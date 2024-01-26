Best Cat Insurance
With the rising cost of living affecting even veterinary care, pet parents in the U.S. have increasingly begun to enroll their furry children in pet insurance plans. In an effort to guide our readers in their search for a provider, our writers and editors have been researching the market since 2016, compiling their data into a monthly-updated list of the best pet insurance companies nationwide.
From that list of vetted companies, we have chosen our picks for best cat insurance. Read on to find out which companies made the cut and to learn more about pet insurance before committing to a policy.
Our Top Picks
- Figo - Best Cat Insurance for Cancer Patients
- Pets Best - Best Cat Insurance for Early Enrollment
- Lemonade - Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing
- Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Annual Limit and Deductible Options
- Spot - Best Cat Insurance for Comprehensive Basic Coverage
Best Cat Insurance Reviews
- Customizable and preset pet insurance plans
- Coverage for international vet care
- Mobility devices covered
- 100% coinsurance option available
- Requires deductibles over $500 for 100% reimbursement level
- Age limit for hereditary condition coverage
Annual deductibles
$100, $250, $500 or $750
Annual payout limits
$5K, $10K or unlimited
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Sample quotes
Why we chose Figo
Figo is our choice for cat insurance for cancer patients because it offers coverage for pet cancer treatments such as radiotherapy and radiotherapy. It also covers alternative therapy, holistic treatments and mobility devices. Owners can choose one of Figo’s preset plans or build their policy from scratch. Its reimbursement rates go up to 100%, although this option requires a deductible higher than $500.
The company offers the shortest accident waiting period on our list, with one day for coverage to kick in. Although Figo has a six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, this only applies to dogs. Coverage for diagnostic tests is included with the base policy, but vet exam fees require a rider to be covered.
- Coverage for licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada
- Minimum age of seven weeks for enrollment
- Deductible options start at $50
- Add-on required for alternative therapies
- Slow processing times for claims
Annual deductibles
$50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Sample quotes
Why we chose Pets Best
We chose Pets Best because of its early enrollment age, which is as young as seven weeks old. For comparison, most providers require pets to be at least eight weeks old. The company’s annual deductibles start as low as $50, although not all coinsurance rates can be paired with that option.
Pets Best also features a short three-day accident waiting period as well as three plans that can be completely customized to fit each pet’s needs. Policyholders can submit claims via the company’s mobile app or online portal. Unfortunately, the carrier’s maximum payout options are limited and it has slower claims processing times than its competitors.
- AI-powered claims processing via the mobile app
- Completely customizable coverage
- Claims processed in minutes
- Add-on required for dental illness coverage
- Maximum annual payout limit of $100K
- Available in only 38 states
Annual deductibles
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Sample quotes
Why we chose Lemonade
With its AI-powered software, Lemonade can process claims submitted through its mobile apps in minutes, making it ideal for owners looking to be reimbursed quicker. The company offers a short two-day waiting period for accidents and a standard 14-day waiting period for illnesses. Its accident and illness policy covers diagnostic testing as well as prescription medications for covered conditions and injuries.
The company’s accident and illness policy also covers vet exam fees and physical therapy with separate riders. On the other hand, Lemonade is only available in 38 states. Moreover, according to the company’s quote tool, monthly premiums for cats start a little higher than those from competing providers.
- Coverage for international vet care
- 10% multi-pet discount available
- Ambulance transportation costs covered
- Prescription medications not covered under base policy
- Low dental illness coverage cap
Annual deductibles
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Sample quotes
Why we chose Embrace
Embrace is our choice for its range of options for both deductibles and annual limits, which allows pet owners to customize their policies in accordance with their pets’ needs. The company offers members access to a 24/7 vet helpline as well as coverage for ambulance transportation and veterinary care abroad. For homes with more than one pet, Embrace offers a 10% multi-pet discount.
Embrace also has a two-day accident waiting period and offers a wellness add-on that covers routine and preventative care, grooming and training costs. Owners who wish to include prescription medications and vet exam fees in their pet’s policy will unfortunately need to purchase additional coverage.
- Basic coverage includes alternative therapy and behavioral therapy
- Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits covered
- Base policy covers vet exam fees
- Transaction fees applied to all non-annual payments
- Higher monthly premiums than competitors
Annual deductibles
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Sample quotes
Why we chose Spot
Spot is our provider pick with the most comprehensive coverage in its base policy. The company offers coverage for diagnostic testing and vet exam fees, alternative therapy such as acupuncture, microchip implantation and even virtual vet visits. Additionally, Spot offers policyholders an extended period of time (270 days) to file their claims and still be eligible for reimbursement.
However, all of these perks contribute to Spot’s higher-than-average insurance premiums, which are made even higher by the company’s transaction fees for all non-annual payments. Additionally, Spot has a 14-day waiting period for accidents, which is longer than the rest of our picks.
Other companies we considered
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance
- Coverage for diagnostic tests and labs
- No maximum payout limits
- Fast claims processing times
- Enrollment age limit for hip dysplasia coverage
- Long waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Annual deductibles
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
15 days (accidents and illnesses)
12 months (hip dysplasia)
Pumpkin Pet Insurance
- Prescribed Rx food and supplements covered for certain conditions
- Coverage for veterinary care in the U.S. and Canada
- Routine dental cleanings not included in preventive plan
- Only one coinsurance option
Annual deductibles
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Nationwide Pet Insurance
- Unlimited annual maximum payout option
- Free 24/7 vet helpline
- Coverage for exotic pets
- Lower reimbursement rate options
- No online enrollment for exotic pets
Annual deductibles
Annual payout limits
Coinsurance
Waiting periods
Compare cat insurance
Company
Accident-only plan
Wellness Rider
Exam Fees
Direct Payment to Vets
Telehealth
Alternative Therapy
Behavioral Therapy
✓
Cat Pet Insurance Guide
Pet insurance can be tricky to navigate, especially if you’ve only just started researching it. Being aware of the level of coverage in an accident and illness plan as well as the overall costs and what goes into them will help you make a better choice when settling on a provider and on a policy.
