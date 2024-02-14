How to Get Rid of Fleas On Kittens

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

A flea might be a scary thing to find on your newborn kitten. You want to protect your new pet child but you might not be sure if it can even be treated at such a young age or how far the flea infestation has already spread. These preoccupations can lead to new cat owners making some rash decisions that could put the newest addition to your family in danger.

Rest assured, even if your kitten is too young to take prescribed flea medication or ointments, there are several solutions to dealing with fleas on very young kittens. Read on for our tips on how to kill cat fleas as well as suggestions about flea prevention and flea control.

4 Steps to getting rid of fleas on kittens

1. See if your kitten is old enough to withstand flea treatments

Obviously, a newborn kitten is fragile and should be handled more carefully than a fully adult cat. Therefore, you should not apply flea shampoo, flea spray or flea collars if your tiny kitten is less than 12 weeks old. Most over-the-counter flea products and flea medications will tell you exactly the age, size and weight your kitten needs to be to be able to withstand it.

2. Remove fleas with a comb and give your kitten a flea bath

Use a flea comb to remove any visible adult fleas and flea eggs. Then bathe your kitten with a flea shampoo in warm water. Make sure the flea shampoo is made for sensitive skin as otherwise this can cause skin irritation and hair loss to your kitten’s fur. As stated before, It’s also important that you check the packaging to note that your kitten is big enough and old enough to use the product as stated.

3. Wash and vacuum any areas that might be flea-ridden

Your flea problem could come back if you don’t adequately clean the areas your kitten frequents. Wash your beddings with hot water and vacuum wherever you find flea dirt or larvae, as these could bring flea infestations back into your house even if your kitten is flea-free. Stopping the flea cycle is an important part of the process, as fleas can live up to two weeks without a host.

4. Give your kitten a flea collar or topical ointment when it’s ready

When your kitten is old and big enough, use an ointment and flea collar to help it battle whatever fleas are left over. Check your kitten’s head and fur periodically to make sure it's free of flea bites or specks. Since you’re probably unclear as to where the fleas came from, it’s important to institute periodic flea checkups into your cat care routine to stop them from coming back in the future.

