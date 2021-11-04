FIGO Pet Insurance Review

Best for Reimbursement Options

With veterinary care so expensive for a major accident or illness, you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars, even if with pet insurance to help. That's because co-insurance requirements and payment limits can significantly offset any savings from having a policy.

FIGO pet insurance offers an alternative. Its multiple reimbursement options include plans that completely cover your pet’s treatments, with no copays. Unlike most pet insurers, the company doesn’t cap the annual bills it will pay, although it does impose lifetime caps on treatment costs.

More complete coverage does tend to drive up the cost of premiums. Still, FIGO is one of our choices for the best pet insurance companies of 2021 because of the option to choose full reimbursement of your bills, as well as the absence of any caps on coverage.

FIGO Pet Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros Up to 100% reimbursement with no annual limits

No upper age limit for coverage

Free 24/7 vet helpline included

Low deductibles available Cons Lifetime maximums apply

No coverage for hereditary conditions if pet is enrolled after second birthday

No wellness plan option

Pros Explained

Up to 100% reimbursement available with no annual limits

Where most companies offer reimbursement levels of between 70% and 90% of your bills, FIGO Pet Insurance stands out for also offering a 100% payment option — that is, no co-pay at all. However, you still need to pay upfront; as with most pet insurance companies, FIGO works on a reimbursement model where you are reimbursed after filing a claim with your insurer.

No upper age limit for coverage

Almost all insurance companies have age restrictions for new policies — sometimes as low as 10 years. FIGO, though, has no upper age limit.

Free 24/7 vet helpline

FIGO’s Pet Cloud app allows customers to connect, at no extra charge, with licensed veterinarians 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can get answers to your questions, receive advice on whether urgent care is needed, or discuss medical or mobility issues your pet is experiencing.

Low deductibles available

FIGO’s deductibles start at just $100 — a very low figure. While a lower deductible means you’ll pay a higher premium, as a rule, you won’t have to worry about covering a large deductible when your pet needs treatment.

Cons Explained

Lifetime maximums apply

While FIGO pet insurance doesn’t cap payments within any one year, most of its plans do limit how much will be paid over the lifetime of your pet. Other companies, such as Spot PetPlan and Trupanion, don’t have caps on lifetime benefits. That said, FIGO’s lifetime maximums start at $100,000, which should be ample for all but the most vet-prone pets.

No coverage for hereditary conditions if the pet is enrolled after its second birthday

FIGO’s policy on hereditary conditions is stricter than most. On all plans, FIGO won’t cover hereditary conditions — such as hip dysplasia — in a pet that is enrolled after its second birthday, regardless of when the pet is diagnosed or treated. That’s a significant difference from some other pet insurers that cover hereditary conditions as long as they weren’t pre-existing when the pet was enrolled.

No wellness plan option

Most pet insurance companies offer optional wellness plans that add to your policy coverage for the likes of vaccinations, flea and heartworm preventatives, microchipping and spay or neuter procedures. FIGO has no such option.

FIGO Plans

The Essential plan is the most affordable option.

Annual Maximum: Up to $5,000 in annual benefits

Up to $5,000 in annual benefits Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%

70%, 80%, 90% or 100% Deductibles: $100 to $750

FIGO offers three insurance plans for dogs and cats that cover unexpected accidents and illnesses. The three plans cover the same procedures, tests and treatments, but differ in annual payout limits and lifetime maximums.

Essential

Lifetime Maximum: $100,000

Preferred

The Preferred plan is FIGO’s most popular policy.

Annual Maximum: Up to $10,000 in annual benefits

Up to $10,000 in annual benefits Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%.

70%, 80%, 90% or 100%. Deductibles: $100 to $750.

$100 to $750. Lifetime Maximum: $150,000

Unlimited

Annual Maximum: Unlimited annual benefits

Unlimited annual benefits Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, 90% or 100%.

70%, 80%, 90% or 100%. Deductibles: $100 to $750.

$100 to $750. Lifetime Maximum: Unlimited

Optional Features

FIGO only has one optional feature for its policies. At extra cost, you can add veterinary exam coverage to your plan. This rider will cover exams or consultation fees that are required for the diagnosis and treatment of your pet for an eligible illness or accident. The rider does not cover wellness visits or preventative care exams.

FIGO Cost/Pricing Tier

In a past price survey, we found FIGO’s premiums to be in the middle range — neither notably more or less expensive than other insurers in the marketplace. To give you an idea of what premiums to expect, we requested quotes for dogs and cats of different breeds at varying ages.

Rate quotes are for a pet owner in Orlando, FL, and are based on a $10,000 annual reimbursement limit, a $500 deductible and a 70% reimbursement percentage. Your premiums may vary since they’re dependent on your pet’s species, breed, age and location.

