Best Pet Insurance in Hawaii
Following the methodology developed by our researchers and using their repository of pet insurance data from different insurers, we have gathered a list of providers we believe offer the best pet insurance in Hawaii. If you’re a pet owner who considers their pets family members, keep reading to see if any of these companies might make a worthy investment.
Best Pet Insurance Companies in Hawaii Reviews
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review
- No claim payout limits per-incident, per year or for the lifetime of the policy
- Coverage for diagnostic tests and labs
- Mobile app available
- Not available in South Carolina, New York or Pennsylvania
- Age limit for hip dysplasia coverage
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $200, $500
- Annual payout limits
- None
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90%
- Waiting periods
- 15 days (accidents and illnesses), 12 months (hip dysplasia)
- Sample quotes for dogs
- $72.23 (with automatic 70% reimbursement rate and $500 deductible)
- Sample quotes for cats
- $15.03 - $32.00
Figo Pet Insurance Review
- One-day waiting period for accidents
- Up to 100% reimbursement
- International veterinary care covered
- 5% multiple pet discount
- No hereditary conditions coverage for pets over two years old
- 100% reimbursement rate only applies to deductibles over $500
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500 or $750
- Annual payout limits
- $5K,$10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%
- Waiting periods
- 1 day for accidents, 14 days for illnesses, 6 months for orthopedic conditions
- Sample quotes for dogs
- $20.59 - $129.42
- Sample quotes for cats
- $5.23 - $32.87
Pets Best Pet Insurance Review
- Coverage for licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada
- Deductible options start at $50
- Covers pets as young as seven weeks old
- No vet exam fees coverage with Essential plan
- Slow claims processing
- Annual deductibles
- $50, $100, $200, $250, $500 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 3 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs
- $29.35 - $146.47
- Sample quotes for cats
- $8.27 - $41.25
Embrace Pet Insurance Review
- Exam fees covered
- 2-day accident waiting period
- 24/7 pet helpline
- 10% multi-pet discount
- $1,000 coverage cap for dental illnesses
- Prescription medications not covered by base policy
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $5K, $8K, $10K, $15K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 2 days for accidents, 14 days for illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs
- $43.51 - $155.40
- Sample quotes for cats
- $11.66 - $41.66
Spot Pet Insurance Review
- No additional waiting period for ligament and knee conditions
- Coverage for vet exam fees included
- 24/7 vet helpline available
- Higher-than-average monthly premiums
- Transaction fees apply to non-annual payments
- Annual deductibles
- $100, $250, $500, $750 or $1K
- Annual payout limits
- $2.5K, $3K, $5K, $7K, $10K or unlimited
- Coinsurance
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- Waiting periods
- 14 days for accidents and illnesses
- Sample quotes for dogs
- $28.08 - $284.76
- Sample quotes for cats
- $7.58 - $77.44
Pet Insurance in Hawaii Guide
How much is pet insurance in Hawaii?
Pet insurance costs, just as those for human health insurance, depend on a number of factors. Below we list some that could have more of an effect on what you pay for a pet insurance policy, as well as your pet’s eligibility for pet insurance coverage.
Policy-related
- Coverage options (accident-only or accident and illness coverage)
- Deductibles
- Reimbursement rates
- Maximum payout limits
- Add-ons (ex. wellness plans that include routine care, pet dental care, etc.)
Pet-related
- Pet age
- Health issues
- Breed (mixed breeds are less likely to develop certain diseases)
In short, how much you pay for pet health insurance will depend on how you build your policy and whether you want basic coverage for accidents and illnesses like broken bones and cancer or more comprehensive protection for your pet.
You can read our article on how to buy pet insurance for an in-depth breakdown of all of these elements.
Cost of dog insurance in Hawaii
Monthly premiums for dog insurance in Hawaii range between $30.38 and $179.01, according to pet insurance quotes for a one year old female dog.
Cost of cat insurance in Hawaii
Cat pet insurance, on the other hand, could have an estimated monthly cost of $8.18 to $48.30 for a basic accident and illness plan. These estimates reflect quotes for a one-year-old female cat.
Costs of pet care in Hawaii
According to an AVMA study on pet ownership and demographics, the reason most people visited the vet last year was for routine vaccinations or checkups, followed by medical problems or illnesses and emergency care. A basic accident and illness policy paired with a wellness plan or a preventative care package could help offset some of these costs.
For residents of the Aloha State who are unable to enroll their pets in pet insurance plans and might be struggling to cover their pet’s veterinary care, the Hawaiian Humane Society has established a number of programs that offer basic services at lower costs. Some of these include:
- Neuter Now Program: This program provides discounted spaying/neutering services —from pre-surgery exams to the removal of stitches — to qualifying low-income families as well as EBT/Kokua and Medicaid cardholders.
- Pet Food Bank: This program distributes pet food to people struggling to feed their pets. Note: As the program is dependent on the donations it receives from the community and different organizations, it can’t guarantee availability of food.
- Microchipping: Pet owners can microchip their dogs or cats at Hawaiian Humane for $20.
Average vet bills for dogs in Hawaii
Veterinary bills for dogs taken in for emergency procedures could range from $200 to $7,500 nationwide. And if your pet needs more than one service or procedure, the bill could quickly increase.
Average vet bills for cats in Hawaii
Emergency vet bills for cats are not that much different than those for dogs. A cat vet emergency could still come out to anything between $200 and $7,000, depending on the situation.
Pet Laws in Hawaii
Certain areas within Hawaii, such as Honolulu, require dog owners to keep their on a leash when in public spaces or property, unless they’re at an off-leash park. In counties like Maui, dogs must be leashed or restrained in all parks and public spaces.
Hawaii law states it’s unlawful for owners to harbor cats over six months of age that have not been sterilized. Honolulu prohibits non-sterilized cats from roaming outside. The state currently doesn’t have any statutes in place that require the sterilization of dogs.
In Maui, dog owners convicted of barking violations could face fines of up to $500 per count. The county defines excessive barking as barking, howling, crying or any noise that is disruptive to people for 10-20 minutes, depending on if it’s consecutive or intermittent.
Consumer Protection for pet insurance in Hawaii
Pet parents who believe their pet insurance providers have scammed them, purposely or unfairly denied or delayed payouts for claims or engaged in other deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Insurance Division of the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.
How We Found the Best Pet Insurance in Hawaii
Our team of writers and editors has been routinely updating and improving its best pet insurance companies list since 2016. Our pet insurance experts have vetted 19 insurers and have settled on those that provide the most benefits and follow the best practices.
To find the best Hawaii pet insurance, we read through each of those providers’ policies and evaluated their enrollment requirements and limits, options for annual limits, deductibles and coinsurance, exclusions, average costs, optional coverage and more. We also looked at which insurers made a distinction between curable and incurable pre-existing conditions.