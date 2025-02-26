Money.com has partnered with CardRatings.com for our coverage of credit card products. Money and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Our site does not include all card companies or all available card offers.

The best retail credit cards can help you get the most out of your shopping experience through special store loyalty benefits, discounts and rewards programs. These cards reward purchases at your favorite stores, offering discounts, cashback or points that you can redeem for future savings. Whether you're shopping for groceries, clothes, home improvement materials or electronics, a retail credit card can provide significant value.

We've reviewed some of the best retail credit cards available, focusing on the rewards they offer, their unique shopping benefits and any potential drawbacks to consider. From generous rewards on clothes and electronics to exclusive discounts and special financing offers, these cards can enhance your shopping experience and help save money.

Here are the best retail credit cards for maximizing your retail shopping.

Our Top Picks for Best Retail Credit Cards of 2025

Best Retail Credit Cards Reviews

Best Overall: Prime Visa Our Partner Learn More

Pros 5% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases for eligible Prime members

2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% on all other purchases

Prime members can earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com Cons Must maintain an active Prime membership to earn the highest rewards

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval (for eligible Prime members).

Why we chose this card: The Prime Visa® Card is the best retail credit card not only for Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers but also for purchases at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores. There’s no annual fee, but you do need to maintain a Prime membership.

The Prime card awards its highest rate on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, which can add up quickly if you shop regularly at either. The inclusion of dining, gas and drugstore rewards adds value beyond Amazon. For those who do the bulk of their shopping through Amazon and value the convenience of free shipping and additional savings, this card can become an essential part of your household financial tool kit.

Plus, the seamless integration with your Amazon account makes tracking and redeeming rewards effortless. You can also use your rewards for instant savings at checkout, which can make the redemption process simpler. And for more savings, Prime members can earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com.

Unlike other retail credit cards, this one has no foreign transaction fee, which could be handy outside of the U.S.

Best Retail Card for Home Goods: Target Circle™ Card Learn More

Pros 5% off on Target purchases, both in-store and online

Free standard shipping on most items at Target.com

Exclusive deals and savings Cons Discounts apply only to Target purchases

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer $50 In Circle Rewards when you spend $50 on your Circle Credit Card within the first 60 days following approval.

Why we chose this card: The Target Circle™ Card is great, especially for Target shoppers. Its instant 5% discount at checkout makes savings simple and effective, eliminating the need to track rewards or cash back. The added perks of free shipping and exclusive discounts create ongoing value, while its integration with the Target Circle rewards program enhances savings for loyal customers. Beyond the 5% discount, cardholders benefit from extended returns, giving shoppers more flexibility and peace of mind. For those who regularly shop at Target for groceries, clothing and household essentials, this card offers substantial long-term savings.

Other shopping perks include a welcome offer worth $50 in Circle Rewards, free 2-day shipping on thousands of items at Target.com and an extra 30 days for returns and exchanges. Plus, there’s no annual fee or membership fee for the rewards program or the credit card.

Best for Gas and Dining: Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi Learn More

Pros 5% cash back on gas at Costco and 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging; 3% on restaurants and eligible travel, including Costco Travel; 2% on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com; 1% on all other purchases

Travel insurance and protection

No foreign transaction fee Cons Active Costco membership required

Cash back is redeemable only once per year

Why we chose this card: The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi offers significant savings for Costco members, especially if your spending is primarily on gas (or EV charging), dining and travel. The ability to earn 4% on fuel and 3% on travel and restaurants adds broad value beyond your shopping trips to Costco.

You can only redeem cash back once a year, but the card’s everyday savings and strong rewards program make it worth considering for regular Costco shoppers. Additionally, the 2% cash back on Costco purchases makes the annual membership fee more justifiable, as frequent Costco shoppers can quickly offset the cost through these rewards.

This card is a practical tool for families and individuals who buy in bulk and seek savings on essential expenses.

Best for Electronics Financing and Rewards: My Best Buy® Credit Card Learn More

Pros 5% back in rewards or flexible financing at Best Buy®; up to 3% back in rewards on gas purchases; 2% back in rewards on grocery, dining and takeout purchases; 1% back in rewards on other purchases

Special financing options for eligible purchases Cons Limited to Best Buy rewards

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Get 10% back in rewards on your first day of purchases at Best Buy® or choose flexible financing when you are approved for the Card.

Why we chose this card: The My Best Buy® Visa® Card is perfect for tech enthusiasts and home appliance shoppers. Earning 5% back on Best Buy purchases makes upgrading your devices more affordable, while flexible financing options ease the burden of larger purchases. Exclusive access to sales events keeps you informed about the latest deals.

The card’s promotional financing can help spread the cost of expensive items, making it easier to manage big-ticket purchases. Additionally, Best Buy's rewards system integrates with its overall loyalty program, allowing you to maximize your savings on electronics, appliances and accessories.

Best for Home Improvement and Everyday Discounts: Lowe's Advantage Card Learn More

Pros 5% off eligible Lowe's purchases

6-month financing on eligible purchases Cons Rewards apply only to Lowe’s purchases

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer 20% off when you open and use a new account up to a $100 discount.

Why we chose this card: The Lowe's Advantage Card offers a rewards program of 5%, which can lead to considerable savings for homeowners and DIYers. The automatic 5% discount on purchases is an easy way to save on home improvement needs, while special and extended financing options add flexibility for larger projects.

