5 Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards of 2023

Credit cards can provide plenty of benefits in the form of rewards, insurance coverage and more. Many cards that offer all of this charge a hefty annual fee; however, that’s not always the case. The best no-annual-fee credit cards will provide many of these benefits without any of the cost.

Read, on to see our picks for the best no-annual-fee cards and how to choose the best one for you.

Our Top Picks for the Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards

Best No Annual Fee Credit Card Reviews

Best No Annual Fee Credit Card: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Our Partner Learn More

Pros 5% back on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Regular offers for cardholders that go up to 20% cash back at select stores

Many insurance benefits, including trip cancellation/interruption insurance Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

HIGHLIGHTS New cardmember offer: bonus_miles_full Insurance & protection: Purchase protection, extended warranty, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, rental collision waiver

Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration and balance_transfer_intro_apr,balance_transfer_intro_duration│ Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type│ Annual Fee: annual_fees

Why we chose it: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® covers all the bases: a high base reward rate, great bonus categories, competitive intro APR offers and insurance protection, all without charging an annual fee.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a truly well-rounded card, offering reward rates that can easily compete — and win — with cards that do charge an annual fee. Not only does it have a solid base rate of 1.5% cash back, but it also offers a few bonus categories:

Unlimited 5% back on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Unlimited 3% back on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services

Unlimited 3% back on drugstore purchases

Unlimited 1.5% back on all other eligible purchases

Not only are the rewards high, but the card also comes with a nice set of insurance policies for purchases and travel, including purchase protection, extended warranty and trip cancellation or interruption insurance, in case your trip is cut short due to covered emergencies.

Unfortunately, the card does charge a foreign transaction fee of 3%, so using it during international travel might not be the best idea . However, given its high travel reward rate, it’s a great card to use for domestic travel or to book that trip abroad.

Best for Everyday Expenses: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Our Partner Learn More

Pros 3% at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, up to the first $6,000 spent on each, 1% afterwards

Car rental loss and damage insurance*

3% on U.S. retail purchases up to the first $6,000 spent, 1% afterwards Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee

No travel rewards

HIGHLIGHTS Welcome offer: bonus_miles_full Insurance and protection: Car rental loss and damage insurance, purchase protection*

Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration and balance_transfer_intro_apr,balance_transfer_intro_duration│ Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type│ Annual Fee: annual_fees</span

Why we chose it: The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express has various bonus categories as well as statement credits that reward cardholders on much needed everyday purchases.

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers 3% cash back in a variety of everyday categories, making it an excellent choice for almost anyone:

3% back at U.S. supermarkets up to the first $6,000 spent per year, 1% thereafter

3% back at U.S. gas stations up to the first $6,000 spent per year, 1% thereafter

3% back on U.S. online retail purchases up to the first $6,000 spent per year, 1% thereafter

1% back on other eligible purchases

On groceries and gas alone, this card could yield up to a combined $360 in cash back if you reach the $6,000 threshold in each category. Once you do hit that limit though, you’ll still continue to earn, even if it is at a lower rate of 1%. This is in addition to 3% on online purchases, which opens a whole world of purchases you can be rewarded for.

There’s also the car rental loss and damage insurance, which is great for traveling, as well as purchase protection. The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a well-balanced card that almost any household could consider for their day-to-day expenses.

Best No Annual Fee Card for Travel: Capital One SavorOne Rewards Credit Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros 5% on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

No foreign transaction fees

8% on tickets bought through Capital One Entertainment

Travel accident insurance Cons No flight cancellation or delay insurance

No rental car insurance

HIGHLIGHTS New cardmember offer: bonus_miles_full Insurance and protection: Extended warranty and travel accident insurance

Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration and balance_transfer_intro_apr,balance_transfer_intro_duration│ Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type│ Annual Fee: annual_fees

Why we chose it: This card from Capital One offers high rewards on travel, eating and entertainment, and doesn’t charge annual or foreign transaction fees.

If you’re looking for a great travel card, you’ll need to consider its reward rates in transportation and lodging, but also for what you’re going to do the most while traveling: eat and have fun. The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has you covered on that front, and all without charging foreign transaction fees.

While the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card focuses mainly on food, it also delivers major rewards on both at-home and on-the-road entertainment:

8% back on tickets bought through Capital One Entertainment

5% back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% back on dining and grocery stores (excluding superstores like Target® and Walmart®)

3% back on entertainment such as concerts, movie theaters, sporting events and more

3% back on select streaming services, including Netflix®, Hulu® and Disney+

1% back on all other eligible purchases

The card also provides travel accident insurance, although it doesn’t come with flight or rental car coverage. If that’s a big factor in your travels, you can look at our best overall pick, the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, but do note that it charges that pesky foreign transaction fee.

