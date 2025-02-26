Money.com has partnered with CardRatings.com for our coverage of credit card products. Money and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all card companies or all available card offers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. Our top picks are listed in alphabetical order.

Credit cards can provide numerous benefits, including cash back, miles, points and protection like insurance policies and extended warranties. These benefits and perks can add value in savings, cash back and even comfort. The Money team has evaluated hundreds of credit cards to find the best of the best in each category. These cards award everything from everyday purchases like groceries and gas to airfare and hotel stays.

Read on to discover our top picks for best credit cards of March 2025.

Our Top Picks for the Best Credit Cards of March 2025

Best Credit Cards Reviews

Best Cash Back Credit Card: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Pros 6% back at U.S. supermarkets up to the first $6,000 each year (1% thereafter)

6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% back on transit (including public transportation, taxis, and more) Cons $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Click here for rates and fees.

HIGHLIGHTS Insurance and protection Car rental loss and damage insurance, purchase protection and return protection*

Intro APR: 0% on purchases for 12 months and 0% on balance transfers for 12 months│ Regular APR: 18.24% - 29.24% variable│ Annual Fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Why we chose it: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers incredibly high rewards, especially when it comes to groceries and transportation.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers one of the highest cash back rates in several spending categories.

6% back at U.S. supermarkets up to the first $6,000 spent per year (1% thereafter)

6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions (including Netflix, Hulu and more)

3% back at U.S. gas stations and on transit-related purchases (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% back on eligible purchases

Terms apply

Although there’s no annual fee for the first year, it is $95 after that. However, the high rate of cash back in everyday spending categories can help offset the annual fee. Plus, if you need to transfer a balance or make a large purchase, the card offers a 0% introductory APR for 12 months (then 18.24% - 29.24% variable).

Best Overall: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Courtesy of American Express

Pros 3% at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, up to the first $6,000 spent on each, 1% afterward

3% on U.S. retail purchases up to the first $6,000 spent, 1% afterward

No annual fee Cons 3% cash back is limited to $6,000 per category per year

Please click here for applicable rates and fees.

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Insurance and Protection Car rental loss and damage insurance, purchase protection*

Intro APR: 0% on purchases for 15 months and 0% on balance transfers for 15 months│ Regular APR: 18.24% - 29.24% variable│ Annual Fee: $0

Why we chose it: The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers various bonus categories and statement credits that reward everyday purchases.

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers 3% cash back in several everyday categories without an annual fee.

3% back at U.S. supermarkets up to the first $6,000 spent per year, 1% thereafter

3% back at U.S. gas stations up to the first $6,000 spent per year, 1% thereafter

3% back on U.S. online retail purchases up to the first $6,000 spent per year, 1% thereafter

1% back on other eligible purchases

Terms apply

On groceries and gas alone, you could earn up to a combined $360 in cash back if you reach the $6,000 threshold in each category. Once you hit that limit, though, you’ll continue to earn at a lower rate of 1%. This is in addition to 3% on online purchases, which opens a whole world of purchases that earn rewards.

There’s also the car rental loss and damage insurance, which is great for traveling, as well as purchase protection. The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a well-balanced no annual fee card that almost any household could benefit from.

Best Student Credit Card: Discover it® Student Cash Back

Pros No annual fee

5% cash back in quarterly rotating categories

Redeem your rewards for cash back or through Amazon and PayPal

No late fee on your first late payment

Free Social Security number tracking Cons 5% reward rate caps at $1,500 per quarter

Rewards:

5% cash back on quarterly rotating categories, like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more up to $1,500 per quarter (1% cash back thereafter)

1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases

Why we chose it: The Discover it® Student Cash Back earns an outstanding 5% cash back on popular rotating categories.

The categories offered by this card change every three months and may include grocery stores, restaurants, drugstores and more. Keep in mind that activation of bonus categories is required before each quarter begins. If you don’t activate the 5% categories, your purchases will only earn 1% cash back until the next quarter.

Other benefits include Discover® Identity Alerts, for daily monitoring of your Experian report and Social Security number. You also get an unlimited cash-back match at the end of your first year as a cardmember — so if you earn $100 in cash back from your purchases, Discover will double it for a total of $200.

All information about the Discover it® Student Cash Back Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Best Travel Rewards Card: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel purchases through Chase Travel℠

$50 Chase Travel Hotel Credit

10% anniversary points bonus

No foreign transaction fees Cons $95 annual fee

No Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® application fee credit

HIGHLIGHTS Annual fee $95 Sign-Up Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Rewards: 5x points for travel bookings made through Chase Travel℠

2x on all other travel purchases

3x on dining, including eligible delivery and takeout

3x on select streaming services

3x on online grocery purchases (excluding Target®, Walmart® and wholesale clubs)

1x on all other eligible purchases

Why we chose this card: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is the best travel rewards credit card for earning valuable rewards while paying a low annual fee.

