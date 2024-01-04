Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Since 2016, our team has invested countless hours in comprehensive research and assessment of numerous pet insurance companies. We painstakingly scrutinized 10 insurers, analyzing over 50 data points and closely reviewing the benefits, exclusions, and restrictions of each plan. This exhaustive research has led us to pinpoint and endorse five top picks for the finest pet insurance in Idaho, which include Embrace, Spot, and Pumpkin.

To find out more about the best pet insurance companies in Idaho, read on.

Our top picks for best pet insurance in Idaho

Here are the best pet insurance companies in Idaho:

Best Pet Insurance Company in Idaho Reviews

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Offers accident-only plans

Vet exam fees are covered

Curable pre-existing conditions covered

Behavioral modification covered at no extra cost Cons Enrollment fee of $25

Recurring $1 transaction fee for monthly payments

Prescription medication coverage costs extra

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $42.87 per month Sample quotes for cats** $11.44 per month

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Pet microchips covered

No upper age limit

24/7 telehealth helpline

270 days from date of treatment to file a claim Cons Higher-than-average premiums for young pets

Transaction fees for monthly, quarterly or semi-annual payments

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $39.78 per month Sample quotes for cats** $9.82 per month

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros 1-day waiting period for accidents

Up to 100% reimbursement with no annual limits

No upper age enrollment limit Cons No coverage for hereditary conditions if pet is enrolled after second birthday

Separate rider needed for exam fees and physical therapy

Dental insurance not available

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $60.43 per month Sample quotes for cats** $15.35 per month

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for prosthetic devices and wheelchairs with a wide range of deductibles

Available for pets as young as seven weeks with no upper age limit

Direct payments to vets available upon request Cons Slow processing of claims

No coverage for alternative treatments and therapies

Policy upgrades only permitted at the time of renewal

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $84.83 per month Sample quotes for cats** $23.89 per month

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review

Pros Preventive care bundles designed specifically for young puppies and kittens.

No age restrictions

14-day waiting period for coverage of all conditions, including knee and hip dysplasia. Cons Reimbursement levels cannot be customized

Accident-only option not available

Preventive plans don't reimburse for spay/neuter surgeries or dental cleanings

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $10K, 20K or unlimited Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $142.84 per month Sample quotes for cats** $31.61 per month

Pet Insurance in Idaho Guide

How much is pet insurance in Idaho

After conducting a survey of five companies, we assessed premiums for comprehensive accident and illness plans designed for both dogs and cats. Our findings revealed that, on average, pet insurance for dogs carries an annual cost that is $250 higher than that for cats. This disparity in pricing remained consistent across policies that incorporated wellness coverage. The elevated cost of insurance for dogs can be attributed, at least in part, to data indicating that dogs necessitate more frequent care compared to cats, and the associated expenses are generally higher when such care is required.

The cost of your pet insurance is influenced by several factors. The type of policy you choose plays a significant role, with accident and illness policies generally being more expensive than wellness plans or accident-only policies.

Additionally, the type of animal you have matters; dog insurance tends to be twice as costly as insurance for cats, while bird insurance starts at less than $21 per month, and horse insurance starts at over $80 per month.

Your pet's age is another determinant. Premiums increase as your pet ages and, once your dog or cat reaches 10 or 12 years old, the availability of insurance providers significantly decreases.

The pet's breed also affects costs. Purebreds prone to congenital or hereditary conditions generally have higher insurance premiums than mixed breeds. The size of your pet also matters, as insurance for larger dogs is typically more expensive than for smaller or toy-sized animals.

Finally, where you live influences the cost. Providers factor in your location to determine the monthly policy cost because it offers insight into the local cost of vet care expenses. For example, California pet owners spend an average of $1,500 annually, while those in North Dakota spend less than $800. Rates in other highly populated states like New York are high, while Florida and Idaho have middling rates.