Best Flat Rate Cash Back Card: TD Double Up℠ Credit Card Our Partner

Pros 2% back on all qualifying purchases

Great insurance coverage, including extended warranty and more Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

No introductory purchase APR offer

Only available for residents of CT, DC, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA or VT

HIGHLIGHTS Introductory offer: bonus_miles_full Insurance and protection: Cell phone protection, lost luggage reimbursement, extended warranty and purchase security

Intro APR: balance_transfer_intro_apr,balance_transfer_intro_duration│ Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type│ Annual Fee: annual_fees

Why we chose it: The TD Double Up℠ Credit Card not only delivers a high, no-hurdles 2% flat rate cash back, but a wide array of insurance protection too.

The TD Double Up℠ Credit Card offers 2% on all qualifying purchases without any obstacles or spending caps. That’s 2% on groceries, gas, clothing, travel and almost everything else except money orders, balance transfers and the such.

The perks don’t end there, however. The card is a Visa Signature, which comes with added benefits, including extended warranties, purchase security, cell phone protection and lost luggage reimbursement. This is the most insurance policies and protections among cards of its category, which makes it a true all-around player in the game.

Note that this card does charge a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it’s not the best card to take for trips abroad.

Best No Annual Fee Business Credit Card: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Our Partner Learn More

Pros 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent (combined) on office supplies, internet, cable and phone services each anniversary year

bonus_miles_full Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

No travel rewards category

HIGHLIGHTS New cardmember offer: bonus_miles_full Insurance and protection: Auto rental collision waiver, purchase protection, extended warranty

Intro APR: intro_apr_rate,intro_apr_duration││Regular APR: reg_apr,reg_apr_type│ Annual Fee: annual_fees

Why we chose it: When it comes to specific business expenses, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers high rewards that could especially pay off for small businesses and new entrepreneurs.

There are many business credit cards to choose from, but if you don’t want to pay an annual fee, it’s tough to beat the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card by Chase, especially because it truly rewards business expenses:

5% back on office supply stores and internet, cable and phone services up to the first $25,000 spent combined each anniversary year

Unlimited 5% back on Lyft rides through March 2025

2% back on gas and restaurants up to the first $25,000 spent combined each year

Unlimited 1% back on all other eligible purchases

While it does place caps on business rewards, this card delivers for entrepreneurs and small businesses who don’t want the additional cost of an annual fee. It also provides good protection services, including purchase protection and extended warranty, which is very valuable after buying expensive equipment.

The main drawback is the lack of travel-related benefits: it doesn’t offer rewards in the travel category (airfare, hotels or rental cars) nor any flight or luggage insurance. It does include an auto rental collision damage waiver and 2% cash back on gas, both of which are great for road trips or for businesses that require constant transportation.

Other cards we considered

Pros 5% back on the most used eligible category up to the first $500 each billing cycle Cons $500 spending limit can be low depending on the category

1% base rate

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is an excellent choice for those who want to pick the type of purchases they get the most out of. The credit card offers 5% back on the most used eligible category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent.

With 5% back on whichever eligible category you choose to spend the most on each month (among restaurants, gas, groceries, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment) this card gives you a higher reward rate than almost any other card. However, with a single high-reward category and its low spending cap, it might leave you wanting more as an everyday card.

All information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Pros 3x points in a variety of categories, including travel, gas, restaurants and streaming

Auto rental collision damage waiver

No foreign transaction fee Cons No flight delay or cancellation insurance

Streaming category is missing noteworthy services like Netflix and Max

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card offers 3x points on multiple categories — namely popular ones like gas, travel and dining — and 1x point on all other eligible purchases. And with no foreign transaction fees, it also makes for a good travel credit card. However, its rewards are lackluster when compared to some major competitors, especially due to its lack of flight and luggage insurance.

All information about the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card

Pros 5% back on rotating bonus categories each quarter up to the first $1,500 spent

Cash back match for the first year can double your earnings

No foreign transaction fee Cons Not accepted as widely as other cards, especially abroad

1% cash back base rate

One of the most popular cards, especially among students and first-time credit card users, the Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card offers plenty of cash back rewards. Its 5% rotating categories are, arguably, among the most useful among its kind and regularly includes groceries, gas, even wholesale clubs or Amazon purchases. The Cashback Match also doubles the earnings at the end of your first year, making it almost impossible to beat… but only for that first year. Afterwards, while it remains a solid card, it doesn’t particularly excel since it lacks the type of insurance coverage many competitors offer.

