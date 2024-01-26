Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner VIEW PLANS Get up to 90% back at any vet

With the rising cost of living affecting even veterinary care, pet parents in the U.S. have increasingly begun to enroll their furry children in pet insurance plans. In an effort to guide our readers in their search for a provider, our writers and editors have been researching the market since 2016, compiling their data into a monthly-updated list of the best pet insurance companies nationwide.

From that list of vetted companies, we have chosen our picks for best cat insurance. Read on to find out which companies made the cut and to learn more about pet insurance before committing to a policy.

Our Top Picks

Figo - Best Cat Insurance for Cancer Patients

Pets Best - Best Cat Insurance for Early Enrollment

Lemonade - Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Annual Limit and Deductible Options

Spot - Best Cat Insurance for Comprehensive Basic Coverage

Best Cat Insurance Reviews

Best Cat Insurance for Cancer Patients: Figo View Plans

Pros Customizable and preset pet insurance plans

Coverage for international vet care

Mobility devices covered

100% coinsurance option available Cons Requires deductibles over $500 for 100% reimbursement level

Age limit for hereditary condition coverage

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $5.39 - $33.88

Why we chose Figo

Figo is our choice for cat insurance for cancer patients because it offers coverage for pet cancer treatments such as radiotherapy and radiotherapy. It also covers alternative therapy, holistic treatments and mobility devices. Owners can choose one of Figo’s preset plans or build their policy from scratch. Its reimbursement rates go up to 100%, although this option requires a deductible higher than $500.

The company offers the shortest accident waiting period on our list, with one day for coverage to kick in. Although Figo has a six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, this only applies to dogs. Coverage for diagnostic tests is included with the base policy, but vet exam fees require a rider to be covered.

Best Cat Insurance for Early Enrollment: Pets Best Our Partner View Plans

Pros Coverage for licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada

Minimum age of seven weeks for enrollment

Deductible options start at $50 Cons Add-on required for alternative therapies

Slow processing times for claims

Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $5.56 - $38.63

Why we chose Pets Best

We chose Pets Best because of its early enrollment age, which is as young as seven weeks old. For comparison, most providers require pets to be at least eight weeks old. The company’s annual deductibles start as low as $50, although not all coinsurance rates can be paired with that option.

Pets Best also features a short three-day accident waiting period as well as three plans that can be completely customized to fit each pet’s needs. Policyholders can submit claims via the company’s mobile app or online portal. Unfortunately, the carrier’s maximum payout options are limited and it has slower claims processing times than its competitors.

Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing: Lemonade Our Partner View Plans

Pros AI-powered claims processing via the mobile app

Completely customizable coverage

Claims processed in minutes Cons Add-on required for dental illness coverage

Maximum annual payout limit of $100K

Available in only 38 states

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K, $20K, $50K or $100K Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $11.00 - $39.25

Why we chose Lemonade

With its AI-powered software, Lemonade can process claims submitted through its mobile apps in minutes, making it ideal for owners looking to be reimbursed quicker. The company offers a short two-day waiting period for accidents and a standard 14-day waiting period for illnesses. Its accident and illness policy covers diagnostic testing as well as prescription medications for covered conditions and injuries.

The company’s accident and illness policy also covers vet exam fees and physical therapy with separate riders. On the other hand, Lemonade is only available in 38 states. Moreover, according to the company’s quote tool, monthly premiums for cats start a little higher than those from competing providers.

Best Cat Insurance for Annual Limit and Deductible Options: Embrace Our Partner View Plans

Pros Coverage for international vet care

10% multi-pet discount available

Ambulance transportation costs covered Cons Prescription medications not covered under base policy

Low dental illness coverage cap

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes $9.63 - $34.37

Why we chose Embrace

Embrace is our choice for its range of options for both deductibles and annual limits, which allows pet owners to customize their policies in accordance with their pets’ needs. The company offers members access to a 24/7 vet helpline as well as coverage for ambulance transportation and veterinary care abroad. For homes with more than one pet, Embrace offers a 10% multi-pet discount.