This card is an essential tool for regular Lowe’s shoppers. If you’re planning significant renovation projects, the card’s extended financing periods offer an effective way to lessen immediate financial strain. Additionally, Lowe’s frequently offers promotions and exclusive discounts for cardholders, enhancing the value of the card beyond the everyday discount.

Best for Versatile Fashion Rewards: Gap Good Rewards Mastercard® Learn More

Pros 5 points per dollar spent at Gap Inc. stores; 1 point per dollar on other purchases

Access to members-only sales and discounts Cons Points apply mainly to Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta stores

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Get 20% off your first purchase.

Why we chose this card: The Gap Good Rewards Mastercard® is a great card for earning rewards on Gap family brands, which includes Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. The 5x points structure allows shoppers to quickly accumulate rewards when shopping for clothing and accessories at any of its stores. Multiple brand stores and the availability of exclusive discounts make this card valuable for fashion-forward shoppers.

As a cardholder, you’ll also gain access to special sales events, early access to new collections and personalized promotions based on shopping habits. If you regularly update your wardrobe or shop for family members across different Gap brands, this card offers a streamlined and rewarding shopping experience.

Best for Department Store Shoppers and Exclusive Perks: Nordstrom Visa® Learn More

Pros 3 points per dollar if you have Ambassador or Icon status

2 points per dollar spent if you have Influencer status; 1 point per dollar anywhere else Cons Optimal rewards are for Nordstrom purchases

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Upon approval, unlock a future-use $60 Bonus Note with a same-day purchase. Plus, for a LIMITED TIME ONLY — receive 10 points per dollar on your eligible April Nordstrom card purchases.

Why we chose this card: With the Nordstrom Visa® credit card, you’ll earn 3 points per dollar if you have Ambassador or Icon status; 2 points per dollar spent at Nordstrom if you have Influencer status; and one point per dollar for all other purchases.

The added rewards on dining and travel enhance its appeal as a versatile card for fashion lovers. Exclusive shopping events and priority services are additional benefits. The card also provides flexible redemption options, allowing you to apply your points directly toward future purchases.

With frequent sales events like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, cardholders can maximize their points while enjoying access to the latest trends and collections.

Best for In Store Rewards: American Eagle Outfitters Credit Card Learn More

Pros 20% off your first purchase

Earn 16% back in rewards on in-store and online purchases; 2% on all other purchases.

Access special sales and birthday discounts. Cons Rewards focus on American Eagle and Aerie

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer 20% off your first purchase.

Why we chose this card: The American Eagle Outfitters Credit Card is ideal for those who frequently shop at American Eagle or Aerie. The generous first-purchase discount and ongoing rewards program make it easy to earn savings on clothing and accessories. This card also awards 5 points per dollar spent (2%) on other purchases, which is double the standard default rate.

The card includes surprise perks and exclusive sale access as well as personalized rewards based on shopping habits, encouraging customers to engage more with the brand. The ability to earn and redeem points across different product lines adds flexibility, a particularly valuable benefit for loyal customers who frequently update their wardrobes.

Best Retail Credit Cards FAQs What is the best credit card for a retail store? chevron-down chevron-up According to Money’s methodology, the best credit card for a retail store is the Prime Visa® Card because you earn 5% cash back for Amazon and Whole Foods purchases as well as Chase Travel and 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases. The best credit card for a retail store will depend on the stores you frequent. Each card has unique benefits, so choosing one that aligns with your spending patterns can help maximize your savings. What is the best store credit card to build credit? chevron-down chevron-up Many store credit cards are available for consumers with limited or fair credit, making them great tools for building credit when used responsibly. The Target Circle™ Card and the American Eagle Outfitters Credit Card are popular choices when you are just starting out. These cards report activity to the major credit bureaus, so by making on-time payments and keeping your balance low, you can gradually improve your credit score while earning rewards and discounts at your favorite stores. What are the downsides of store credit cards? chevron-down chevron-up While retail credit cards offer attractive rewards and discounts, they often come with high interest rates and limited usability outside their associated stores. For example, store-specific cards like the Lowe's Advantage Card provide excellent savings on home improvement projects but may have less versatility compared to general-purpose cards. Additionally, some cards require frequent purchases or activation of special financing offers to maximize their benefits, which may not suit all shoppers. How do retail credit cards differ from traditional credit cards? chevron-down chevron-up Retail credit cards are typically co-branded with a store and offer rewards or discounts specifically for that retailer. Traditional credit cards, on the other hand, offer more versatile rewards and can be used anywhere the card network (e.g., Visa, Mastercard) is accepted. For example, the Gap Inc. Visa Credit Card allows you to earn rewards both at Gap brands and anywhere Visa is accepted.

How We Chose the Best Retail Credit Cards of 2025

The best retail credit cards are typically from your favorite stores and offer special store-specific promotions and benefits. These cards are rated according to sign-up bonuses, store rewards, other store perks and fees.

Retail/Store Rewards Sign-Up Bonus/Promos Low or No Fees Other Perks 40% 30% 20% 10%

Retail or Store Rewards: The retail rewards and value as well as redemption offers.

The retail rewards and value as well as redemption offers. Sign-Up Bonus: Value of offer for shoppers who are new cardholders.

Value of offer for shoppers who are new cardholders. Fees and APR: Evaluation of fees and APRs, as retail cards often have higher rates.

Evaluation of fees and APRs, as retail cards often have higher rates. Other Perks: Store-specific discounts, special financing offers, or exclusive rewards for purchases at partner retailers.

Read our full methodology here.

Summary of Money’s Best Retail Credit Cards of 2025