Sample monthly pricing for dogs

1 year old 5 years old 8 years old (60% reimbursement) 13 years old (60% reimbursement) Cocker Spaniel $37.01 $48.70 $105.91 $162.72 Labrador Retriever $26.22 $34.51 $78.21 $115.31 Pomeranian $21.75 $28.63 $62.26 $95.66

Sample monthly pricing for cats

1 year old 5 years old 8 years old (60% reimbursement) 13 years old (60% reimbursement) Domestic Shorthair $20.10 $26.45 $57.52 $88.38 Maine Coon $16.04 $18.76 $43.24 $89.36 Russian Blue $14.80 $17.31 $39.90 $82.46

Discounts

According to the company, there may be discounts available in some states, but they can only be accessed by calling FIGO’s customer service team.

FIGO Financial Stability

When choosing a pet insurance company, it's reassuring to know the company is financially stable and can pay out future claims — which you can do through checking AM Best’s Financial Strength Ratings (FSRs).

AM Best placed the rating of A- (Excellent) in Financial Strength for Independence American Insurance Company — FIGO’s parent company — under review In May 2021. This development came after the company signed a stock purchase agreement to sell a 70% controlling interest in its pet division.

Selling off part of an insurance business isn’t uncommon, but you should be aware that your policy may be managed by another company in the future.

FIGO Accessibility

Like many other pet insurance companies, FIGO has a blog with educational resources and an online quote tool. Its Pet Cloud app allows customers to find local dog walkers, pet boarding facilities and pet-friendly parks. Policyholders can also use the app to consult free with a veterinarian 24/7.

FIGO also has an online chat feature staffed by experts during its business hours, which some insurers lack. On the other hand, it doesn’t have the 24/7 phone support for general inquiries or policy questions that some companies offer.

Availability

FIGO is available to residents in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. You can also use your coverage at any veterinarian or specialist in Canada or Puerto Rico.

Contact Information

Customer support is available by phone, text, chat or email. To get help, call 844-738-3446, text 844-262-8133 or email support@figopetinsurance.com.

Customer service is only available during the following times:

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. CST

7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. CST Saturday: 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST

8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST Sunday: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CST (text support only)

User Experience

If you’re a FIGO policyholder, you can create a Pet Cloud account to manage your pet’s policy. You can upload and send documents, make payments, share your pet’s medical records and get care reminders through the Pet Cloud app.

Coverage Limitations

FIGO only insures dogs and cats. Exotic animals are not eligible for FIGO’s pet insurance policies.

FIGO Customer Satisfaction

Opinions are middling at best when it comes to how existing customers rate FIGO pet insurance. It has an Average TrustScore on TrustPilot -- scoring 3.7 out of 5, based on approximately 680 reviews. FIGO is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, but it scores 1.17 out of five based on 54 reviews, a lower-than-average rating.

FIGO FAQ Who owns FIGO pet insurance? chevron-down chevron-up FIGO is an independent provider of pet insurance that is based in Chicago, Illinois. Its policies are underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company. In what states is FIGO pet insurance available? chevron-down chevron-up FIGO issues pet insurance policies to residents of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. How does FIGO pet insurance rank? chevron-down chevron-up FIGO is a well-regarded company. It made our list of best pet insurance companies of 2021, and it was our choice for the best company offering 100% reimbursement. The company that underwrites FIGO's policies, Independence American Insurance Company, has an "A-" (Excellent) rating from AM Best, although that score is currently under review due to a pending change in ownership for FIGO's pet insurance business.

How We Evaluated FIGO Pet Insurance

To review FIGO pet insurance, we looked at the following factors:

Typical premiums

Plan options

Reimbursement amounts

Annual and lifetime caps

Policy exclusions and restrictions

Wellness benefits

Customer support

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

Summary of Money’s FIGO Pet Insurance Review

Even with pet insurance, the cost of emergency veterinary care for your dog or cat can be high. FIGO is among the companies that allows you to reduce or even eliminate the sticker shock of those bills. The company’s options include getting up to 100% reimbursement after meeting your deductible, and that deductible can be as low as $100. And FIGO doesn’t cap the age at which it will insure animals, making it a useful option if you have senior pets.

Be aware, however, that opting for reduced co-pays and a lower deductible means your policy will cost you more — perhaps a lot more — than the norm in premiums. Similarly, the average premium for insuring a 10-year-old dog or cat is at least two-and-a-half times as much as those for an animal aged 3 or less, according to a Money price survey.

Also, FIGO doesn’t offer a wellness plan, and hereditary conditions aren’t covered if your pet isn’t enrolled by its second birthday. Before enrolling in a plan, review the company’s terms and conditions so you can decide if FIGO is right for you.