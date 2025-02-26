Money.com has partnered with CardRatings.com for our coverage of credit card products. Money and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Our site does not include all card companies or all available card offers.

The best new credit cards are usually more than just another convenient payment method. They can provide valuable rewards, introductory bonuses and special benefits that make your spending more rewarding. From generous cash back on everyday purchases to travel perks and balance transfer offers, the best new credit cards offer various ways to maximize your financial opportunities.

We've reviewed some of the best new credit cards issued around the last 12 months, focusing on any new or updated rewards programs, unique benefits, and any potential drawbacks to consider.

Whether you're looking for another way to earn rewards or a new credit card just for a particular project, these are the best new credit cards to consider.

Our Top Picks for Best New Credit Cards of 2025

Best New Credit Cards Reviews

Best Overall: Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card

Pros Unlimited 4% cash rewards on purchases related to self-care, eco-friendly products and select entertainment

Wells Fargo will donate $50 to Capital Link upon qualification for the welcome bonus

No annual fee Cons Elevated rewards apply only to specific categories

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Intro APR 0% on purchases for 12 months. Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter.

Why we chose this card: Released in June 2024, the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card features a new 4% rewards category that encourages sustainable and healthy living. It also offers a $50 donation to Capital Link when you qualify for the $100 cash rewards bonus.

The Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card stands out for consumers whose spending prioritizes wellness and environmental responsibility. The rewards structure not only benefits everyday purchases but also promotes eco-friendly spending habits through targeted categories like select thrift stores and electric vehicle charging. These are all spending categories you won’t find on many (if any) other credit cards.

Plus, cell phone protection and the charitable donation component reflect a modern, socially conscious approach that appeals to environmentally-minded consumers.

Best for Businesses: U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Power World Elite Mastercard® Learn More

Pros 2.5x points on up to $5,000 in mobile wallet purchases quarterly, Unlimited 2X points on all purchases with no caps

6x points on prepaid travel booked via the Rewards Center

No foreign transaction fees. Cons High annual fee of $195

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer 75,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first 120 days.

Why we chose this card: Released in February 2024, the U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Power World Elite Mastercard® offers 2.5x points on mobile wallet purchases (up to $5,000 in purchases per quarter).

If you’re a business owner who has become used to the convenience of using a mobile wallet for purchases, you’ll be able to rack up points. Plus, you’ll earn unlimited 2X points per dollar spent.

Elevated rewards for mobile wallet spending reflects an industry trend toward contactless payment solutions. This feature can help businesses maximize rewards while transitioning to more modern payment methods.

Additionally, the high points potential for prepaid travel and the lack of foreign transaction fees are a valuable combination for businesses with both domestic and international travel needs.

Best for Groceries: BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card Learn More

Pros 4 points per $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging, groceries and dining, up to $2,000 in combined spend each calendar quarter.

2 points per $1 spent on eligible hotels and airfare, up to $2,000 in combined spend each calendar quarter; 1 point per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.

No foreign transaction fees. Cons $95 annual fee.

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Get 35,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 within 2 months of opening your account.

Why we chose this card: The BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card was released July 2024 and awards several everyday spending categories, including groceries. It also awards 2 points per $1 spent on eligible hotels and airfare (up to $2,000 in combined spend each calendar quarter) and 1 point per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.

The BMO Premium Rewards Credit Card is not only a great grocery rewards card, but because you earn double points on travel and there are no foreign transaction fees, it’s also a great travel rewards card. Although there’s an annual fee of $95, with the anniversary bonus and rewards, you can easily offset that fee.

Best for Building Credit: Huntington® Secured Credit Card Learn More

Pros Helps build credit.

1% cash back on all purchases.

No annual fee. Cons Requires Huntington checking, savings or MMA.

High APR.

HIGHLIGHTS Regular APR Variable APR of 27.24% for purchases and balance transfers.

Why we chose this card: The Huntington® Secured Credit Card, released January 2024, is a secured card designed to help establish and build a positive credit history. Unlike other secured credit cards, this one also awards unlimited 1% cash back on your purchases, which can add up while you build credit.

There’s no annual fee for the card.However, you need to have a Huntington bank checking, savings or money market account to qualify. This card also requires a security deposit of at least $250, which becomes your available credit limit. After seven months, your payment history is evaluated and you may get a chance to upgrade to an unsecured credit card.

This card also includes access to your FICO credit score so you can keep track of your progress as you build your credit.

Best for Travel: Capital Vacations® World Mastercard® Learn More

Pros 5X points on Capital Vacations purchases — an industry-leading rate for timeshare-related expenses.

2X points on general travel expenses and 1X points on everyday purchases.

Promotional offer for timeshare payments. Cons The highest rewards apply only to Capital Vacations purchases.

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer 5,000 Bonus Rewards after making your first purchase Intro APR 0% promotional APR on all Qualifying Capital Vacations Club down payment purchases for 6 billing cycles from the transaction date; 0% introductory APR for the first 15 billing cycles following each balance transfer that posts to your account within 45 days of account opening. Regular APR 19.99% to 29.99% variable APR

Why we chose this card: Released near the end of 2024, the Capital Vacations® World Mastercard® is a noteworthy new rewards program offering high points on timeshare-related expenses and competitive rates on general travel. The low-APR financing option for timeshare down payments and balance transfers also adds an attractive financial benefit you won’t find with most other travel rewards cards.

This card is especially appealing for Capital Vacations members to maximize vacation-related spending. The 5X rewards rate on Capital Vacations purchases is the highest rate for this type of travel expense, while the 2x points on other travel purchases add flexibility for different vacation plans.

Additionally, the lack of annual fees and foreign transaction fees enhances its value for travelers seeking affordability without sacrificing rewards potential.

How We Chose the Best New Credit Cards of 2025

We rate the best new credit cards that have debuted in the last 12 months. Money rated these cards according to innovative features, competitive offers on bonuses or other offers, new feedback and fees.

New Card Features Sign-Up Bonus Low or No Fees Other Perks 35% 30% 25% 10%

New or Innovative Features: Unique rewards structures, modern digital integrations (e.g., crypto rewards, app-first designs).

Unique rewards structures, modern digital integrations (e.g., crypto rewards, app-first designs). Sign-Up Bonus and Offers: Standout sign-up bonuses, low introductory APRs or other promotional incentives.

Standout sign-up bonuses, low introductory APRs or other promotional incentives. Fees: Annual fees and costs to try the card are weighed against value.

Annual fees and costs to try the card are weighed against value. Other Perks: Any notable card benefits or perks.

Read our full methodology here.

Summary of Money’s Best New Credit Cards of 2025