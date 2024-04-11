Pets

Whether you're a seasoned pet parent or considering welcoming a new member into your family, our comprehensive pet content is a treasure trove of information, advice and products to enhance every aspect of your pet-caring journey. From expert care tips and health insights to a curated selection of high-quality products, we're dedicated to enriching the lives of both you and your beloved companions.

Pet Insurance
Pet Adoption
Pet Care
Pet Food
Pet Supplies

Explore Our Picks

Pet Insurance

Presented by

Discover Embrace Pet Insurance’s comprehensive coverage. Enjoy a 24/7 pet health line, personalized policies and optional routine care, including behavioral therapy coverage. With coverage for exam fees and up to 90% reimbursement at any vet, ensure your pet gets the best care.

Visit Partner

Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pet Insurance
12 min read
Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Best Dog Insurance

Pet Insurance
12 min read
Best Dog Insurance

Best Cat Insurance

Pet Insurance
10 min read
Best Cat Insurance

How Much Does a Maine Coon Cat Cost

Pet Care
3 min read
How Much Does a Maine Coon Cat Cost

Best Pet Insurance by State

More About Pet Insurance

Our Pet Insurance Reviews

Pet Food

View All Pet Food

How Much Chocolate Can Kill a Dog?

Pet Food
4 min read
How Much Chocolate Can Kill a Dog?

What Foods Can Dogs Eat?

Pet Food
19 min read
What Foods Can Dogs Eat?

What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat?

Pet Food
16 min read
What Vegetables Can Dogs Eat?

Best Dog Food of 2024

Pet Food
27 min read
Best Dog Food of 2024

8 Best Cat Foods of 2024

Pet Food
30 min read
8 Best Cat Foods of 2024

Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?

Pet Food
8 min read
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

Food and Drink
7 min read
8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food
View More Pet Food

Pet Supplies

Explore Money's top recommendations for pet supplies to ensure your furry friend has the best care. Find deals on quality products for a happier, healthier pet!

View All Pet Supplies

Pet Disaster Preparedness

Pet Care
14 min read
Pet Disaster Preparedness

Many Americans Prioritize Their Pets' Expenses Over Their Own Groceries

Pet Care
3 min read
Many Americans Prioritize Their Pets' Expenses Over Their Own Groceries

Pet Spending by Generation: Millennials Are Most Likely to Spoil Pets With Lots of Holiday Gifts

Pet Supplies
3 min read
Pet Spending by Generation: Millennials Are Most Likely to Spoil Pets With Lots of Holiday Gifts

How Much Do Americans Really Spend on Their Pets? We Asked 1,300 Owners

Pet Care
6 min read
How Much Do Americans Really Spend on Their Pets? We Asked 1,300 Owners
View More Pet Supplies

Pet Adoption

Considering expanding your family with a furry friend? Discover Money's guide to pet adoption, offering insights on the process, costs and the joy of bringing a new companion into your home.

View All Pet Adoption

Best Hypoallergenic Cats

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Hypoallergenic Cats

Best Small Dog Breeds

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Small Dog Breeds

21 Best Hypoallergenic Dogs

Pet Adoption
10 min read
21 Best Hypoallergenic Dogs

Best Dogs for Seniors

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Dogs for Seniors

Best Family Dogs

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Family Dogs

Best Lazy Dog Breeds

Pet Adoption
4 min read
Best Lazy Dog Breeds

Best Dog Names

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Dog Names

Daily Puppy Schedule

Pet Adoption
4 min read
Daily Puppy Schedule

How to Take Care of a Kitten

Pet Adoption
4 min read
How to Take Care of a Kitten
View More Pet Adoption

Pet Care

Discover Money’s invaluable pet care content. From the top 10 dog-friendly places to live to practical budgeting tips for new dog owners and insights into your pet’s mental well-being, explore our guides for providing the best care for your furry friend.

View All Pet Care

Trazodone for Dogs: Use and Dosage

Pet Care
7 min read
Trazodone for Dogs: Use and Dosage

Gabapentin for Cats: Use and Dosage

Pet Care
8 min read
Gabapentin for Cats: Use and Dosage

Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs

Pet Insurance
11 min read
Best Pet Insurance for Older Dogs

Gabapentin for Dogs: Use, Dosage and Side Effects

Pet Care
10 min read
Gabapentin for Dogs: Use, Dosage and Side Effects

Why Is My Dog Shaking?

Pet Care
8 min read
Why Is My Dog Shaking?

Nicest Cat Breeds

Pet Care
3 min read
Nicest Cat Breeds

Best Hypoallergenic Cats

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Hypoallergenic Cats

Best Small Dog Breeds

Pet Adoption
3 min read
Best Small Dog Breeds

Dog Anxiety Signs and Treatments

Pet Care
7 min read
Dog Anxiety Signs and Treatments
View More Pet Care

More About Pets

Trazodone for Dogs: Use and Dosage

Pet Care
7 min read
Trazodone for Dogs: Use and Dosage

Gabapentin for Cats: Use and Dosage

Pet Care
8 min read
Gabapentin for Cats: Use and Dosage

Gabapentin for Dogs: Use, Dosage and Side Effects

Pet Care
10 min read
Gabapentin for Dogs: Use, Dosage and Side Effects

Why Is My Dog Shaking?

Pet Care
8 min read
Why Is My Dog Shaking?

Nicest Cat Breeds

Pet Care
3 min read
Nicest Cat Breeds

Newsletters

Your trusted source of money news & resources now in your inbox!

Stay ahead of your finances.
Subscribe to our Newsletters.

TOP