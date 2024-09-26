Avatar

Claudia Rodríguez Hamilton

Lead Editorpersonal finance, banking
Joined February 2018

Claudia Rodríguez Hamilton is a lead editor at Money with over five years of experience in writing and editing, specifically within the domains of personal finance and banking. She joined the company in 2018 as a staff writer, covering topics ranging from travel insurance to high-yield savings accounts and personal loans.

As an editor, Claudia has navigated the digital media landscape with a keen emphasis on clarity and engagement, cultivating a collaborative work environment and empowering the team to create content that resonates widely across diverse audiences.

Claudia holds a master’s degree in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico. Outside work, she spends her time in a cabin in the woods where she tends to a garden and a very spoiled cat. She also enjoys writing (and reading) poetry, cooking, stargazing and exploring the world through travel.

Education

University of Puerto Rico

CLAUDIA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Open yourself to new possibilities to increase your wealth.