Embrace also has a two-day accident waiting period and offers a wellness add-on that covers routine and preventative care, grooming and training costs. Owners who wish to include prescription medications and vet exam fees in their pet’s policy will unfortunately need to purchase additional coverage.

Best Cat Insurance for Comprehensive Basic Coverage: Spot Our Partner View Plans

Pros Basic coverage includes alternative therapy and behavioral therapy

Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered

Base policy covers vet exam fees Cons Transaction fees applied to all non-annual payments

Higher monthly premiums than competitors

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes $5.87 - $70.99

Why we chose Spot

Spot is our provider pick with the most comprehensive coverage in its base policy. The company offers coverage for diagnostic testing and vet exam fees, alternative therapy such as acupuncture, microchip implantation and even virtual vet visits. Additionally, Spot offers policyholders an extended period of time (270 days) to file their claims and still be eligible for reimbursement.

However, all of these perks contribute to Spot’s higher-than-average insurance premiums, which are made even higher by the company’s transaction fees for all non-annual payments. Additionally, Spot has a 14-day waiting period for accidents, which is longer than the rest of our picks.

Other companies we considered

Pros Coverage for diagnostic tests and labs

No maximum payout limits

Fast claims processing times Cons Enrollment age limit for hip dysplasia coverage

Long waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits Unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia)

Pros Prescribed Rx food and supplements covered for certain conditions

Coverage for veterinary care in the U.S. and Canada Cons Routine dental cleanings not included in preventive plan

Only one coinsurance option

Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $7K, $15K or unlimited (for cats) Coinsurance 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses

Pros Unlimited annual maximum payout option

Free 24/7 vet helpline

Coverage for exotic pets Cons Lower reimbursement rate options

No online enrollment for exotic pets

Annual deductibles $100, $250 or $500 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 50%, 70% or 80% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses

Compare cat insurance

Company Accident-only plan Wellness Rider Exam Fees Direct Payment to Vets Telehealth Alternative Therapy Behavioral Therapy Figo X ✓ X X ✓ ✓ ✓ Pets Best ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ X X X Embrace ✓ ✓ X X ✓ ✓ ✓ Lemonade X ✓ X X X X ✓ Spot ✓ ✓ ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓

Cat Pet Insurance Guide

Pet insurance can be tricky to navigate, especially if you’ve only just started researching it. Being aware of the level of coverage in an accident and illness plan as well as the overall costs and what goes into them will help you make a better choice when settling on a provider and on a policy.

What does cat insurance cover?

It’s important to know what’s included in cat insurance coverage and what’s not in order to be prepared for out-of-pocket costs you might incur when visiting the vet, even if your cat is enrolled in a policy.

As a rule of thumb, an accident and illness plan will cover vet bills associated with both the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses (congenital or hereditary conditions and other health problems) and injuries resulting from accidents once your chosen annual deductible is paid. Below you’ll find some of the accidents and illnesses covered by most pet insurance policies.

Accident coverage Illness coverage Broken bones

Poisoning

Motor-vehicle accidents

Ingesting foreign bodies or toxic plants

Sprains and lacerations Cancer

Kidney disease

Urinary tract infections

Periodontal disease

Heart disease

Skin allergies

Hip and elbow dysplasia

Hypothyroidism

Diabetes

How does cat insurance work?

Cat insurance doesn’t really differ from dog insurance or any other type of pet insurance. Pet owners must choose the level of coverage, deductibles and coinsurance they desire and pay a monthly premium based on those and other factors. Accidents and illnesses typically have different waiting periods, after which your pet’s coverage kicks in if you’ve paid your annual deductible.

After receiving veterinary services covered by your policy, you pay the full amount upfront and can then submit a claim to your carrier and get reimbursed for part of your vet bill.

Cat insurance cost

How much is pet insurance for a cat?