All information about the Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

Chase Freedom Flex® Credit Card

Pros 5% back on rotating categories each quarter up to the first $1,500 spent

5% on travel purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Ample insurance coverage, including trip cancellation/interruption insurance Cons Foreign transaction fee

1% cash back base rate

A fraternal twin to the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, the Chase Freedom Flex® Credit Card comes with almost all the same benefits (5% on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining, auto rental collision damage waiver and more), but with an added cell phone protection plan and 5% rotating categories instead of a 1.5% cash back base rate. Both are great cards and the choice relies more on the applicant’s preferences.

All information about the Chase Freedom Flex® Credit Card has been collected independently by Money.com.

No Annual Fee Credit Cards Guide

Credit cards’ annual fees can really add up — these recurring yearly charges on your statement can range from as low as $20 all the way up to almost $700, depending on the card.

However, some of the best credit cards available don’t charge an annual fee and still include rewards and benefits that can help you save money and provide ample insurance coverage.

Read on to better understand no-annual-fee credit cards and how to choose the best one for you.

How to choose the best no annual fee credit card

There are plenty of no-annual-fee cards on the market and choosing the right one can be a labor-intensive process. Here are some factors to take into account when making your selection.

Rewards and categories

One of the main reasons to use a credit card is to get rewarded for your spending and maybe even save some money in the long run. In order to do this, you have to analyze your spending habits carefully and identify what you spend the most on.

You can choose a card with a high flat or base rate — typically 1.5% or 2% for eligible purchases — or you can choose cards with bonus categories, like gas, restaurants, travel or groceries. Many cards offer 2%, 3% and even 5% in special categories, so make sure your spending aligns with the card’s bonus categories so you can take advantage of the cash back or bonus points.

Insurance and protection

A less-talked-about but equally important benefit that credit cards provide is insurance coverage. For starters, credit cards offer standard protection against credit card fraud, meaning cardholders aren’t held liable for unauthorized purchases and won’t need to pay them.

But many cards also offer a wide array of insurance coverage. Normally, premium cards with high annual fees will provide the most insurance, but the best no-annual-fee credit cards will also have one or more types of coverage, such as:

Purchase protection. This type of insurance can reimburse the cardholder for a covered item that has been damaged or lost within an established timeframe. The issuer might reimburse you for a portion of the cost or its full cost, depending on its coverage limits.

Extended warranty. An extended warranty is just what it sounds like, it extends the original manufacturer’s warranty of an eligible product. Keep in mind that it needs to have an original manufacturer’s warranty, and that the coverage from your card begins when the original one has lapsed.

Return protection. This means your credit card issuer can accept your return and refund you if the original seller doesn’t accept returns or if their return window is shorter than your issuer’s.

Flight insurance. This could have different names and cover different situations, but it frequently refers to an insurance policy that reimburses you for the cost of the airfare in the event of a flight cancellation, delay or other issues.

Trip insurance. Different from flight insurance, trip insurance can cover or reimburse you if your trip is cut short due to unforeseen circumstances such as injury or illness.

Baggage insurance. There are different types of baggage coverage: it could be reimbursement for lost baggage (up to a certain amount predetermined by your issuer) or a stipend in the case of late luggage.

Rental car insurance. Often, credit cards offer an “auto rental collision damage waiver,” which covers damage or theft to the car. This coverage can be primary or secondary, but no-annual-fee cards are more likely to offer secondary, which means cardholders need to present personal insurance to the rental company. In the case of an accident, the card’s insurance will cover what the driver’s primary insurance doesn’t.

Travel insurance. Travel insurance is different from flight or trip insurance, as it covers medical costs or, in some premium cards, even evacuations in case of emergencies. Some no-annual-fee cards have more specifically called “travel accident insurance,” which covers medical costs in the case of an accident while in an airplane. This is not to be confused with travel and emergency assistance, which is simply assistance contacting the necessary authorities or services during travel.

Keep in mind that coverage only applies to purchases made through the card itself.

Other fees

Credit cards with no annual fees obviously don’t charge an annual fee, but there are other costs that can come with your new card that you need to be aware of:

Foreign transaction fees. This is, arguably, the most important fee to note after the annual fee. It’s a charge (from 1% to 3%) when using your credit card in a foreign country. Fees may also be charged to online purchases from overseas, but this can vary from card to card.

Balance transfer fee. This fee is charged when transferring a balance between cards. It’s normally 3% or 5% of the total amount transferred. Some will offer a lower fee provided you transfer the balance within a certain amount of days of account opening. Cards that don’t charge this fee at all are very few.

Late or returned payment fee. A late or returned payment (meaning not enough funds when the payment goes through) fee will usually be around $40. However, not all cards charge this.

