Services, Inc. is a full service Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) firm offering a diverse selection of collection and recovery solutions
Collectcorp Collection Agency
CollectCorp Corporation is a debt collection agency located in Phoenix, Arizona. It was founded in 2009
Collection Management Service Inc.
Collection Management Services is a licensed and bonded debt collection and accounts receivable management company incorporated in the State of Tennessee.
Comcast
- 510-324-9442
- 877-606-6700
The Comcast Collections Department specializes in the acquisition and collection of debts across various industries. Their collection portfolio encompasses outstanding balances from medical expenses, credit card usage, student loans, and utility services.
Commenity Bank
Comenity Capital Bank offers saving and checking accounts, cards, loans, insurance, and online banking services.
Conserve
Established in 1985, ConServe specializes in debt collection solutions. It is headquartered in Fairport, New York.
Consumer Collection Management
- 314-513-0121
- 314-513-0122
Consumer Collection Management, Inc. is a collection agency located in St. Louis, MO. They have been in business since 1979.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.
Consumer Portfolio Services is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems
Credit Control
Credit Control, LLC is a collections agency, established in 1989. It is a nationally licensed, full-service receivables organization that collects on past due accounts.
Credit Management LP / The CMI Group
Credit Management LP, also known as The CMI Group, is a debt collection agency based in Plano, Texas, with additional locations in Coppell and Dallas.
Credit One
- 844-371-1203
- 877-825-3242
Credit One Bank, N.A. is an American bank and financial services company specializing in credit cards, particularly for borrowers with low credit scores.
Credit Protection Association
- 800-427-2449
- 800-945-2288
- 877-507-2031
Credit Protection Association, LP is a collection agency located in Dallas, TX. They have been in business since 1997.
Credit Service Company
Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Credit Service Company Inc. is a full-service collection agency that works with the medical, governmental, educational, financial, commercial and utilities markets.
Creditfirst National Association
CFNA Bank is a credit card bank and credit arm of Bridgestone Americas. The bank offers credit cards for Firestone Complete Auto Care, Wheel Works and Tires Plus.
Creditors Financial Group
- 877-298-2251
- 877-803-7062
Creditors Financial Group is a well known collection agency servicing marquee clients in market verticals such as banks, retail, colleges, and debt buyers.
Creditors Interchange
Established in 2003, Creditors Interchange Receivable Management, LLC operates in the collection and adjustment services sector, focusing on claims and other issues related to insurance.
Day Knight & Associates
Day Knight & Associates is a third-party debt collection agency based in Ballwin, Missouri
Diversified Collection Services Inc.
Located in Livermore, California, Diversified Collection Services, Inc. (DCS) was a prominent debt collection agency with a substantial history in the industry. In 2012, the company underwent a name change and became known as Performant Recovery.
Diversified Consultants
Diversified Consultants was a collections agency in Jacksonville, FL, that purchased overdue consumer debts.
Diversified Recovery Service
Founded in 1999, Diversified Recovery Services is a third-party debt collection agency based in Cordova, Tennessee.
Dominion Law Associates
- 319-274-1902
- 757-446-7540
With a strong focus on debt recovery, Dominion Law has become a trusted name in the field, serving clients in Virginia, Maryland, The District of Columbia, and North Carolina.
Drivetime Collections
DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. is a U.S.-based company specializing in the sale and financing of used cars. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers nationwide.
Dynamic Recovery Solutions
- 210-239-0050
- 866-636-0534
Established in 2008, DRS is a debt collection agency located in Greenville, South Carolina, and it manages a wide range of debt collections throughout the United States.
eLoan
Eloan, an online division of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, previously provided personal loans but has recently shifted its focus to an educational platform
Encore Receivable Management
- 866-247-1087
- 866-652-3145
Encore Receivable Management, Inc. specializes in collecting overdue and delinquent accounts for clients within the bank card, telecommunications, retail, and automotive sectors.
