Every day, around 14,000 Americans experience a water damage emergency at home or work. Water leak detectors look for sudden, unexpected increases in moisture in your home. Some only monitor leaks, while others prevent water damage by acting as fail safes in case of an incident.

Water leak detection can save homeowners time and money for repairs from costly water damage by letting you know about a burst pipe or leaky toilet before it turns into a major issue. Read on to see our top picks for the best water leak detectors, and for more information on how to keep your home safe, take a look at our list of the best home security systems.

Best water leak detectors reviews

Best Water Use Tracking: Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor Get Started

Pros

Tracks water usage in addition to leaks

Easy to install

Cons

Uses a proprietary battery pack

Costlier than other options

In addition to its leak detection system, the Flume 2 wirelessly detects how much water your household is consuming. The device provides water usage insight data directly to your smart device through its app and supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa.

The Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor takes very little effort to set up, as it can be installed without having to cut pipes or handle wiring and does not require a subscription. Energy-wise, the device uses a special battery pack that you can buy directly from the company.

Best for Budget: Kidde Water Leak + Freeze Detector Get Started

Pros

No other equipment necessary

Compatible with Alexa, iPhone and Android products

Cons

Not as many sensors as other models

The Kidde Water Leak + Freeze Detector is a barebones battery-powered water leak sensor. Although this model has less sensor probes than other, more elaborate units, it stands out for its accessible price and its ability to work by itself without the need of a hub or other equipment.

The model has a simple, loud alarm in case of leaks or freezes and can send notifications to your smartphone, as well as to friends and family. Kidde’s water leak detector uses two AA batteries and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple iPhone devices.

Best for Versatility: Orbit B-Hyve Smart Flood Sensor Get Started

Pros

Small, portable sensor fits anywhere

Pipe freezing detection

Cons

Doesn’t work well with third-party smart home devices

No Alexa voice command compatibility

Orbit’s B-Hyve Smart Flood Sensor can work in a variety of settings, including basements, kitchens and bathrooms. The three sensor devices it comes with are small, portable and can protect against frozen pipes in addition to leakages.

The B-Hyve Smart Flood Sensor uses an audible alarm as well as app notifications when a leak is detected. For energy, the hub device uses replaceable coin cell batteries.

Best Smart Home Integration: Phyn Water Sensor Get Started

Pros

Customizable water leak notifications

Notifies you through an audible alarm as well as SMS

Cons

Needs a Wi-Fi connection

Doesn’t work with third-party devices

The Phyn smart water leak detector provides notifications via audible alerts sent through its built-in alarm, SMS and push notifications. You can also set customized alerts on its app to provide potential leak alerts.

The device requires a stable Wi-Fi connection and uses two AA batteries. This Wi-Fi water sensor is compatible with other Phyn products, such as the Phyn smart water assistant.

Best for Large Homes: YoLink Water Sensor and Hub Kit Get Started

Pros

Multiple sensors for different parts of the home

Long-range functionality

Cons

Requires a hub

No audible alarm

YoLink’s whole-home water sensor kit comes with three types of sensors and a central hub through which to monitor them. These sensors can detect different types of leaks, including a sensor cable and electrode tip sensor for detecting rising water in tanks. The hub supports both Wi-Fi and ethernet connectivity and boasts long-range coverage, making it ideal for large homes.

The devices come with eight AAA batteries, which provide over five years of battery life. YoLink suggests you place your devices near washers, water heaters, sump pumps, kitchen sinks or other potential sources of leaks for optimal use.

Best water leak detectors FAQs

Are water leak detectors worth it?

Water leak detectors can save you money in the long run, both from water damage and from a sudden increase in your water bill. Water leaks usually go unseen for a while before causing noticeable damage in your home.

How do water leak detectors work?

Water leak detectors monitor water flow, either by counting the amount of water flowing through the system directly connected to a water supply line or sonically recording it through using an ultrasonic emitter. Some detectors also have a water shutoff valve that can cut off water when they sense an increase in moisture.

Where should water leak detectors be placed?

You should place water leak detectors anywhere you think you might be prone to flooding. Good placement of water leak detectors would be near washing machines, in basements, in bathrooms and under the refrigerator.

Summary of Best Water Leak Detectors

