Best Water Leak Detectors

Published: Aug 27, 2024
Every day, around 14,000 Americans experience a water damage emergency at home or work. Water leak detectors look for sudden, unexpected increases in moisture in your home. Some only monitor leaks, while others prevent water damage by acting as fail safes in case of an incident.

Water leak detection can save homeowners time and money for repairs from costly water damage by letting you know about a burst pipe or leaky toilet before it turns into a major issue. Read on to see our top picks for the best water leak detectors, and for more information on how to keep your home safe, take a look at our list of the best home security systems.

Best water leak detectors reviews

Pros

  • Tracks water usage in addition to leaks
  • Easy to install

Cons

  • Uses a proprietary battery pack
  • Costlier than other options

In addition to its leak detection system, the Flume 2 wirelessly detects how much water your household is consuming. The device provides water usage insight data directly to your smart device through its app and supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa.

The Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor takes very little effort to set up, as it can be installed without having to cut pipes or handle wiring and does not require a subscription. Energy-wise, the device uses a special battery pack that you can buy directly from the company.

Pros

  • No other equipment necessary
  • Compatible with Alexa, iPhone and Android products

Cons

  • Not as many sensors as other models

The Kidde Water Leak + Freeze Detector is a barebones battery-powered water leak sensor. Although this model has less sensor probes than other, more elaborate units, it stands out for its accessible price and its ability to work by itself without the need of a hub or other equipment.

The model has a simple, loud alarm in case of leaks or freezes and can send notifications to your smartphone, as well as to friends and family. Kidde’s water leak detector uses two AA batteries and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple iPhone devices.

Pros

  • Small, portable sensor fits anywhere
  • Pipe freezing detection

Cons

  • Doesn’t work well with third-party smart home devices
  • No Alexa voice command compatibility

Orbit’s B-Hyve Smart Flood Sensor can work in a variety of settings, including basements, kitchens and bathrooms. The three sensor devices it comes with are small, portable and can protect against frozen pipes in addition to leakages.

The B-Hyve Smart Flood Sensor uses an audible alarm as well as app notifications when a leak is detected. For energy, the hub device uses replaceable coin cell batteries.

Pros

  • Customizable water leak notifications
  • Notifies you through an audible alarm as well as SMS

Cons

  • Needs a Wi-Fi connection
  • Doesn’t work with third-party devices

The Phyn smart water leak detector provides notifications via audible alerts sent through its built-in alarm, SMS and push notifications. You can also set customized alerts on its app to provide potential leak alerts.

The device requires a stable Wi-Fi connection and uses two AA batteries. This Wi-Fi water sensor is compatible with other Phyn products, such as the Phyn smart water assistant.

Pros

  • Multiple sensors for different parts of the home
  • Long-range functionality

Cons

  • Requires a hub
  • No audible alarm

YoLink’s whole-home water sensor kit comes with three types of sensors and a central hub through which to monitor them. These sensors can detect different types of leaks, including a sensor cable and electrode tip sensor for detecting rising water in tanks. The hub supports both Wi-Fi and ethernet connectivity and boasts long-range coverage, making it ideal for large homes.

The devices come with eight AAA batteries, which provide over five years of battery life. YoLink suggests you place your devices near washers, water heaters, sump pumps, kitchen sinks or other potential sources of leaks for optimal use.

Best water leak detectors FAQs

Are water leak detectors worth it?

Water leak detectors can save you money in the long run, both from water damage and from a sudden increase in your water bill. Water leaks usually go unseen for a while before causing noticeable damage in your home.

How do water leak detectors work?

Water leak detectors monitor water flow, either by counting the amount of water flowing through the system directly connected to a water supply line or sonically recording it through using an ultrasonic emitter. Some detectors also have a water shutoff valve that can cut off water when they sense an increase in moisture.

Where should water leak detectors be placed?

You should place water leak detectors anywhere you think you might be prone to flooding. Good placement of water leak detectors would be near washing machines, in basements, in bathrooms and under the refrigerator.

Summary of Best Water Leak Detectors

Water leak detectors help prevent costly water damage by detecting unexpected increases in moisture or leaks in your home. Top options include the Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor for tracking water usage, the budget-friendly Kidde Water Leak + Freeze Detector, and the versatile Orbit B-Hyve Smart Flood Sensor.

Whether you're protecting a small apartment or a large home, these devices offer essential safeguards, with models like YoLink providing extensive coverage for larger spaces, while others like Phyn emphasize customizable alerts and smart home integration.