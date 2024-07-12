We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

What Is a Smart Home?

Published: Jul 12, 2024 5 min read
Custom smart security to fit your needs. Build for now, add more devices later, and get ADT's trusted protection on your terms.

The term ‘smart home’ has become an increasingly popular buzzword in the world of home security. Every aspect of our home life seems to become increasingly digitized, with the realm of domotics —a contraction originating from the Latin word ‘domus’, meaning home, and the term ‘robotics’— being front and center throughout this process.

But what does having a smart home even mean and how can homeowners use this technology to increase the peace of mind in their home? Read on to learn more about the nuts and bolts surrounding this increasingly popular term.

What is a smart home?

A smart home is a living space with home automation devices that use an internet connection. Connected devices can communicate with each other and synchronize tasks through a common network. This differs from home automation in general, which can include devices connected through other means such as bluetooth and local networks.

Smart home devices are usually connected through Wi-Fi and are included in the broader term of the Internet of Things (IoT), which includes devices connected through local networks. A smart home can increase the energy efficiency in your home, improve your home security system and make your daily task easier to manage.

History of smart homes

Although we may not think of it this way now, technically, a washing machine is an example of home automation. A task that was once commonly done by hand and took a considerable amount of time and energy was now processed automatically by a machine. In this way, the rise of home appliances in the beginning of the 20th century was the first wave of home automation.

The first main communication protocol for electrical devices, X10, was invented in 1975. The protocol uses power line wiring for signaling and control between appliances and is still widely used today. Modern interest with home automation started in the late 1990s and kept growing as Wi-Fi access and new connecting technologies became more prevalent.

How does smart home technology work?

Smart appliances can synchronize tasks in a specific sequence, known as a routine. These appliances communicate through home automation connectivity standards —technical specifications that ensure devices from different manufacturers can communicate with each other. Some, such as Z-Wave and Zigbee, are available only for specific brands, while the recent advent of Matter as a common standard across companies has gained traction.

Smart home products can also be activated through voice commands, usually with the aid of a voice assistant. The most common of these assistants are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Whether operated through a smartphone or a smart home hub, voice controlled assistants help you control multiple appliances at once and start routines that facilitate your daily life.

Examples of smart home technologies

  • Smart lighting (such as smart light bulbs)
  • Smart thermostats
  • Smart home security appliances (such as security cameras)
  • Smart locks
  • Smart plugs
  • Refrigerators
  • Dishwashers
  • Smart speakers
  • Video doorbells
  • Washers and dryers
  • Ovens
  • Sprinklers
  • Motion sensors
  • Televisions
  • Automated garage door openers

Reasons to invest in a smart home system

A smart home can make your house more energy efficient by automating turning off lights at a certain time or optimizing your energy consumption. It can also improve your home security by integrating your home automation system with security cameras and motion sensor technology. This can then be controlled through a central hub or your smartphone.

However, smart home systems also can expose you to security risks in terms of data privacy —some gadgets connected through the IoT lack reliable encryption. Smart homes also need a consistent and reliable internet connection, which is not available in every part of the US. Ultimately, your home’s particular situation and needs are the factors you should consider to determine if smart home automation is right for you.