Enhanced Recovery Company
ERC is one of the largest and most successful third-party debt collectors in the country, collecting for original lenders such as telecommunication/cell phone companies and credit card companies
EOS CCA
EOS CCA is a debt collection agency that aims to recover debts such as personal loans, debts owed to student loan providers, and credit card debt
Equable Ascent Financial EAF
Equable Ascent Financial (EAF LLC) is a debt buyer who sues on defaulted credit card debt in Texas.
Equinox Financial Management Solutions
Equinox Financial Management Solutions Inc is a company that works with various businesses to provide collection services and recover debt.
ER Solutions
ER Solutions, Inc. (now working under the name "Convergent" is a debt collection agency headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Evergreen Financial Services
Evergreen Financial Services, Inc. located in Yakima, Washington, is a provider of debt collection solutions for healthcare, utilities, government, and retail entities.
Extended Business Office
- 678-969-7840
- 800 299 8842
- 800-489-2854
EBO is a company specializing in debt collection services for various third parties
Fast Collection Service
Financial Account Service Team, Inc. (FAST) is a third-party collection agency based in Tennessee that specializes in collecting delinquent healthcare bills
FFCC-Columbus
- 216-360-2000
- 614-358-9900
Based out of Beachwood, OH, First Federal Credit Control (FFCC) has a long history of handling debt recovery for professional companies
Financial Asset Management Systems
Incorporated in Georgia in 1993, Financial Asset Management Systems Inc. is a large debt collection company commonly referred to as FAMS.
Financial Management Systems Inc.
- 866-674-0156
- 866-694-4372
FMS Financial Solutions is a professional debt collection agency for both medical collections and rent collections and financial services company.
Financial Recovery Services
FRS is a highly regarded, nationally licensed receivables management firm headquartered in Mendota Heights, MN.
First Credit Services Inc.
- 800-580-3912
- 888-887-3134
First Credit Services is a BPO company and an omnichannel debt collection agency that specializes in First-Party and Third-Party collections, and Customer Service Outsourcing.
First Data Corp
First Data Corporation is a provider of debt collection services for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide.
First Financial Asset Management
First Financial Asset Management is a collection agency based near Atlanta, Georgia that was founded in 2002.
First National Collection Bureau
- 775-322-0444
- 775-829-3790
- 800-824-6191
First National Collection Bureau, Inc. is a collection agency located in Reno, NV. They have been in business since 1983
FirstSource Advantage
Firstsource Advantages, LLC is a debt collection agency located in Amherst, New York. It has been in business since 1985
Firstsource Financial Solutions
- 800-645-4382
- 866-812-3874
Firstsource is a digital debt collection and recovery solution for banks and financial institutions
Focus Receivables Management LLC
- 800-268-3486
- 866-664-2512
- 866-664-2513
Focus Receivables Management is a debt collection agency located in Marietta, Georgia.
Franklin Collection Services
Franklin Collection Service, Inc. is a collection agency located in Tupelo, MS. They have been in business since 1980.
Frederick J. Hanna & Associates
Frederick J. Hanna & Associates is a Georgia-based firm that was founded in 1981. The firm focuses on creditors' rights and recoveries.
Frost-Arnett Company
- 615-255-3469
- 866-675-3819
- 888-499-7376
Founded in 1893, Frost-Arnett is a debt collection agency that resolves the patient-pay balance of accounts receivable for healthcare providers.
GC Services
GC Services is the largest privately-held outsourcing provider of call center management and collection agency services in North America.
GE Money
GE Money is the financial services provider of the US company General Electric.
Genesis Financial
Genesis Financial Solutions is a consumer finance service based in Beaverton, Oregon. Founded in 2001, it has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2014.
Global Adjusters
Global Adjusters is a debt collections agency based out of Saint Paul, MN
Global Credit & Collection
Global Credit & Collection Corporation (GCC) is a debt collection agency that handles first-party receivable management and third-party debt collections.
GTL AdvancePay
AdvancePay® is ConnectNetwork™’s phone service connecting friends and family members to inmates.
