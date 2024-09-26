Lead Editor personal finance, banking

Claudia Rodríguez Hamilton is a lead editor at Money with over five years of experience in writing and editing, specifically within the domains of personal finance and banking. She joined the company in 2018 as a staff writer, covering topics ranging from travel insurance to high-yield savings accounts and personal loans.

As an editor, Claudia has navigated the digital media landscape with a keen emphasis on clarity and engagement, cultivating a collaborative work environment and empowering the team to create content that resonates widely across diverse audiences.

Claudia holds a master’s degree in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico. Outside work, she spends her time in a cabin in the woods where she tends to a garden and a very spoiled cat. She also enjoys writing (and reading) poetry, cooking, stargazing and exploring the world through travel.