Cash advance fee. It’s not a good idea to use your credit card for a cash advance, as it charges a much higher interest rate and a fee of, typically $10 or 5% of the total amount transferred.

Who should get a credit card with no annual fee?

Anyone can apply for no-annual-fee cards, but you could benefit from a no-annual-fee card even more if:

It’s your first credit card

Before jumping into a fixed annual cost, it’s best to apply for a credit card without an annual fee. You can learn the ins and outs and determine if regularly using a credit card is for you.

You want to consolidate debt

If you have a high amount of credit card debt and wish to consolidate it, a no-annual-fee card is the best bet. Premium cards with annual fees could increase your balance, and they seldom have 0% APR offers. Usually, the best balance transfer credit cards don’t charge an annual fee.

You use credit sparingly

If you’re planning to use your credit card infrequently or only for emergencies, there might not be a reason to justify paying an annual fee. Sometimes, no-annual-fee versions of premium cards can yield more in the long run because the annual fee won’t cut into those earnings.

While premium cards offer additional perks, many also require high levels of spending in order to earn those benefits and/or are often tailored to luxurious lifestyles.

There are exceptions to this; for example, some of the best hotel credit cards offer rewards that don’t require spending a certain amount, such as free nights and status upgrades.

Are credit cards with annual fees worth it?

Many cards that charge an annual fee provide high reward rates and tons of benefits that not only make up for the annual fee, but far exceed it. However, cardholders don’t always need or use many of these benefits, and their spending isn’t always enough to cover the fee.

For example, a card with no annual fee that offers 2% back on gas will yield $36 in cash back at the end of the year for someone who spends $150 on gas per month.

On the other hand, a more premium card that charges a $95 annual fee and offers 3% back will yield $54 at the end of the year. While the final amount seems higher, the cardholder technically lost $41 in comparison to earning a clean $36 with the no annual fee card, assuming there are no other valuable benefits.

So, are no-annual-fee credit cards better? It depends. It all depends on your overall spending habits and lifestyle. Here are some comparison points to consider.

No-annual-fee cards Cards with annual fees No cost at all, other than accrued interest Typically provide higher rewards rate, in some cases much higher People with little to no credit history are more likely to get approved Tend to have a wider variety of insurance coverage Net earnings could be much higher depending on your spending Often add perks like VIP lounge access, priority reservations and upgraded status at hotels Often feature introductory APR of 0% for those that qualify Tend to have generous welcome bonuses

Latest News in No Annual Fee Credit Cards

We all know our credit score is important and can affect applications for mortgages, credit cards and such. But do you know What Can Hurt Your Credit Score?

If you’re barely starting your credit journey and have little to no credit history, it might be confusing as to what steps to take or how to go about applying for your first credit card. Learn more about this in our article: How To Get a Credit Card With No Credit

Best No Annual Fee Credit Card FAQs Why do credit cards have annual fees? chevron-down chevron-up Credit cards charge annual fees to cover or make up for all the benefits the card provides, such as hefty statement credits or full refunds on damaged items. What is a no annual fee credit card? chevron-down chevron-up A no annual fee credit card is simply a credit card that doesn't charge an annual fee. This includes the majority of credit cards available, from the most basic one at your local bank to travel credit cards with high rewards and insurance coverage. What is the best credit card with no annual fee? chevron-down chevron-up The best credit card with no annual fee will depend on the applicant, their financial situation and specific needs, since different cards cover different spending categories and insurance policies. At Money, we found the Chase Freedom Unlimited® to be one of the best no annual fee credit cards due to its various bonus categories and insurance coverage, paired with a respectable base rate of 1.5% cash back. Can credit card companies waive annual fees? chevron-down chevron-up Credit card issuers don't usually waive annual fees, but there are exceptions. For example, many cards waive the annual fee for the first year as an introductory offer. You can also call your issuer and ask to waive the fee due to a particular situation, but they're not obligated to agree. With some cards, you can downgrade from an annual fee to a no-annual-fee version if you need to and provided the issuer has one available.

How We Chose the Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards

Reward rate. We looked at the amount of points and cash back these no-annual-fee cards give cardholders.

Reward categories. Categories are important because they’re what make a card relevant to a person and their spending habits. Some cards might offer high reward rates, but only on very specific purchases, while the best cards offer high rewards on everyday categories that everyone uses.

Insurance and protection. What truly sets many no-annual-fee cards apart is the insurance policies they offer. The coverage provided by each card was an important factor in our methodology to find the best all-around options.

Other fees. While less impactful than other criteria, we also considered other fees in our selection process, especially foreign transaction fees.

Summary of Money’s Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards

