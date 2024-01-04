Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET FREE QUOTE Get up to 90% back at any vet

Our pet insurance experts have been evaluating pet insurers since 2016 to provide our readers with updated lists of the best in the market. Thanks to their research, we were able to determine which of them offer the best pet insurance in Kansas, as well as in many other states.

If the providers listed here don’t offer the coverage and benefits that will give you peace of mind, make sure to check out our nationwide choices in our article on best pet insurance companies.

Our Top Picks For Best Pet Insurance in Kansas

Best Pet Insurance Companies in Kansas Reviews

Figo Pet Insurance Review

Pros Covers international emergency services from licensed veterinarians

Reimbursement percentages of up to 100%

Coverage for dental injury or illness

5% multi-pet discount Cons Hereditary conditions excluded if pet is enrolled after second birthday

No coverage for visit and exam fees unless purchased separately

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Waiting periods 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $19.91 - $125.29 Sample quotes for cats** $5.06 - $31.83

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review

Pros Diagnostic tests and labs covered with base policy

Mobile app available

No per-incident, annual or lifetime payout limits Cons Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage

No customizable coverage options for dog policies

Not available in all states

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $200, $500 Annual payout limits None Coinsurance 70%, 80%, 90% Waiting periods 15 days (accidents and illnesses) 12 months (hip dysplasia) Sample quotes for dogs* $81.68 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible) Sample quotes for cats** $17.00 - $36.18

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review

Pros Accepted in vet offices in the U.S. and Canada

Pets covered as early as seven weeks

Submit claims online or through mobile app

Deductible options as low as $50 Cons Slower claims processing than competitors

Vet exam fees only covered with elite plan

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $19.13 - $95.43 Sample quotes for cats** $5.39 - $26.88

Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pros 24/7 pet helpline

2-day accident waiting period

Discount available for multiple-pet households

Coverage for international veterinary care Cons Add-on required for prescription medications

Low coverage cap for dental illnesses

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $35.17 - $125.58 Sample quotes for cats** $9.43 - $33.67

Spot Pet Insurance Review

Pros Base policy covers behavioral therapy

Vet exam fees covered at no extra cost

Microchip implantation and virtual vet visits Cons High monthly premiums

Non-annual payments require transaction fees

HIGHLIGHTS Annual deductibles $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K Annual payout limits $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited Coinsurance 70%, 80% or 90% Waiting periods 14 days for accidents and illnesses Sample quotes for dogs* $21.93 - $221.14 Sample quotes for cats** $5.36 - $54.74

Pet Insurance in Kansas Guide

How much is pet insurance in Kansas?

To gauge the cost of pet insurance in Kansas, as in every state, you’ll need to consider both your pet’s needs and the type of policy that will cater to them. As for your policy, factors like your chosen deductible, reimbursement rate and annual limit will affect your monthly costs the most. Your carrier will also take into consideration your pet’s breed in order to include coverage they will need for certain conditions or health issues that could be breed-specific.

And if you want your pet’s policy to cover more than injuries like broken bones and illness-related visits to the vet, you could pay extra for wellness plans or preventative packages, which usually include pet dental care (cleanings), routine care (checkups), prevention (vaccinations), veterinary exam fees and more.

Our estimates for pet insurance costs are for base accident and illness policies.

Cost of dog insurance in Kansas?

We obtained quotes for an adult female dog residing in Kansas from each of our pet insurance provider picks. By averaging these, we determined that pet health insurance for dogs in the state ranges between $24.04 and $141.86.

Cost of cat insurance in Kansas?

Our pet insurance quotes for cats were comparatively lower. For a one-year-old female cat, pet parents can expect to pay $6.31 - $36.78 for a basic policy.

Costs of pet care in Kansas

Certain cities within the state warn pet owners of the dangers of the summer heat in Kansas. Aside from damage to their paws, pets can suffer from things like heat exhaustion and even heat strokes. Signs your pet might not be handling high temperatures well include heavy panting, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, vomiting, etc.

Regions with extremely high temperatures also pose more of a risk to your pets in terms of pests and parasites and the diseases they carry. If you like in Kansas, these dangers make it worth it to have your pet insurance cover preventative care.

If you’re unable to enroll your pet in a pet insurance policy that offers accident and illness coverage, there are resources you can access to receive low-cost pet health care services. The Lawrence Humane Society offers low-cost spaying/neutering and microchipping, as well as a program meant to help owners who might be unemployed or unhoused keep their pets. The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City provides residents with an affordable vet clinic and a pet food pantry.

Average vet bills for dogs in Kansas

Emergency visits to the animal hospital could cost you an average of $200 - $7,500 for a dog without pet insurance coverage. In terms of veterinary bills that aren’t related to emergencies, according to a 2022 study by the AVMA, dog owners reported paying approximately $195 for the services they received on their last visit.

Average vet bills for cats in Kansas

Emergency vet costs for cats, though slightly lower, still range between $200 and $7,000, depending on what services and treatment they require. For non-emergency visits, cat owners reported having paid $162 the last time they visited the vet in 2022, according to the AVMA.

Pet Laws in Kansas

The state of Kansas requires all cats and dogs that will be given for adoption by a pound, humane society or animal shelter to be sterilized before they are surrendered to the prospective owner. It also requires owners to provide the necessary food, water, shelter, exercise and anything else they might need to be in good health.

Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Kansas

All pet parents who believe their Kansas pet insurance provider is actively engaging in deceptive business practices can file a complaint with the Kansas Insurance Department, which is in charge of regulating insurance in the state.

How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Kansas

Aside from requesting quotes, we evaluated the pet insurance plans offered by each of the providers on our list. We looked at each policy’s enrollment requirements and whether a pet’s age will affect coverage for hereditary or congenital conditions, options for coverage limits, deductibles and coinsurance, exclusions (ex. pre-existing conditions), estimated monthly premiums and more.