Variations between urban and rural areas within states also impact accident risk and, subsequently, accident coverage premiums. Urban pets face higher accident risks, such as car collisions, leading to increased premiums to offset these risks.

Cost of dog insurance in Idaho

Idaho pet owners can expect to pay anything between $39.78 - $142.84 in monthly premiums. Keep in mind that pet insurance coverage and pricing varies widely across providers and these are estimates gathered from quotes from our list of vetted companies.

Cost of cat insurance in Idaho

The cost of pet insurance for cats in Idaho, as in any other state, is priced significantly lower than that of dogs. Cats can be insured in Idaho for an average of $9.82 - $31.61, depending on the policy.

Costs of pet care in Idaho

The widely acknowledged reality of the high costs associated with veterinary care is underscored by statistics from 2021. According to estimates by the American Pet Products Association, pet owners collectively spent $34.3 billion on veterinary care and related products. Even for routine and pre-planned visits, veterinary care is deemed economically inaccessible for many.

Naturally, emergencies can significantly escalate expenses. According to Preventive Vet, a blog managed by a team of accredited veterinarians, emergency room exams for pets can range from $100 to $200, while basic blood tests may cost between $80 and $200. Imaging services vary, with X-rays priced as low as $150 and ultrasounds reaching up to $600. Hospitalization costs fluctuate from $600 for a single day to as much as $3,500 for a five-day stay. Emergency surgeries, in particular, can be substantial, potentially reaching as high as $5,000.

Average vet bills for dogs in Idaho

According to the Banfield Pet Hospital, a routine vet visit for a non-insured dog in Idaho averages $67, excluding dental cleaning, which costs an extra $395. However, addressing specific health issues during a vet visit incurs a higher cost.

Average vet bills for cats in Idaho

Without insurance, a routine vet visit for a cat, encompassing bloodwork and a dental exam, typically ranges from $100 to $200, as indicated by MetLife Pet Insurance.

Pet Laws in Idaho

In Idaho, there are several laws governing the ownership and caring for pets. These statutes encompass the state's regulations on anti-cruelty and animal fighting. Any individual who engages in cruelty towards any animal or who, while having custody or control of any animal, subjects it to cruelty, is deemed guilty of a misdemeanor. The term "animal" refers to any vertebrate within the animal kingdom, excluding humans. "Cruelty" is specifically defined as the intentional and malicious causing of pain, physical suffering, injury, or death to an animal, as well as the negligent denial of essential sustenance, among other factors. Additionally, the statutes prohibit dogfighting and cockfighting exhibitions, but the breeding of gamecocks is not prohibited, regardless of their later intended use.Idaho's Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, enacted in 2021, mandates humane treatment for dogs restrained outdoors. The law specifies requirements for adequate shelter, protection from the elements, access to water, and safe means of restraint, prohibiting the use of chains. Violations prompt immediate action by officers, with exceptions for activities like camping or herding.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Idaho

Waiting periods: We compared waiting periods across providers. For instance, Figo offers a one-day waiting period for accidents, while Healthy Paws imposes a 15-day waiting period for accidents. Extended waiting periods may apply to specific conditions like cruciate ligament issues.

Vet exam fees: We evaluated whether the plan covers vet exam fees for injuries and illnesses, charges extra for this benefit or doesn't offer it at all. Uncovered fees can amount to $100 or more per visit.

Range of benefits: We examined whether the company offered additional benefits like direct payment to vets, 24/7 vet telehealth lines and optional wellness riders covering annual visits, vaccinations, and preventive treatments.

Pet insurance discounts: We identified potential discounts, including military, annual payment, and multi-pet discounts, and determining eligibility for cost savings.

Premiums: Premium costs are dependent on factors such as pet age, breed, location, and coverage choices. Larger dogs or those residing in urban areas may incur higher premiums.We evaluated how expensive or affordable premiums were across companies.

Deductible/Reimbursement Percentage/Annual Coverage Limit: We compared how many options each company offered, and whether an unlimited payout limit was available.

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Idaho