What does cat insurance cover?
It’s important to know what’s included in cat insurance coverage and what’s not in order to be prepared for out-of-pocket costs you might incur when visiting the vet, even if your cat is enrolled in a policy.
As a rule of thumb, an accident and illness plan will cover vet bills associated with both the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses (congenital or hereditary conditions and other health problems) and injuries resulting from accidents once your chosen annual deductible is paid. Below you’ll find some of the accidents and illnesses covered by most pet insurance policies.
Accident coverage
Illness coverage
- Broken bones
- Poisoning
- Motor-vehicle accidents
- Ingesting foreign bodies or toxic plants
- Sprains and lacerations
- Cancer
- Kidney disease
- Urinary tract infections
- Periodontal disease
- Heart disease
- Skin allergies
- Hip and elbow dysplasia
- Hypothyroidism
- Diabetes
How does cat insurance work?
Cat insurance doesn’t really differ from dog insurance or any other type of pet insurance. Pet owners must choose the level of coverage, deductibles and coinsurance they desire and pay a monthly premium based on those and other factors. Accidents and illnesses typically have different waiting periods, after which your pet’s coverage kicks in if you’ve paid your annual deductible.
After receiving veterinary services covered by your policy, you pay the full amount upfront and can then submit a claim to your carrier and get reimbursed for part of your vet bill.
Cat insurance cost
How much is pet insurance for a cat?
Whether for a cat or for a dog, pet insurance costs will depend more on your policy than on the type of pet you have or the state you live in. That being said, pet health insurance for cats is typically less expensive than dog insurance. Pet insurance providers will use the following factors to determine both how much you pay for annual coverage and whether your pet is eligible:
Pet-related
- Pet’s age
- State of residence
- Pet needs
- Health conditions
- Breed (pet insurance coverage for mixed breeds is less expensive because they are less likely to develop certain diseases)
Policy-related
- Coverage options (accident-only or accident and illness coverage)
- Reimbursement rates
- Maximum payout limits
- Annual deductibles
- Add-ons
- Average cost of cat insurance
We obtained pet insurance quotes from each of the companies that made our top picks to get an estimate of what cat parents may currently pay for a basic accident and illness plan. According to our quotes for a one-year-old female purebreed, cat insurance premiums range from $7.49 to $43.42 on average.
Cat Insurance FAQs
How often do you take a cat to the vet?
When it comes to taking a cat to the vet, the frequency varies depending on their age and health status. For kittens, it's essential to adhere to their vaccination schedule, typically requiring three or four visits to the vet to ensure they receive necessary immunizations. Adult cats in good health generally require annual checkups and vaccine boosters. However, if an adult cat has medical conditions, the frequency of vet visits will depend on the severity of the illness, with some needing more frequent monitoring or treatments. Senior cats, like other aging creatures, are more susceptible to health issues. While healthy senior cats may only need yearly checkups, it's advisable to schedule biannual visits to detect any potential health concerns early, even if they don't exhibit symptoms of illness. Regular vet visits across all life stages are crucial for maintaining the health and well-being of feline companions.
Kittens: You’ll need to take kittens in at least enough times to follow their vaccination schedule, which is typically completed in three or fourth vet visits.
Adult cats (in good health/with no medical conditions): Once a year should be good for routine checkups and vaccine boosters.
Adult cats with illnesses: This will depend on the condition from which your cat might be suffering. Some might require more frequent vet visits than others for treatments or checkups.
Senior cats: Cats, just as dogs and humans, are more likely to develop conditions as a result of aging. If an older cat doesn’t present signs of an illness, taking them twice a year for checkups could help you detect one in its early stages.
How much is a vet visit for a cat without insurance?
Is pet insurance worth it for a cat?
How We Chose the Best Cat Insurance
- Enrollment requirements and limits: Most carriers have age limits for enrollment. These age limits can apply to enrollment as a whole and to coverage for certain illnesses.
- Exclusions: Most providers have coverage limits for pre-existing conditions as well as routine and preventative care, spaying and neutering, breeding costs, and more in their base policies. Our top picks offer optional coverage for some of these.
- Reimbursement rates: These usually range between 70% and 90%, although some carriers do offer 50% and 100% coinsurance options.
- Annual limits: Maximum annual payouts from our top picks start at $2,500 and go up to unlimited.
- Deductibles: Companies typically offer annual deductibles ranging between $100 and $1,000, but some have options as low as $50.
- Waiting periods: Our chosen providers have waiting periods that start at one day for accidents and go up to six months for certain illnesses (such as hip dysplasia and knee and ligament conditions).
- Claims processing: The carriers on our list provide policyholders with the option to submit claims through mobile apps or online portals.
- Optional coverage: Common add-ons or riders offered by most providers include preventative care or wellness plans (vaccinations, wellness exams, etc.) spaying or neutering, routine care (dental cleanings, etc.), euthanasia services and more.
- Discounts: Some of the companies on our list offer discounts for making annual payments, owning a therapy pet, being a veteran and even living in a multiple-pet household.