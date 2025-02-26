Best Travel Credit Cards of 2025

Money.com has partnered with CardRatings.com for our coverage of credit card products. Money and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all card companies or all available card offers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities.

The best travel credit cards award travel purchases with points you can redeem later for airfare, hotel nights, cash back, statement credits and more. Our picks feature the best travel rewards cards for different budgets and travelers.

Best Travel Rewards Card: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel purchases through Chase Travel℠

$50 Chase Travel Hotel Credit

10% anniversary points bonus

No foreign transaction fees Cons $95 annual fee

No Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

HIGHLIGHTS Annual fee $95 Sign-Up Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Rewards: 5x points for travel bookings made through Chase Travel℠

2x on all other travel purchases

3x on dining, including eligible delivery and takeout

3x on select streaming services

3x on online grocery purchases (excluding Target®, Walmart® and wholesale clubs)

1x on all other eligible purchases

Why we chose this card: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is the best travel rewards credit card for earning valuable rewards while paying a low annual fee.

The card features six reward categories that offer outstanding rewards on flights, hotels, restaurants and travel. You can redeem your points for statement credits, account deposits and gift cards. However, you’ll get the most value redeeming them for travel purchases through the Chase Travel℠ portal, which increases your point’s usual one-cent value by 25%.

You can also transfer your points to one of Chase's 14 travel partners at a 1:1 ratio (one Chase point equals one hotel point or airline mile). These include popular airlines and hotels like JetBlue, Southwest, United, Marriott and Hyatt.

Best for Unlimited Miles on All Purchases: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

2x miles per dollar on most purchases

Up to $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Cons No bonus categories compared to similar cards

HIGHLIGHTS Annual Fee $95 Sign-Up Bonus Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.

Rewards: 5x miles per dollar on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One's travel portal 2x miles per dollar on all eligible purchases

Why we chose it: The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is the best credit card for earning an unlimited flat rate on all purchases. Although the 2X miles per dollar is lower than the rate you might get with other travel cards, you won’t have to worry about rotating spending categories.

The Capital One Venture Rewards is best for getting the most out of your spending without worrying about tracking bonus categories and spending caps.

You can redeem your miles on the Capital One travel portal and as statement credits to cover travel purchases at a value of one cent per mile. Additionally, you may transfer your miles to more than 15 airline and hotel partners.

However, keep in mind that Capital One doesn’t have domestic travel partners, which can be a drawback if you typically travel within the U.S.

Best for Luxury Travel Benefits: American Express® Gold Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros High rewards at restaurants and supermarkets

3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or Amextravel.com

Annual statements credits for select restaurants (enrollment required) Cons High annual fee ($325)

Terms apply. Please click here for applicable rates and fees.

HIGHLIGHTS Annual Fee $325 Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 points after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Rewards: 4x points at restaurants worldwide

4x points at supermarkets within the U.S. (on up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x)

3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or Amextravel.com

2x points on prepaid hotels

1x on other eligible purchases

Terms apply

Why we chose it: The American Express® Gold Card is a top travel rewards credit card because it awards a variety of travel purchases and provides many travel benefits. It also offers a high reward rate at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets, takeout and food delivery. (Terms apply.)

The American Express® Gold Card includes statement credits worth up to $240 combined — almost enough to offset the card's $325 annual fee. These include:

Up to $120 every year in dining credits ($10 per month) for select restaurants and food delivery services. The list includes Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com and Five Guys (Enrollment required)

Automatically get $10 monthly in Uber Cash to use on Uber Eats or Uber rides in the U.S. (after you add the American Express® Gold Card to your account)

$100 credit for eligible charges when you book a two-night minimum stay at a hotel from The Hotel Collection through Americantravel.com. Eligible charges may vary.

Terms apply

Best for Luxury Travel Benefits: The Platinum Card® from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Pros Access to the widest network of airport lounges of any card

Complimentary Elite Status in the Marriott and Hilton hotel loyalty programs

Hundreds of dollars in annual statement credits for travel, dining and more Cons High annual fee ($695)

Limited bonus categories

Terms apply. Click here for rates and fees.

