Many 0% intro APR credit cards provide a valuable opportunity to pay off balances or finance new expenses without paying interest during the promotional period. This feature can lead to substantial savings and more manageable payments.

We've analyzed several credit cards that offer 0% intro APRs, focusing on their introductory rates, fees and additional benefits. Whether you're looking to consolidate debt or make a significant purchase, these cards are the best to consider.

Here are the top 0% intro APR credit cards to help save money and manage your finances.

Our Top Picks for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Cards of 2025

Best 0% Intro APR Credit Cards Reviews

Best Overall: Citi Simplicity® Card Learn More

Pros 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months and balance transfers for 21 months

No late fees, no penalty rate and no annual fee

Choose your payment due date to fit your schedule Cons Does not offer cash back or rewards points

HIGHLIGHTS Intro APR 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months. Intro Fee $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. All transfers must be completed in the first 4 months.

Why we chose this card: The Citi Simplicity® Card is our top overall 0% introductory APR credit card because of its combination of a lengthy 0% introductory APR period without fees. This makes it an excellent choice for saving on interest payments without the worry of incurring additional charges.

The card’s 21-month 0% introductory APR offer for balance transfers is one of the longest available, and the extended 0% intro APR for purchases gives ample time to finance a new purchase interest-free. Plus, the intro balance transfer fee is lower than the typical amount, allowing you to save more money.

This card also includes access to your FICO score for monitoring your credit and the option to choose your payment due date.

Best for Long 0% Intro APR Offer: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Pros 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening

Cell phone protection Cons No other benefits or rewards

HIGHLIGHTS Intro APR 0% on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 21 months from account opening. Regular APR Variable APR of 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99%, based on creditworthiness. Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro fee ($5 minimum) for transfers made within 120 days; up to 5% fee ($5 minimum) after.

Why we chose this card: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest 0% introductory APR periods available, spanning 21 months for both purchases and qualifying balance transfers. This offer means nearly two years to pay down balances without incurring interest, making it an ideal option for transferring a balance or making a large purchase.

In addition to the generous intro APR period, the card includes cell phone protection —up to $600 in coverage against damage or theft when paying your monthly cell phone bill with the card, subject to a $25 deductible. This feature adds an extra layer of security and value, offsetting potential costs associated with cell phone repairs or replacements, without an annual fee.

While the card does not offer a rewards program, its focus on providing an extended interest-free period and practical benefits like cell phone protection makes it one of our top picks.

Best for Low APR: Chase Slate Edge® Learn More

Pros 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening

Automatically considered for a 2% APR reduction annually when you pay on time and spend at least $1,000 by your next account anniversary Cons Higher standard APR

HIGHLIGHTS Intro APR 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening. Regular APR Variable APR of 19.49% to 28.24% thereafter, based on creditworthiness. Balance Transfer Fee For a limited time, enjoy a balance transfer fee of 3%, with a minimum $5. After 60 days, the fee is either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Why we chose this card: The Slate Edge® credit card distinguishes itself for its annual APR reduction. Cardholders who pay on time and spend at least $1,000 by their next account anniversary are automatically considered for a 2% APR reduction. This incentive encourages responsible spending and timely payments, potentially leading to a more favorable ongoing interest rate over time.

While the card does not offer a rewards program, its focus is on providing a lengthy interest-free period and the potential for APR reduction. It also includes access to Chase Credit Journey, where you can monitor your credit and score.

Best for Balance Transfers: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Best Learn More

Pros 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from account opening

Exclusive access to purchase tickets for concerts, sporting events and more

Access to FICO score. Cons No balance transfer fee offer

HIGHLIGHTS Intro APR 0% on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from account opening. Regular APR Variable APR of 17.24% to 27.99% thereafter, based on creditworthiness. Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each credit card balance transfer, whichever is greater.

Why we chose this card: The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers one of the most extended 0% introductory APR periods for balance transfers, lasting 21 months. This gives you nearly two years to pay down transferred balances without incurring interest, making it excellent for consolidating high-interest debt into a more manageable payment plan.