Gulf Coast Collection Bureau
Gulf Coast Collection Bureau (GCCB) is a debt collection agency located in Sarasota, Florida.
Harvard Collection Services
- 800-214-2098
- 800-536-9633
- 877-339-5643
Harvard Collection Services, LLC is a collection agency located in Chicago, IL. They have been in business since 1982.
Harvest Credit Management VII
Harvest Credit Management VII, LLC is a debt collection agency located in Denver, Colorado. It was founded in 2005
Healthcare Financial Services
- 304-345-4371
- 601-933-2520
- 800-666-9567
HealthCare Financial Services is an internal collection department of Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and a licensed collection agency
Home Depot
The Home Depot is a leading American multinational corporation specializing in retail for home improvement.
Hunter Warfield
- 813-283-4500
- 813-283-4679
- 866-494-9902
Hunter Warfield is a debt collection company. The agency may appear as “hwarfield” on your credit report.
Huntington National Bank
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is an American bank holding company. It holds the 26th spot among the largest banks in the United States.
IC System
Founded in 1938 by Jack and Ruth Erickson, IC System is one of the largest debt collection agencies in America
Integrity Financial Partners
- 866-947-6802
- 877-861-1416
Integrity Financial Partners specializes in accounts receivable management, providing a range of services in third-party debt collection.
J.C. Christensen & Associates Inc.
J.C. Christensen & Associates Inc., is a debt collection agency, located in Minnesota that operates nationwide. They are also known as "JCC" , "Array Services Group", and JC Christensen and Assocs.
Jefferson Capital Systems
Jefferson Capital Systems has been purchasing and collecting debts since 2002 and are headquartered in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
Johnson Law Firm
Headquartered in Iowa, Johnson Mark, LLC is a law firm that operates as a debt collector.
Lamont Hanley & Associates
Lamont, Hanley & Associates, Inc. is a debt collection agency dedicated to doctors and insurance companies and is based in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Law Office of Joe Pezzuto
The Law Office of Joe Pezzuto is a law firm which acts like a collection agency. It has been in business since 2006.
Leading Edge Recovery Solutions
Established in 2005, Leading Edge Recovery Solutions, L.L.C. is engaged in the collection and adjustment services sector, focusing on claims and other issues related to insurance.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual Group is an American diversified global insurer and the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the United States.
Liberty University
Liberty University is a private evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia. It is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia
Lighthouse Recovery LLC
Lighthouse Recovery, LLC is a law firm working for collection agencies; it’s been in business since 2006. Lighthouse Recovery, LLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
LVNV Funding
Headquartered in South Carolina and owned by Sherman Acquisitions, LVNV Funding, LLC is a debt collection agency
Macy's
Macy's is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy.
Maximum Recovery Specialist
Maximum Recovery Specialist, Inc is a debt collection agency headquartered in Simi Valley, CA
Meade & Associates
- 614-635-8100
- 614-635-8105
- 614-635-8115
Meade & Associates is a legitimate collection agency founded in 1978
Medco
Medco Services is a collection agency located in Huntsville, AL They have been in business since 1994
Medical Bureau
Medical Business Bureau (MBB) is a debt collection agency focusing on the healthcare industry.
Medical Financial Solutions
Medical Financial Solutions, Inc. is a third-party collection agency with headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Medical Revenue Service
- 866-451-1216
- 866-631-4680
MRS is a debt collector soecializing in the health industry
Medicredit
Medicredit Corp. is a collection agency and bill-paying platform for medical bills.
Medicredit Corp
Medicredit Corporation is a collection agency owned by The Outsource Group.
Mercantile Adjustment Bureau
Mercantile Adjustment Bureau (MAB) is a debt collection agency with over 30 years of experience
Merchants Credit Adjusters
Merchants Adjustment Service is a full service medical, commercial and consumer bad debt collection agency located in Mobile, AL.