The card features six reward categories that offer outstanding rewards on flights, hotels, restaurants and travel. You can redeem your points for statement credits, account deposits and gift cards. However, you’ll get the most value redeeming them for travel purchases through the Chase Travel℠ portal, which increases your point’s usual one-cent value by 25%.

You can also transfer your points to one of Chase's 14 travel partners at a 1:1 ratio (one Chase point equals one hotel point or airline mile). These include popular airlines and hotels like JetBlue, Southwest, United, Marriott and Hyatt.

Best Hotel Credit Card: Hilton Honors Aspire Card Learn More

Pros Earn 14x points on Hilton hotel stays

Earn 7x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel, car rentals, and U.S. restaurants

Earn 3x points on all other eligible purchases

Complimentary Hilton Diamond Status Cons $550 annual fee

Points are primarily valuable for Hilton-related redemptions

Please click here for applicable rates and fees.

HIGHLIGHTS Insurance and Protection Trip cancellation and interruption insurance



Car rental loss and damage insurance



Extended warranty protection Annual Fee $550

Why we chose it: The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is ranked as the top hotel card because of its unmatched value for travelers. The card provides complimentary Hilton Diamond Status, the highest tier in the Hilton Honors program, which includes exclusive perks like room upgrades, free breakfast and executive lounge access.

This card delivers significant value through its rewards program and travel credits:

$400 Resort Credits

$250 Hilton Resort Statement Credit annually

$200 Flight Credit

$199 CLEAR® Plus Credit

$100 on-property credit at select Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels

Annual Free Night Award

Frequent travelers will find the Priority Pass™ Select Membership, which offers access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, to be a valuable addition.

While the $550 annual fee may seem high, the card's extensive travel benefits more than make up for it. Travelers who frequently stay at Hilton properties will find this card essential for saving on hotel stays and maximizing travel.

All information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by Money.com

Best Airline Credit Card: Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More

Pros Free checked bag for you and up to six companions on the same reservation

Annual Companion Fare starting at $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23)

Earn 3 miles per $1 on Alaska Airlines purchases, 2 miles on everyday purchases Cons Most benefits limited to Alaska Airlines and its partner airlines for rewards redemption

Spend requirement at least $6,000 per year for Companion Fare

HIGHLIGHTS Annual Fee $95

Why we chose it: The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card stands out for its generous Companion Fare benefit, which allows cardholders to bring a travel companion for as little as $122 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees). This benefit alone can easily offset the card's annual fee for frequent Alaska Airlines travelers.

The card also offers valuable travel protections, including baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement. Additionally, it includes auto rental collision damage waiver and purchase protection.

You and up to six companions traveling on the same reservation can check your first bags for free, which can add up to significant savings for families and groups traveling together. You’ll not only earn 3 miles on Alaska Airlines purchases but also 2 miles on everyday types of purchases like gas, EV charging station, select streaming services purchases (which is rare for an airline credit card) and 1x miles on other eligible purchases, helping members build up their Mileage Plan balances faster.

While the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card is most beneficial for loyal Alaska Airlines flyers, its Companion Fare and free checked bag benefits make it a top choice.

Best 0% Intro APR Card: Citi Simplicity® Card Learn More

Pros 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months and balance transfers for 21 months

No late fees, no penalty rate and no annual fee

Choose your payment due date to fit your schedule Cons Does not offer cash back or rewards points

HIGHLIGHTS Intro APR 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months. Intro Fee $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. All transfers must be completed in the first 4 months.

Why we chose this card: The Citi Simplicity® Card is our top overall 0% introductory APR credit card because of its combination of a lengthy 0% introductory APR period without fees. This makes it an excellent choice for saving on interest payments without the worry of incurring additional charges.

The card’s 21-month 0% introductory APR offer for balance transfers is one of the longest available, and the extended 0% intro APR for purchases gives ample time to finance a new purchase interest-free. Plus, the intro balance transfer fee is lower than the typical amount, allowing you to save more money.

This card also includes access to your FICO score for monitoring your credit and the option to choose your payment due date.

Best Retail Card: Prime Rewards Visa Signature® Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros 5% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases for eligible Prime members

2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% on all other purchases

Prime members can earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com Cons Must maintain an active Prime membership to earn the highest rewards

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval (for eligible Prime members).

