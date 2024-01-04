Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Our writers and editors have been researching the industry since 2016 in order to bring our readers a list of the best pet insurance companies — including insurers such as Lemonade, Trupanion and more — that is updated on a monthly basis for pet parents nationwide. We used the data they’ve collected through the years to find out which of those providers offer the best pet insurance in Arkansas.

If you’re just starting out your pet insurance journey, we recommend you read our guides on how to buy pet insurance and pet insurance costs to make a more informed decision when choosing an insurer.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Arkansas

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Arkansas Reviews

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Covers prosthetic devices and wheelchairs

Broad range of deductibles options

Coverage starts at seven weeks

Veterinary care covered in the U.S. and Canada Cons Requires add-on for alternative therapies and treatments

Takes longer to process claims

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $19.73 - $98.47 Sample quotes for cats $5.56 - $27.73

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Reimbursement rates of up to 100%

Cutting-edge cancer treatments covered

International licensed veterinarians covered

Customizable and preset pet insurance plans Cons No coverage for visit and exam fees without add-on

Deductibles under $500 not eligible for 100% reimbursement

Hereditary conditions not covered for pets enrolled after turning two

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500 or $750 Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $13.92 - $87.63 Sample quotes for cats $3.55 - $22.25

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros Coverage for treatment from licensed veterinarians abroad

2-day accident waiting period

Ambulance transportation costs covered

Discount for multiple-pet households Cons 6-month waiting period for illnesses like hip dysplasia

Low caps for dental illnesses

Prescription medications and food not covered with base policy

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $27.36 - $97.69 Sample quotes for cats $7.33 - $26.18

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review

Pros X-rays, blood tests and ultrasounds covered with base policy

Unlimited maximum payouts

Short claims processing

Mobile app available Cons Customizable coverage not available for dog policies

Not available in New York, Pennsylvania or South Carolina

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits None Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia) Sample quotes for dogs $49.80 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible) Sample quotes for cats $11.43 - $24.26

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Virtual vet visits included with base policy

Coverage for vet exam fees

Microchip implantation covered at no extra cost Cons Charges transaction fees for non-annual payments

Higher monthly premiums than competitors

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs $21.22 - $215.26 Sample quotes for cats $5.95 - $60.82

Pet Insurance in Arkansas Guide

How much is pet insurance in Arkansas?

Arkansas pet insurance is among the most affordable in the U.S. However, the state you live in won’t be what determines how much your pet insurance provider will charge you in monthly premiums. Your pet’s needs and your choice of type of coverage (accident-only or accident and illness), deductibles, annual limits and coinsurance will be considered as well.

Keep in mind that a basic accident and illness pet insurance policy will cover treatment for broken bones, cancer, hip dysplasia and other injuries and illnesses, but will most likely have exclusions for things like pre-existing conditions, spaying and neutering, pet dental care (cleanings), routine and preventative care (checkups and vaccinations) and veterinary exam fees. Depending on the provider, you might be able to add coverage for some of these to your policy, which will, in turn, add to your costs.

Cost of dog insurance in Arkansas

According to our quotes for an adult female dog residing in Arkansas, pet health insurance for dogs in the state ranges between $20.55 and $124.76.

Cost of cat insurance in Arkansas

Averaging quotes obtained for a one-year-old female cat, we determined pet parents in Arkansas could pay an estimated $5.59 to $34.25 for a basic cat health insurance policy.

Costs of pet care in Arkansas

The state of Arkansas is located in a region with high concentrations of heartworm and ticks, which could mean pet owners might need to take their pets in more frequently for prevention services or treatment when prevention doesn’t work.

Some species of ticks that can be found in Arkansas include Gulf Coast ticks, American dog ticks, lone star ticks, brown dog ticks and blacklegged ticks. Although not all tick bites will result in infection, some can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), anaplasmosis, Lyme disease, and other diseases that can affect both pets and humans.

The harsh weather in the Natural State can also be detrimental to your pet’s health. Arkansas summers, for example, can reach very high temperatures. Prolonged exposure to this level of heat can cause your pet to suffer from heat exhaustion and even heat strokes, which would certainly prompt an emergency visit to the vet.

Average vet bills for dogs in Arkansas

A 2022 study from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) revealed that dog owners reported approximately $195 for services they received during their last vet visit. In the case of emergency visits, those could cost you anywhere between $200 and $7,500 without pet insurance coverage.

Average vet bills for cats in Arkansas

Emergency care for cats could cost anywhere between $200 and $7,000. In the same AVMA study, cat owners reported having paid vet bills of approximately $162 after their last visit.

Pet Laws in Arkansas

Arkansas requires all dogs, cats and other animals kept as pets to be vaccinated against rabies, following the regulations set forth by the State Board of Health. Believe it or not, this also includes wolf-dog hybrids.

As a way to regulate the presence of wolf-dog hybrids in the state, Arkansas has set forth some statutes that pertain their immunization to rabies and how they shall be cared for and confined. Just like cats and dogs, these hybrids must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian and obtain a rabies certificate. Because there is no approved rabies vaccine specifically created for wolf-dog hybrids, they will be immunized with a vaccine approved for dog use.

Although the state allows for wolf-dog hybrid pets, it is surprisingly strict when it comes to other wildlife. Unless you captured another species before the state outlawed them, the only wild animals people are currently allowed to keep as pets are those that can be captured by hand. Some of these include opossums, raccoons, squirrels and rabbits.

Consumer protection for pet insurance in Arkansas

The Arkansas Insurance Department is in charge of regulating and enforcing state insurance laws, among other important duties. Pet owners who believe their pet insurance agency has infringed on one of these laws or on their consumer rights can file a complaint through the Department.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Arkansas

To find out which carriers offer the best pet insurance in Arkansas, we obtained pet insurance quotes from all of our listed providers and read through each of their policies. We applied the methodology developed and refined by our pet insurance experts to make our selections.

Our picks offer comprehensive coverage for various diseases and injuries, different coverage options, few enrollment limits, broad deductible ranges, annual limit options that include unlimited coverage and add-ons that fill in the gaps in their basic policies (wellness plans for routine care, preventative care packages, etc.).

Summary of Money’s Best Pet Insurance in Arkansas