Whether for a cat or for a dog, pet insurance costs will depend more on your policy than on the type of pet you have or the state you live in. That being said, pet health insurance for cats is typically less expensive than dog insurance. Pet insurance providers will use the following factors to determine both how much you pay for annual coverage and whether your pet is eligible:

Pet-related

Pet’s age

State of residence

Pet needs

Health conditions

Breed (pet insurance coverage for mixed breeds is less expensive because they are less likely to develop certain diseases)

Policy-related

Coverage options (accident-only or accident and illness coverage)

Reimbursement rates

Maximum payout limits

Annual deductibles

Add-ons

Average cost of cat insurance

We obtained pet insurance quotes from each of the companies that made our top picks to get an estimate of what cat parents may currently pay for a basic accident and illness plan. According to our quotes for a one-year-old female purebreed, cat insurance premiums range from $7.49 to $43.42 on average.

Cat Insurance FAQs How often do you take a cat to the vet? chevron-down chevron-up When it comes to taking a cat to the vet, the frequency varies depending on their age and health status. For kittens, it's essential to adhere to their vaccination schedule, typically requiring three or four visits to the vet to ensure they receive necessary immunizations. Adult cats in good health generally require annual checkups and vaccine boosters. However, if an adult cat has medical conditions, the frequency of vet visits will depend on the severity of the illness, with some needing more frequent monitoring or treatments. Senior cats, like other aging creatures, are more susceptible to health issues. While healthy senior cats may only need yearly checkups, it's advisable to schedule biannual visits to detect any potential health concerns early, even if they don't exhibit symptoms of illness. Regular vet visits across all life stages are crucial for maintaining the health and well-being of feline companions. Kittens: You’ll need to take kittens in at least enough times to follow their vaccination schedule, which is typically completed in three or fourth vet visits. Adult cats (in good health/with no medical conditions): Once a year should be good for routine checkups and vaccine boosters. Adult cats with illnesses: This will depend on the condition from which your cat might be suffering. Some might require more frequent vet visits than others for treatments or checkups. Senior cats: Cats, just as dogs and humans, are more likely to develop conditions as a result of aging. If an older cat doesn’t present signs of an illness, taking them twice a year for checkups could help you detect one in its early stages. How much is a vet visit for a cat without insurance? chevron-down chevron-up With no insurance, an emergency vet visit for a cat could be very costly. Treatment for things like stomach issues could set you back $200, while more serious problems like intestinal blockages could cost up to $7,000. Is pet insurance worth it for a cat? chevron-down chevron-up Buying pet insurance for cats can give owners the peace of mind that comes with knowing they won’t have to cover their pet’s vet bills on their own. And with pet healthcare costs rising each year, having a basic accident and illness policy with wellness coverage might help offset some of the financial burden associated with owning a pet.

How We Chose the Best Cat Insurance

Enrollment requirements and limits: Most carriers have age limits for enrollment. These age limits can apply to enrollment as a whole and to coverage for certain illnesses.

Exclusions: Most providers have coverage limits for pre-existing conditions as well as routine and preventative care, spaying and neutering, breeding costs, and more in their base policies. Our top picks offer optional coverage for some of these.

Reimbursement rates: These usually range between 70% and 90%, although some carriers do offer 50% and 100% coinsurance options.

Annual limits: Maximum annual payouts from our top picks start at $2,500 and go up to unlimited.

Deductibles: Companies typically offer annual deductibles ranging between $100 and $1,000, but some have options as low as $50.

Waiting periods: Our chosen providers have waiting periods that start at one day for accidents and go up to six months for certain illnesses (such as hip dysplasia and knee and ligament conditions).

Claims processing: The carriers on our list provide policyholders with the option to submit claims through mobile apps or online portals.

Optional coverage: Common add-ons or riders offered by most providers include preventative care or wellness plans (vaccinations, wellness exams, etc.) spaying or neutering, routine care (dental cleanings, etc.), euthanasia services and more.

Discounts: Some of the companies on our list offer discounts for making annual payments, owning a therapy pet, being a veteran and even living in a multiple-pet household.

Summary of Money’s Best Cat Insurance