In addition to the generous balance transfer offer, the card offers a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening. This allows you to finance significant expenses interest-free for the first year, offering flexibility in managing both existing debt and new purchases.

While the card does not include a rewards program, it compensates with benefits such as access to Citi Entertainment, granting exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets for various events. Plus, it includes access to your FICO credit score for keeping an eye on your credit.

Best for High Cash Back Rewards: Discover it® Cash Back

Pros 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Dollar-for-dollar match of all cash back earned at the end of the first year

Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases each quarter in categories that rotate, with activation Cons Must activate 5% categories each quarter

HIGHLIGHTS Intro APR 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. Regular APR Variable APR of 17.24% to 28.24% thereafter, based on creditworthiness. Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms).

Why we chose this card: The Discover it® Cash Back stands out for its Cashback Match program. At the end of your first year, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned, effectively doubling your rewards without any caps or additional requirements. Most 0% intro APR cards do not offer welcome bonuses or rewards, especially not 5% cash back categories.

The card also offers a 15-month 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers, providing cardholders a substantial period to manage existing debt or finance new purchases without incurring interest.

The Discover it® Cash Back card's blend of a generous 0% intro APR period, unique Cashback Match program and high-reward rotating categories, all without an annual fee, set it as a top choice for 0% intro APR offers.

Best 0% Intro APR Credit Cards FAQs What credit card has the longest 0% APR? chevron-down chevron-up The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card currently offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available, providing 21 months of interest-free financing on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers. This offer gives cardholders nearly two years to pay off large expenses or consolidate debt without incurring interest. However, it's essential to note that after the intro period ends, a variable APR applies based on your creditworthiness. Is it worth getting a 0% credit card? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, a 0% intro APR credit card can be highly beneficial, particularly if you plan to make a large purchase or transfer a high-interest balance. These cards allow you to pay off balances over time without accruing interest, which can lead to significant savings. However, to maximize their benefits, it's crucial to pay off the balance before the promotional period ends to avoid interest charges on any remaining amount. Does 0% APR hurt credit? chevron-down chevron-up No. Getting a 0% APR credit card does not inherently hurt your credit score. In fact, responsible use — like making on-time payments and keeping your credit utilization low — can help improve your credit over time. However, applying for a new credit card results in a hard inquiry on your credit report, which may cause a slight, temporary dip in your score. Additionally, if you accumulate too much debt and fail to pay it off before the intro APR expires, it could negatively impact your credit utilization ratio and overall score. What happens when a 0% APR period ends? chevron-down chevron-up Once the 0% intro APR period expires, any remaining balance on your credit card will begin accruing interest at the card’s standard variable APR. This rate is typically based on your creditworthiness at the time of application. To avoid paying interest, it’s best to pay off your balance before the introductory period ends. Can you transfer a balance from one 0% APR card to another? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, some cardholders choose to transfer a balance from one 0% APR credit card to another to extend their interest-free period. However, most balance transfers come with a fee (typically 3% to 5% of the transferred amount). Additionally, opening multiple new accounts within a short time frame can impact your credit score, so weigh the potential benefits against the costs.

How We Chose the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Cards of 2025

The best 0% introductory or low interest credits carry lower APRs for new cardholders, balance transfers and other promotions. We rate them based on the length of introductory and low interest rates, sign-up bonus value, rewards and other perks and fees.

Intro or Low APR Length Fees Sign-Up Bonus/Promos Other Benefits 40% 30% 20% 10%

Introductory or Low APR: Long 0% APR periods for balance transfers or purchases.

Long 0% APR periods for balance transfers or purchases. Fees: Preference for cards with low or no fees.

Preference for cards with low or no fees. Sign-Up Bonus/Promos: Other sign-up bonuses or promos for new cardholders.

Other sign-up bonuses or promos for new cardholders. Other Benefits: Benefits for low interest cards are rare but when they do exist, add value.

Read our full methodology here.

Summary of Money’s 0% Intro APR Credit Cards of 2025