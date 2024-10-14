José Omar Rodríguez

Content Manager Personal Finance, Consumer Advocacy, Product Reviews, Company Reviews

Joined April 2022

José Omar has been at Money Group since 2019, where he found the perfect intersection of his love for writing, creativity, and passion for personal finance and the broader economy. In addition to his work for Money Magazine, he also manages a team of personal finance writers for ConsumersAdvocate.org, editing and writing hundreds of company reviews every year.

In 2008, José Omar graduated cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico Law School, specializing in labor law. He then became an administrative judge for the Puerto Rico Department of Labor, where he presided over unemployment benefit disputes, demonstrating his commitment to fairness and justice.

José Omar later held the position of Writer and subsequently Editor in Chief at Gustazos.com, a prominent e-commerce company in Puerto Rico. His creative journey continued when he took on the role of Creative Director at P2P, a Puerto Rico-based advertising agency, where he honed his skills in delivering impactful messages.

José Omar has worked in media for over 25 years, becoming the youngest writer for the #1 comedy show in Puerto Rico at the age of 16. That early success led him to contribute to several other TV shows and films both locally and internationally, showcasing his talent for crafting compelling narratives.

Today, José Omar continues to blend his diverse skill set, contributing his unique perspective to the world of personal finance as a valuable member of the Money Group team. His work has been featured in publications such as the Sacramento Bee, the Miami Herald, and the Kansas City Star.