Merchants Credit Corporation
MCA is a premier full-service debt collection agency, providing debt management solutions since 1937.
Merchants Credit Guide
Merchants Credit Guide is a collection agency based out of Chicago, IL. They have been in business since 1896.
Merrick Bank
Merrick Bank is FDIC insured and recognized as a top credit card issuer in the U.S.
Mid-South Credit Bureau
With a history dating back to 1997, Mid-South Credit Bureau, also known as MSCB Inc., is a collection agency. The company's headquarters are located in Paris, Tennessee.
Midland Credit Management
Midland Credit Management is an American debt buyer and debt collection company headquartered in San Diego, California
Midland Funding
Midland Funding is an American debt buyer and debt collection company headquartered in San Diego, California
Mirand Response Systems
- 866-790-5214
- 888-317-9490
Mirand Response Systems, Inc. is a collection agency located in Houston, TX. They have been in business since 1984
Mitchell D. Bluhm & Associates
Law Offices of Mitchell D. Bluhm is a collection agency located in Sherman, TX. They have been in business since 2008.
Monarch Recovery Management
- 804-234-9072
- 844-205-2138
- 888-220-8589
Monarch Recovery is a third-party debt recovery agency specializing in bank and retail credit cards, mortgages, and medical bills.
Morgan & Pottinger P.S.C
- 502-560-6700
- 888-281-3490
Established in 1974, Morgan & Pottinger, P.S.C., is a law firm that collects consumer debt on behalf of clients throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
MRS & Associates Inc.
MRS Associates Inc. is a company that specializes in accounts receivable tasks, including debt collection. It originated in 1991 and has its headquarters in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Nation Action Financial Services
National Action Financial Services (NAFS) is an industry leading accounts receivable management firm located in Buffalo, New York.
National Asset Management
National Asset Management is a debt collection agency based out of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania
National Asset Recovery Services Inc
National Asset Recovery Specialists, Inc. (NARS, Inc.) is a fully bonded and insured repossession service that specializes in assisting financial institutions and lending companies in recovering their collateral.
National Collection Agency
- 402-935-7733
- 877-371-1823
- 888-224-5557
National Collection Agency Inc. in Walnut Creek, CA is a family-owned business that offers debt recovery solutions.
National Credit Adjusters
Based in Kansas, National Credit Adjusters, LLC specializes in purchasing and servicing distressed and non-performing accounts receivables.
National Credit Solutions
- 800-250-8877
- 877-577-5601
- 888-622-0222
National Credit Services Inc is a collection agency located in Bothell, WA. They have been in business since 1995.
National Credit Systems
Founded in 1991 in the U.S., National Credit Systems is a medium-sized debt collection agency that is based in Marietta, Georgia. It specializes in collecting money on behalf of apartment complexes and landlords.
National Enterprise Systems
NES is a debt collection agency servicing credit grantors from retail, automotive, financial services, and telecommunications industries in all fifty states.
National Patient Account Services
National Patient Account Services provides patient bill portals, billing & billing process services for healthcare facilities and physicians.
National Recoveries Inc.
- 703-656-9940
- 770-234-0101
- 800-360-4319
National Recoveries Inc is a debt collection agency located in Ham Lake, Minnesota.
National Recovery Agency
NRA is a full service collection agency that offers a wide range of services in a number of industries.
National Recovery Services
- 866-326-0995
- 888-796-1510
NRS (National Recovery Service) is one of the biggest companies for the recovery of outstanding debt, operating on the collection market since 2005.
Nations Recovery Center
- 800-203-6009
- 800-935-1139
- 888-234-6548
Nations Recovery Center (NRC) is a debt collection agency located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nationwide Credit Corporation
Nationwide Credit Corporation (NCC) is an accounts receivables firm specializing in recovery for government, medical, utility, and credit union accounts.
Nationwide Credit Inc.