HIGHLIGHTS Annual Fee $695 Welcome Offer Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Rewards: 5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to the first $500,000 spent per calendar year)

5x points on prepaid hotels booked on the American Express travel portal

One point per $1 on other eligible purchases

Terms apply

Why we chose this card: The Platinum Card® from American Express is our pick for the best credit card for frequent travelers because it offers a list of premium benefits that no other travel rewards credit card offers. These include the widest network of airport lounges as well as room upgrades at Hilton and Marriott hotels. (Terms apply.)

The Platinum Card® from American Express features an impressive list of high-end travel benefits, including:

Complimentary access to over 1,400 airport lounges, including Priority Pass, Delta SkyClub and Amex's own Centurion lounges (enrollment required)

Gold status in the Marriott and Hilton loyalty programs, which makes you eligible for room upgrades, free breakfast and late checkouts (enrollment required)

$200 each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card® (Hotel Collection bookings require a minimum two-night stay)

Up to $200 per year when incidental fees, such as checked bags, are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® (with one selected qualifying airline)

Complimentary premium status in Avis Preferred®, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards®, and/or National Car Rental® Emerald Club (must enroll through your Amex online account using your card)

Terms apply

The Platinum Card® from American Express does have a hefty $695 annual fee. However, for people who travel often, the card’s annual credits and travel perks almost pay for itself.

Best for Global Travelers: Citi Strata Premier℠ Card Learn More

Pros Earn 3X points on air travel, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations; 1X point on all other purchases

No foreign transaction fees Cons $95 annual fee applies.

HIGHLIGHTS Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in 3 months, redeemable for $750 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.

Why we chose this card: The Citi Strata Premier℠ Card stands out for its robust rewards on travel and everyday spending, with 3X points in essential categories like groceries, dining and gas. Its relatively low annual fee and lack of foreign transaction fees make it a strong contender for travelers who want flexible rewards without paying a high annual fee.

With its 3X points structure and flexible ThankYou® Points redemption options, the Citi Strata Premier℠ Card is a great choice for earning travel rewards on daily expenses without the high fees associated with premium travel cards.

Best Travel Credit Cards FAQs Are travel credit cards worth it? chevron-down chevron-up Travel credit cards can be valuable if you travel frequently enough to take advantage of their perks and rewards. Most travel card bonus categories are travel-focused and include benefits like airport lounge access, rental car insurance and hotel statement credits. If you don't travel often, you’ll get more value from a cash-back credit card. How much are airline miles worth? chevron-down chevron-up The value of your miles depends on your card's reward programs and your booking details. An airline's loyalty program might offer better deals for specific destinations than competing airlines. Also, your miles might be worth more when booking flights during off-peak times, such as spring, compared to peak travel seasons like summer. How many miles do you need for a free flight? chevron-down chevron-up The number of miles for a free flight is dependent on several factors, like the airline loyalty program. Your trip details also play an important role, especially since many airlines no longer use award charts and instead rely on dynamic pricing. This means the number of miles required for a flight can increase during holidays and decrease during low-demand periods. Limited seat availability can also drive up the cost. What’s the difference between points and miles? chevron-down chevron-up When a card awards miles, it’s usually affiliated with an airline that will redeem your miles for free flights, seat upgrades and other perks with the airline's frequent-flyer program. Points, on the other hand, tend to be more flexible as they're not tied to a specific airline. However, there are some travel card issuers, such as Capital One, that award miles that are not limited to a single airline and have similar value and redemption options as points.

How We Chose the Best Travel Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards are rated according to their award points or miles. The best travel credit cards may include airline cards, general travel cards, hotel cards, flexible rewards cards and others. We rate them based on sign-up bonus value, rewards, travel perks and fees.

Travel Rewards Sign-Up Bonus Fees Other Perks 40% 30% 20% 10%

Rewards: Redemption options and value for travel purchases.

Redemption options and value for travel purchases. Sign-Up Bonus: New cardholder welcome bonuses and value.

New cardholder welcome bonuses and value. Fees: Preference for cards with no foreign transaction fees and lower annual fees.

Preference for cards with no foreign transaction fees and lower annual fees. Other Perks: Travel-specific perks and benefits like priority boarding, lounge access, travel insurance, or statement credits for travel expenses.

Read our full methodology here.

