American Dream Auto Protect Extended Car Warranty Review

Founded in 2021, American Dream Auto Protect offers nationwide extended auto warranty coverage for passenger vehicles. American Dream offers three customizable plans tailored to meet customers' needs, while also offering potential policyholders the chance to create customized coverage. The company’s headquarters are located in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

This American Dream Auto Protect review looks at the offerings, pricing, claim process and reported customer satisfaction to help determine if this company is a good fit for your budget and vehicle.

Pros Three months free

All plans include 24/7 roadside assistance

Claims approved within 48 hours Cons Coverage only available for cars from the year 2000 or later.

Pros explained

The following American Dream Auto Protect features stand out among many of its competitors:

Upon enrollment, you receive complimentary coverage for the initial three months. Furthermore, in certain instances, you may utilize a promotional code to obtain an extra month of protection at no cost.

All American Dream Auto Protect Plans include up to $100 in towing benefits, up to $40 for a battery boost and up to $20 for lockout assistance, per occurrence. All plans also include trip interruption coverage and rental car reimbursement.

Once you file a claim, it will typically be approved within 48 hours. That's faster than many other warranty companies.

Cons explained

A few American Dream Auto Protect cons to carefully consider before purchasing a plan include:

If your car is from before the year 2000, you may have to look elsewhere for extended warranty coverage.

American Dream Auto Protect extended warranty plans/offerings

American Dream Auto Protect offers three different service plans for passenger cars: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The company does not offer contracts for trucks or motorcycles.

The company's Silver Plan covers your car's engine, transmission, drive axle, brakes, and cooling and electrical systems. Step up to the Gold Plan and your steering system is also covered. The Platinum Plan covers everything the Gold Plan covers plus your suspension, air conditioning, seals and gaskets, and your GPS/navigation system.

Silver plan

Provides essential coverage for your powertrain systems of your vehicle

Engine

Transmission

Cooling

Electrical

Drive Axle

Brakes

Fuel Delivery

Gold plan

Provides comprehensive coverage for your major powertrain systems of your vehicle

Engine

Transmission

Cooling

Electrical

Drive Axle

Brakes

Steering

Platinum plan

Covers all major powertrain systems and all electrical systems

Engine

Transmission

Cooling

Electrical

Drive Axle

Brakes

Fuel Delivery

Steering

Navigation/GPS

Air Conditioning

Seals and Gaskets

Suspension

American Dream Auto Protect extended car warranty pricing

Like most extended car warranty companies, American Dream Auto Protect does not publish exact pricing on its website. This is because your cost depends on several factors, including:

Vehicle age

Vehicle make and model

Vehicle mileage

Deductible

Coverage level

American Dream Auto Protect allows customers to purchase coverage on a month-to-month basis. You can cancel your contract at any time. The company also offers a money-back guarantee.

American Dream Auto Protect claims and repairs

American Dream Auto Protect customers must take their vehicles to any ASE Certified mechanic in the United States for repairs. To file a claim, you can get in touch with the company by phone: you cannot make a claim online. Once you file a claim, it will typically be approved within 48 hours, which is faster than many other warranty companies process claims. The company states that it deals directly with your selected facility. You will not have to pay for repair work out of pocket and wait for reimbursement with an American Dream Auto Protect warranty.

American Dream Auto Protect accessibility

Availability

American Dream Auto Protect covers new and used vehicles, including pre-owned cars. However, your car will need to be from the year 2000 or earlier to be eligible for coverage.

Contact information

You can get an American Dream Auto Protect quote by submitting the form on the American Dream Auto Protect website or by phone. The American Dream Auto Protect phone number for quotes is 1 (800) 349-3027. You can also email the company at info@americandreamautoprotect.com

American Dream Auto Protect customer satisfaction

American Dream Auto Protect is not accredited by the BBB, where it holds an F rating based on only one customer review. On Trustpilot, however, the company has a 4.7/5 rating (Excellent) based on over 1,100 customer reviews.

How we evaluated American Dream Auto Protect extended car warranty

We evaluated American Dream Auto Protect based on the following factors:

Plan coverage and pricing: We considered the number of available coverage options, plan terms and exclusions and additional benefits available to plan holders.

Accessibility: We considered potential American Dream Auto Protect coverage limits and evaluated the accessibility and ease of use of the American Dream Auto Protect claims process.

Reputation and customer service: We researched the BBB and Trustpilot to get insights on how customers feel about the company.

Summary of Money’s American Dream Auto Protect extended car warranty review

Designed to fit most vehicle repair needs and budgets, American Dream Auto Protect plans cover most new and used vehicles, even if you aren’t the original owner. The company’s network of over 5,000 certified mechanics, 48-hour claims processing and 24/7 roadside assistance make it an option worth considering when looking for extended car warranty.