Nationwide Credit, Inc (NCI) is a debt collection agency located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nationwide Recovery Service
Founded in 1979, Nationwide Recovery Systems (NRS) is a nationally recognized Accounts Receivable Management Company providing services to the Healthcare Industry
NCB Management Services Inc.
- 800-828-1110
- 855-622-3500
NCB Management Services is a reputable debt collection company founded in 1994 and headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.
NCC Business Services of America
NCC Business Services, Inc. is third-party collection agency with a national footprint that was founded in Jacksonville, FL in 1986.
NCO Financial Systems
Based in Pennsylvania, NCO Financial Systems is a large debt collection agency that works to collect money that is owed to its clients.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc. is an American luxury department store chain headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and founded by John W. Nordstrom and Carl F. Wallin in 1901.
North American Credit Services Inc
North American Credit Services, Inc. specializes in the professional collection of healthcare receivables.
Northland Group
Northland Group collects debts on behalf of LVNV Funding, LLC. for businesses in various industries and focuses on accounts receivable management.
Northstar Location Services
Northstar Location Services LLC is a collection agency located in Cheektowaga, NY. They have been in business since 2001.
Northwestern Collection Agency
- 847-255-8300
- 888-477-6558
NorthWest Collectors is a full service collection & credit reporting agency, fully automated with the latest in computer software & technology.
Omni Credit Services of Florida
Onmi Credit Services of Florida is a collection agency that has been in business since 1999. It is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
One Call Now
One Call Debt Recovery operates as an internal team within One Call Insurance Services, dedicated to facilitating bill payments from customers.
Optimum Outcomes
Optimum Outcomes, Inc. stands as a prominent medical debt collection agency in the United States, offering billing processing services for over 100 healthcare providers.
Oxford Management Services
Oxford Management Services. is a debt collection agency in Melville, New York. It opened for business in 1995
P &B Capital Group
P&B Capital Group, LLC (P&B) is a third-party collection agency that provides creditors with professional collection services
Palisades Collection
Founded in 1998, Palisades Collection LLC is a collection agency located in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.
Paragonway
Paragon Way is located in Austin, Texas and specializes in the recovery of distressed consumer debt.
Parallon
Parallon Business Solutions LLC is a collection agency located in Franklin, TN. They have been in business since 2011.
PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American multinational financial technology company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers
PCB
- 614-895-3232
- 866-330-9237
Professional Claims Bureau (PCB) is a debt collection agency located in Garden City, New York.
Penn Credit Corporation
Penn Credit Corporation is a legitimate debt collector that also provides commercial accounts receivable services. It has headquarters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Penn Credit Services
- 800-900-1362
- 800-900-1382
Penn Credit is a leading provider of collection services with over three decades of experience.
PHH Corporation
Founded in 1997, PHH Mortgage is a mortgage banker and third-party debt collection agency based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
Phillips & Cohen Associates
Phillips & Cohen Associates is a debt collection agency located in Wilmington, Delaware.
Pinnacle Financial Group
Pinnacle Financial Group is a debt collection agency based in Decorah, Iowa
Pinnacle Recovery Inc.
- 754-581-8406
- 888-831-1804
Founded in 2000, Pinnacle Recovery, Inc. (“Pinnacle”) is a nationwide full‐service debt recovery company that specializes in the resolution of its clients’ delinquent and defaulted receivables
PMAB
- 704-533-7146
- 704-553-7146
- 800-849-0088
PMAB LLC is a collection agency located in Charlotte, NC. They have been in business since 1988.
Portfolio Recovery Associates
PRA Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded debt buyer and debt collection company based in Norfolk, Virginia.
Praxis Financial Solutions Inc.
Praxis Financial Solutions, Inc. is an Illinois-based debt collector. It was founded in 1999
Premiere Credit of North America LLC
- 317-322-3600
- 522-417-4563
- 866-618-1060
Premiere Credit of North America LLC is a collection agency located in Indianapolis, IN. They have been in business since 1999.
Professional Credit Collections Inc.