Why we chose this card: The Prime Visa® Card is the best retail credit card not only for Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers but also for purchases at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores. There’s no annual fee, but you do need to maintain a Prime membership.

The Prime card awards its highest rate on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases, which can add up quickly if you shop regularly at either. The inclusion of dining, gas and drugstore rewards adds value beyond Amazon. For those who do the bulk of their shopping through Amazon and value the convenience of free shipping and additional savings, this card can become an essential part of your household financial tool kit.

Plus, the seamless integration with your Amazon account makes tracking and redeeming rewards effortless. You can also use your rewards for instant savings at checkout, which can make the redemption process simpler. And for more savings, Prime members can earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com.

Unlike other retail credit cards, this one has no foreign transaction fee, which could be handy outside of the U.S.

Best Credit Card for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Courtesy of American Express

Pros 6% back at U.S. supermarkets on up to the first $6,000 spent in a year, 1% thereafter

0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months Cons $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

The $6,000 spending cap could be too low for large families

Click here for rates and fees.

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new card within the first 6 months. Insurance and Protection Car rental loss and damage insurance, return protection, purchase protection and extended warranty*

Intro APR: 0% on purchases for 12 months and 0% on balance transfers for 12 months │ Regular APR: 18.24% - 29.24% variable│ Annual Fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Why we chose it: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers the highest cash back rate for grocery shopping at 6%. This card is tailor-made for families, offering cash back for spending in multiple categories.

While the $6,000 spending limit might seem low for some grocery budgets, that’s $360 in cash back if you spend that amount — in addition to what you’ll earn at the rate of 1% once you reach the cap.

This card offers plenty of rewards when it comes to other household expenses as well. To start, its 6% cash back in select streaming services is no small reward, considering the average American spends between $30 and $50 a month on popular streaming services.

The card’s transit category is rare, as well. It yields 3% on almost all types of transportation-related expenses, from rideshares to tolls and trains. Whether you live in a city with a lot of public transportation or you commute long distances, you can earn rewards.

Despite the $95 annual fee after the $0 introductory rate for the first year, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express could be the right choice for your grocery spending.

Best New Credit Card (12-Months): Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card

Pros Unlimited 4% cash rewards on purchases related to self-care, eco-friendly products and select entertainment

Wells Fargo will donate $50 to Capital Link upon qualification for the welcome bonus

No annual fee Cons Elevated rewards apply only to specific categories

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome Offer $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Intro APR 0% on purchases for 12 months. Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter.

Why we chose this card: Released in June 2024, the Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card features a new 4% rewards category that encourages sustainable and healthy living. It also offers a $50 donation to Capital Link when you qualify for the $100 cash rewards bonus.

The Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card stands out for consumers whose spending prioritizes wellness and environmental responsibility. The rewards structure not only benefits everyday purchases but also promotes eco-friendly spending habits through targeted categories like select thrift stores and electric vehicle charging. These are all spending categories you won’t find on many (if any) other credit cards.

Plus, cell phone protection and the charitable donation component reflect a modern, socially conscious approach that appeals to environmentally-minded consumers.

Credit Cards FAQs What is the best credit card? chevron-down chevron-up The best credit card will depend on the cardholder and how it fits into their daily lives and financial situation. Low-annual-fee cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® can offer plenty of rewards, insurance benefits and more without the astronomical yearly charge. What is the best strategy to avoid paying interest on your credit cards? chevron-down chevron-up To avoid credit card interest, pay the balance in full each billing cycle. It’s helpful to have a clear budget and refrain from spending more than you can afford to pay back. Also, setting up automatic payments for the full balance can help pay off the balance in time, provided you have the funds available. How many credit cards should you have? chevron-down chevron-up There is no particular number of credit cards you should have. It all depends on your situation, lifestyle and your ability to pay your balances back on time. The more cards you have, the higher your available credit line, which can reduce your utilization ratio. However, more credit cards also open the possibility of incurring higher debt and lower approval odds due to too much revolving credit.

How We Chose the Best Credit Cards

Our methodology includes analyzing over 100 cards from various issuers and considering several factors, including accuracy and fairness, transparency, rewards, intro offers, and other benefits. We also weigh the features of each card and then rate each with percentages among the categories.

For this Best Overall Credit Cards of 2025 list, we included only the "best overall" card for each of the 10 categories (Airline, Hotel, Groceries, Travel, Cash Back, Students, No Annual Fee, Retail, New (Last 12 Months) and 0% Intro APR).

Read our full methodology here.

Summary of Money’s Best Credit Cards of March 2025

To see rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, visit this link.