- 918-296-1611
- 970-352-5000
Professional Credit Management, Inc. in Jonesboro, AR specializes in debt collections for healthcare providers and financial institutions
Professional Debt Meditation
Professional Debt Mediation Inc is a collection agency located in Jacksonville, FL
Professional Recovery Consultants
- 800-991-5265
- 800-991-5278
Professional Recovery Consultants (PRC) is a debt collection agency located in Durham, North Carolina.
Progressive Financial Services
Progressive Financial Services is a debt collection agency located in Tempe, Arizona.
Prosper Loans
Prosper Marketplace is America's first peer-to-peer lending marketplace, with over $23 billion in funded loans
Receivable Performance Management
Receivables Performance Management LLC is a collection agency located in Lynnwood, WA. They have been in business since 2002.
Receivable Recovery
- 504-837-0116
- 757-321-6278
Receivable Recovery is a debt collection agency serving healthcare providers in the recovery of their delinquent receivables.
Regional Adjustment Bureau
- 800-829-7750
- 888-673-8490
Regional Adjustment Bureau is an American collection agency providing medical and commercial collection services.
|
Reliant Capital Solutions
|
- 866-738-3179
- 866-738-3181
|
Reliant Capital Solutions is a full service account receivable management company based out of Columbus, OH.
|
ResidentCheck
|
|
ResidentCheck is a provider of resident screening, pre-employment screening and multifamily collections
|
Resurgent Capital Services
|
|
Resurgent Capital Services is a manager and servicer of domestic and international consumer debt portfolios for credit grantors and debt buyers.
|
Revenue Recovery Corporation
|
|
Revenue Recovery Corporation is a Tennessee-based collection agency. Its clients include hospitals, medical centers, physicians and other healthcare providers
|
Richard J. Boudreau & Associates LLC
|
- 866-890-1644
- 877-404-4490
|
Richard J. Boudreau & Associates, LLC provides legal advisory and debt collection services, including proprietary collection
|
RJM Acquisitions
|
|
RJM Acquisitions, LLC was a debt collection agency formed in the state of New York in 2001. It purchased debt from original creditors
|
RMB
|
- 865-694-1140
- 866-396-3470
|
RMB, Inc. is a health care receivable management and debt collection agency which works primarily with health care providers and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.
|
Sallie Mae Inc.
|
- 317-594-1043
- 866-989-1679
|
Sallie Mae is a consumer bank that offers private student loans and other financial products.
|
Santander
|
|
Santander Bank, N. A. is an American bank operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish Santander Group
|
Second Round
|
|
Founded in 2008 and located in Austin, TX, Second Round, LP is a receivables management firm servicing businesses of all types
|
Senex Services Corp
|
|
Senex Services Corp. is a collection agency located in Indianapolis, IN. They have been in business since 1998.
|
Simm Associate
|
|
SIMM Associates is a family owned and operated financial services business assisting clients as accounts receivable management specialists.
|
Sirius XM
|
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is an American broadcasting corporation headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, that provides satellite radio and online radio services operating in the United States
|
SKO Brenner American
|
- 800-669-4534
- 866-441-4732
- 877-999-7887
|
SKO Brenner American is a collection agency located in Baldwin, NY. They have been in business since 1934
|
Southwest Credit Systems Inc.
|
- 855-748-6719
- 855-820-5189
- 855-820-5190
|
Southwest Credit Systems, LP is a small, legitimate debt collection agency headquartered in Carrollton, Texas
|
Spartan Financial Services
|
|
Spartan Financial Services is a debt collection agency based out of Charlotte, NC.
|
Specialized Loan Servicing
|
|
Specialized Loan Servicing is a mortgage servicing company which collects on residential mortgages
|
SquareTwo Financial
|
- 877-271-8275
- 877-359-8714
- 904-355-9921
|
SquareTwo Financial is the parent company of CACH, LLC and is a debt buyer and debt collection company.
|
SRA Associates
|
|
SRA Associates is a nationally licensed and bonded receivables management services organization located in Southern New Jersey
|
State Collection Service
|
|
State Collection Service Inc is a collection agency located in Madison, WI. They have been in business since 1949
|
Stellar Recovery
|
- 801-204-9900
- 888-586-6706
- 913-262-6850
|
Stellar Recovery Inc is a bona fide debt collection agency that’s been in business since 2008. The agency is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida
|
Sunrise Credit Services Inc
|
|
Founded in 1974, Sunrise Credit Services, Inc., a debt collection agency based in Farmingdale, New York
|
Superior Asset Management
|
- 703-398-0002
- 800-642-0026
- 800-895-3116
|
Superior Asset Management, which also does business as Sky Asset Management Services, Inc., is a debt collection agency in Clearwater, Florida.
|
Synchrony
|
|
Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United States
|
Synergetic Communication
|
|
Synergetic Communication is a full service collection agency that is licensed in all States and Puerto Rico
|
T-Mobile
|
|
T-Mobile US, Inc. is an American wireless network operator headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, U.S.
|
TD Bank
|
|
TD Bank, National Association is an American national bank and the United States subsidiary of the multinational TD Bank Group
|
TEK Collect
|
|
TekCollect is a collection agency located in Columbus, OH. They have been in business since 2002
|
The CBE Group
|
|
CBE Group is a well-established debt collection agency, and it’s actually one of the collectors the IRS uses for recovering unpaid taxes
|
TLRA
|
|
Founded in 1972, TLRA Debt Recovery is a third-party debt collection agency based in Houston, Texas.
|
Torres Credit Services
|
- 866-722-2770
- 866-756-6801
|
Torres Credit Services, Inc. is a collection agency located in Carlisle, PA. They have been in business since 2003
|
Transworld Systems
|
|
Transworld Systems, Inc (TSI) is a well-known debt collection agency in the U.S. that works with individuals, large companies and organizations to help recover debts and overdue accounts.
|
Tri-State Adjustments
|
|
TSA assists hundreds of businesses nationwide in the collection and recovery of their accounts receivable
|
United Collection Bureau
|
|
United Collection Bureau, Inc. (UCB) assists in the accounts receivable process for healthcare facilities, financial services businesses and government entities
|
United Recovery Systems
|
|
United Recovery Systems is a collection agency that has been in business since 1977. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas
|
United Revenue Corporation
|
|
Based in Arlington, Texas, United Revenue Corp is a company that specializes in debt collection.
|
Upstart
|
|
Upstart is an AI lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables
|
USCB Corporation
|
|
USCB Corporation is a collection agency with multiple branches headquartered in Eynon, PA. They have been in business since 2004.
|
USSA
|
|
The United Services Automobile Association is an American financial services company providing insurance and banking products exclusively to members of the military
|
Valentine & Kebartas
|
- 213-873-5000
- 800-731-7766
- 978-332-5480
|
Valentine and Kebartas, LLC (V&K) provides collection services to public and private sector clients.
|
Verizon
|
|
Verizon Collections is a debt collection service related to the wireless and internet company Verizon
|
Walmart
|
- 800-966-6546
- 866-419-2780
|
Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores in the United States
|
Wells Fargo
|
|
Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company with a significant global presence
|
Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co L.P.A
|
- 216-739-4095
- 800-223-2070
- 800-470-2286
|
Weltman is a full-service collection law firm which represents businesses and financial institutions in the collection of debt throughout the United States
|
West Asset Management
|
|
West Asset Management is a third-party debt collection agency based in Texas
|
Western Union
|
- 800-325-6000
- 877-989-3268
|
The Western Union Company is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Denver, Colorado
|
William & Fudge
|
- 800-551-5772
- 800-849-9791
- 803-329-9791
|
Williams & Fudge, Inc. is a collection agency located in Rock Hill, SC. They have been in business since 1986
|
Windham Professionals
|
|
Windham Professionals, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company that was founded in 1982 to provide collection services
|
Zwicker & Associates P.C
|
|